90 Beautiful Embroidery Designs That Make The World A Stitch Better (New Pics)
Knitting, crochet, embroidery and sewing. Skills that were once reserved for grey grandmas. These were seen by some as “old lady hobbies.” But those days are long gone. Needlework isn’t only popular in the tight-knit communities behind the walls of old-age homes.
Ask Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin who once revealed that the band loves to get together in their studio and swap their instruments for sewing machines. Or heartthrob, Ryan Gosling who admitted that if he were to design his perfect day, it would involve knitting. Julia Roberts has also been known to set up chairs on set for a good “knit-athon” between filming.
It's been proven that needlework is great for your mental health, and can sometimes even help with physical health issues like osteoporosis. So it's no surprise that more and more people are jumping on the bandwagon with their needles and thread, or wool. Among them, those in the r/Embroidery community, which has an impressive 940,000 members. The hand and machine embroiderers exchange tips, techniques, resources, and ideas. They also share their creations, and some are truly incredible. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most gorgeous embroidery posts from the posts. Many might inspire you to pick up the hobby, if you haven't already.
Two Brothers Beneath The Hydrangea
The embroidery circle is growing. It’s no longer a tight-stitch community. And for good reason… The craft is more than just a hobby. In case you’re not familiar with it. Here’s a quick crash course on what embroidery is, before we get into why it can make your life a few stitches better.
Google Arts and Crafts defines embroidery as "the craft of decorating fabric or other materials using a needle to apply thread or yarn," adding that embroidery "may also incorporate other materials such as pearls, beads, quills, and sequins." It's been around for ages.
Embroidery is an ancient art form that falls under the umbrella of the textile arts, which stemmed from the ancient human need to dress, cover, and protect people and objects, notes one research paper, which goes on to explain that it differs from other textile crafts such as weaving or knitting. While those produce a surface, embroidery is carried out on an existing surface by inserting threads using a needle.
"It does not fulfill a practical need," reads the paper. "But rather is intended more for beauty and decoration. It is like painting on a canvas, with the needle and threads taking the place of the brush and paints."
Finally Finished After Abandoning For A Year ✨
Worked On This For Over A Year Between Other Projects Really Proud Of This One
The research paper we quoted earlier is titled The Therapeutic Aspects of Embroidery in Art Therapy from the Perspective of Adolescent Girls in a Post-Hospitalization Boarding School. It's one of many bodies of work that explore the benefits of embroidery that make it more than just a hobby.
The researchers found that embroidery has therapeutic benefits for adolescent girls with emotional disorders, and that it supports their psychological development.
"This study reveals that embroidery, whose threads are intricately embedded in society and culture, and may provide a unique and meaningful activity for young people in post-hospitalization boarding schools and enables a social and cultural exploration of self and community," reads the paper.
Remembering Summer Series, My Latest Ribbon Embroidery Work
Terrasen (Throne Of Glass) Inspired Framed Embroidery
Friend Drew A Pikmin For Me And I Just Had To Embroider It
The researchers add that there are three aspects of embroidery that make it great for art therapy. These are repetition, structure (working according to a pattern), and simplicity.
These qualities may facilitate states of ‘flow’ or rejuvenation, they say, which can help create a feeling of calmness or increase energy levels. "In addition, rhythm and a sense of reward characterize the creative process in embroidery and have been revealed as essential factors in the treatment of children and adolescents who have experienced trauma."
The experts add that given embroidery’s social, cultural, and psychological dimensions, it "can potentially constitute an artistic language and a means of expression in art therapy, specifically in relation to adolescents with complex emotional difficulties."
Cat Lady
Second Attempt At An Embroidered Heart + Vegetation :)
🐸
Hand embroidery, as opposed to machine, is especially beneficial for our mental health. The focus on a creative yet repetitive task helps our brain calm down and zone out, notes the Practical Embroidery site. Taking up the hobby or art form can help alleviate stress, reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure and decrease heart rate, it adds.
It can also help your brain recover from the injury, give you a sense of accomplishment, fill in empty time, and keep you away from the screen. Although scrolling through these beautiful creations on this list can't do too much harm.
Fiona The Hippo
Land Before Crunchwrap Supreme 😂🫣 (This Was A Mash-Up I Had In My Brain And Needed To See It Thru)
Cosmic Cliffs - Ngc 3324 In The Carina Nebula
The folk at Discover Embroidery say when you learn to embroider, you're gaining more skills than you might think. Patience, for one. "In the fast world, patience is a rare quality. Hand embroidery requires a lot of patience and helps you build it too," they note. Of course, the focus required helps build attention to detail and concentration.
It can also help you with self-confidence. Once you complete an embroidery project, you might feel a great sense of accomplishment.