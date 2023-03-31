We started by asking where a beginner should start looking for resources and guides, as the internet is full of videos and instructions. Michelle Staub suggested that people just pick something and get to work on it. “I would recommend starting with a full embroidery kit or a pattern. With a kit, you’ll receive all of the materials you need and won’t have to go out and get all of your own thread colors and fabric. You may even end up with some leftover thread for future projects. If you can, avoid buying kits sold on Amazon because almost all of them contain stolen designs from other embroidery artists.”

“It’s best to buy kits from shops on Etsy to support small businesses. You can also find embroidery kits at craft stores. You may also choose to just get a pattern and source all of the materials yourself. You can find digital embroidery patterns on Etsy, or there is a large collection of free ones on DMC.com. If you’re looking to learn a wide range of different embroidery stitches then look for something called an embroidery sampler. If you’re a visual learner and like to follow along with videos, Youtube is a great place to find tutorials for different embroidery stitches. There are also online courses that teach embroidery that you can pay to take.”