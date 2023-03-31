Needlework is an impressive enough technical skill, but pair it with some top-notch creativity and you end up with embroidery projects that are truly next level. This online group is dedicated to helping beginners and showcasing the top talent out there. 

We also reached out to visual artist Chloe Giordano and author/embroidery artist Michelle Staub to learn more about getting into embroidery in case anyone ends up feeling inspired by the creations on display here. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and be prepared to take some notes if you plan to start your embroidery journey. 

Floral Embroidered Denim Jacket- One Year In The Making!

Floral Embroidered Denim Jacket- One Year In The Making!

Finished My Christmas Present For My Little Sister!

Finished My Christmas Present For My Little Sister!

Luna Moth, My First Attempt At A 3D Effect

Luna Moth, My First Attempt At A 3D Effect

We started by asking where a beginner should start looking for resources and guides, as the internet is full of videos and instructions. Michelle Staub suggested that people just pick something and get to work on it. “I would recommend starting with a full embroidery kit or a pattern. With a kit, you’ll receive all of the materials you need and won’t have to go out and get all of your own thread colors and fabric. You may even end up with some leftover thread for future projects. If you can, avoid buying kits sold on Amazon because almost all of them contain stolen designs from other embroidery artists.”

“It’s best to buy kits from shops on Etsy to support small businesses. You can also find embroidery kits at craft stores. You may also choose to just get a pattern and source all of the materials yourself. You can find digital embroidery patterns on Etsy, or there is a large collection of free ones on DMC.com. If you’re looking to learn a wide range of different embroidery stitches then look for something called an embroidery sampler. If you’re a visual learner and like to follow along with videos, Youtube is a great place to find tutorials for different embroidery stitches. There are also online courses that teach embroidery that you can pay to take.”
My New Work,poppy Flowers Field

My New Work,poppy Flowers Field

Ten Piece Chicken Wings With Fries

Ten Piece Chicken Wings With Fries

My First Original Embroidery Design

My First Original Embroidery Design

Some beginners say they fear wasting materials or aren’t sure about buying quality yarn and threads. Chloe Giordano suggested that “If you're not intending to sell the embroidery I think there's nothing wrong with opting for cheaper materials, as you'll be less worried about making mistakes and 'ruining' supplies. I always recommend just diving in, experimenting with different styles, and accepting that you'll make mistakes along the way, I messed up a lot of embroideries before I got to the good ones!”
I'M Pretty Sure Something Like This Was Here Before. I Hope You Enjoy Nonetheless!

I‘M Pretty Sure Something Like This Was Here Before. I Hope You Enjoy Nonetheless!

Kosher Dills

Kosher Dills

My Mom Made This Decades Ago. It Has Hung In My Childhood Home As Long As I Can Remember, And I Only Recently Realized How Incredible It Actually Is

My Mom Made This Decades Ago. It Has Hung In My Childhood Home As Long As I Can Remember, And I Only Recently Realized How Incredible It Actually Is

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would’ve loved something like this in my room. Sadly, I share with my brother…

Michelle Staub had similar thoughts. “The great thing about embroidery is that you can use a wide range of different fabrics, thread, hoops, and needles and it can all work. However, there is a difference in quality between brands of thread. The most common brands are DMC, Anchor, and Cosmo. Other brands may fray as you work and may not be colorfast. In my opinion, it’s worth it to buy the name brand thread since the quality is the best and one skein of thread will last you some time.”
Send This To Your Internet Trolls

Send This To Your Internet Trolls

Embroidery Project Finished (988 Days Later)

Embroidery Project Finished (988 Days Later)

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What dedication - it certainly paid off!

Not My Design But My Stitching

Not My Design But My Stitching

“As far as needles, fabric, and hoops, it is all pretty similar. A generic multi-size pack of embroidery needles will last you some time. You can embroider on literally anything from cotton, linen, and felt, to even your clothing. And as long as your hoop can hold your fabric tight you’re good to go! You can find these items in craft stores or even secondhand thrift stores. My first-ever projects were stitched on an old canvas chair slipcover that I found at a thrift store and cut up,” she added, clarifying some details that could be useful for beginners. 
78 Hours For Rootin' Tootin' Space Cowboy Bmo

78 Hours For Rootin’ Tootin’ Space Cowboy Bmo

My First Embroidery Is A Tiny Wooly Garden By The Brook

My First Embroidery Is A Tiny Wooly Garden By The Brook

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve actually been looking for something like this for a while now

My Absolute Favourite So Far. From The Book The Queen In The Cave By Julia Sarda. Took About 45 Hours

My Absolute Favourite So Far. From The Book The Queen In The Cave By Julia Sarda. Took About 45 Hours

We also wanted to know if there were any specific mistakes or misconceptions they often encountered. Michelle Staub told us that “I think people are afraid to start learning embroidery because they’re worried their project won’t end up “perfect.” I will tell you that there are mistakes in every embroidery you see but only the stitcher will be able to tell you where they are! The only way you will be able to improve with embroidery is if you actually do it and practice. And the best way of learning is to just try it and learn from your mistakes as you go!” 
Another One Of My Works With Northern Lights. I Think I Will Take A Short Break From Such Landscapes And Try To Embroider More Colorful Landscapes

Another One Of My Works With Northern Lights. I Think I Will Take A Short Break From Such Landscapes And Try To Embroider More Colorful Landscapes

Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day

My Oaks

My Oaks

Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my favorites...I love it's simplicity.

Chloe Giordano focused on the mechanics of embroidery. “From a technical point of view, it's that beginners often don't tighten the fabric in the hoop properly - it should be completely taut like the skin of a drum.” Lastly, Michelle Staub wanted readers to take home this piece of advice: “I think it’s really easy to look at someone else’s embroidery and compare your work to theirs. It can be intimidating, especially if you’re just starting out! Just know that those people were once where you were.”
Berry Pie

Berry Pie

Beginner. My Friend Asked Me To Repair Her Favorite Jacket With Some Embroidery. The Jacket Was In A Real Poor State, But I Said Yes, And Now It's Done! Hopefully Now She Can Love The Jacket A Few More Years!

Beginner. My Friend Asked Me To Repair Her Favorite Jacket With Some Embroidery. The Jacket Was In A Real Poor State, But I Said Yes, And Now It's Done! Hopefully Now She Can Love The Jacket A Few More Years!

I Started My Own Embroidery Journal A Year Ago And Managed To Stick With It!

I Started My Own Embroidery Journal A Year Ago And Managed To Stick With It!

“What you see is the result of their hours and hours of practice. We all start somewhere! It’s very brave to try something new and be open to making mistakes and learning. If you’re interested in embroidery this is your sign to pick up a needle and thread and give it a go!” You can find Chleo’s site here, Michelle’s here, and if you want to see more creations, check out one of our other articles here
Finished A Gift For My Mother! The Spider Webs Glow In The Dark!

Finished A Gift For My Mother! The Spider Webs Glow In The Dark!

I Stitched Up Some Tiny Doc Martens For A Piece I'm Working On!

I Stitched Up Some Tiny Doc Martens For A Piece I’m Working On!

My Favorite Larger Piece I've Done

My Favorite Larger Piece I've Done

My First Building!

My First Building!

Some Of My Favorites I Embroidered , They Looked So Pretty Together

Some Of My Favorites I Embroidered , They Looked So Pretty Together

Serval In An Oval Hoop

Serval In An Oval Hoop

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Personally, I think oval hoops are underrated

My First Ever Embroidery (Please, Don't Be Too Harsh)

My First Ever Embroidery (Please, Don't Be Too Harsh)

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not an embroidery artist, but to the average eye it looks great!

After 20+ Years Of Not Picking Up A Needle, I Decided To Try This Little Number From Etsy. 485,836,947,235 French Knots Later, It's Finished

After 20+ Years Of Not Picking Up A Needle, I Decided To Try This Little Number From Etsy. 485,836,947,235 French Knots Later, It's Finished

A Cat Portrait I Recently Embroidered. I Experimented With Dmc, Anchor, And Cosmo Threads For Fun

A Cat Portrait I Recently Embroidered. I Experimented With Dmc, Anchor, And Cosmo Threads For Fun

Just Finished A Memorial Portrait For A Friend's Uncle!

Just Finished A Memorial Portrait For A Friend’s Uncle!

So Many Beads!! Thinking Of Turning This One Into A Patch

So Many Beads!! Thinking Of Turning This One Into A Patch

I Designed A Festive Screaming Possum Who I Think Reflects My Thoughts Regarding This Time Of Year. Merry Chrysler!

I Designed A Festive Screaming Possum Who I Think Reflects My Thoughts Regarding This Time Of Year. Merry Chrysler!

Raspberry Spiders!

Raspberry Spiders!

I Stitched Some Bees To Show All The Jobs They Take On In A Hive!

I Stitched Some Bees To Show All The Jobs They Take On In A Hive!

Finished My Octopus Project Definitely Not Perfect, But A Ton Of Fun

Finished My Octopus Project Definitely Not Perfect, But A Ton Of Fun

My Original Idea! This Is My Niece's Drawing I Made Into A Framed Embroidery Piece For My Sister. I Framed It Myself. Let's See How Far This Makes It Before It's Deleted/Hidden Or Whatever Keeps Happening

My Original Idea! This Is My Niece's Drawing I Made Into A Framed Embroidery Piece For My Sister. I Framed It Myself. Let's See How Far This Makes It Before It's Deleted/Hidden Or Whatever Keeps Happening

A Tribute To My Appreciation For The Outdoors And A First For Many Techniques

A Tribute To My Appreciation For The Outdoors And A First For Many Techniques

Snoopy By Me. The Blue Is Supposed To Be Ice, But I Think It Turned Out Great!

Snoopy By Me. The Blue Is Supposed To Be Ice, But I Think It Turned Out Great!

Tiny Crab Embroidery

Tiny Crab Embroidery

First Time With My Own Design, So Happy With The Result

First Time With My Own Design, So Happy With The Result

Some Landscapes I Finished Recently!

Some Landscapes I Finished Recently!

An Embroidered Valentine's Day Gift For My Girlfriend

An Embroidered Valentine’s Day Gift For My Girlfriend

That's A Smile You Have When Posing With 100 Moths You Hand Embroidered. Am I Proud Of Myself? Oh Yes, I Am!

That's A Smile You Have When Posing With 100 Moths You Hand Embroidered. Am I Proud Of Myself? Oh Yes, I Am!

I Used 38 Colors In My Recent Embroidery

I Used 38 Colors In My Recent Embroidery

Portrait Embroidery On 7" Hoop

Portrait Embroidery On 7” Hoop

Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow - incredible!

I Love Flowers And Hate French Knots, So There Are Lots Of Those On My Work

I Love Flowers And Hate French Knots, So There Are Lots Of Those On My Work

Made This For My Mum For Mother's Day

Made This For My Mum For Mother’s Day

Inspired By A Cup My Sister Bought Me

Inspired By A Cup My Sister Bought Me

Birthday Gift Done Just In Time!

Birthday Gift Done Just In Time!

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I got this as a birthday gift I would be content for the rest of my life

2 Months Down!

2 Months Down!

Big Thank You To This Sub, I Finally Took The Plunge Despite Not Knowing How I'd Pull It Off, And Finished My Second Embroidery! Now I'll Always Have A "Pocket Full Of Sunshine"

Big Thank You To This Sub, I Finally Took The Plunge Despite Not Knowing How I'd Pull It Off, And Finished My Second Embroidery! Now I'll Always Have A "Pocket Full Of Sunshine"

A Fish

A Fish

Progress On Ravioli With Sauce

Progress On Ravioli With Sauce

White Swan On A Black Lake

White Swan On A Black Lake

The Way We Speak Becomes The Way They Think. Let It End With Us

The Way We Speak Becomes The Way They Think. Let It End With Us

My Cousin Got Married In August. Finally Finished With Her Gift, Just Need To Add A Date

My Cousin Got Married In August. Finally Finished With Her Gift, Just Need To Add A Date

zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, personalized gifts are so thoughtful. 😍

My Girlfriend Just Finished This

My Girlfriend Just Finished This

Back From Wip Hell

Back From Wip Hell

Girl Feeding Hens-Just Finished!

Girl Feeding Hens-Just Finished!

Dinosaurs In Love Designed By Me

Dinosaurs In Love Designed By Me

Rabbit Tessellation Embroidery I Made After Learning Some Basic Stitches

Rabbit Tessellation Embroidery I Made After Learning Some Basic Stitches

