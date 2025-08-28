ADVERTISEMENT

People typically frequent a bar or restaurant for two reasons: the menu items and the ambience. And if you’re entering a dining establishment for the first time, a unique vibe alone can be persuasive enough to make you want to sit down and order. 

These bars and restaurants are a testament to the creativity of people when it comes to aesthetics. Through these photos, you will see how some places go above and beyond just to provide customers with an experience they likely won’t get elsewhere.

Enjoy scrolling through the list, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold

Glass of beer on a marble bar counter in a creative bar setting at a popular restaurant around the world.

kr5228 Report

    #2

    On The Wall In A Restaurant In Pembroke, Ontario. Hope It Inspires More Restaurants To Follow Suite

    Signs and receipts at a creative bar offering prepaid meals for hungry customers with no money in an innovative restaurant.

    SaladFingerzzz Report

    #3

    The Way They Serve Honey At This Restaurant In Peru

    Creative honeycomb display at a bar and restaurant showcasing fresh honey dripping into a wooden tray for guests.

    Puppyismycat Report

    In this day and age, good food and excellent service aren’t enough for a restaurant to stand out. According to a 2023 report, 89% of diners want an overall experience that includes a unique ambiance. 

    Similarly, 72% of restaurant-goers prefer experiential dining, which may include chef’s tables, themed events, and interactive culinary experiences.

    #4

    The Korean Taco Place We Got Takeout From Gave Us A Roll Of Toilet Paper With Our Meal

    Paper bag viewed from above containing fried food in a brown bag and a wrapped item, representing bars and restaurants creativity.

    jpj77 Report

    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is sure to give you diarrhea, here, have a whole roll of loo paper, you're gonna need it.

    #5

    In Malaysia, There Is A Restaurant With A Discount System Based On How Thin You Are

    Man interacting with a creative discount display inside a Mongolian restaurant, showing various percentage offers.

    WorldHub995 Report

    #6

    This Airplane-Themed Restaurant In China

    Luxury airplane restaurant interior with plush seating and elegant table settings in a creative bars and restaurants design.

    It’s in the big mall in Taishan, I forgot the name but it takes up a whole corner in the second floor. They have a coupon program for repeat customers, too.

    Amateurlapse Report

    Fortunately, the restaurant industry has been listening. The report adds that 64% of full-service restaurants have committed to investing in technology upgrades. 43% of them plan to incorporate digital menus, while 36% would provide contactless payment options. 
    #7

    This Restaurant Has Basil Plants At Every Table So You Can Get Fresh Basil For Your Soup

    Potted herb with scissors, pepper grinder, and glassware on a table in a creative bars and restaurants setting.

    LORD-POTAT0 Report

    #8

    Every Restaurant Should Start Doing This

    Hand holding a creative cutoff card from a bar, highlighting unique bars and restaurants known for creativity.

    ImaginationFree6807 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this for people who are drunk? At least it saves their dignity.

    #9

    Permanently Empty Table Setting To Honor Missing Soldiers

    Permanently Empty Table Setting To Honor Missing Soldiers

    Monkster2002 Report

    khloieod avatar
    Khloieo
    Khloieo
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was apart of one of the ceremonies, there was not a dry eye in the room. I was bawling.

    Experiential dining is a relatively new concept that, as the name suggests, offers diners a unique experience. It could be through the atmosphere, entertainment, and interactive elements, through cooking demos or tableside interactions with the chef. 

    It’s important to note that experiential dining isn’t limited to eating in restaurants. According to DoorDash, it also matters when ordering online, particularly in terms of the menu's aesthetics. 
    #10

    This Is A Restaurant In Door County, Wisconsin And Those Are Goats Eating Grass Off Of A Roof

    Goats grazing on a green roof above a creative bar with rustic wooden exterior surrounded by greenery.

    blackshad-o Report

    #11

    This Bar In Toronto Uses This Set-Up To De-Mineralize Tap Water And Re-Mineralize It With Different Mineral Levels To Simulate Tap Water From Around The World

    Unique bar setup with glass vessels and brass pipes showcasing creative design in bars and restaurants worldwide.

    revchu Report

    #12

    Clementine Tower At A Restaurant

    Spiral installation with orange balls in a creatively designed bar or restaurant space with decorative stairs.

    spodila Report

    DoorDash notes that allowing customers to customize their orders is another key practice in experiential dining. That’s because 86% of Gen Z adults go through menu anxiety, where they are either unable to find something they like or they regret what they ordered. 

    Customizing orders primarily involves offering multiple options that include meat-free substitutions, as well as dishes without dairy or gluten.

    #13

    This Cafe Has Refashioned Old Cars As Seats

    Creative bar seating made from a vintage car front in an outdoor restaurant setting with rustic wooden tables and greenery.

    In Mumbai, India.

    sudhu28 Report

    #14

    This Pub's Bathroom Is Down A Flight Of Stairs, So They Installed Cushions On The Wall

    Staircase entrance with brown seats blocking the way inside Dee Quays bar, featuring blue walls and wooden railings.

    DanRossiDraws Report

    #15

    This Restaurant Bathroom Has Two Different Soaps Depending On When You Wash Your Hands

    Sink with two soap dispensers labeled Unscented for before eating and Scented for after eating in a creative bar restroom.

    magsfm Report

    Ultimately, restaurants and bars must prioritize creating a memorable experience for their patrons. As hospitality industry expert Peter Dougherty states, it can be done through a balance between creativity and innovation. 

    “To leave a lasting impression on existing customers or attract new ones, restaurants must capitalize on those details that set them apart from the competition,” he wrote.
    #16

    This Coffee Shop Table With Swings For Chairs

    Creative bar seating with swings instead of chairs surrounding a modern wooden table in a unique restaurant interior.

    storm_trooper5779 Report

    #17

    This Bar Has Over $10000 In Dollar Bills On The Ceiling

    Bar ceiling covered with dollar bills in a creative restaurant featured among bars and restaurants around the world.

    The place is called Turtle Rock Cafe in Napa.

    I talked to the owner and he said the place has been open since the 1960’s and the dollar bill thing started in the 80’s a practical joke on the original owner (current owners dad). Him and his good friend got into an argument so his friend stapled his “tip” to the ceiling.

    More and more people started doing the same and it became a tradition. Every 20 years, they take down all the bills and donate the funds to charity. The last time it happened the total was $20000!

    lunarnoob Report

    #18

    At This Bar I Go To, The Prices Of The Beers Change Every 15 Minutes Based On Supply And Demand Inside The Bar

    Digital beer menu at Kalamazoo Beer Exchange showcasing creative bars and restaurants with unique drink options.

    The prices are listed on a "stock ticker" above the bar. Randomly throughout the night, there are "stock crashes" where all the beers drop to their lowest price.

    JordanDryce Report

    #19

    A Fast Food Restaurant With Its Own Rollercoaster

    Creative Burger King with Frankenstein figure holding a burger, showcasing unique bars and restaurants worldwide.

    SuperCub Report

    #20

    The Interior Of The Bacchanalia Restaurant In Mayfair, London

    Elegant bar and restaurant interior featuring classical sculptures and artistic ceiling, showcasing creativity in global dining venues.

    It's Greek and Mediterranean Cuisine.

    Eyes-Wide-Shut- Report

    #21

    A 14th Century Medieval-Themed Tavern In Prague, Czech Republic

    Cozy bars and restaurants with creative rustic decor and candlelit ambiance in a unique setting worldwide.

    gaping_your_mother Report

    #22

    This Chinese Restaurant Uses Real Peanuts To Prop Up Your Chopsticks

    White ceramic cup with dark tea, black saucer, and blue chopsticks resting on peanuts at a creative bar or restaurant setting.

    I'm in China and I really don't know how people with allergies survive here. I worked with a Canadian fellow years ago who was deathly allergic to sesame. He had to have his epipen with him every time he went out.

    MrEmmental Report

    #23

    At A Coffee Shop I Am At With My Mom And Grandfather They Have Facts On The Table Numbers

    Table number 12 at a creative bar and restaurant featuring a trivia question about how many people have been to the moon.

    the-tnt-yeeter666 Report

    #24

    Our Local Coffee Shop Uses Frozen Coffee Cubes For Iced Coffee

    Hand holding a creative iced coffee drink in a clear plastic cup with a straw, featured in bars and restaurants.

    They hand you the cup with coffee cubes and you pour your desired flavor of hot coffee from a handful of dispensers. I drink the coffee fast enough that there are still cubes of coffee that are still melting when I'm done with my initial coffee.

    foreveradan Report

    #25

    This Coffee Shop Has A Riddle You Can Solve To Get A Discount

    Menu sign with a brew brain teaser offering 10% off, highlighting creativity at a bar and restaurant around the world.

    Substantial_Purple12 Report

    #26

    The Pictures In This Pub Go Round Corners

    Cozy bar and restaurant interior with creative decor and framed photos, featuring warm lighting and colorful chairs.

    It's a pub in Warrington called Skymaster.

    FatGordon Report

    #27

    Local Pub Has An Old Well Turned Into A Fish Tank

    View of creative bar floor window with fish visible through glass, showcasing unique design in bars and restaurants worldwide.

    The Blue Boar in Temple Grafton, Warwickshire.

    watty-rugby Report

    #28

    Restaurant Inspired By Interstellar Theme. Mexico City

    Creative bar and restaurant interior with floating books and ceiling lights, showcasing innovative design worldwide.

    TINTINNEXUS Report

    #29

    This Awesome Restaurant In Rome Was So Tiny, You Had To Hang Your Wine Glasses

    Creative bar serving charcuterie and wine in unique glass holders, showcasing innovative presentation at a top-rated restaurant.

    rmunteanu Report

    #30

    University Coffee Shop Used Pencils Instead Of Tile At Counter

    Bar counter with colorful woven design at a creative bar or restaurant recognized for 5-star creativity worldwide.

    sweetishfish53 Report

    #31

    The Entrance To This Japanese Bar Is An Old Fridge Door. Bar Gyu+ A.k.a The Fridge. Niseko In Hokkaido

    Cozy and creative bar entrance in snow and lively interior of a rustic bar showcasing creativity and ambiance worldwide.

    hangry-person Report

    #32

    This Cafe In A Giant Tree On Top Of A Mountain In Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Outdoor bar and restaurant built around large tree with wooden walkways overlooking green forest landscape

    The cafe is called "The Giant" and is in Mae On, maybe 1h45 by car east of Chiang Mai city, but still in the province.

    tiburon12 Report

    #33

    The Murinal At My Local Pub

    Bathroom wall art at a creative bar showing painted women interacting playfully above urinals in a unique global bar design.

    On the opposite wall there are 3 urinals with women staring in awe at the size of your private part. It's just a bit of a joke. But to each his own. There are plenty of other places to go have a drink.

    Flat_Welder_4897 Report

    #34

    This Seafood Restaurant Uses Oyster Shells Instead Of Gravel For Its Parking Medians

    Outdoor area of a creative bar and restaurant with shell-covered landscaping and parked cars in front of the oyster bar.

    normie-redditer Report

    #35

    This Restaurant Had Draft Beer At Each Table

    Creative bar setup with a Corona Extra bottle, beer tap, and drinks on a wooden table in a lively bar environment.

    This is in Hong Kong! Stanley Beach.

    savrox Report

    #36

    Dozens Of Earthenware Pots Sit Outside Of An Old Restaurant

    Traditional Korean pottery jars displayed outdoors at a creative bar and restaurant featured worldwide.

    Rows of clay jars outside a traditional village restaurant in South Korea. Each one has subtle differences in shape and color. They’ve likely been sitting here for years, quietly weathering with the seasons. And yet most were still in use.

    They store a variety of fermented goods such as fermented bean paste and soy sauce.

    krmikeb86 Report

    #37

    The Baskets My Daughter's Chicken Nuggets Came In At The Local Japanese Restaurant

    Creative basket shaped like a chicken holding chicken nuggets and fries, showcasing unique presentation at bars and restaurants.

    DillonCawthon Report

    #38

    2D Cafe In Seoul

    Creative bar and restaurant interior with unique 2D cartoon-style design and artistic black and white décor.

    Kooka32081 Report

    #39

    My Local Bar Has A Drunk Test For People Leaving

    Wooden door with multiple locks and a horseshoe, part of creative bars and restaurants with unique decor.

    designmur Report

    #40

    Coolest Bar

    Interior of O’Leary’s Tolv bar next to Avicii Arena with a large hanging screen showing a hockey game and unique seating.

    RussoHockey Report

    #41

    Visited The H.R. Giger Museum In Switzerland Last Week. This Is The Bar Next Door

    Creative bar interior with unique skeletal and doll designs, showcasing innovative decor in bars and restaurants worldwide.

    Rivergod3 Report

    #42

    This Cafe In NYC Sells Coffee In A Bag

    Creative coffee drink in resealable pouch served at an innovative bar and restaurant known for unique presentation.

    Puzzleheaded-Rush-83 Report

    #43

    Our Table At The Local Cafe Is Positioned Over A Medieval Well

    Unique creative bar table with glowing circular light and reflective surface in a stylish restaurant setting

    It’s a really nice place in an old market town, and they even roast their own coffee and make their own chocolate. Only downside is if you’re trying to cut down on sweets, because their cake selection is fantastic.

    D1T1A Report

    #44

    This McDonald's In Taupo, New Zealand, Has An Actual Plane You Can Dine In

    Creative bars and restaurants featuring unique McDonald's Taupo with airplane dining setting in New Zealand.

    HomerOfDuty Report

    #45

    This Café Fill Their Windows With Oranges

    Bar and restaurant exterior decorated with oranges and floral arrangements, showcasing creative design and atmosphere.

    They make fresh orange juice with them so the same oranges are never there for long.

    Bumbie Report

    #46

    Greenhouse Bar On A Tomato Farm - Iceland

    Creative bar and restaurant interior with bookshelves, greenery, and cozy seating in a stylish, sunlit space worldwide.

    hangrytraveler Report

    #47

    My Local Coffee Shop Uses Pasta Noodles As Coffee-Stirring Sticks

    Hand holding uncooked spaghetti next to a container of pasta and a salt shaker in a creative bar or restaurant setting.

    The_Whiley_One Report

    #48

    Welcome To The Rock. Dope Little Italian / Tanzanian Restaurant Located In Zanzibar

    Unique creative bar perched on a rock formation by the sea, showcasing innovative design among bars and restaurants worldwide.

    acekick3r Report

    #49

    Restaurant With Spectacular View. In Switzerland

    Outdoor seating at a creative bar with mountain views, showcasing unique design and stunning landscapes worldwide.

    zimvi Report

    #50

    This Oil And Vinegar Container In An Italian Restaurant

    Creative bar setting with unique dual oil and vinegar container on table, highlighting innovative bars and restaurants worldwide.

    picythehexdoll Report

    #51

    This Painted Sink That I Saw In The Bathroom Of A Restaurant

    Colorful decorative sink basin with floral patterns in a bar or restaurant showcasing creativity and design excellence.

    yellowjenga Report

    #52

    Local Korean Restaurant Has A “White” Spice Level

    Menu close-up showing tofu and meat options with spice level indicators in a creative bar and restaurant setting.

    OneBadKid Report

    #53

    This Restaurant Shows The Wait Times For Each Dish

    Menu pages featuring diverse creative dishes and prices at bars and restaurants known for 5-star creativity worldwide

    Everything came out way faster than stated.

    bambeauofficial Report

    #54

    A Burger Restaurant Near Me Has A Sign Warning Not To Serve Plankton From Spongebob

    Red staff notice sign at a bar with a cartoon character warning, highlighting creativity in bars and restaurants worldwide.

    2-tree Report

    #55

    Restaurant Villa Escudero

    Creative bars and restaurants with dining tables in shallow water near a large waterfall attracting many visitors worldwide

    globaltravelerinternational Report

    #56

    A Bar In An Old Brewing Kettle

    Circular bar with copper hood and wooden counter, bartender preparing drinks in a creative bar setting.

    justincase96 Report

    #57

    Just Outside Marrakesh, Morocco. Those Are Restaurants In The River

    Open-air bars and restaurants set along a mountain stream with colorful chairs and wooden footbridges showcasing creativity.

    Squiggleybop Report

    #58

    This Restaurant In Kyoto

    Outdoor bar and restaurant with red umbrellas and lanterns beside a flowing waterfall in a creative natural setting.

    ditrykhakis Report

    #59

    Swing Chairs Inside Of A Cafe In Singapore International Airport

    Unique bar seating with swing chairs and wooden table at a creative bar or restaurant setting with modern decor plants.

    The cafe is called Nectar!

    XtinaAnn Report

    #60

    This Sushi Restaurant Where The Fish Watch You Eat Them

    Creative sushi presentation on a wooden boat at a stylish bar and restaurant with an aquarium backdrop.

    co1063 Report

    #61

    This Restaurant Decoration

    Creative bar interior with sculpted white walls and unique art decor, showcasing one of the most innovative bars and restaurants worldwide.

    It's in a Spanish city called Elda the restaurant is called El Campico.

    EspKevin Report

    #62

    This Diner Offers Burgers Up To 105 Lbs

    Menu highlighting creative and oversized burgers at a unique bar, showcasing inventive dishes from a 5-star restaurant.

    Clinton Station Diner in Clinton, NJ.

    mitchdwx Report

    #63

    A Soon-To-Open Restaurant Has A Coffee Robot Barista

    Creative bar setup featuring a futuristic robotic coffee maker at a unique bars and restaurants location.

    SwittersWheelchair Report

    #64

    Koreans Have Some Fantastic Names For Businesses. Probably The Best Name For A Bar

    Outdoor seating at a creative bar and restaurant with illuminated signage and string lights in an urban setting at night.

    Vlaed Report

    #65

    Local Coffee Shop Puts Your To-Go Order In A Jar. If You Bring The Jar Back, You Get $1 Off Your Next Order

    Hand holding a unique drink in a glass jar wrapped with a black sleeve at creative bars and restaurants worldwide.

    NelyafinweMaitimo Report

    #66

    This Soap In An Upscale French Restaurant’s Bathroom

    Rotating bar soap fixture with vintage sign in a creatively designed bathroom at bars and restaurants.

    japonica70 Report

    #67

    The Restaurant I Work At

    Rustic bar and restaurant interior with fresh produce, bread, hanging cured meats, and cozy stone walls showcasing creative decor.

    FlashTheorie Report

    #68

    This BBQ Restaurant Gave Me A Hot Towel After My Meal

    Rolled white towel on a plate at a bar showcasing creative presentation in bars and restaurants worldwide.

    InfiniteOutfield Report

    #69

    Inside A Restaurant In Paris

    Interior of a creative bar with large windows, greenery, and framed art, showcasing unique design among bars and restaurants.

    loulan Report

    #70

    This Fancy McDonalds In Porto That Reportedly Replaced A Fancy Classic Restaurant And Kept The Interior Design

    Elegant bar and restaurant interior with chandeliers, stained glass windows, and people dining and ordering food.

    SinancoTheBest Report

    #71

    The Restaurant I Work At Was A Bank Years Ago. You Can Eat In The Vault If You Make Reservations

    Creative bar interior with a large open vault door and a table set for six in a 5-star restaurant setting.

    deliciousclambounty Report

    #72

    Puking Sink At An Old German Bar

    Retro styled bar bathroom sink with vintage tiles and metal handles, showcasing creative design elements in bars and restaurants.

    Archer0s Report

    #73

    This Sink Without A Bowl I Found At A Restaurant

    Modern white sink with flowing water and black tiled walls, showcasing creativity in bars and restaurants design.

    This was at the Mullets sports bar in Homer Glen, IL.

    Great place, they have half off pizzas on Thursdays and there's usually nobody there at all. I got 3 medium pizzas, like 3 WHOLE pizzas, for $10.

    ElementalChaos Report

    #74

    This Card In A Restaurant Bathroom So You Can Alert Somebody Subtly If You Clogged A Toilet

    Card on a bar countertop instructing to notify any employee if the restroom needs attention in a creative bar setting.

    IHeartFraccing Report

    #75

    A Seven Feet (2.13 M) Tall Statue Of Bumblebee In My Local Thai Restaurant

    Yellow and black robot sculpture inside a creative bar and restaurant with wooden walls and modern decor.

    Salt Lake City at Krua Thai. The lady who owns it has a couple of young sons who are always running around... just not sure how they nabbed this statue!

    Dedaciai Report

    #76

    I Passed By This Restaurant In Saigon And Had To Stop Just To Stare

    Creative bar and restaurant exterior with lush greenery and unique architectural design showcasing global creativity.

    It looked like it was straight out of a Ghibli movie. It's called Mặn Mòi, Tao Đàn.

    unanatkumot Report

    #77

    Red Dead Redemption-Themed Bar. Hangzhou, China

    Rustic bar and restaurant interior with wooden beams, cozy fireplace, and creative floral piano design for unique dining experience.

    The__Goof Report

    #78

    Lobby At Robot Restaurant, Shinjuku

    Vibrant and highly creative bar interior with colorful patterns, reflective surfaces, and eclectic furniture design.

    theyokesonyou44 Report

    #79

    The Cafe And Restaurant Apartments, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Multi-story building with various brightly lit bars and restaurants showcasing creativity at night.

    BaronVonBroccoli Report

    #80

    This Claw Machine At A Restaurant Kids Play Area Gives You Your Money Back If You Don't Receive An Item

    Creative claw machine filled with colorful plush toys showcasing unique entertainment at bars and restaurants worldwide

    Nope, Cavendish, Cape Town.

    grondboontjiebotter Report

    #81

    This Restaurant I’m At Has A Separate Menu Specifically For Dogs

    Menu from a creative bar and restaurant featuring dog friendly dining options and unique food choices.

    jaqrabbitslim Report

    #82

    Piñata Nightmare Painting At My Local Mexican Restaurant

    Colorful mural in a creative bar showing children reacting to a piñata with a bat, highlighting unique bars and restaurants worldwide.

    Azteca Mexican restaurant, Idaho Springs, CO.

    midwestmiracle Report

    #83

    A Former Church In Folkestone Has Been Converted Into A Pub

    Interior of a creative bar with vintage decor, wooden balconies, and a central service counter in a historic setting.

    Duffers123 Report

    #84

    Stopped For Breakfast At A Diner That Happens To Be Inside A Car Dealership

    Modern bar and restaurant interior with creative dining setup featuring pancakes and coffee on a round table.

    JaxxandSimzz Report

    #85

    My Local Ivar’s Seafood Has A Bulkhead That Leads To The Ocean Below The Restaurant

    Unique creative bar design featuring a floor hatch with water below in an innovative bar and restaurant setting.

    ostrich_fondlerer Report

    #86

    Yesterday I Payed For Coffee With Bitcoin In Iran

    Creative bar digital payment display with multiple cryptocurrency QR codes on a sleek black countertop.

    I'm visiting my home country and my family since last week, and yesterday I was having a coffee in a cafe with some friends. While checking out, I saw this sign above the counter that blew my mind. It said that you could pay with Bitcoin, XRP, Doge, TRX, Litcoin, Ethereum, BitcoinCash, Monero, or ETH classic!

    I asked if anyone had paid with crypto before? And they said only one. I am not a fan of paying for daily needs with crypto just yet, and I thought El Salvador accepting BTC as a legal tender was too early, but I really needed to try this, so I paid for everyone with BTC, and it was nice.

    With the current inflation in Iran, which is INSANE and is estimated to be around 50 to 150% most people are converting their savings to US dollars and now crypto. 1 USD equals to 280000 Iranian Rials today. I hope crypto saves most of us.

    C3naa Report

    #87

    This Monstrosity On The Bathroom Ceiling Of A Local Restaurant

    Man wearing a yellow mask and white jumpsuit displayed on a ceiling at a creative bar or restaurant interior.

    yarbed Report

