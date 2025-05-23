ADVERTISEMENT

Knitting, crochet, embroidery and sewing. Skills that were once reserved for grey grandmas. These were seen by some as “old lady hobbies.” But those days are long gone. Needlework isn’t only popular in the tight-knit communities behind the walls of old-age homes.

Ask Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin who once revealed that the band loves to get together in their studio and swap their instruments for sewing machines. Or heartthrob, Ryan Gosling who admitted that if he were to design his perfect day, it would involve knitting. Julia Roberts has also been known to set up chairs on set for a good “knit-athon” between filming.

It's been proven that needlework is great for your mental health, and can sometimes even help with physical health issues like osteoporosis. So it's no surprise that more and more people are jumping on the bandwagon with their needles and thread, or wool. Among them, those in the r/Embroidery community, which has an impressive 940,000 members. The hand and machine embroiderers exchange tips, techniques, resources, and ideas. They also share their creations, and some are truly incredible. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most gorgeous embroidery posts from the posts. Many might inspire you to pick up the hobby, if you haven't already.