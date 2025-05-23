ADVERTISEMENT

Knitting, crochet, embroidery and sewing. Skills that were once reserved for grey grandmas. These were seen by some as “old lady hobbies.” But those days are long gone. Needlework isn’t only popular in the tight-knit communities behind the walls of old-age homes.

Ask Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin who once revealed that the band loves to get together in their studio and swap their instruments for sewing machines. Or heartthrob, Ryan Gosling who admitted that if he were to design his perfect day, it would involve knitting. Julia Roberts has also been known to set up chairs on set for a good “knit-athon” between filming.

It's been proven that needlework is great for your mental health, and can sometimes even help with physical health issues like osteoporosis. So it's no surprise that more and more people are jumping on the bandwagon with their needles and thread, or wool. Among them, those in the r/Embroidery community, which has an impressive 940,000 members. The hand and machine embroiderers exchange tips, techniques, resources, and ideas. They also share their creations, and some are truly incredible. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most gorgeous embroidery posts from the posts. Many might inspire you to pick up the hobby, if you haven't already.

#1

Two Brothers Beneath The Hydrangea 🩵🩵🩵

Hand holding embroidery design featuring two black and white cats with fairy wings surrounded by flowers and blue hydrangeas.

No-Zone-3429 Report

The embroidery circle is growing. It’s no longer a tight-stitch community. And for good reason… The craft is more than just a hobby. In case you’re not familiar with it. Here’s a quick crash course on what embroidery is, before we get into why it can make your life a few stitches better.

Google Arts and Crafts defines embroidery as "the craft of decorating fabric or other materials using a needle to apply thread or yarn," adding that embroidery "may also incorporate other materials such as pearls, beads, quills, and sequins." It's been around for ages.

Embroidery is an ancient art form that falls under the umbrella of the textile arts, which stemmed from the ancient human need to dress, cover, and protect people and objects, notes one research paper, which goes on to explain that it differs from other textile crafts such as weaving or knitting. While those produce a surface, embroidery is carried out on an existing surface by inserting threads using a needle.

"It does not fulfill a practical need," reads the paper. "But rather is intended more for beauty and decoration. It is like painting on a canvas, with the needle and threads taking the place of the brush and paints."
    #2

    Finally Finished After Abandoning For A Year ✨

    Embroidery hoop featuring detailed colorful embroidery design inspired by famous artwork, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    ac_canadian Report

    #3

    Worked On This For Over A Year Between Other Projects Really Proud Of This One

    Embroidery design of two foxes playing near a pond with trees, showcasing detailed and beautiful embroidery artwork.

    passportwhore Report

    The research paper we quoted earlier is titled The Therapeutic Aspects of Embroidery in Art Therapy from the Perspective of Adolescent Girls in a Post-Hospitalization Boarding School. It's one of many bodies of work that explore the benefits of embroidery that make it more than just a hobby.

    The researchers found that embroidery has therapeutic benefits for adolescent girls with emotional disorders, and that it supports their psychological development.

    "This study reveals that embroidery, whose threads are intricately embedded in society and culture, and may provide a unique and meaningful activity for young people in post-hospitalization boarding schools and enables a social and cultural exploration of self and community," reads the paper.
    #4

    Remembering Summer Series, My Latest Ribbon Embroidery Work

    Vibrant floral embroidery design featuring various colorful flowers and green leaves in a framed art piece.

    RibbonPalette Report

    #5

    Terrasen (Throne Of Glass) Inspired Framed Embroidery

    Embroidered mountain landscape with a waterfall and crescent moon surrounded by green pine branches and velvet fabric.

    epallos Report

    #6

    Friend Drew A Pikmin For Me And I Just Had To Embroider It

    Hand holding an embroidery hoop with a blue character design and a green leaf, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    dreamscaperer Report

    The researchers add that there are three aspects of embroidery that make it great for art therapy. These are repetition, structure (working according to a pattern), and simplicity.

    These qualities may facilitate states of ‘flow’ or rejuvenation, they say, which can help create a feeling of calmness or increase energy levels. "In addition, rhythm and a sense of reward characterize the creative process in embroidery and have been revealed as essential factors in the treatment of children and adolescents who have experienced trauma."

    The experts add that given embroidery’s social, cultural, and psychological dimensions, it "can potentially constitute an artistic language and a means of expression in art therapy, specifically in relation to adolescents with complex emotional difficulties."
    #7

    Cat Lady

    Black cat embroidery design with yellow eyes holding a small figure, displayed in an embroidery hoop on white fabric.

    Nachocheese50 Report

    #8

    Second Attempt At An Embroidered Heart + Vegetation :)

    Intricate embroidery design of a colorful anatomical heart with mushrooms, framed in an ornate gold frame on black fabric.

    meowski-s Report

    #9

    🐸

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with a stitched frog lounging in an armchair, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    Maybemysunrise Report

    Hand embroidery, as opposed to machine, is especially beneficial for our mental health. The focus on a creative yet repetitive task helps our brain calm down and zone out, notes the Practical Embroidery site. Taking up the hobby or art form can help alleviate stress, reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure and decrease heart rate, it adds.

    It can also help your brain recover from the injury, give you a sense of accomplishment, fill in empty time, and keep you away from the screen. Although scrolling through these beautiful creations on this list can't do too much harm.
    #10

    Fiona The Hippo

    Blue hippo embroidery design with detailed stitching on textured fabric showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    a_warm_garlic_yurt Report

    #11

    Land Before Crunchwrap Supreme 😂🫣 (This Was A Mash-Up I Had In My Brain And Needed To See It Thru)

    Purple embroidery hoop featuring a detailed dinosaur and taco design, showcasing creative and beautiful embroidery designs.

    No_Efficiency1004 Report

    #12

    Cosmic Cliffs - Ngc 3324 In The Carina Nebula

    Embroidery hoop with a detailed stitch design of a starry night sky over rocky terrain showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    rollupstar Report

    The folk at Discover Embroidery say when you learn to embroider, you're gaining more skills than you might think. Patience, for one. "In the fast world, patience is a rare quality. Hand embroidery requires a lot of patience and helps you build it too," they note. Of course, the focus required helps build attention to detail and concentration.

    It can also help you with self-confidence. Once you complete an embroidery project, you might feel a great sense of accomplishment.
    #13

    The Lady

    Embroidered art hoop featuring a whimsical figure with intricate hair and delicate thread details in warm tones.

    abbykos Report

    #14

    My Embroidery Inspired By Stained Glass Art

    My Embroidery Inspired By Stained Glass Art

    vidana_art Report

    #15

    Masala, Clouded Leopard

    Intricate embroidery design of a leopard surrounded by colorful thread spools, scissors, and glasses on a wooden table.

    threadedwild Report

    #16

    First Time Doing Embroidery On A Photo!

    Close-up of a colorful embroidered floral bouquet on a black and white wedding photo showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    bo_beeep Report

    #17

    Yoshi’s Portrait Is Finally Here 🧡🦖🥚

    Realistic embroidery design of a cat's face surrounded by playful flowers and colorful egg patterns on fabric.

    monsterboxxx Report

    #18

    Don’t Ask Me Why I Made This

    Embroidery design of a horse head on a human body running, stitched on a beige fabric in an embroidery hoop.

    The_Eternal_Void Report

    #19

    Two Melting Ice Cubes 🧊

    Realistic embroidery design of melting ice cubes with detailed reflections in a wooden hoop on a light wooden surface.

    Miuembroidery Report

    #20

    One Of My Latest Sky Pieces

    Embroidered night sky landscape with shining stars and light rays framed in a decorative gold oval frame.

    epallos Report

    #21

    1.5 Years!

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with a vibrant landscape design featuring a sunset, river, and colorful flowers stitched in detail.

    EeEeRrIiCcCcAaAa Report

    #22

    Tea For Two 🫖☕️

    Embroidery designs showing hands pouring tea from a teapot into a cup with detailed threadwork in hoops.

    colormuse Report

    #23

    Started Embroidery Just For Those Clouds Of Cotton

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with colorful embroidery designs depicting fields, sky, and clouds in detailed stitching.

    Natti-Nathy Report

    #24

    Lavender Dreams

    Colorful embroidery design of a vibrant landscape with purple flowers and a sunset sky in an embroidery hoop.

    madtheoracle Report

    #25

    Two Embroidered Cow Abductions, Five Years Apart

    Embroidered UFO designs on fabric showing evolution in embroidery designs from 2018 to 2023 with detailed stitching and beadwork.

    improbablewhale Report

    #26

    I Wanted To Make A Piñata So I Did

    Colorful embroidered piñata design stitched on fabric showcasing beautiful embroidery designs detail and texture.

    eatmybadussy47 Report

    #27

    My Latest

    Two colorful embroidery designs in wooden hoops, showcasing detailed floral and abstract stitch patterns on fabric.

    fierdracas Report

    #28

    🪡🧽🐌

    Close-up of embroidery design with blue stitched text and small colorful stitched snail on fabric.

    kenz024 Report

    #29

    A Little Crooked And Wonky, But Aren't We All

    Black thread embroidery design of a detailed church steeple in a wooden hoop on beige fabric.

    Independent_Worry_99 Report

    #30

    Finally Finished My Triple-Hoop Trio

    Embroidery designs of musical instruments displayed in wooden hoops hanging on a gray wall for decoration.

    colormuse Report

    #31

    My First Project With Tulle!

    Embroidery designs featuring colorful koi fish and lotus flowers stitched on blue fabric in an embroidery hoop.

    darkundereyebags Report

    #32

    Finaly! Embroidery On Linen By Me. I Was Inspired By The Bath Bomb

    Colorful rainbow embroidery design in wooden hoop on wood surface showcasing beautiful embroidery patterns.

    dell02 Report

    #33

    Over The Garden Wall🎃🔪

    Embroidery hoop art featuring two expressive pumpkins, one carving the other, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    charlieandolive Report

    #34

    Stitched Tiny Creatures For Some Little Thrifted Frames!!

    Small framed embroidery design featuring a detailed flame with eyes on a black fabric background.

    iwishiwereaplant Report

    #35

    I Made This For My Partner But I’m Thinking Of Keeping It.. 👀❄️ The Details Are Super Tiny But Super Fun To Embroider!

    Green and white sweatshirt with detailed embroidery designs of people, flowers, and snowflakes on fabric edges.

    NeedlessDesigns Report

    #36

    Gar With A Pearl Earring | I Had This Whole Idea To Do A Series Of Famous Paintings With Fish Puns, But This Was The Only One That Actually Came To Fruition

    Hand holding embroidered design of a crocodile with blue and orange clothing, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    by_em_em Report

    #37

    For My Overthinkers 🌪️🧠

    Embroidered hoop art featuring a humorous quote and a small frog tucked in a colorful quilt, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    kenz024 Report

    #38

    Third Completed Project! This Hobby Is Very Rewarding

    Colorful bird embroidered inside a slice of bread, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs with vibrant thread on fabric.

    grove_co Report

    #39

    How Do I Make My Stitches Look Like This?

    Embroidered hedgehog surrounded by colorful flowers in a wooden hoop showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    teadorable Report

    #40

    A Gift For My Mom

    Embroidery design of a giraffe surrounded by green leaves with textured green thread and bead embellishments in a hoop.

    TheRedSphynx Report

    #41

    My First Embroidery Project

    Handcrafted embroidery design with sequins on black fabric depicting a detailed face and silver stitched text.

    zawai Report

    #42

    The Last Hoop In The Alice In Wonderland Series 🦁🐯

    Embroidery designs of a colorful tiger face and vibrant flowers stitched on fabric in a green hoop.

    kenz024 Report

    #43

    Hot Air Balloon

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with beautiful hot air balloon design and textured clouds in embroidery designs.

    DarknessDesires Report

    #44

    Found The Perfect Fabric To Stitch Jenna Marbles As Her Chair (I Don’t Know Why, It Just Needed To Be Done 😂)

    Abstract face embroidery design with intricate stitches in blue and white on chevron fabric background.

    No_Efficiency1004 Report

    #45

    Pemberly

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with beautiful floral and bee embroidery designs on fabric.

    Glass-Butterfly- Report

    #46

    👍🏻🔥x2

    Embroidery design of a blue character with flaming hair giving thumbs up, featuring detailed colorful stitch work.

    No_Efficiency1004 Report

    #47

    Triple Pet Portrait I Started Last Year And Can Finally Post Pictures Of In The New Year. Happy New Year Yall! 🩵

    Embroidery designs featuring realistic cat faces with strawberries and flowers in a circular pattern on fabric.

    monsterboxxx Report

    #48

    A Cross Stitch That Evolved Into An Embroidery

    Hand holding a circular embroidery design featuring two intertwined cats in black and white, detailed stitch work visible.

    ellie_embroiders Report

    #49

    I Embroidered This Mushroom Cardigan🍄🌿🌼

    Close-up of beautiful embroidery designs with red mushrooms and white flowers stitched on brown knitted fabric.

    peacefrogstudio Report

    #50

    Cooking For Us Is My Love Language 🍝

    Close-up of beautiful embroidery design featuring gold and red beads on fabric with stitched text about love and cooking.

    Positive_Amphibian Report

    #51

    Life Advice, From Prometheus (Final Update)

    Embroidery design featuring a man and abstract wings with chains and text embroidered on fabric.

    madtheoracle Report

    #52

    Anniversary Gift For My Parents

    Two blue and white embroidery designs featuring a bird and a sailing ship, displayed on a grid background.

    mjlcrane Report

    #53

    🪡🐸🐸🍪

    Embroidery design of two frogs sitting at a table with a window background in a wooden hoop frame.

    kenz024 Report

    #54

    Light The Lamp, Not The Rat! 🔥🐀

    Detailed embroidery design of a colorful bird wearing a striped jacket and hat, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    kenz024 Report

    #55

    Someone On Reddit Suggested That I Make A Donut 🍩, What Else Would You Like To See Me Make? 😄

    Realistic embroidery design of a chocolate-glazed donut with sprinkles on a tan fabric background.

    Miuembroidery Report

    #56

    It's Stumpwork..... Get It?

    Intricate embroidery design of a tree stump with green foliage on a wooden surface, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    Humorii Report

    #57

    Set Of Three, Gifts For My Friend’s Triplets On Their 1st Birthday ❤️

    Embroidery hoop with beautiful embroidery design of mountains, hills, and a small bicycle on textured fabric.

    littlethingstitching Report

    #58

    Shiny Thing ✨️

    Close-up of a colorful bird embroidery design on fabric showcasing beautiful embroidery details and vibrant threads.

    FulmarusGlacialis Report

    #59

    Decided To Get Some Of My Work Framed

    Framed embroidery design featuring green leaves with vibrant orange and red background in an oval pattern.

    dalamadamadingdong Report

    #60

    Gift For My Friend

    Colorful embroidery designs of flowers and leaves forming a cat shape in a wooden hoop on black fabric.

    afl0105 Report

    #61

    I Figured You’d Appreciate The Backstitching On This Tablecloth Made By My Great Grandmother

    Blue floral embroidery design on white fabric with intricate lace edges held by hand, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    DoktorSanne Report

    #62

    Stopping A Garden Hose With Your Thumb

    Hand embroidery design of a hand pulling colorful rainbow threads on black fabric, showcasing beautiful embroidery art.

    madtheoracle Report

    #63

    Is This Finished Or Should I Fill In The Hat?

    Embroidered cat wearing a cowboy hat and bandana with brown thread, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    circus_of_puffins Report

    #64

    We Are Experiencing A Higher Than Normal Call Volume

    Embroidery hoop with starry pattern and blue stitched text on black fabric, showcasing unique embroidery design.

    Nachocheese50 Report

    #65

    Zen Cat Has Provided Some Much-Needed Art Therapy

    Embroidery design of a meditating cat surrounded by colorful stitched lines in an embroidery hoop on wooden surface.

    circus_of_puffins Report

    #66

    The Shining Maze Made From French Knots

    Close-up of a green geometric embroidery design stitched on white fabric in an embroidery hoop.

    _dirtylittlestitch Report

    #67

    Fennec Fox Fiercely Facing A Flurry

    Embroidery design of a small white fox walking, showcasing detailed and beautiful embroidery stitches on fabric.

    a_warm_garlic_yurt Report

    #68

    Has To Get One More Spooky Project Finished Before I Moved Onto Christmas

    Hand holding a detailed embroidery design featuring flowers, leaves, a skull, and decorative beads on black fabric.

    DarknessDesires Report

    #69

    Thanks To The People Who Told Me To Stick To A Single Thread For The Red “Overglaze” On This Version Of An 18th Century Chinese Porcelain Plate

    Circular embroidery hoop with intricate floral embroidery design in blue, brown, and yellow on white fabric, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    archaeob Report

    #70

    Tiny Hoops With Tiny Worlds In Them 🌏 Made For Keychains

    Small embroidery design keychain featuring a desert scene with cactus and mountains on a blue fabric background.

    UncannyValley2_0 Report

    #71

    After Over A Year Of Slowly Picking Away At It, I Finally Finished This 🙏

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with colorful floral embroidery and a stitched message in the center, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    Mugichaa Report

    #72

    Snow Globe Embroidery

    Embroidered winter cabin scene with snow-covered trees, detailed stitching inside a round frame on a green base.

    ZonaMama Report

    #73

    My 99 Year Old Grandmothers Christmas Gift (I Put It In A Frame For Her). She’s My Inspiration To Get Up And Keep Moving Forward With Kindness. So I Made Her This :)

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with beautiful butterfly design surrounded by stars and moons on black fabric.

    Simplicityobsessed Report

    #74

    Celestial Rat Embroidery

    Embroidered design of a detailed mouse with geometric and star patterns in blue and gold tones on fabric.

    forestgreenyogi Report

    #75

    Finished Diamondhead Waikiki

    Hand holding embroidery hoop with a beautiful beach and ocean scene embroidery design in progress.

    Training-Smile1439 Report

    #76

    Little Crewel Mouse 🐭

    Detailed embroidery design of a small mouse surrounded by autumn leaves on fabric, showcasing beautiful stitching techniques.

    sensualsanta Report

    #77

    Please Help Me Not Hate This

    Embroidered surreal portrait featuring multiple colorful eyes on a stitched face in a decorative wooden hoop frame.

    Somekindacreature Report

    #78

    Oranges And Gold

    Intricate circular embroidery design with warm orange and red shades accented by gold thread and beads in a hoop frame.

    hammockenthusiast56 Report

    #79

    Really Happy With How This Turned Out

    Embroidery design of white bell-shaped flowers with green stems on a dark blue fabric background.

    asteriskate Report

    #80

    Mother Earth

    Embroidery hoop with a colorful floral and nature-inspired embroidery silhouette on brown fabric background.

    FiguringItOut-- Report

    #81

    🪡🍪👀🐻

    Embroidered scene of two anthropomorphic animals in a kitchen setting showcasing detailed embroidery designs on fabric.

    kenz024 Report

    #82

    My Necklace Broke, So Decided To Use It As A Hot Air Balloon 🎈 😅

    Embroidered hot air balloon adorned with green beads and detailed stitching in a decorative wooden embroidery hoop.

    Any_Engineering_9643 Report

    #83

    I Learned How To Embroider 5 Days Ago. This Is My Work So Far

    Partial yellow and black thread embroidery design of a duck on white fabric showcasing beautiful embroidery designs.

    hopple258 Report

    #84

    When You Keep Forgetting To Take Family Photos So You Just Embroider One!

    Framed embroidery design featuring simple stitched faces of a family, displayed on a kitchen counter near fabric leaves.

    memedison Report

    #85

    I Unpicked This About 6 Times Because I Couldn't Get The 'Right Oranges. I Am Finally Happy With It 😅

    Close-up of a colorful butterfly embroidery design on blue fabric held in a wooden hoop, showcasing beautiful embroidery details.

    FlamingoCrumpets Report

    #86

    I Love Moss

    Hand holding a small hoop with textured green embroidery designs featuring beads and various stitches.

    caproem Report

    #87

    My 7 Year Old's First Embroidery

    Embroidery design in progress with colorful stitched letters on black fabric held by hands on a lap.

    Littlest_Babyy Report

    #88

    My Assistant Thinks I Am Mocking Him

    Orange cat next to an embroidery hoop featuring a cat design, showcasing beautiful embroidery designs in progress.

    madtheoracle Report

    #89

    >:c 🌲

    Small green embroidery design in a wooden hoop on beige fabric showcasing beautiful embroidery designs art.

    Dom-5037 Report

    #90

    My Friend Came To Me With This Project.. I Said I Will Absolutely Stitch Any Amphibian 🫡

    Close-up of a detailed embroidery design featuring a colorful spotted frog with vibrant stitched accents.

    moni-mononoke Report

