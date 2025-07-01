ADVERTISEMENT

There is a certain dopamine rush from trying your luck at slot machines, potlucks and thrift stores, since people just love that feeling of possibility. So it’s probably not at all hard to understand why thrift stores and garage sales are so popular even if, on average, the things on display are basically junk.

The “Bearded Thrifter” runs a page dedicated to sharing cool, unique and just downright interesting thrift and secondhand store finds. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own experiences in the comments below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Woah Look At These!

Vintage Rainbow Brite toy kitchen and fridge set in bright yellow, featured among cool secondhand finds for collectors and kids.

bearded_thrifter Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Just Casually Walked Into Zoo World In Panama City And Got Slapped In The Face By This Majestic Stained Glass Parrot Chandelier

    Stained glass parrot chandelier showcasing cool secondhand finds as a unique and colorful vintage lighting fixture.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #3

    That Makes Two Mini Le Creusets This Week. Either I’ve Unlocked The Ant Chef Starter Pack Or The Thrift Gods Think I’m Hosting Dinner Parties For Chipmunks

    Small red Le Creuset pot held in hand among various cool secondhand finds on a cluttered vintage shelf.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #4

    Garage Sale Gem! Snagged This Heavy Cast-Iron Cat Door Knocker For Just A Couple Bucks Today

    Hand holding a vintage cat-shaped cast iron door knocker, surrounded by stuffed toys and boxes of secondhand finds.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #5

    If I Found These At A Thrift Store I Would 1000% Take Them Home

    Two secondhand statues of a man in blue suits holding trays and making a shushing gesture inside a store.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #6

    Vintage Toys Are So Much Better Than Toys Now! Fisher Price Phone From The 60s! Best Part Is That It Still Works Great

    Vintage Fisher Price toy phone with red receiver and blue wheels held as a cool secondhand find outdoors near stairs.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #7

    Just Scored My New Garage Sale Power Pants. When I Roll Up In These Bad Boys, Prices Drop, Deals Pop, And Nobody Can Say No. Transparent Pockets = Transparent Negotiations

    Denim jeans with transparent back pockets and embroidered text, displayed among cool secondhand finds in a thrift store.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #8

    $5,000 For A Cheeseburger Lamp?!

    Vintage McDonald's cheeseburger desk lamp secondhand find with playful eyes and flexible neck, rare collectible item for sale.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #9

    Pretty Cool Retro Balancing Scale!

    Antique brass balance scale with artificial grapes on each side, showcasing cool secondhand finds outdoors on a blue surface.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #10

    I Don’t Know If There’s An Eggplant Gravy Boat Collectors’ Club, But I’m Officially The Proud Owner Of This Little Mini Ladle Eggplant Sauce Boat

    Hand holding a unique ceramic eggplant, representing cool secondhand finds in an outdoor parking lot setting.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #11

    One Of You Found This Funky Little Mushroom Table And Honestly… It’s Kinda Cool

    Vintage secondhand table with retro mushroom pattern and foldable metal legs in a garage setting.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #12

    Found These At The Thrift—perfect For When You’re Headed To A Tea Party At 3 And A Medieval Battle At 4

    Bright pink platform boot with spikes and buckles held up in a thrift store showcasing cool secondhand finds.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #13

    She Ran Up Like She Found Gucci… It Was This. I Nodded And Said “Wow” Because I Value My Life. Still Not Sure What I’m Missing Here

    Colorful secondhand dress with blue, green, red, and purple stripes held in a thrift store filled with clothes racks.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #14

    Look What Just Popped Up On Marketplace. This Is Freakin Awesome! Imagine Having All 4 Turtle Rocking Chairs

    Vintage plush rocking chair shaped like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, a cool secondhand find for collectors.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #15

    Apparently It’s For Baking Mushrooms… But I Can’t Unsee What I See

    Vintage mushroom dough cooker mold, a cool secondhand find for unique baking and kitchen collections.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #16

    Feelin’ Nostalgic? These 80s Garfield Mugs Are Here To Serve Up Some Retro Vibes!

    Stack of vintage Garfield-themed secondhand glass mugs displayed at a flea market with other items in the background.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #17

    Snagged This Cool Garage Sale Find For Just A Few Bucks—Couldn’t Say No To Mickey

    Vintage Mickey Mouse alarm clock held outdoors on a street, a cool secondhand find in a suburban neighborhood setting.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #18

    Picked Up This Ridiculously Cool Disney Popcorn Bucket For Just $1.50

    Vintage Mickey Mouse secondhand find featuring a yellow picnic basket and character hand at a car trunk sale.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #19

    Vintage Care Bears Jackpot!

    Three plastic bins filled with colorful secondhand plush toys resting on a wooden floor as cool secondhand finds.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #20

    Okay… I’m Not Sure If This Is Real Or Not, But I Need One Now!

    Green John Deere Gator vehicle with custom dragon head design, a unique cool secondhand find for collectors and enthusiasts.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #21

    Uranium Glass Always Catches My Eye—i Love When You Stumble Across A Great Display At An Antique Mall Like This!

    Glass display cabinet filled with cool secondhand finds including vintage green glassware and collectible items in a thrift store.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    And I'll bet it was priced big bucks, too... but you're right. It's lovely.

    #22

    Check Out This Amazing Find For Only Roughly $7!

    Yellow storage cabinet with cartoon-style eyes and spiked top, a cool secondhand find displayed indoors.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #23

    These Look Suspiciously Fresh For Someone Who’s This Proud Of Their Gas Game

    Secondhand novelty underwear with funny text hanging on a rack among other secondhand clothing finds.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #24

    Throwback To The Days When This Fisher-Price Horse Was The Ultimate Ride

    Vintage Fisher Price wooden horse toy with red wheels, a cool secondhand find displayed outdoors on a sunny day.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #25

    My Favorite Thing Is When Someone Says ‘Like New, Only Used Once’ And It Comes Out Of A Dirt Pile Looking Like It’s Been To War… And They Still Want Crazy Money For It

    Used vintage Nintendo 64 console and game cartridges, a cool secondhand find with a $150 like new price tag.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #26

    This Mcm Owl Umbrella Holder

    Carved wooden owl sculpture with blue eyes, showcased as a cool secondhand find in a thrift store setting.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #27

    Just Found These Amazing Deer Hoof Ashtrays! The Condition On These Is Flawless And I Picked Them Up For $40 For The Pair

    Pair of vintage secondhand drinking vessels made from animal hooves and fur held outdoors on a hand.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    Barong
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited)

    There's two things that are no longer trending in home decor and accessories, ashtrays and taxidermy. I remember when cars, airline seats, desk sets, almost always had a built in ashtray and almost any friend or relative that was somewhat outdoorsy had taxidermy items.

    #28

    My Favorite Find Of The Day! Beautiful Wooden Foldable Rocking Chairs

    Pair of vintage wooden rocking chairs with floral upholstery, perfect cool secondhand finds for classic home decor.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #29

    His Just Sold For Almost $300 At An Auction! Wicked Cool Piece For A Collector

    Vintage secondhand finds including a wooden coffin-shaped mirror and antique cabinet in a storage space.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #30

    Such A Cool Thrift Store Find

    Vintage decorative lamp held outside Goodwill, showcasing cool secondhand finds in a parking lot setting.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #31

    This Is A Beautiful Wooden Globe Drink Cart That’s Made In Italy That We Found Earlier This Year

    Vintage wooden globe bar cart inside a car trunk, showcasing a cool secondhand find for home decor enthusiasts.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #32

    Garage Sale Find This Morning—For Just $3! Not Uranium, But Still Glowing In The Sun

    Hand holding a blue vintage glass container with lid, showcasing one of the best cool secondhand finds outdoors.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #33

    How Could I Possibly Walk Away From A Jim Shore Bird For Just $2

    Hand holding a colorful carved bird figurine with a price tag, showcasing cool secondhand finds for collectors.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    Son of Philosoraptor
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    We have a lot of early Jim Shore stuff. Nightmare before Christmas, Marley's Ghost etc. Later he went soft and corporate.

    #34

    Ugly Or Beautiful

    Vintage wooden rocking chair with colorful patchwork upholstery, a cool secondhand find in a thrift store setting.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #35

    Mickey Mouse TV

    Retro Disney-themed secondhand TV with large round speakers sitting in the back of a car trunk in a cool secondhand finds collection.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #36

    I Couldn’t Leave These Behind For $20

    Ceramic mushroom-shaped containers displayed as cool secondhand finds at an outdoor market or sale.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #37

    Sure, Rae Dunn Isn’t Anything Crazy Anymore… But Over 50 Brand New Pieces For Just A Little Over $2 Each? Yeah, I’m Not Leaving It Behind

    Blue shopping cart filled with various secondhand ceramic bowls, mugs, and kitchenware with assorted labels and designs.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #38

    These Are The Thrift Finds That Actually Excite Me. $2.99 Gary The Snail Slippers

    Plush snail slippers on display among shoes in a thrift store showcasing cool secondhand finds for bargain shoppers.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #39

    Oh Cool, Just A Ziploc Full Of Dismembered Doll Parts Labeled ‘Property Of Jeffrey Dahmer.’ Totally Normal. Thrifting Is Fun

    Plastic bag with hand-lettered label and several small dismembered doll parts, showing unusual secondhand finds at a market.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #40

    Couldn’t Pass Up This Aluminum Mickey Mouse Bowl For Just $5 – Bowl Comes Off The Feet Too!

    Hand holding a vintage metal bowl with round feet, representing cool secondhand finds in an outdoor setting.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #41

    When You Can’t Tell If It’s For Your Desk Or Your Nightstand…

    Glass teardrop paperweight with an orange flower inside among cool secondhand finds on a store shelf.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #42

    Sometimes You Find Those Hidden Gems At Garage Sales… And Sometimes It’s Just Rocks For $25

    Large textured stone with a handwritten $5 price tag taped on, a cool secondhand find outdoors on pavement and grass.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #43

    Mushrooms Are Hot Right Now, And I’m Not One To Miss A Trend—especially When It’s Only $2!

    Ceramic jar with yellow mushroom design, a cool secondhand find held in a hand against a workshop background.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #44

    Proof That Size Doesn’t Matter When It Comes To Holiday Spirit—these Mini Blow Molds Are An Awesome Auction Find

    Vintage ceramic Santa figurines and an elf lamp, cool secondhand finds displayed on a table at a market.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #45

    Garage Sales Better Watch Out… I’m Rollin’ Up In Those Jeans With The Clear Butt And A Shirt With More Holes Than Goodwill’s Pricing Logic

    Beige ribbed secondhand bodysuit with two large circular cutouts on chest, hanging in thrift store among other clothes.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    They should make this in black to look more like a ski mask.

    His Is Hands Down One Of The Coolest Vintage Crochet Finds Ever!

    Man and child displaying cool secondhand handmade pink crocheted blanket and matching smaller pieces outdoors on grass.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    Barong
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Someone spent too much time at home during the COVID pandemic

    #47

    This Was Found At A Thrift Store… Anyone Missing Their Haunted, Slightly Judgmental Family Tree?

    Rustic secondhand wooden sticks with googly eyes arranged creatively as a family tree wall art display.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #48

    Four Jellycats Rescued From The Bins Like It’s No Big Deal

    Plush animal toys including a cow, tiger, cat, and polar bear in a shopping cart, showcasing cool secondhand finds.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #49

    I Turned The Corner And Saw A $99.99 Nutcracker

    Colorful secondhand nutcracker figurines displayed among clothes and storage bins in a thrift store setting.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    Snagged This Fabulous Wicker Peacock Doll Chair At Goodwill For Just A Couple Bucks

    Wicker chair decorated with blue lace and pink ribbons, a cool secondhand find displayed outdoors near a store parking lot.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    Did Gatorade Get A New Logo I’m Not Aware About

    Bright orange beanie with a stylish logo, featured as a cool secondhand find in a thrift store setting.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #52

    Labubu. These Teletubby Babies Just Pulled Up And Stole The Show

    Colorful plush Teletubby toys in red, purple, yellow, and green laid on green leafy background, cool secondhand finds.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #53

    Different Color For Every Day Of The Week

    Colorful secondhand long-sleeve tops with emoji patterns hanging on a rack, showcasing cool secondhand finds.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    38 Brand New Annalee Dolls With Tags For $100 At A Random Flea Market

    Bin filled with colorful secondhand finds including fabric dolls and plush toys, showcasing unique vintage charm.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    Whole Tote Of Video Games Sitting Untouched At 11am At Some Random Flea Market On Our Way Home… How?! 😳 He Said $3 Each, I Asked What He’d Take For All Of It—He Said $200 For The Whole Thing

    Basket of cool secondhand video games for PlayStation, Xbox, and PSP found at a thrift sale or garage sale.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #56

    All The Haters Finally Got To Me 🥲 They Said I’m Stealing From The “Poor,” So I Left This $7 Stick Behind

    Hand holding a unique secondhand wooden walking stick with price tag in a thrift store aisle.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #57

    This $7.99 Thrift Store Urn Came With Wet Sand Inside… Either Someone Took Grandma To The Beach One Last Time, Or I Just Bought A Haunted Hourglass

    Hand holding a vintage ceramic jar with floral design among cool secondhand finds on store shelves.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    There Are So Many People Who Give Me C**p For Selling Low-Dollar Items. Take This Bat, For Example—it Only Sold For $21, But I Picked It Up For Just Three Bucks

    Hand holding a secondhand wooden baseball bat with Batman logo outdoors on an asphalt surface.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    Getting Them Deals Today! $10 Flip Phone

    Hand holding a secondhand AT&T flip phone with a $10 price tag among other used electronics and items.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    #60

    I’ve Never Seen Such An Awesome Turtle. Thrift Store Score!

    Person holding a large teal dinosaur container inside a thrift store featuring cool secondhand finds and items.

    bearded_thrifter Report

    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited)

    Uh, that's not a turtle, that's a stegosaurus. Edit: Did anyone elses mind trick them into thinking it was really big for a moment? Or was it just me?

