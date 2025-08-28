Enjoy scrolling through the list, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold Share icon

#2 On The Wall In A Restaurant In Pembroke, Ontario. Hope It Inspires More Restaurants To Follow Suite Share icon

#3 The Way They Serve Honey At This Restaurant In Peru Share icon

#4 The Korean Taco Place We Got Takeout From Gave Us A Roll Of Toilet Paper With Our Meal Share icon

#5 In Malaysia, There Is A Restaurant With A Discount System Based On How Thin You Are Share icon

#6 This Airplane-Themed Restaurant In China Share icon It’s in the big mall in Taishan, I forgot the name but it takes up a whole corner in the second floor. They have a coupon program for repeat customers, too.



#7 This Restaurant Has Basil Plants At Every Table So You Can Get Fresh Basil For Your Soup Share icon

#8 Every Restaurant Should Start Doing This Share icon

#9 Permanently Empty Table Setting To Honor Missing Soldiers Share icon

#10 This Is A Restaurant In Door County, Wisconsin And Those Are Goats Eating Grass Off Of A Roof Share icon

#11 This Bar In Toronto Uses This Set-Up To De-Mineralize Tap Water And Re-Mineralize It With Different Mineral Levels To Simulate Tap Water From Around The World Share icon

#12 Clementine Tower At A Restaurant Share icon

#13 This Cafe Has Refashioned Old Cars As Seats Share icon In Mumbai, India.

#14 This Pub's Bathroom Is Down A Flight Of Stairs, So They Installed Cushions On The Wall Share icon

#15 This Restaurant Bathroom Has Two Different Soaps Depending On When You Wash Your Hands Share icon

#16 This Coffee Shop Table With Swings For Chairs Share icon

#17 This Bar Has Over $10000 In Dollar Bills On The Ceiling Share icon The place is called Turtle Rock Cafe in Napa.



I talked to the owner and he said the place has been open since the 1960’s and the dollar bill thing started in the 80’s a practical joke on the original owner (current owners dad). Him and his good friend got into an argument so his friend stapled his “tip” to the ceiling.



More and more people started doing the same and it became a tradition. Every 20 years, they take down all the bills and donate the funds to charity. The last time it happened the total was $20000!

#18 At This Bar I Go To, The Prices Of The Beers Change Every 15 Minutes Based On Supply And Demand Inside The Bar Share icon The prices are listed on a "stock ticker" above the bar. Randomly throughout the night, there are "stock crashes" where all the beers drop to their lowest price.



#19 A Fast Food Restaurant With Its Own Rollercoaster Share icon

#20 The Interior Of The Bacchanalia Restaurant In Mayfair, London Share icon It's Greek and Mediterranean Cuisine.

#21 A 14th Century Medieval-Themed Tavern In Prague, Czech Republic Share icon

#22 This Chinese Restaurant Uses Real Peanuts To Prop Up Your Chopsticks Share icon I'm in China and I really don't know how people with allergies survive here. I worked with a Canadian fellow years ago who was deathly allergic to sesame. He had to have his epipen with him every time he went out.

#23 At A Coffee Shop I Am At With My Mom And Grandfather They Have Facts On The Table Numbers Share icon

#24 Our Local Coffee Shop Uses Frozen Coffee Cubes For Iced Coffee Share icon They hand you the cup with coffee cubes and you pour your desired flavor of hot coffee from a handful of dispensers. I drink the coffee fast enough that there are still cubes of coffee that are still melting when I'm done with my initial coffee.



#25 This Coffee Shop Has A Riddle You Can Solve To Get A Discount Share icon

#26 The Pictures In This Pub Go Round Corners Share icon It's a pub in Warrington called Skymaster.

#27 Local Pub Has An Old Well Turned Into A Fish Tank Share icon The Blue Boar in Temple Grafton, Warwickshire.

#28 Restaurant Inspired By Interstellar Theme. Mexico City Share icon

#29 This Awesome Restaurant In Rome Was So Tiny, You Had To Hang Your Wine Glasses Share icon

#30 University Coffee Shop Used Pencils Instead Of Tile At Counter Share icon

#31 The Entrance To This Japanese Bar Is An Old Fridge Door. Bar Gyu+ A.k.a The Fridge. Niseko In Hokkaido Share icon

#32 This Cafe In A Giant Tree On Top Of A Mountain In Chiang Mai, Thailand Share icon The cafe is called "The Giant" and is in Mae On, maybe 1h45 by car east of Chiang Mai city, but still in the province.

#33 The Murinal At My Local Pub Share icon On the opposite wall there are 3 urinals with women staring in awe at the size of your private part. It's just a bit of a joke. But to each his own. There are plenty of other places to go have a drink.



#34 This Seafood Restaurant Uses Oyster Shells Instead Of Gravel For Its Parking Medians Share icon

#35 This Restaurant Had Draft Beer At Each Table Share icon This is in Hong Kong! Stanley Beach.



#36 Dozens Of Earthenware Pots Sit Outside Of An Old Restaurant Share icon Rows of clay jars outside a traditional village restaurant in South Korea. Each one has subtle differences in shape and color. They’ve likely been sitting here for years, quietly weathering with the seasons. And yet most were still in use.



They store a variety of fermented goods such as fermented bean paste and soy sauce.

#37 The Baskets My Daughter's Chicken Nuggets Came In At The Local Japanese Restaurant Share icon

#38 2D Cafe In Seoul Share icon

#39 My Local Bar Has A Drunk Test For People Leaving Share icon

#40 Coolest Bar Share icon

#41 Visited The H.R. Giger Museum In Switzerland Last Week. This Is The Bar Next Door Share icon

#42 This Cafe In NYC Sells Coffee In A Bag Share icon

#43 Our Table At The Local Cafe Is Positioned Over A Medieval Well Share icon It’s a really nice place in an old market town, and they even roast their own coffee and make their own chocolate. Only downside is if you’re trying to cut down on sweets, because their cake selection is fantastic.

#44 This McDonald's In Taupo, New Zealand, Has An Actual Plane You Can Dine In Share icon

#45 This Café Fill Their Windows With Oranges Share icon They make fresh orange juice with them so the same oranges are never there for long.

#46 Greenhouse Bar On A Tomato Farm - Iceland Share icon

#47 My Local Coffee Shop Uses Pasta Noodles As Coffee-Stirring Sticks Share icon

#48 Welcome To The Rock. Dope Little Italian / Tanzanian Restaurant Located In Zanzibar Share icon

#49 Restaurant With Spectacular View. In Switzerland Share icon

#50 This Oil And Vinegar Container In An Italian Restaurant Share icon

#51 This Painted Sink That I Saw In The Bathroom Of A Restaurant Share icon

#52 Local Korean Restaurant Has A “White” Spice Level Share icon

#53 This Restaurant Shows The Wait Times For Each Dish Share icon Everything came out way faster than stated.

#54 A Burger Restaurant Near Me Has A Sign Warning Not To Serve Plankton From Spongebob Share icon

#55 Restaurant Villa Escudero Share icon

#56 A Bar In An Old Brewing Kettle Share icon

#57 Just Outside Marrakesh, Morocco. Those Are Restaurants In The River Share icon

#58 This Restaurant In Kyoto Share icon

#59 Swing Chairs Inside Of A Cafe In Singapore International Airport Share icon The cafe is called Nectar!

#60 This Sushi Restaurant Where The Fish Watch You Eat Them Share icon

#61 This Restaurant Decoration Share icon It's in a Spanish city called Elda the restaurant is called El Campico.

#62 This Diner Offers Burgers Up To 105 Lbs Share icon Clinton Station Diner in Clinton, NJ.

#63 A Soon-To-Open Restaurant Has A Coffee Robot Barista Share icon

#64 Koreans Have Some Fantastic Names For Businesses. Probably The Best Name For A Bar Share icon

#65 Local Coffee Shop Puts Your To-Go Order In A Jar. If You Bring The Jar Back, You Get $1 Off Your Next Order Share icon

#66 This Soap In An Upscale French Restaurant’s Bathroom Share icon

#67 The Restaurant I Work At Share icon

#68 This BBQ Restaurant Gave Me A Hot Towel After My Meal Share icon

#69 Inside A Restaurant In Paris Share icon

#70 This Fancy McDonalds In Porto That Reportedly Replaced A Fancy Classic Restaurant And Kept The Interior Design Share icon

#71 The Restaurant I Work At Was A Bank Years Ago. You Can Eat In The Vault If You Make Reservations Share icon

#72 Puking Sink At An Old German Bar Share icon

#73 This Sink Without A Bowl I Found At A Restaurant Share icon This was at the Mullets sports bar in Homer Glen, IL.



Great place, they have half off pizzas on Thursdays and there's usually nobody there at all. I got 3 medium pizzas, like 3 WHOLE pizzas, for $10.

#74 This Card In A Restaurant Bathroom So You Can Alert Somebody Subtly If You Clogged A Toilet Share icon

#75 A Seven Feet (2.13 M) Tall Statue Of Bumblebee In My Local Thai Restaurant Share icon Salt Lake City at Krua Thai. The lady who owns it has a couple of young sons who are always running around... just not sure how they nabbed this statue!



#76 I Passed By This Restaurant In Saigon And Had To Stop Just To Stare Share icon It looked like it was straight out of a Ghibli movie. It's called Mặn Mòi, Tao Đàn.



#77 Red Dead Redemption-Themed Bar. Hangzhou, China Share icon

#78 Lobby At Robot Restaurant, Shinjuku Share icon

#79 The Cafe And Restaurant Apartments, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Share icon

#80 This Claw Machine At A Restaurant Kids Play Area Gives You Your Money Back If You Don't Receive An Item Share icon Nope, Cavendish, Cape Town.

#81 This Restaurant I’m At Has A Separate Menu Specifically For Dogs Share icon

#82 Piñata Nightmare Painting At My Local Mexican Restaurant Share icon Azteca Mexican restaurant, Idaho Springs, CO.



#83 A Former Church In Folkestone Has Been Converted Into A Pub Share icon

#84 Stopped For Breakfast At A Diner That Happens To Be Inside A Car Dealership Share icon

#85 My Local Ivar’s Seafood Has A Bulkhead That Leads To The Ocean Below The Restaurant Share icon

#86 Yesterday I Payed For Coffee With Bitcoin In Iran Share icon I'm visiting my home country and my family since last week, and yesterday I was having a coffee in a cafe with some friends. While checking out, I saw this sign above the counter that blew my mind. It said that you could pay with Bitcoin, XRP, Doge, TRX, Litcoin, Ethereum, BitcoinCash, Monero, or ETH classic!



I asked if anyone had paid with crypto before? And they said only one. I am not a fan of paying for daily needs with crypto just yet, and I thought El Salvador accepting BTC as a legal tender was too early, but I really needed to try this, so I paid for everyone with BTC, and it was nice.



With the current inflation in Iran, which is INSANE and is estimated to be around 50 to 150% most people are converting their savings to US dollars and now crypto. 1 USD equals to 280000 Iranian Rials today. I hope crypto saves most of us.



