Someone asked “People who've been around celebrities for work, what are some behind the scenes truths?” and netizens shared their stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have any encounters of your own, be sure to leave them in the comments section down below.

While they might seem unapproachable, celebrities , for the most part, are still just human beings. This means that someone still helps them with taxes (hopefully), does their makeup before public appearances and perhaps even works in their garden.

#1 Gwyneth Paltrow brings her food preprepared most places in really nice glass containers. She then leaves the containers wherever she ate them and walks away. I had a set of her containers for a while but I left them at my parents house.

#2 Ahh finally my time to shine:

My sister has worked on all the seasons of the Mandolorian show so far and is also helping with the movie. Pedro got to befriend her and ONE DAY while I’m on the d**n toilet in the morning, I get a face time call from her.

I answer going “ Heeeyyyy b***h!” And what do I get in return? A very classy, VERY sweet “ HEEEEYYYY BIIIITTTCHH!” From f*****g PEDRO PASCAL.



We talked for 15 mins and he was super f*****g nice man. He complimented my sister, we talked about his time on GoT and then he peaced out to shoot some scenes.

#3 I worked in production at major celebrity events (movie premieres, award shows, sporting events) for a decade.



I've got anecdotes for pretty much anyone who was famous between the years of 2004-2014.



That said, one of the things I learned in that time was that it is incredibly incredibly draining to have to be "on" 24/7, and how unfair it is for people to judge you entirely based on one interaction that they'll remember (and dissect) for decades. Every. Single. Thing.



To misquote the late great Raul Julia, "for you, this moment was important. For me, it was Tuesday."



What I'm saying is that yes I can tell you stories about how super famous people were mean or nice or annoyed or sweet or angry but it's just one moment of their lives and everyone is imperfect. No one is just one thing or should be defined by just one interaction.



So I'll save all the scandalous stuff that would be blown out of proportion and out of context.



But because i can't give y'all nothing, here are some quick hits:



- Howie from the Backstreet Boys is incredibly, incredibly good looking. Like it took my breath away how handsome he was in person and I really wasn't expecting it.



- Megan Fox always had great breath. Like, notably minty fresh, 100% of the time.



- Paul Rudd makes sustained eye contact in a way that makes you feel like you're the only person in the room. But everyone in the room feels that way. The charisma just drips off of this man, it's wild.



- Nick Lachey always accepted the free gifts that were being offered to him but he'd give them to his staff and entourage. Would drive the sponsors nuts because the point was for him to be seen wearing and using these things, but I thought it was cool that he was taking care of his "people".



- Every celebrity is smaller than you think. Like, really really small. The one who shocked me the most was Prince. Everyone knows that he was short but he was incredibly slight, too.

Honestly though I never saw a celebrity who I wouldn't define as "slight". Even the men. Unless they were actively bulking up for a role, they are all much skinnier than your average dude. It's unnerving.



- A shocking number of celebrities either don't know how to drive, or have lost their drivers' licenses. Like, a significant percentage.



- D***s are done so casually and openly that it stopped being scandalous pretty early on in my career. Just everywhere.



- Most of the celebrities I dealt with were just desperate to be treated like normal people. Only a small handful were universally "difficult" or "demanding" 100% of the time.

#4 Daniel Radcliffe hides at comic cons in full costumes. While he handed me his ID, I thought it was a Spencer’s prop. He was dressed in a Spider-Man costume.

#5 My hairdresser worked closely with Christopher Walken as hair and makeup for a movie he worked. He was an absolute sweetheart, classy, kind and generous to everyone, including the crew.



He learned everyone’s names, wanted to know about their lives, and checked in often.



At the wrap party he brought everyone gifts, and invited her to dance - so they waltzed for part of the night. She has a huge signed photo of them together, and it was a really positive early career moment for her.

#6 I worked in a garden connected to a property that had a ton of mcmansions and Gisele Bündchen had a home her and her family would stay at occasionally. I was alone and closing for the day and suddenly her and her posse and children show up right at closing time. I knew who she was instantly but wasn’t about to give her special treatment for it lol. So as I’d do with any other visitor I go over and kindly greet them and let them know I’ll be closing up in a few minutes. She pushes past the rest of her posse and loudly announced who she is as if it were the secret password to letting her do whatever she wants. Her kids then proceeded to go crazy in the chicken coops, breaking eggs and trying to grab chickens. While she had an impromptu social media photoshoot with an onion she pretended to harvest. She stayed a while after closing time but I ended up not minding too much as it was honestly hilarious to witness. No joke was one of the most comical experiences dealing with a “celeb” I’ve had.

#7 Another celebrity I met back in 2017 was Jesse McCartney. He grabbed a few clothing items and politely asked to be let into the fitting room. He was super nice. I helped hang his clothes in the fitting room and closed the door behind him.



Then a coworker walked up to me and said, *“Did you see Jesse McCartney? D**n, he got fat. He really let himself go.”*

I just stood there frozen mouthing *He's in there!* (F*****g embarrassing!). He definitely heard the entire conversation.



I’ll never forget the way Jesse came out of that fitting room his shoulders slumped and his whole demeanor had shifted. I walked him over to the register. He ended up leaving almost all the clothes behind and just bought a hat and a couple of shirts.



Then, when it came time to pay he pulled out loose bills and coins from his wallet. He looked at me and said quietly, “I don’t have enough,” and started putting items back. I could tell he was going through it financially. I told him, “Don’t worry about it, I’ll give you a discount,” and he looked so relieved. It was honestly really sad I could just tell he was hurting and that moment stuck with me. Fame comes at you fast. I hope he's doing better.

#8 I knew Bebe Rexha before she got famous. I really don't have any dirt because she was always super nice to everyone. I was friendly with her at school and let her cheat off me in English. We snuck off a few times and she showed me songs she was writing and she always liked my music.



She used to work at like the MAC store and I'll never forget one day she sits behind me in English and just goes "your skin is so emolient" and I was like idk what that means lmao but it was a good thing, she was always complimenting other people.



I never saw her have a diva moment or anything even close to that. I really have no notes. We weren't besties but we had a lot of classes together and sat in chorus together. Both were sopranos.



Wish she'd throw me a bone 😂😂 but that's probably selfish and unrealistic. But girl u cheated off me lemme cheat off you. I'm just kidding fr 💀.

#9 Jay Z has incredibly soft hands (softer than you’re thinking - softer than a very soft child - his hands are almost unnervingly soft)

Karlie Kloss is smart and funny and always remembered things about you — she also helped us with a huge project at work and literally packed boxes for several hours with hourly employees.

Anderson Cooper is just so nice it’s unreal. Big tipper.

Chrissy Teigan is an actual beast.

#10 Ariana Grande’s cheat day is Tuesday. She offered me a mochi and a homemade snickerdoodle when I interviewed to be her tour assistant.

#11 Met quite a few working in hospitality in Yellowstone NP in my younger days. Most I dealt with just want to be normal & do their thing. Wanted a meal or drink without staring or fan interruptions.



Hanging in a bar (dating the bartender) in 1986 with Jeff Bridges. We spent 2 hours talking about a whole bunch of things you’re not supposed to in bars-politics, environment, relationships, etc. He got up to leave & asked, “You know who I am, don’t you?” I said, “Sure, do Mr. Bridges.” His response? “Thanks so much for not mentioning it. It’s been a great hanging out with you.”.

#12 Worked with Victoria Beckham at one of her fashion launches in a London department store. Genuinely nice & funny woman who showed gratitude towards those working for her. Her launch was to include a 3 course dinner in the department store restaurant for her & business associates/agency ppl but she was anxious about eating a lot - she even asked to speak to the head chef to trim down her portion sizes without the other guests noticing.

#13 Worked with Mathew Lilliard. Nicest dude ever.

#14 I have regular access to some bands that were hitting peak famous in the days of bands where they would be in (and are in) “when we were young” fest. The thing that cracks me up is that these dudes are like dads now and whatnot. So I’ll go in to the dressing room and see veggies, hummus, and white claw. And they start calling their spouses and kids as soon as they get off the stage and recover from diving into the pit. It’s so wholesome. It’s adorable.

#15 I did bottle service and VIP at a night club where professional high level footballers would come in and like they all cheat on their girlfriends/wives - like 80%.

#16 I know someone who works with tons of celebrities. He says the most arrogant a*****e he ever worked with was Kevin Hart.

#17 I worked with celebrities through the early 2000s and the actresses just didn’t eat. We would have long days sometimes 10+ hours and they would *maybe* nibble something. They smoked nonstop instead. Now, the actors would eat, but actresses didn’t. Really helped with any body image issues I had because I was never going to smoke or stop eating full meals just to be thin.

#18 My grandpa was a limo driver in Hollywood in the 80s and 90s. He genuinely didn't keep up with any pop culture and mostly didn't know who he was driving.



Years later, in the 2010s, I was sitting at my grandparents house and the TV was on. A clip of Billy Idol came on the TV and my grandpa *yelled* a huge string on curses saying that that man (Idol) was a gigantic piece of s**t and trashed his limo. Apparently, my grandpa drove him one for only about 30 minutes and he fully remembered what a train wreck he was.

#19 I’ve mentioned this before on similar posts, but I’ve waited on George Lucas’ table several times. He is very quiet, polite, good vibes, absolutely no trouble at all, and tips. 10/10, would wait on his table any day.

#21 My dad was a bouncer in Seattle in the late 80s-early 90s. He saw and interacted with pretty much everyone you can think of. Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone. He had lots of nice things to say about Krist Novaselic and (shockingly!) Courtney Love.





But Alice in Chains were absolute f*****g menaces. Layne was caught dipping his hand into the tip jar on the bar multiple times and my dad was told he could never tell him to not come back, just kick him out for the night.

It all came to a head when Mike Starr called my dad the N word, for pulling Mike Starr's gf off a woman whom she was attempting to beat with her stilleto. MGMT still refused to give them the boot. My dad quit shortly there after when his buddy Mia Zapata (an absolute angel, RIP) got him a job at a different venue.





No matter how seemingly progressive a "scene" is for it's time, there are always god awful human beings around who are given a pass because "ART" or something. Any story you may have heard, just know there's about dozen that are so much worse. Not a single subculture is immune to this rule. Idolize NO ONE.





Except for Mia Zapata.

#22 What I’ve always found interesting about famous people is how they always seem to have so many people around them even in their own home. Like it’s never just them and/or their family in the house, it’s usually filled with all manner of assistants, support staff, cleaning crews, etc and they just act like it’s normal to have people they barely know walking around their house attending to business (I supposed because it is for them - being a celebrity basically means being a corporation unto yourself and it takes people to run that corporation). I’ve also found this to be true in the case of people who aren’t famous but are just really rich.

#23 I work as a publicist and have worked with celebrities of all different backgrounds (meaning actor, athletes, musicians, etc).



• A LOT of these celebrities are much shorter than you expect them to be. Especially the men. I will also say this - Google lies about the heights of many of these celebrities (men are usually made to be taller).



• People also need to stop putting many of these celebrities on a pedestal. A lot of these celebrities are a lot different from the character they play for the public.



• This my theory, but a lot of these celebrities are frozen at the age where they became super famous. (Hence why Leo dates women in their early 20’s. He blew up when he was around that age.)



• There’s a HUGE personality difference between celebrities who are in TV/film vs those who are musicians. From my experience, I have found actors to be kind of weird, introverted, and well behaved. Musicians on the other hand are super outgoing and fun loving partiers. The best example of this I can give is how the award shows are (as explained by Phineas Eillish). If you go to the Golden Globes, Oscars, or anything acting related, everyone is seated and well behaved. During the breaks they get back to their seats on time before they’re live again. On the other hand, music award shows like the Grammys or VMAs is where everyone is drunk and just socializing. Trying to round up everyone back to their seats before the break is over is like trying to herd a bunch of cats.



• For some reason I’ve also noticed a TON of these celebrities smoke, and will usually try to hide it from the public.



• Any celebrity losing weight recently is most likely on Ozempic.

#24 Drake didn't have to drop out of school to be on Degrassi, he did it because he thought it would add street cred to his regular working class upbringing.





I worked the same studio circuit he did when he was on Degrassi (I'm a little younger, think YTV versus CTV). Not only does filming for shows with a majority youth cast often take place around school schedules, a lot of sets even have tutors and you're encouraged to do your homework while you're waiting for takes or in hair/makeup.

#25 Pamela Anderson is one of the most genuinely kind and wonderful people I’ve ever met, and appeared to be an absolutely wonderful mother. I’ve met her multiple times, starting when her sons were much younger, and she’s always been delightful. So unassuming as well.

#26 **I once got into an argument with AJ from Aly & AJ. This was in 2017 so some of the details are a bit fuzzy lmfao**



Someone who *clearly* didn’t like her gave her a fake dictionary book that was used to store money as a birthday gift. She came into my store begging to return it. I told her she couldn’t return it without a receipt, and she said, *“I’ll take cash, thanks.”*



I repeated the policy thinking maybe she didn’t hear me the first time, and that’s when she threw a *full-on white girl fit*. The item cost like $20 yet she was acting like it was draining her bank account💀.



It got so heated that I had to walk out of the room. AJ's old a*s bf had to step in to calm her lmfao. She was incredibly rude and condescending. I let my manager deal with her snarky attitude while I was trying to decompress in the backroom. At one point my manager came to get me because AJ wanted me back on the register just so she could *put me in my place*.



She never got a refund. Instead, we just exchanged the item and gave her another one of those dumb fake dictionary books. I went from fan to hater overnight.



AJ, if you’re reading this kick rocks!

#27 I have waited on Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long multiple times when they were dating. They're both super nice and her dog is incredibly cute and well behaved.

#28 I won’t reveal my source(s), but I’ll dish…



-Josh Hutcherson has a thing for male crew members, or maybe it was just one specific male crew member on that specific project.



-Gillian Anderson is super standoffish, I don’t think it’s intentional (punching a time clock kinda vibes?), but she’s not remotely friendly while on set. Not asking for chattiness or anything, but didn’t once acknowledge crew working in close proximity for weeks (gotta admit this was disappointing to me as an X-Files fan, still love her though)



-Jamie Lee Curtis asks crew members to wear name tags so she can greet and thank everyone by name.



-no surprise but Vince Vaughn just plays himself in every role. He doesn’t need to get ready to film because…that’s him! He’s ready. And this comes from interacting with him across several films over several years. Kind of an a*****e, but not rude, just…himself? That character ALL THE TIME.



-Jennifer Anniston is the sweetest person, just so kind and lovely. She’s the type to ask about your family and she loves to hear about people’s children.

#29 I’ve had regular contact with celebrities of all kinds for over a decade through work.



The bigger the star, the more likely they are to be kind with everyone they come in contact with. It’s the reality stars, C list athletes and barely-famous musicians who have the most unbearable entitled attitudes. A true A list star can be fantastic on their own, but can be soured by their team or publicist being overly controlling.



Musicians, singers and DJs are the worst for being on time to anything. The exception is for young female solo artists - they tend to be on time. Actors and actresses are much better at making their call time.



Some of the male stars can be a bit creepy with younger female staff. You can tell they are used to being fawned over and having women throw themselves at them. If there is a rumour about someone behind the scenes (like how a certain singer prefers barely legal girls) it’s probably true.



Most female stars (especially actresses) will have weirdly restrictive diets. And/or they will smoke. You offer them anything more than bottled water and they will refuse. Most are hyper aware of their image and are always ‘on’, even behind the scenes with regular staff. It must be exhausting to be hungry and always performing the version of you that you think people want to see.



Most of the male stars are shorter in person than you think they are. And most of the female stars are very, very petite in person compared to how they look on screen.



I would never date a professional athlete. I’ve met enough to know that they are right up there with touring musicians as the least faithful types you could ever encounter. It’s not a matter of if they will cheat on you, it’s when will they cheat on you?

#30 Coolio (RIP) let me drink on his tab for knowing the lyrics to 'Gangsta's Paradise.' He told my boss to give me a raise. Also, he was rocking the same hairstyle as the music video, and that was impressive dedication.

#31 My father was a limo driver in the late '80s/early '90s. He drove talent for NBC and CBS. Donald Trump wasn't the insufferable a-hole he is now and offered my father a job chauffeuring his kids around. My father turned it down.

#32 Not the level of tea you are looking for, but a kid in my elementary school class was a principal actor on a moderately successful TV show. He actually showed up to class maybe 4 weeks a year and genuinely seemed terrified of being around so many other kids. His mom was 100% a stage mom too, who desperately wanted him and his sister to become her meal tickets. It seemed sort of sad, tbh.

#33 My dad was a taxi driver in Dublin for a decade and has some stories. He had half of Westlife (one of the biggest Irish bands ever) in his car, knew who they were because my sister and I were HUGE fans, but let them just be normal. Nicky told him he was an ex Leeds footballer which made Dad laugh (and it's true).



He also had Woody Harrelson in the car in 2002. It was a few months after he'd been arrested for vandalising a taxi, and he was dropping him to the airport. Harrelson couldn't get the door to work and Dad quipped "don't worry Mr Harrelson, I'll sort the door, just don't rip it off the hinges." Woody laughed and gave Dad a €100 tip. That bought our Christmas presents that year. Absolute gent of a man to him.

#34 I used to work at a restaurant that had a fair amount of celebs come in.



Can confirm; they really don't eat. Most of them would pick at their food or just push it around on the plate, but rarely did I ever have cleared plates to take. Most of the bill would be drinks, and I'd usually end up tossing almost all the food because they didn't want to be seen with to-go boxes. I did have a few that would take their leftovers with them though for their assistants.

#35 I work at a major tourist destination, so we get all kinds of famous people coming through. Hands down the absolute SWEETEST was Kerry Washington. She came with her kids and was so so kind to everyone she interacted with.



As much as it pains me to say, Shaun White was also extremely nice to work with. He thanked us all individually at the end.



And this will be a surprise to no one, but Morgan Wallen booked a private event and straight up didn’t show up 🙃.

#36 Years ago, when I first moved to LA, I worked as a clerk at a small pet store in Eagle Rock. Marc Maron was a regular but would only talk to the store owner – a fellow stand-up comedian – and treated the rest of us like absolute garbage. This was around the time he had Barack Obama on his podcast, so I guess his ego was getting the better of him. FWIW, my boss was the nicest guy and always dealt with him because he knew what an a*****e the guy was.



On the flip side, I am the owner of a pet store now and Andie MacDowell was a regular when she lived in the area and is one of the nicest, most down to earth celebrity customers we’ve had.



Additionally, I do some work in the music industry and have worked with La Toya Jackson numerous times. Hands down the sweetest famous person. She remembers fans, always takes time to speak to people, and appreciates those who appreciate her.

#37 Steven Tyler is a very chatty guy, wants to know his crew and will have an at length conversation- even when your boss wants you to get back to work.



Also- Dita Von Teese is amazingly beautiful at 52, just perfect and it isn't lighting or costume tricks. She is also introverted, smart as hell, funny and perfectly professional. Truly a joy.

#38 A good friend has a job where she meets celebrities fairly regularly. A while ago, I asked her fave so far and she said Usher was delightful. Very friendly and super engaging, asking great questions that showed he was paying attention to everyone and everything around him. She was also pleasantly surprised by how nice Leo DiCaprio was. Pedro Pascal is even more swoony and charming in person than you can imagine. Madonna, on the other hand, was very cold and unnecessarily snarky.

#39 One I haven't shared.... My friend ran a smoothie shop in Montecito, and every single day Christopher Lloyd would come in, order the peanut butter smoothie with no chocolate (it didn't come with chocolate, but he always politely asked for no chocolate anyway), and just put the order under Chris.



He was a delightful polite neighbor.

#40 My niece works for a company that opens up bars in Nashville. She has met a ton of celebrities and said hands down the biggest B in Nashville that nobody wants to deal with is Carrie Underwood.

#41 Martin Scorsese is lovely and warm!

Don Cheadle is the nicest person ever!!

Xavier Dolan is a b*tch!!!

#42 Daniel Radcliffe rolled his own cigarettes (when he smoked, no idea if he does now) and is genuinely as nice as everyone says he is. He always stood up for the crew in every respect, even if it put him in uncomfortable situations. Everyone called him Rad on set, and it’s true, he is rad.

#43 Ran concert venue for a few years, I know he’s not a crowd favorite these days but Benson Boone was one of the best artists we had. So sweet, took great care of everyone around him, especially his family who was also great, he was so passionate and happy, just genuinely a sweet, fun guy.

#44 A friend of mine has waited on taylor swift a couple of times and she tipped over 100% both times.

#45 Most of The entourage and many assistants are friggin creepy people. They all want something from the celebs lifestyle or are trying to get their own stuff off the ground.

#46 Conan O’Brien came into the restaurant where I worked and would get super drunk but it only made him even more effusively nice. He would talk to anyone and ham it up for people who were clearly fans.



Dennis Quaid on the other hand would also get drunk but it just made him even more of an a*****e, he and his wife always looked miserable.

#47 I worked conventions (think MegaCon) for about a decade. Celebs don't keep 99% of the stuff they're given at meet and greets. It's nothing against the fans. They usually appreciate the gifts. But they're flying home and suitcases only hold so much.

#48 Shawn Mendes is disarmingly attractive and incredibly kind.

#49 My observation of celebs taught me that being famous sucks because no one respects their space or time. People come up to them and simply don’t walk away, even if the conversation has ended and they have nothing left to say, until the celebrity leaves or a handler makes the fan leave. It’s extremely awkward. Only people who have a very deep insecurity driving a bottomless need for attention can tolerate being famous, it would drive anyone else insane.



Also: never give a celeb a gift, as a fan. I don’t know why people do this, and they do it ALL the time. Celebs do not keep that stuff. It gets thrown out or left in their hotel rooms. .

#50 There's an unspoken rule between many celebrities that they will, at one point, exploit each other's connections, but they know that there are only so many times they will be allowed to do so. I've seen an established, but lesser-known actor wait years to ask a Hollywood big shot for a favor. The moment had to be *just right* because he knew he might not get another chance to use his friend's social capital for his own creative gain.

#51 I was a bartender at a very upscale restaurant back in my early 20s.



Mike Rowe from Dirty Job- incredibly kind and respected staff.



Gene Simmons- absolute d******d, arrogant p***k. He didn’t want women waitresses/bartenders. Complete d****e of a human.

#52 A friend of mine worked with Mariah, he worked for a touring company and when she arrived at the location she was playing at she had a strict rule, no one was allowed to look at her or her children, if anyone looked they had to be fired.

#53 I’ve worked with various celebrities over the years…



Adele -funniest and nicest celebrity I’ve ever met. She had everyone in stitches and was very down to earth.



Dani and Kylie Mingogue - very polite and nice. No notes.



Liam Neeson - kept himself to himself. Very quiet. I’m surprised he’s still working tbh as he looked very tired and over it.



Sadly the British celebrity who was the absolute worst has since died so I don’t feel like I can tell any negative stories about them. .

#54 My dad used to work at a Sporting Goods Store in Idaho, and Robin Williams was in line at the register. A very entitled woman was directly in front of him making a big scene about a retail purchase that didn’t matter. He was seen to be making faces and directly making fun of her reactions right behind her.



The staff loved it! He was such a sweet man. Can you imagine getting made fun of by Robin Williams because you are being an a*s? 👌🏻.

#55 Michael Jackson was very polite and a generous tipper to staff.

#56 Cyndi lauper is absolutely delightful. mary kate and ashley are quiet but nice. teri hatcher is really friendly and normal. julia roberts is rude.

#57 Kevin Hart is a piece of s**t to catering. The catering company's time to clean up, nobody on Kevin's crew seemed particularly interested in eating. So the food got packed up with everything else.



Well after his set ends, he and his crew go backstage again and then they decided they were hungry. He made his handler from the venue call the catering company and made everyone come back.



Wu-Tang is super chill and very generous.



Dave Chappelle is chill as long as you're not taking pics.

#58 Did covid testing on a movie set in 2020. no surprise, theyre just as squirmy and hesitant to get their noses swabbed as everyone else.

#59 I’ve met a handful of celebrities at work and the one that left me most flustered was Lee Pace. I legitimately didn’t recognize him at first and then when it finally hit I was embarrassed about it. He was incredibly nice though and I couldn’t get over how tall he is. Dude absolutely towered over me.



Colman Domingo is also very cool, humble and willing to chitchat.

#60 Most of them are either completely normal and treat staff like human beings, or they are insanely entitled and treat the staff like trash. Random examples off the top of my head (that I have personally interacted with):



Normal celebs: Jay Leno, Rihanna, John Bernthal, Andy Samburg, 50 Cent, most NFL players



A*****e celebs: R. Kelly, Vivica Fox, J. Lo, Joyce Meyer, Lena Dunham



Normal unless they are surrounded by their posse for some reason: Michael Vick, Allen Iverson, Pharrell.

#61 Spent the day on a photo shoot with Kristen Bell. She is a delight.

#62 I used to work in an art museum. For some reason, celebrity and ultra-wealthy (billionaire) visitors tried to touch the art way more than normal guests. Like… there’s a million signs around telling you not to touch the art. There’s guards standing around to make sure you don’t touch the art. There’s lines on the floor showing you where to stand so you don’t touch the art. So why are you touching the art???

#63 I’m sad about Michael Madsen’s death. One of the restaurants I worked for in the late 90s had a premiere party he attended and he made a point to say hello to me. He was very s**y.

#64 Surgeries that look amazing in photos don’t look good in real life.



Also, a lot of celebrities actually don’t have hobbies or friends and your “regular” life is more fulsome than theirs.

#65 John Lithgow is charming, friendly, and a total gentleman.

#66 Here’s something from having worked in film: they like to cast women opposite men who are taller and bigger than them, for aesthetic reasons. And a lot of leading men are on the shorter side in real life. This is my theory for part of why there’s such pressure to women to be extremely thin. They want to cast you with someone who will make you look more petite and the average Hollywood guy is kinda scrawny.



Also, the level of thinness that photographs “well” is actually really scary in real life. Like, people look ill. .

#67 Met a lot when working at a tv studio/network. Many are closed off, highly anxious, and deeply avoidant. There was a very famous celebrity who came into our offices on the backlot, he was with two of his collaborators and his manager. This was an enclosed office, far away from any studio tour, we just produced his tv show for five years and this dude was as close as you can get to hiding in a studio office. He didn’t want anyone to see him and was afraid of any eyes on him. He’s a nice guy, but man that’s gotta be hard living with that anxiety.

#68 Bill Nye was actually very cool to work with. I used to bring him his tea and feed his sea monkeys when he was out of office. He gave me his Mars themed sea monkey tank when production wrapped and I still have it.





I know he has a reputation for being standoffish and aloof, but imagine making an entirely new show or two only to constantly be asked when you're bringing the old show back. Anyway, watch The Eyes of Nye if you get a chance. It's on YouTube. .

#69 Might be too late. But my sister worked with Heath Ledger on a movie he filmed in Italy. Said he was the nicest guy ever. They'd go for dinner, and I believe played some card games all night (this part is a bit blurry). Anyways, she came back with three signed autographs from him for my brothers and I. The day he passed away she was devastated.

#70 Alicia keys on a flight. She wears a mask, sunglasses and head scarf the whole plane ride. First class of course. If she has a seat where it’s just her then she eats and goes to sleep. If it’s a first class seat with somebody next to her (she will be at the window) then she doesn’t eat because she won’t remove the mask. She stays incognito the whole flight.

#71 My mom worked in the entertainment industry for over 30 years before retiring a couple years ago. Every big star was polite and kind (except Trump, but that’s not a surprise). The s****y celebrities were the minor ones who had very niche audiences and treated the crew like s**t. And Trump, who specifically requests orange foundation because he thinks it makes him look “tan”.

#72 I worked with Sarah Jessica Parker when she launched her brand SJP,they had a pop up store in SoHo at the time, she was very hands on and pleasant to work with.

#73 Bradley Cooper is even more beautiful in real life and incredibly kind and sweet. Like I almost wanted to find a flaw but couldn’t in my limited time with him.

#74 John Gray - author of those mars venus books - cheated on his wife most of their 30 year marriage. Massage therapists at his house, escorts on the road, fans at his seminars. He dated his interpreter in China for years. Married her less than a year after his wife died of cancer. She’s just 2 years older than his daughter and left her husband and son in China to live with him in California.

#75 Used to work at a 5 star luxury hotel, can confirm David Spade would have his own bed shipped and it was such a headache to move the current bed out of the room and put his bed in it due to severe back pain issues apparently. He stayed with us at least once a year.

#76 My ex worked for a private charter company, so I’ve met a few, treated like absolute sh-t by others and felt completely weirded out by a famous, now divorced couple.



First, celebrities are TINY, like I am taller (5’9), but they are just tiny, tiny people, even the men.



Keanu was hands down my favorite-what an angel. Kelly Clarkson is just joy, love her. J-Lo and Beyonce were both b-tches-although J.Lo was just rude to everyone, even the people she was travelling with. Terrible, terrible person. As far as the couple, Brad seemed s****d out of his mind and looked kind of dirty. Angelina was so thin, it was frightening. Her cheekbones seemed like razors. She is beautiful though. There was just a really, really weird vibe around them. They barely spoke to each other and they just seemed.. eerie, almost ghostly. The crew were kind of scared of them, because they were “spooky”.

#77 I've worked with Steve Buscemi and he is the nicest, kindest, loveliest man you can imagine! I brought my 9 year old son to the set one day and he engaged him in a long and genuine conversation ("I bet you haven't seen any of my movies!" was his opener). Just the absolute best. A truly good person.

#78 My husband is a massage therapist and used to work in a really high end place in a really high end area.



Here are some little snippets he’s given me:



Niecy Nash - rude, rolled her eyes at my husband when he greeted her and never spoke a word to him.



Joel McHale - super nice, really down to earth and kind



John Travolta - my husband never worked on him, but when he started massaging, before the whole “John Travolta hits on his massage therapists” news broke, he was literally told that John Travolta is not allowed there because of the way he acts towards the male therapists.



He also told me that a lady came in and asked him to use her vibrator on her. Like, she had it in her purse and she was like “there’s something in my purse you can use…” and he peeked in, saw what it was, and immediately told her to get dressed and leave. She started causing a huge scene and his manager rushed in to try to diffuse the situation and told him not to upset her because she was an Oscar winner and therefore a VIP. Once he told her what she did, though, his manager backed off and they kicked her out of the spa. He couldn’t remember her name but he said he googled it at the time and the Oscar she had won was for something like writing the score of a movie or something similar? Something to do with music, but she’s not like a famous musician or anything.



Everything else he’s ever told me was about athletes and although I can recognize some of their names, I don’t know anything about sports and therefore didn’t retain any of the info. 🤷‍♀️



ETA: Gordon Ramsey literally no-showed to his massage with my husband, but Gordon did visit the spa the day before and my husband said he seemed super nice and friendly and was very kind to everyone he interacted with. My husband was good friends with the workers who did the food and drinks for the spa and apparently he was especially nice to them - they were terrified of serving him and he was probably aware of that and was really nice to them.

#79 Charlamagne is nice. When he walks on set, he shakes hands and speaks to everyone

J. Lo is indeed rude. Alicia Keys is needy. She will call and text 911 and when you answer her two seconds later, she disappears for hours. Anika Noni Rose is a gem. So kind. Her smile lights up the room. Oprah is nice nasty, she has a mentality as if she should be the only Black women with a resume like hers. And she has a savior complex when it comes to those students she opened that school for. A lot of them went to HBCUs and the way she talks about them… it’s like she’s waiting on a ROÍ. Rihanna is funny, she will walk up to you and start talking like you two are old friends. Atlanta reality stars are the worst of them all. If you’re a women, don’t be in a room alone with Anthony Anderson. Andy Cohen is a flirt, he likes Black men A LOT. I wanted to shoot my shot, but unlike Todd from RHOA, I’m not giving up my job. Snoop Dogg hates male groupies, they are cringy to him. but will give weed to production staff. Ben Affleck is nice, but he interacts as if he’s fighting his intrusive thoughts. Megan thee Stallion is so sweet. Kendall is the kindest out of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Adam Sandler is easy to work with. Jay-Z is really nice, but always about his business and isn’t a man of many words. Kanye owes me money from 2016, I know I’ll never get it. They should invent new meds for him. DJ Khaled is a loser. That fake motivational s**t is for the public and the public only. They couldn’t pay me to work with Rick Ross again. India Aire is homophobic, ALLEGEDLY. I heard her whispering about my outfit backstage at a concert six years ago. I wanted to get my sister to beat her up. Victoria Monet is needy and her manager is a d******d. SiR and D Smoke need to go to jail. But hopefully, you will hear about that sooner than later.

#80 Not work but:



Lea Michele showed up at our small twentieth high school reunion and spent the whole time pretending like everyone was constantly watching her and gossiping… when honestly no one gave a s**t.

#81 Weaponized incompetence is insanely common among celebrities during production of a movie or TV. The things I had to put in email to make sure there was a paper trail that I told them to check out of the hotel, etc. Mundane s**t they wouldn’t f**k up if it was their own money.

