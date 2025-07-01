The “ Bearded Thrifter ” runs a page dedicated to sharing cool, unique and just downright interesting thrift and secondhand store finds. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own experiences in the comments below.

There is a certain dopamine rush from trying your luck at slot machines , potlucks and thrift stores, since people just love that feeling of possibility. So it’s probably not at all hard to understand why thrift stores and garage sales are so popular even if, on average, the things on display are basically junk.

#1 Woah Look At These! Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Just Casually Walked Into Zoo World In Panama City And Got Slapped In The Face By This Majestic Stained Glass Parrot Chandelier Share icon

#3 That Makes Two Mini Le Creusets This Week. Either I’ve Unlocked The Ant Chef Starter Pack Or The Thrift Gods Think I’m Hosting Dinner Parties For Chipmunks Share icon

#4 Garage Sale Gem! Snagged This Heavy Cast-Iron Cat Door Knocker For Just A Couple Bucks Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 If I Found These At A Thrift Store I Would 1000% Take Them Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Vintage Toys Are So Much Better Than Toys Now! Fisher Price Phone From The 60s! Best Part Is That It Still Works Great Share icon

#7 Just Scored My New Garage Sale Power Pants. When I Roll Up In These Bad Boys, Prices Drop, Deals Pop, And Nobody Can Say No. Transparent Pockets = Transparent Negotiations Share icon

#8 $5,000 For A Cheeseburger Lamp?! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Pretty Cool Retro Balancing Scale! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Don’t Know If There’s An Eggplant Gravy Boat Collectors’ Club, But I’m Officially The Proud Owner Of This Little Mini Ladle Eggplant Sauce Boat Share icon

#11 One Of You Found This Funky Little Mushroom Table And Honestly… It’s Kinda Cool Share icon

#12 Found These At The Thrift—perfect For When You’re Headed To A Tea Party At 3 And A Medieval Battle At 4 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 She Ran Up Like She Found Gucci… It Was This. I Nodded And Said “Wow” Because I Value My Life. Still Not Sure What I’m Missing Here Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Look What Just Popped Up On Marketplace. This Is Freakin Awesome! Imagine Having All 4 Turtle Rocking Chairs Share icon

#15 Apparently It’s For Baking Mushrooms… But I Can’t Unsee What I See Share icon

#16 Feelin’ Nostalgic? These 80s Garfield Mugs Are Here To Serve Up Some Retro Vibes! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Snagged This Cool Garage Sale Find For Just A Few Bucks—Couldn’t Say No To Mickey Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Picked Up This Ridiculously Cool Disney Popcorn Bucket For Just $1.50 Share icon

#19 Vintage Care Bears Jackpot! Share icon

#20 Okay… I’m Not Sure If This Is Real Or Not, But I Need One Now! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Uranium Glass Always Catches My Eye—i Love When You Stumble Across A Great Display At An Antique Mall Like This! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Check Out This Amazing Find For Only Roughly $7! Share icon

#23 These Look Suspiciously Fresh For Someone Who’s This Proud Of Their Gas Game Share icon

#24 Throwback To The Days When This Fisher-Price Horse Was The Ultimate Ride Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My Favorite Thing Is When Someone Says ‘Like New, Only Used Once’ And It Comes Out Of A Dirt Pile Looking Like It’s Been To War… And They Still Want Crazy Money For It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 This Mcm Owl Umbrella Holder Share icon

#27 Just Found These Amazing Deer Hoof Ashtrays! The Condition On These Is Flawless And I Picked Them Up For $40 For The Pair Share icon

#28 My Favorite Find Of The Day! Beautiful Wooden Foldable Rocking Chairs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 His Just Sold For Almost $300 At An Auction! Wicked Cool Piece For A Collector Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Such A Cool Thrift Store Find Share icon

#31 This Is A Beautiful Wooden Globe Drink Cart That’s Made In Italy That We Found Earlier This Year Share icon

#32 Garage Sale Find This Morning—For Just $3! Not Uranium, But Still Glowing In The Sun Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 How Could I Possibly Walk Away From A Jim Shore Bird For Just $2 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Ugly Or Beautiful Share icon

#35 Mickey Mouse TV Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I Couldn’t Leave These Behind For $20 Share icon

#37 Sure, Rae Dunn Isn’t Anything Crazy Anymore… But Over 50 Brand New Pieces For Just A Little Over $2 Each? Yeah, I’m Not Leaving It Behind Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 These Are The Thrift Finds That Actually Excite Me. $2.99 Gary The Snail Slippers Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Oh Cool, Just A Ziploc Full Of Dismembered Doll Parts Labeled ‘Property Of Jeffrey Dahmer.’ Totally Normal. Thrifting Is Fun Share icon

#40 Couldn’t Pass Up This Aluminum Mickey Mouse Bowl For Just $5 – Bowl Comes Off The Feet Too! Share icon

#41 When You Can’t Tell If It’s For Your Desk Or Your Nightstand… Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Sometimes You Find Those Hidden Gems At Garage Sales… And Sometimes It’s Just Rocks For $25 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Mushrooms Are Hot Right Now, And I’m Not One To Miss A Trend—especially When It’s Only $2! Share icon

#44 Proof That Size Doesn’t Matter When It Comes To Holiday Spirit—these Mini Blow Molds Are An Awesome Auction Find Share icon

#45 Garage Sales Better Watch Out… I’m Rollin’ Up In Those Jeans With The Clear Butt And A Shirt With More Holes Than Goodwill’s Pricing Logic Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 His Is Hands Down One Of The Coolest Vintage Crochet Finds Ever! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 This Was Found At A Thrift Store… Anyone Missing Their Haunted, Slightly Judgmental Family Tree? Share icon

#48 Four Jellycats Rescued From The Bins Like It’s No Big Deal Share icon

#49 I Turned The Corner And Saw A $99.99 Nutcracker Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Snagged This Fabulous Wicker Peacock Doll Chair At Goodwill For Just A Couple Bucks Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Did Gatorade Get A New Logo I’m Not Aware About Share icon

#52 Labubu. These Teletubby Babies Just Pulled Up And Stole The Show Share icon

#53 Different Color For Every Day Of The Week Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 38 Brand New Annalee Dolls With Tags For $100 At A Random Flea Market Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Whole Tote Of Video Games Sitting Untouched At 11am At Some Random Flea Market On Our Way Home… How?! 😳 He Said $3 Each, I Asked What He’d Take For All Of It—He Said $200 For The Whole Thing Share icon

#56 All The Haters Finally Got To Me 🥲 They Said I’m Stealing From The “Poor,” So I Left This $7 Stick Behind Share icon

#57 This $7.99 Thrift Store Urn Came With Wet Sand Inside… Either Someone Took Grandma To The Beach One Last Time, Or I Just Bought A Haunted Hourglass Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 There Are So Many People Who Give Me C**p For Selling Low-Dollar Items. Take This Bat, For Example—it Only Sold For $21, But I Picked It Up For Just Three Bucks Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Getting Them Deals Today! $10 Flip Phone Share icon