This Page Shares Cool Secondhand Finds, Here Are The 60 Best Ones
There is a certain dopamine rush from trying your luck at slot machines, potlucks and thrift stores, since people just love that feeling of possibility. So it’s probably not at all hard to understand why thrift stores and garage sales are so popular even if, on average, the things on display are basically junk.
The “Bearded Thrifter” runs a page dedicated to sharing cool, unique and just downright interesting thrift and secondhand store finds. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own experiences in the comments below.
Woah Look At These!
Just Casually Walked Into Zoo World In Panama City And Got Slapped In The Face By This Majestic Stained Glass Parrot Chandelier
That Makes Two Mini Le Creusets This Week. Either I’ve Unlocked The Ant Chef Starter Pack Or The Thrift Gods Think I’m Hosting Dinner Parties For Chipmunks
Garage Sale Gem! Snagged This Heavy Cast-Iron Cat Door Knocker For Just A Couple Bucks Today
If I Found These At A Thrift Store I Would 1000% Take Them Home
Vintage Toys Are So Much Better Than Toys Now! Fisher Price Phone From The 60s! Best Part Is That It Still Works Great
Just Scored My New Garage Sale Power Pants. When I Roll Up In These Bad Boys, Prices Drop, Deals Pop, And Nobody Can Say No. Transparent Pockets = Transparent Negotiations
$5,000 For A Cheeseburger Lamp?!
Pretty Cool Retro Balancing Scale!
I Don’t Know If There’s An Eggplant Gravy Boat Collectors’ Club, But I’m Officially The Proud Owner Of This Little Mini Ladle Eggplant Sauce Boat
One Of You Found This Funky Little Mushroom Table And Honestly… It’s Kinda Cool
Found These At The Thrift—perfect For When You’re Headed To A Tea Party At 3 And A Medieval Battle At 4
She Ran Up Like She Found Gucci… It Was This. I Nodded And Said “Wow” Because I Value My Life. Still Not Sure What I’m Missing Here
Look What Just Popped Up On Marketplace. This Is Freakin Awesome! Imagine Having All 4 Turtle Rocking Chairs
Apparently It’s For Baking Mushrooms… But I Can’t Unsee What I See
Feelin’ Nostalgic? These 80s Garfield Mugs Are Here To Serve Up Some Retro Vibes!
Snagged This Cool Garage Sale Find For Just A Few Bucks—Couldn’t Say No To Mickey
Picked Up This Ridiculously Cool Disney Popcorn Bucket For Just $1.50
Vintage Care Bears Jackpot!
Okay… I’m Not Sure If This Is Real Or Not, But I Need One Now!
Uranium Glass Always Catches My Eye—i Love When You Stumble Across A Great Display At An Antique Mall Like This!
And I'll bet it was priced big bucks, too... but you're right. It's lovely.
Check Out This Amazing Find For Only Roughly $7!
These Look Suspiciously Fresh For Someone Who’s This Proud Of Their Gas Game
Throwback To The Days When This Fisher-Price Horse Was The Ultimate Ride
My Favorite Thing Is When Someone Says ‘Like New, Only Used Once’ And It Comes Out Of A Dirt Pile Looking Like It’s Been To War… And They Still Want Crazy Money For It
This Mcm Owl Umbrella Holder
Just Found These Amazing Deer Hoof Ashtrays! The Condition On These Is Flawless And I Picked Them Up For $40 For The Pair
There’s two things that are no longer trending in home decor and accessories, ashtrays and taxidermy. I remember when cars, airline seats, desk sets, almost always had a built in ashtray and almost any friend or relative that was somewhat outdoorsy had taxidermy items.
My Favorite Find Of The Day! Beautiful Wooden Foldable Rocking Chairs
His Just Sold For Almost $300 At An Auction! Wicked Cool Piece For A Collector
Such A Cool Thrift Store Find
This Is A Beautiful Wooden Globe Drink Cart That’s Made In Italy That We Found Earlier This Year
Garage Sale Find This Morning—For Just $3! Not Uranium, But Still Glowing In The Sun
How Could I Possibly Walk Away From A Jim Shore Bird For Just $2
We have a lot of early Jim Shore stuff. Nightmare before Christmas, Marley's Ghost etc. Later he went soft and corporate.
Ugly Or Beautiful
Mickey Mouse TV
I Couldn’t Leave These Behind For $20
Sure, Rae Dunn Isn’t Anything Crazy Anymore… But Over 50 Brand New Pieces For Just A Little Over $2 Each? Yeah, I’m Not Leaving It Behind
These Are The Thrift Finds That Actually Excite Me. $2.99 Gary The Snail Slippers
Oh Cool, Just A Ziploc Full Of Dismembered Doll Parts Labeled ‘Property Of Jeffrey Dahmer.’ Totally Normal. Thrifting Is Fun
Couldn’t Pass Up This Aluminum Mickey Mouse Bowl For Just $5 – Bowl Comes Off The Feet Too!
When You Can’t Tell If It’s For Your Desk Or Your Nightstand…
Sometimes You Find Those Hidden Gems At Garage Sales… And Sometimes It’s Just Rocks For $25
Mushrooms Are Hot Right Now, And I’m Not One To Miss A Trend—especially When It’s Only $2!
Proof That Size Doesn’t Matter When It Comes To Holiday Spirit—these Mini Blow Molds Are An Awesome Auction Find
Garage Sales Better Watch Out… I’m Rollin’ Up In Those Jeans With The Clear Butt And A Shirt With More Holes Than Goodwill’s Pricing Logic
His Is Hands Down One Of The Coolest Vintage Crochet Finds Ever!
This Was Found At A Thrift Store… Anyone Missing Their Haunted, Slightly Judgmental Family Tree?
Four Jellycats Rescued From The Bins Like It’s No Big Deal
I Turned The Corner And Saw A $99.99 Nutcracker
Snagged This Fabulous Wicker Peacock Doll Chair At Goodwill For Just A Couple Bucks
Did Gatorade Get A New Logo I’m Not Aware About
Labubu. These Teletubby Babies Just Pulled Up And Stole The Show
Different Color For Every Day Of The Week
38 Brand New Annalee Dolls With Tags For $100 At A Random Flea Market
Whole Tote Of Video Games Sitting Untouched At 11am At Some Random Flea Market On Our Way Home… How?! 😳 He Said $3 Each, I Asked What He’d Take For All Of It—He Said $200 For The Whole Thing
All The Haters Finally Got To Me 🥲 They Said I’m Stealing From The “Poor,” So I Left This $7 Stick Behind
This $7.99 Thrift Store Urn Came With Wet Sand Inside… Either Someone Took Grandma To The Beach One Last Time, Or I Just Bought A Haunted Hourglass
There Are So Many People Who Give Me C**p For Selling Low-Dollar Items. Take This Bat, For Example—it Only Sold For $21, But I Picked It Up For Just Three Bucks
Getting Them Deals Today! $10 Flip Phone
I’ve Never Seen Such An Awesome Turtle. Thrift Store Score!
Uh, that's not a turtle, that's a stegosaurus. Edit: Did anyone elses mind trick them into thinking it was really big for a moment? Or was it just me?