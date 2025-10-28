But let’s not forget that the entire decade of the 1980s was filled with amazing music, bold fashion choices, unforgettable films and thankfully, lots of cameras. Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of the most iconic photos from the ‘80s people have managed to hold onto. So enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you a massive wave of nostalgia , and be sure to upvote the photos that make you wish that you had a time machine!

According to Rolling Stone , 1984 was the best year of pop music the world has ever seen. And there’s no doubt that it was legendary. We were blessed with the releases of Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” a-ha’s “Take on Me," Sade's "Smooth Operator," Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and many more absolute bangers.

#1 My Mom Had A Nanny That Was A Mrs. Doubtfire Lookalike, C. 1981 Share icon

#2 Princess Diana Dancing With John Travolta In Cross Hall At The White House Share icon

#3 My Dad Skateboarding At Hyde School 1982. I Think He Was Cooler Than Me Share icon

While we’ve already touched on some of the biggest hits, it’s impossible to show appreciation for the 1980s without giving the decade more credit for its music. Almost all of Prince’s iconic songs came from the ‘80s, along with many of Madonna’s. Michael Jackson also had plenty of classics from this decade, as well as Whitney Houston. ADVERTISEMENT We can’t forget about all of the amazing groups from this era too: Duran Duran, The Smiths, The Cure, N.W.A., R.E.M., New Order, Depeche Mode, Talking Heads, The Clash, Joy Division and more. David Bowie was also on fire during the ‘80s, alongside Tina Turner, Janet Jackson and Cher. You could easily stick to only music from the 1980s for the rest of your life and still have great tunes to play in any situation!

#4 My Dad, My Brother And Me Vandalizing The Berlin Wall 1988 (We Lived On The West-Side) Share icon

#5 My Dad And Friends Look Like The Cast Of Stranger Things (1982) Share icon

#6 My Mother When She Was A Tank Instructor In 1984 Share icon

Another aspect of the 1980s that we can never forget is the incredible fashion of the decade. When you think of the ‘80s, bright colors, spandex and fanny packs might come to mind. But there was so much more! Vogue published a piece breaking down the biggest fashion trends of the era, and they first mention women’s power suits. Big shoulder pads and blazers over tight skirts were all the rage, even for women who weren’t in business. On the other hand, many women were also stepping into spandex and lycra bodysuits to get their jazzercise on. Fitness outfits from the 80s were iconic, with vibrant colors, big scrunchies, leg warmers and more. There was no time in the 1980s where you could avoid being a fashionista, not even while you worked out alongside a Jane Fonda tape!

#7 My Dad Sculpting A Bust Of My Mom 1980s Share icon

#8 My Cool Mom Partying With Robin Williams And Billy Crystal In LA In 1982 Share icon

#9 A Photo Of Freddie Mercury My Father Took In 1982 At A Show In Dallas Share icon

As for men’s fashion choices in the 1980s, hip-hop influenced a lot of people. Bucket hats, gold chains, acid-wash jeans and track suits were popularized after fans saw their favorite celebrities sporting them. But women were inspired by their favorite stars too, with many taking inspiration from Madonna’s iconic looks or Princess Diana’s posh wardrobe. And, of course, many took fashion inspiration from what they saw on the screen. If you loved an outfit that appeared in a John Hughes film, you might try to recreate it yourself.

#10 My Parents Swapping Wedding Attire, 1984 Share icon

#11 My Mom In NYC, When She Sailed Around The World [1984-85] Share icon

#12 My American Dad And Canadian Mom As Niagra Falls For Halloween 1985 Share icon

Just like with fashion and music, our preferences in movies are subjective. But no matter what you like to watch, I’m sure there’s an ‘80s film out there that you love! And if you’re in need of some suggestions, Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of the most beloved films from the decade of decadence. Now, let’s start with the top ten: Back to the Future, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters, Star Wars: Episode V, Sixteen Candles, The Shining, Raging Bull, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Do the Right Thing and The Princess Bride.

#13 My Dad's First Day On The Job, 1987 Share icon

#14 After Their First Fight, My Dad Apologized To My Mom Through Polaroids. The True Og Of Apologies, My Man (1987) Share icon

#15 (1989) Me, Age 4, So Stoked For A Ghostbusters Toy From My Mom That I Went Full Derp Share icon

If those films aren’t exactly what you’re looking for, don’t worry, there’s plenty more to choose from. If you’re looking for more action or something sci-fi, Blade Runner and The Terminator are great options. If you want a comedy, Airplane! never disappoints. And of course, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a hit too. If you want a wholesome romantic comedy, you can’t go wrong with Say Anything or When Harry Met Sally. And if you want a coming of age film, The Breakfast Club is the way to go. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Me And The Homies Before Going To See Straight Outta Compton. The Tour, Not The Movie. Circa 1989 Share icon

#17 My First Wife And I On Our Wedding Day In December 1989 Share icon I was 19 and she was 18, I admit that we married way too young, but it lasted 17 years and 2 beautiful daughters came along too, one daughter who is now 30 and the other who is 27. I was a drummer in a rock band at the time and my best man was the lead guitarist. I hope you all enjoy the 80’s style! You know that long hair looks awesome with a top hat! Slash would be proud.

#18 Stumbled Upon Nicolas Cage In An Old Family Album (1985) Share icon

Today, the 1980s are often romanticized in the media as a nearly perfect decade. Kids had just enough technology to enjoy arcade games, but they weren’t glued to their cell phones. The average person could own a camera and capture moments from their life, but they didn’t have to worry about how they were perceived on social media. Of course, there were still plenty of issues during that time, from the Cold War to the AIDS epidemic. But overall, it seemed like a much simpler period of time than the one we're currently experiencing. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Terry Fox Was 22 Years Old In 1980 When He Set Out To Run Approximately 8,000 Kilometres Across Canada Share icon

#20 Christmas Morning In 1985, I Was Thrilled To Get A Typewriter Share icon

#21 My Beautiful Mother On Her Wedding Day In The 1980’s Share icon

We’ll never be able to return to the ‘80s (unless someone out there is developing a time machine à la Doc Brown), but that doesn’t mean that we can’t bring it back in our own ways. If you’ve held onto your Walkman and cassette tapes for decades, keep listening to them! If you still have the VHS tapes with your children’s favorite films, never give them away. And if that old point and shoot camera will still work with some new batteries and a fresh role of film, there’s no reason to stop using it. Why not infuse a bit of nostalgia into your everyday life? ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My Parents In The Late 1980’s They Loved Floral Share icon

#23 My Mom And Bob Ross During An Event In Central Park, NYC In 1989 Share icon

#24 My Dad Got In Trouble For Skipping School Because The Local Paper Printed This Picture Of Him, 1984 Share icon

Is this list inspiring you to pull your old scrunchies, denim jackets and fanny packs out from storage, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying this trip down memory lane! Keep upvoting the photos that you find incredibly iconic, and let us know in the comments below if there’s anything in particular that you miss from the 1980s. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda that might make you super nostalgic, look no further than right here! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Humbly Submit A Photo From Circa 1987 For Your Approval. A Photo Of Me, My Dog Wearing Sunglasses, And My 1984 Fiero SE Share icon

#26 My Dad When He First Immigrated To NYC In 1986 Share icon

#27 1983 Pgh, Pa. I Still Remember The Whiskey And Cigarette Smell From Spidey Share icon

#28 My Room As A Teen. Might As Well Have Been An 80s Museum Share icon

#29 In Circa 1980, My Parents Also Took This Picture Instead Of Helping Me Get My Head Unstuck Share icon

#30 My Mom In The 80s Share icon

#31 My Mama Circa '83. This Explains Why I'm The Uncoolest Person Ever, Cos She Took It All! Oh And That Bike? She Built It Share icon

#32 France, 1985. My Mom Feeding Me Backstage During A Ballet Dancing Show Share icon

#33 Found A Magazine From 1980 In A Hospital Demolition With A 14yr Olds Interpretation Of The Future Share icon

#34 The Year My Father Got My Mother A Hoover For Christmas 1984 Share icon

#35 Stealing A Drink Of Wine At A Wedding While My Mom (Behind Me) Isn’t Looking. (1987) Share icon

#36 My Mother’s Racially Mixed Family, 1989 Share icon

#37 Since Everyone Is Posting Their Mom's In Bikinis For Some Reason, Here's My Mom Coming To See Me During Her Lunch Break For My Kindergarten Graduation In 1988 Share icon

#38 Me Arriving Home From School In The Early 80's To Be Surprised With This Hoth-Base My Mom Made For Me Share icon

#39 Mobile Suit Gundam Cosplay From 1981 (Animec Magazine) Share icon

#40 My Mom Has Had This Poster Hanging In My Parent's Bathroom Since Before I Was Born. (It's From I Think 1982) Every Time I Visit Them Share icon

#41 This Mad Magazine From 1982 My Dad Found Share icon

#42 The 1980 Eruption Of Mt St. Helens Share icon

#43 In 1983 I Was Chosen Along With 3 Other Students To Interview Ozzy Osbourne For Newsday/Kidsday Newspaper In NYC Share icon

#44 My Dad And His First Wife, Circa 1984. The Hair, The Silhouette. It’s Amazing Share icon

#45 My Mom On The Right, Working At McDonald's Around 1980 - 1981 Share icon

#46 My Mom's Budget For Their 1980 Wedding Share icon

#47 Sequential Pictures Of My Dad In The 80s Taken In The Same Place Nearly 30 Years Later Share icon

#48 Found This Picture Of My Parents From The 80s And I’m Very Jealous This Costume Didn’t Stay In The Family Share icon

#49 Photos From My Grandmother's Time Working At Continental Bank In Chicago In The Early 80's Share icon The first was taken on her birthday, and the rest were taken on her gay boss' birthday. I specify gay because that's why they got him a belly dancer.



#50 Today I Turn 50 Years Old. This Is Me In 1985 About To "Drop-In" On A Ramp We Built With Scrounged Wood Share icon The way I remember it, shortly after this picture was taken I was forced to seek shelter from the masses of teen girls within a 5-mile radius that swarmed the area after I pulled off this trick.



#51 Found This Newspaper Movie Section From 1980 During Some Home Construction Share icon

#52 Americans Were Grateful For Canadian Aid During The Iran Hostage Crisis Of 1980 Share icon

#53 Myself In 1983, Republic Of Korea Share icon

#54 My Filipino Mom In 1985 Dressed As Pris From Bladerunner On Halloween Share icon

#55 My Daughter Said I Should Post This, Her Mum 1989 Share icon

#56 From The 1980 Sears Holiday Wishbook. Wow, Times Have Changed Share icon

#57 Found This Signed Poster From The 1980 Olympics While Cleaning An Abandoned Storage Unit Share icon

#58 Nostalgia From 1982. Me And Four Friends (All Still Friends Today) Doing What Kids Did Back Then. Made Memories At The Roller-Skate Park Share icon

#59 Here Is My Friend's T-Ball Team Photo From 1983. They Didn't Know Coach Jimmy Was Famous Share icon

#60 45 Years Ago Today I Stood Alone On The Summit Of Everest. No Oxygen, No Partner, Only My Breath And The Endless Sky Share icon I was exhausted, close to my limits. It was not triumph over the mountain, but over fear, doubt, and human limitation.



#61 Obsessed With This Photo Of My Dad In The 80s Where He's Wearing A Belt Buckle Of His Own Name Share icon

#62 Pictures I Took While Working At McDonalds In The 1980s Share icon That's me on the right in the first picture. The man I'm shaking hands with is the franchise owner, an super nice man that everyone loved. He had stopped in for a visit on one of the days I brought my camera.



I worked at a SE Indiana McDonalds 1987 to 1990. It was my first job. Pay was $3.35 an hour. I was so proud of my new job that I brought my mom's camera in (a Pentax IQ Zoom) and started taking pictures of everyday activities and of my new friends and coworkers. I took pictures almost four years. It was a great experience. Much of the crew was the same age and we all got along. We became collectively friends and hung out after work at parties and other fun events.



I learned a lot from working there. Many of the crew became friends for a long time.

#63 Just Found An Old Family Photo From 1985. This Was Taken Right Before I Headed To The Twin Pines Mall On My Skateboard. The Good Old Days Share icon

#64 My College Dorm Room, 1985 Share icon

#65 At My Drafting Table With My Electric Eraser Before Our Office Used Computers, 1984 Share icon