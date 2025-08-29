ADVERTISEMENT

A quick Google search will give you a perfectly concise definition of what art is. As indicated, it is “the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination.” It is what you make of a particular craft, whether music, cooking, or, in this case, embroidery. 

The following photos are from the Embroidery subreddit, an online haven where people showcase their skills using a needle, some thread, and textile fabric. And so far, they have shown nothing short of brilliant work, as you will come to see while scrolling through. 

Enjoy these magnificent creations, which may very well inspire you to try your hand at some embroidery work yourself.

#1

Have You Seen This Chicken?

Framed embroidery of a wanted poster featuring a cartoon chicken with intricate and beautiful embroidery skills.

befse123 Report

    #2

    Beginner Attempt At A Large Jacket Patch, Art Is "Fruit Bats With Pomegranate" By Albino Jackrabbit

    Intricate embroidery of bats and pomegranates showcasing beautiful and incredible embroidery skills on dark fabric.

    09283098 Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The composition, e*******n and subject matter are spectacular! Absolutely love this!

    #3

    Polar Bear In Spring Time

    Intricate embroidery hoop art featuring a white bear surrounded by detailed purple flowers on green fabric.

    a_warm_garlic_yurt Report

    We got in touch with a few experts who provided us with valuable insights into this beautiful craft. One of them is designer and textile arts instructor Kathy Barlow. According to her, one of the most common misconceptions about embroidery is that people think it “just cross-stitching cute sayings and pictures.” 

    “Think Jacobean flora crewelwork in bold wool yarns flowing across bedroom curtains or a living-room throw pillow. Or a striking hexagon of Japanese Sashiko showcased on an artisan-sewn bag,” she told Bored Panda. “Or transforming a hole in one’s jeans into a feature, with a vivid, visible mend. Just a snippet of the possibilities.”
    #4

    Hand Embroidered Monstera Plant

    Embroidered green and white leaves crafted to resemble a potted plant showing incredible embroidery skills on display.

    kilgourhc Report

    #5

    I Ransacked My Tea Stash To Stitch This Quote From Mansfield Park By Jane Austen

    Embroidery art embroidered on tea bags displaying a quote about tea, showcasing beautiful embroidery skills in a wooden frame.

    colormuse Report

    #6

    Finished This One Today!

    Detailed embroidery of a green leaf insect showcased in a dark wooden oval frame, highlighting incredible and beautiful embroidery skills.

    deathbydexter Report

    For Eric Turney, sales/marketing director and president of B2B merch company The Monterey Company, a common misunderstanding people have about embroidery is that it is “outdated” and “only suited for traditional designs.” But, as he explained, their work at the company often involves creating modern and custom pieces for various brands. 

    “While at home, I use a simple one-head machine to make fun, creative designs for friends,” Turney said.
    #7

    I Embroidered My Friends Wedding Bouquet

    Intricate and beautiful embroidery of flowers and leaves displayed in a wooden hoop by skilled hands.

    notyourcheeese Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a thoughtful wedding gift! My parents' dear friend embroidered the Bible's 1 Corinthians 13:4 as a wedding gift to us. "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres" as a wedding gift. I'm not a believer, but the message is a good one.

    #8

    This Year’s Valentine Pingu Design 🪡🐧🩷

    Embroidered penguin holding a purple heart with various colorful craft materials on a pink fabric background in embroidery hoop.

    kenz024 Report

    #9

    Bathroom Decoration Hoop

    Embroidery hoop art with text and floral designs showcasing incredible and beautiful embroidery skills on gray fabric.

    AuburnMoon17 Report

    Many people may describe embroidery as a therapeutic pastime. According to embellishment designer Mariana Leung, it’s because touching materials that are soft and varied in texture is “grounding.” 

    “Embroidery works can be used in practical applications like clothing or home decor, unlike flat art, such as a painting,” she said.
    #10

    My European Robin Is Complete, And No Longer Looking Like A Hamster

    Embroidered bird with orange chest surrounded by yellow flowers and green leaves in detailed embroidery artwork.

    Miss_Behaves Report

    #11

    I Stitched This Three Years Ago Following The Invasion Of Ukraine. It Seems Like An Apt Time To Share It Again. I Stand With Ukraine. 🇺🇦🌻

    Embroidery of a sunflower with detailed blue and yellow petals and green leaves showcasing incredible embroidery skills on fabric.

    colormuse Report

    #12

    A Snowy Embroidery Project Heavily Inspired By Narumi Takada

    Close-up of white textured embroidery hoop showcasing incredible embroidery skills with fluffy threadwork patterns.

    SecretHoSlappa Report

    However, embroidery is more than just a therapeutic activity. For Turney, it is also meditative because it requires you to slow down and focus.

    “It requires patience and attention to detail,” he said. “And the sense of accomplishment when the design comes to life is huge. I have a blast creating designs and presents for my family.”  
    #13

    First Ever Attempt At A Portrait

    Close-up of a cat and an embroidery hoop showing incredible and beautiful embroidery skills of a cat portrait.

    darcyduh Report

    #14

    Purple Octopus 3D 🐙

    Intricate purple octopus embroidery showcased in a detailed white ornate frame highlighting embroidery skills.

    UncannyValley2_0 Report

    #15

    Just Finished My Hand Stitched New Zealand Ruru/Morepork! Absolutely Love These Birds!

    Embroidery hoop featuring an incredibly detailed and beautiful owl stitched on black fabric with fern leaves.

    sinistersista Report

    Barlow’s experience is quite different. According to her, she found a sense of community through this activity, thanks to the Embroiderers’ Guild of America. As a member of the Valley Quail chapter in Walnut Creek, CA, she relishes her experience of a “shared love of handiwork” and lifelong learning with her peers. 

    “We help one another with how to complete various stitches, threads, and color choices; and mostly we enjoy the company of fellow creative souls,” she said.
    #16

    3D Cat! With Lanterns!

    Close-up of beautiful embroidery featuring a black cat, orange beads, and textured green foliage in a wooden hoop.

    Glass-Butterfly- Report

    #17

    This Is Fine 🪴

    Embroidered artwork of a dog holding a plant, surrounded by various green potted plants showcasing embroidery skills.

    samicat69 Report

    #18

    Garfield Was Right. Mondays Are The Worst

    Embroidery hoop featuring a cute embroidery of a cat in bed with a calendar and a Monday warning message.

    Ohsewnerdy Report

    Our experts collectively agreed that embroidery has been a life-changing experience for them. In Turney’s case, it’s been both a hobby and a career path. 

    “Running a business around it has taught me how versatile and in-demand it is, while doing it at home reminds me of the joy and creativity that first drew me in,” he explained.
    #19

    I Started This Yesterday. I'm Tired Of Being In America. 😩

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with black floral design and text showcasing incredible and beautiful embroidery skills.

    WoodpeckerFirst6842 Report

    #20

    I Embroidered This Handsome Fella’s Portrait

    Realistic embroidery of a cat's face and paws on lavender fabric, showcasing incredible and beautiful embroidery skills.

    cremepat Report

    #21

    Origami Fortune Teller

    Embroidery hoop displaying stitched colorful paper fortune teller design showcasing incredible embroidery skills.

    Ohsewnerdy Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much more sophisticated than the fortune tellers messages we made in grade school!

    For Leung, taking up the craft has been beneficial since her days as a young fashion graduate. It has so far opened multiple doors for her. 

    “Embroidery offered me the opportunity to work with some of the most famous designers I idolized, so yes, it was life-changing!”
    #22

    You People Are Genius

    Skeleton hand embroidery holding a wine glass with red wine, detailed stitching and decorative accents showcasing incredible embroidery skills.

    WTFucker-0202 Report

    #23

    Be The Change You Want To See In The Mcdonaldland

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with purple character and text live laugh loot showcasing beautiful embroidery skills.

    Ohsewnerdy Report

    #24

    Bead Embroidery Purple Beetroot Brooch

    Embroidered radish designs embellished with colorful beads and sequins showcasing incredible embroidery skills on white fabric.

    MisssMalika Report

    #25

    Easing Back Into Embroidery And I Just Finished This One Up

    Embroidery hoop with colorful fish and floral designs showcasing beautiful embroidery skills on fabric.

    thelittlemurmaider Report

    #26

    Done Or Outline Lettering?

    Embroidery hoop with colorful thread spools and stitched words "Go to therapy" on green fabric, showcasing embroidery skills.

    Suspicious-Lemon2451 Report

    #27

    In Progress

    Embroidery showing a woman in a white dress with brown hair near detailed flowers and a staircase on beige fabric.

    Solid_Group5179 Report

    #28

    Freedom

    Embroidery showing six stages of a person braiding hair, stitched with black, yellow, and beige thread on fabric.

    ispiho Report

    #29

    My Baroque Calla Lily

    Detailed embroidery of a blue clock tower with illuminated windows showcasing beautiful embroidery skills on gray fabric background.

    AJMac100 Report

    #30

    I Surprised Friends With A Replacement For The Post-It Note List By Their Door. They Were Thrilled!

    Embroidered reminder list with blue flowers and green vines on white fabric showcasing embroidery skills.

    ShortandSweets Report

    #31

    Night Night, Sleep Tight 🌛

    Colorful embroidery of a resting bird with detailed feathers on blue fabric, showcasing incredible embroidery skills.

    hvalur87 Report

    #32

    On Tuesday He Ate Through Two Tech Bros. But He Was Still Hungry! 🐛🍓

    Colorful embroidery hoop featuring a caterpillar and fruits with bold text showcasing beautiful embroidery skills.

    shopenchantedplanet Report

    #33

    This Is Maurice :)

    Hand holding a small embroidered bat with detailed stitching and decorative pearls showcasing embroidery skills.

    LavishnessOk885 Report

    #34

    I’d Been Fretting Over What To Put In This Frame For Half A Year, Then I Finally Got Hit With The Inspiration🧸

    Teddy bear frame with pink bow holding embroidered message Please Leave by 9 pm on pink checkered fabric background.

    kindofkelly Report

    #35

    I Finished Another Log!

    3D embroidered tree stump and grass on a wooden base showcasing incredible and beautiful embroidery skills.

    Humorii Report

    #36

    Still Need To Hoop These Bad Boys But Here’s The Final Project

    Embroidered fabric showing a cartoon cowboy character with a tall hat, demonstrating incredible and beautiful embroidery skills.

    MickeyRooneyy Report

    #37

    I Took Him Off The Hoop And Now He Looks Miserable

    White t-shirt hanging on a hanger with an embroidered design of a character peeking through green foliage, showcasing embroidery skills.

    majestictruffles Report

    #38

    Felt Like This Is Appropriate For Today

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with bold text and blue flowers, showcasing incredible and beautiful embroidery skills.

    SarahSaidSo182 Report

    #39

    Dear Garth, You’re Not Alone

    Hand holding an embroidery hoop with a colorful stitched design of a white horse and a cartoon character showing embroidery skills.

    Ohsewnerdy Report

    #40

    53 Hours On My Largest Hoop Ever

    Detailed embroidery depicting a colorful desert landscape with cliffs, blue sky, and clouds showcasing incredible embroidery skills.

    lolly_poppet Report

    #41

    My Attempt At A Recent Album Cover. There Are 21 Different Greens Scattered Around. 🌿🎤

    Embroidery hoop with detailed green foliage and two white chairs stitched, showcasing beautiful embroidery skills on beige fabric.

    No_Efficiency1004 Report

    #42

    Wanted To Practice My Back Stitch With Something Forgiving Due To My Shaky Hands. Perfection

    Simple black embroidery showing two figures with blueberries, highlighting unique and beautiful embroidery skills on fabric.

    cosmicpeanut Report

    #43

    Layered Koi Pond

    Embroidery hoop art featuring koi fish and lily pads beautifully showcasing incredible embroidery skills.

    ahbeecelia Report

    #44

    In The Immortal Words Of Zack De La Rocha…

    Embroidery hoop displaying a stitched quote surrounded by decorative leaves, showcasing beautiful embroidery skills.

    enthusiastic_laze Report

    #45

    Kraken Lighthouse For A Friend

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with incredible lighthouse design and detailed waves showcasing beautiful embroidery skills.

    Old-Internal-927 Report

    #46

    Sometimes It Feels As Though My Brain Is Melting And My Heart Is Bleeding

    Framed embroidery of an anatomical heart with delicate red threads hanging, showcasing incredible embroidery skills.

    im_probably_running Report

    #47

    Paint Blobs 🎨

    Two embroidery hoops showing beautiful and detailed embroidery strokes in red and blue on white fabric.

    fullmetalneedle Report

    #48

    It's As Shrimple As That!

    Embroidery hoop with a beautifully stitched pink shrimp and white text showcasing incredible embroidery skills on fabric.

    CaliginousDowning Report

    #49

    I Stitched The Final Stanza Of My Favorite Song, Danny Boy

    Close-up of a framed embroidery artwork featuring musical notes and lyrics showcasing beautiful embroidery skills.

    colormuse Report

    #50

    My First Silly Lil Project

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with stitched "teen girl squad" and stick figure girls on notebook paper fabric showcasing embroidery skills.

    chewblahblah Report

    #51

    Valentines Candy

    Embroidery hoop showing two realistic red heart-shaped lollipops stitched on yellow fabric with heart-patterned background.

    Turquoiseandyellow Report

    #52

    I May Have Gotten A Bit Fixated On A Theme…

    Five embroidery hoops displaying intricate and beautiful embroidery skills featuring blue eyes and golden designs.

    PaintSabin Report

    #53

    Stump Work Western Tiger Swallowtail

    Embroidered yellow and black butterfly displayed in a wooden hoop showcasing beautiful embroidery skills and craftsmanship.

    CalmPresentation8613 Report

    #54

    Dmc Free Pattern I've Stitched On A Child's Denim Jacket

    Embroidery showing a person on a horse with a lasso against a yellow sun on denim fabric, showcasing beautiful embroidery skills.

    snaggle_panther Report

    #55

    A Sushi Roll On 8” Hoop

    Hand holding embroidery hoop showcasing detailed and beautiful sushi embroidery skill on neutral fabric.

    Miuembroidery Report

    #56

    Just Finished Embroidering My Swim Bag

    Beige tote bag featuring embroidery of various small feet and legs poking out of water in black thread.

    whatellah Report

    #57

    I Embroidered This Work Just In Time For Spring And The Blooming Of Crocuses❤️

    Intricate embroidery of purple crocus flowers displayed in hoop surrounded by real blooming crocus in garden setting.

    embroiderybynusik Report

    #58

    The Land Before Time, 🪡🎥🦕🍃

    Embroidery hoop with detailed embroidered green leaf and spider design showcasing beautiful embroidery skills.

    kenz024 Report

    #59

    Just Finished This Piece - My Kettle

    Embroidery hoop with a colorful stitched kettle design, surrounded by scissors and embroidery threads on a wooden floor.

    ABirkinBagForRory Report

    #60

    Eye Study Embroidery Made By Me

    Hand holding embroidery hoop showcasing an eye design with colorful and intricate embroidery skills on fabric.

    StringArtByOlesia Report

    #61

    Friend Asked Me To Help Cover Up A Hole

    Embroidered bee design on textured fabric showcasing beautiful and incredible embroidery skills in close-up detail.

    Eeyorethepessimist Report

    #62

    First Time Doing Turkey Work And My Hands Are Killing Me, But This Super Fuzzy Guy Was Worth It

    Close-up of a detailed embroidered moth showcasing incredible and beautiful embroidery skills on fabric.

    Miss_Behaves Report

    #63

    Made These For My Sister’s New Baby

    Pair of red and yellow baby shoes featuring intricate and beautiful embroidery showcasing incredible embroidery skills.

    possumbilities Report

    #64

    I've Been Playing Around With Fabric Lately To Add Some Depth And Whimsy To My Designs ☕️🫖

    Creative embroidery art featuring white and brown fabric flowing from a floral teacup on a purple background

    bluehydrangea Report

    #65

    I Embroidered My Family Portrait

    Embroidery art of a family holding a baby surrounded by colorful flowers, showcasing incredible and beautiful embroidery skills.

    mini_van_halen Report

    #66

    Mushies In The Forest

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with detailed forest scene featuring mushrooms and trees, showcasing embroidery skills.

    caitscapes Report

    #67

    Honor Thy Protection (Thread, Fabric, Iud) By Me

    Circular wooden frame with beautiful embroidery of lavender flowers and crystals, showcasing impressive embroidery skills.

    tardigradehusbandry Report

    #68

    One Of My Latest Little Bears 🎣🌳

    Embroidery hoop art featuring two bears fishing in a forest, showcasing incredible and beautiful embroidery skills.

    kenz024 Report

    #69

    Kiwi Based On Old Online Illustration

    Embroidery art of a kiwi bird with detailed anatomical labels showcasing incredible embroidery skills on fabric.

    iLabrador Report

    #70

    My Latest Secret Word Piece - “Take Your Time”

    Floral fabric canvas embroidered with white and colored thread forming the words take our time, showcasing embroidery skills.

    prettystrangedesign Report

    #71

    Banana Slug ✨️✨️✨️

    Embroidery hoop featuring a realistic snail created with threads, accompanied by scissors and a spool of white thread.

    bluehydrangea Report

    #72

    Babies First Embroidery 😭❤️

    Abstract embroidery hoop featuring colorful stitched lines and patterns, showcasing beautiful embroidery skills by a young artist.

    100percent_NotCursed Report

    #73

    Valentine's Day Homer

    Hand holding embroidery hoop featuring intricate green heart with pink flowers and a hidden yellow character, showcasing embroidery skills.

    saltysaturnsimp Report

    #74

    This Is The Hill I Will Die On

    Embroidery hoop featuring detailed grass and a tombstone stitched with the phrase audiobooks count as reading.

    colormuse Report

    #75

    Resistance Candy Hearts

    Colorful embroidered hoops with bold messages showcasing beautiful embroidery skills on soft fabric backgrounds.

    BearCreekStitches Report

    #76

    Bunny Eating A Strawberry🍓

    Embroidery showing a detailed brown bunny with white belly sniffing red flowers on green stems on beige fabric.

    roosterclassof28 Report

    #77

    Embroidered Necklaces!

    Three oval embroidery pendant necklaces with intricate floral designs on fabric, showcasing beautiful embroidery skills.

    egg_on_the_floor Report

    #78

    Advice On Removing Adhesive Spot From Leather On Embroidery Piece Without Damaging The Stitching?

    Intricate embroidery of a flowering plant with detailed roots in an oval wooden hoop, showcasing beautiful embroidery skills.

    HealTHCareEmbroidery Report

    #79

    I Can‘T Believe It Actually Worked!

    Black heels decorated with beautiful and intricate colorful floral embroidery showcasing impressive embroidery skills.

    Vandi_5 Report

    #80

    Reading By Moonlight 2

    Hand holding embroidery hoop showcasing beautiful embroidery skills with a detailed night sky and cozy bedroom scene.

    Six_Eyes_Stitches Report

