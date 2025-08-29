80 People Show Off Their Incredible And Beautiful Embroidery Skills (New Pics)Interview With Expert
A quick Google search will give you a perfectly concise definition of what art is. As indicated, it is “the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination.” It is what you make of a particular craft, whether music, cooking, or, in this case, embroidery.
The following photos are from the Embroidery subreddit, an online haven where people showcase their skills using a needle, some thread, and textile fabric. And so far, they have shown nothing short of brilliant work, as you will come to see while scrolling through.
Enjoy these magnificent creations, which may very well inspire you to try your hand at some embroidery work yourself.
Have You Seen This Chicken?
Beginner Attempt At A Large Jacket Patch, Art Is "Fruit Bats With Pomegranate" By Albino Jackrabbit
Polar Bear In Spring Time
We got in touch with a few experts who provided us with valuable insights into this beautiful craft. One of them is designer and textile arts instructor Kathy Barlow. According to her, one of the most common misconceptions about embroidery is that people think it “just cross-stitching cute sayings and pictures.”
“Think Jacobean flora crewelwork in bold wool yarns flowing across bedroom curtains or a living-room throw pillow. Or a striking hexagon of Japanese Sashiko showcased on an artisan-sewn bag,” she told Bored Panda. “Or transforming a hole in one’s jeans into a feature, with a vivid, visible mend. Just a snippet of the possibilities.”
Hand Embroidered Monstera Plant
I Ransacked My Tea Stash To Stitch This Quote From Mansfield Park By Jane Austen
Finished This One Today!
For Eric Turney, sales/marketing director and president of B2B merch company The Monterey Company, a common misunderstanding people have about embroidery is that it is “outdated” and “only suited for traditional designs.” But, as he explained, their work at the company often involves creating modern and custom pieces for various brands.
“While at home, I use a simple one-head machine to make fun, creative designs for friends,” Turney said.
I Embroidered My Friends Wedding Bouquet
What a thoughtful wedding gift! My parents' dear friend embroidered the Bible's 1 Corinthians 13:4 as a wedding gift to us. "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres" as a wedding gift. I'm not a believer, but the message is a good one.
This Year’s Valentine Pingu Design 🪡🐧
Bathroom Decoration Hoop
Many people may describe embroidery as a therapeutic pastime. According to embellishment designer Mariana Leung, it’s because touching materials that are soft and varied in texture is “grounding.”
“Embroidery works can be used in practical applications like clothing or home decor, unlike flat art, such as a painting,” she said.
My European Robin Is Complete, And No Longer Looking Like A Hamster
I Stitched This Three Years Ago Following The Invasion Of Ukraine. It Seems Like An Apt Time To Share It Again. I Stand With Ukraine. 🇺🇦🌻
A Snowy Embroidery Project Heavily Inspired By Narumi Takada
However, embroidery is more than just a therapeutic activity. For Turney, it is also meditative because it requires you to slow down and focus.
“It requires patience and attention to detail,” he said. “And the sense of accomplishment when the design comes to life is huge. I have a blast creating designs and presents for my family.”
First Ever Attempt At A Portrait
Purple Octopus 3D 🐙
Just Finished My Hand Stitched New Zealand Ruru/Morepork! Absolutely Love These Birds!
Barlow’s experience is quite different. According to her, she found a sense of community through this activity, thanks to the Embroiderers’ Guild of America. As a member of the Valley Quail chapter in Walnut Creek, CA, she relishes her experience of a “shared love of handiwork” and lifelong learning with her peers.
“We help one another with how to complete various stitches, threads, and color choices; and mostly we enjoy the company of fellow creative souls,” she said.
3D Cat! With Lanterns!
This Is Fine 🪴
Garfield Was Right. Mondays Are The Worst
Our experts collectively agreed that embroidery has been a life-changing experience for them. In Turney’s case, it’s been both a hobby and a career path.
“Running a business around it has taught me how versatile and in-demand it is, while doing it at home reminds me of the joy and creativity that first drew me in,” he explained.
I Started This Yesterday. I'm Tired Of Being In America. 😩
I Embroidered This Handsome Fella’s Portrait
Origami Fortune Teller
Much more sophisticated than the fortune tellers messages we made in grade school!
For Leung, taking up the craft has been beneficial since her days as a young fashion graduate. It has so far opened multiple doors for her.
“Embroidery offered me the opportunity to work with some of the most famous designers I idolized, so yes, it was life-changing!”