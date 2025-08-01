If you partook in any of the trends you will find in this list, people online will likely deem you an overconsumer. Did we pique your interest? Are you eager to check out if you've done any of these? We hope you are, and we'll be expecting you to confess if you did! So, without further ado, let's dive in!

It's no secret that nowadays people consume a lot of things at a very fast pace – a phenomenon that's called overconsumption. Sadly, likely nobody is guilt-free of this sin . Sometimes we even participate in it without realizing it.

#1 Gender reveal parties.

RELATED:

#2 Buying 42 Stanley cups in different colors like hydration's a fashion show.

#3 Content



There's too many videos.



There's too many influencers.



There's too many podcasts.



There's too many think pieces.



There's too many newsletters.



And most of it is just trying to get people to buy more s**t.

ADVERTISEMENT

In certain circles online (and offline), you can hear the word ‘overconsumption’ being thrown around quite a lot. Often, it is used correctly to draw attention to an actual problem of overconsumption, to raise awareness. Yet, there are some cases where people throw the term around without fully understanding what it means, and thus, how to use it. So, what is overconsumption? University of the Built Environment explains it as “The excessive use of resources and generation of waste beyond the Earth’s carrying capacity, often driven by unsustainable production and consumption patterns, resulting in environmental degradation, social inequality, and resource depletion.”

#4 Temu is really just c**p that no one needs.

#5 Plastic single cup coffee pods.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Balloon arches.

Essentially, it is a detrimental thing that, unfortunately, many of us take part in, sometimes even without realizing it. Or by realizing, but ignoring the negative impact. For instance, take a peek at today’s list – it’s full of various trends that many people deem to be the face of overconsumption. It’s quite likely that you have dipped your toes in at least one of them. Maybe you bought a Stanley cup, made a balloon arch, or shopped on Temu. Nowadays, overconsumption is around every corner.

#7 The freaking disposable vapes!! Not only are people throwing away the vapes, but there are literal batteries in there that they also toss. It’s madness! The least they could do is keep them in a drawer and tell themselves they’ll go recycle them. They don’t even pretend to care anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Moms setting up their kids’ dorm rooms is really getting to me lately.

#9 I don't like the videos where people do s**t like "we're making crazy nachos" and they pour like 80 lbs of food on the table for about 4 people and you know it all goes in the trash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest problem with it is that it impacts our Earth in a negative way. For all of the things we like to buy and use, we need the planet's resources to create them. And since we make things at such a fast pace, we use up those resources faster than they can regenerate. So, things such as constant resource extraction, pollution, and waste are at an all-time high. ADVERTISEMENT That leads to grim predictions about the future. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says that by 2050, particulate matter-polluted air will end three times as many lives as it did in 2000.

#10 Those "aesthetic" influencer videos where they have a million little samples of products and a bunch of disposable c**p. Restocking the guest bathroom with a bunch of disposable tiny face sponges, mini hotel-sized samples of products, dozens of tiny highlighters, etc. Just get a normal sized bottle of product and some reusable cloth face wipes. .

#11 “Hauls” or “collections” of the same article of clothing. A lot of young women are very wrapped up in this b******t right now and it’s all because of social media and influencers. I can’t wait for influencer culture to be over.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Stanleys and Labubus.

Plastic in the ocean is expected to quadruple over that time. Also, the Millennium Alliance for Humanity and Biosphere estimates that global oil reserves could be entirely depleted by 2052. Doesn’t sound nice, does it? ADVERTISEMENT If all that wasn’t enough, it can also harm our health. Already, near the Niger Delta, where a lot of resource extraction is happening, many people are suffering from breathing problems and chronic bronchitis. Plus, cancer rates there are much higher than in non-oil-producing parts of Nigeria. Terrifying stuff. So, what can we do to stop it? Well, technically, a sad truth is that on a personal level, there isn’t anything you can do to stop the whole phenomenon. Of course, if you have any ideas, please fulfill them; you will help us all.

#13 90% of kids toys. All plastic c**p that they play with once and it either breaks or the child moves on to the next thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Empty houses. F**k the rich.

#15 Any Collection hobby that simply requires you go on Amazon (or wherever) in order to engage in the hobby. I'm sorry, buying Funkos or whatever isn't a hobby. You just have a shopping a*******n.

Besides that, we can all still do small acts that make the situation even the littlest bit better. For example, reducing meat consumption, reducing the amount of purchases we make, or buying secondhand, and being mindful about energy consumption, to mention a few. You can always look for more ideas on what to do online. Sometimes, even a small act can make more of a difference than anticipated. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Do you have any more examples of overconsumption? Or maybe ideas on how to solve it? We want to hear it all in the comments!

#16 Funko pops. They're ugly and most of the time don't even look like the characters they're portraying. The differences between them are so subtle, you can't even tell what you're looking at without the box/label. Is that Ron Swanson, Burt Reynolds, Pedro Pascal, or Freddie Mercury?

#17 Body washes, perfumes and waterbottles. u don't need 30 dif scents of body washes it's just collecting dust plus i rlly doubt ur gunna use all of em 4 or 5 is enough i like smelling dif too. perfume too u dont need 300 of em. same with waterbottles u dont need every single color of the brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Ragebait "cooking" channels.



"So today I'm gonna be showing you a simple meal hack to make for your kiddos and hubby! Ok so first you're gonna wanna take a 5lb block of cheddar cheese and wrap it in bacon..."



We know it it all gets thrown out at the end and they know that we know, and that's why they keep doing it.

#19 I used to be in a Bath and Body Works group on Facebook that was absolutely crazy. A lot of the women in that group had "candle rooms" with hundreds or thousands of B&BW candles. Often like 10 of the same scent, just stacked up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Decantering items that already are in a container. Like a gallon of milk decanted into a glass bottle for the looks. What a waste.

#21 We cheer people who have hundreds of billions of dollars they will never spend while a third of the country starves unhoused.

#22 I’ve always been skeptical that the “extreme couponers” actually use the volume of goods they buy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Any sponsored event merch items. Marathons, conventions etc. Usually just useless waste nobody asked for or needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Mobile phone and new car each year being produced and purchased.

#25 Blind boxes. I am so sick of everything being a “mystery”. If I want whatever toy, or key ring or pin just LET ME BUY IT. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Custom shirts for every occasion. A family trip to Disney is no longer complete unless all 12 members have personalized shirts with the year on them that they will never wear again and that will get donated to a thrift store where no one will buy them and they’ll ultimately end up in a landfill. I also have a hatred for companies that put years on clothes when it’s wholly unnecessary. (I’m looking at you, Old Navy and The Children’s Place.)

#27 Lawn maintenance... Constant watering, weed killing, fertilizing, cutting, disposal of clippings etc, etc all in the name of something that for most people serves no purpose aside from pure vanity.. and millions upon millions of acres of land are dedicated to this insanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 That guy who does all he lame morning routine crap with bottles of Saratoga Spring water.

#29 Purses. I get hav8ng a few different colors fpr people who go out a lot, but people go nuts over them and pay $1000's of dollars for what is basically a bag with pockets. I would only pay that much for a bag of holding?

#30 People who waste money on lottery tickets. One or two tickets isn’t so bad, but when you spend all your money one something just to lose!