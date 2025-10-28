ADVERTISEMENT

According to Rolling Stone, 1984 was the best year of pop music the world has ever seen. And there’s no doubt that it was legendary. We were blessed with the releases of Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” a-ha’s “Take on Me," Sade's "Smooth Operator," Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and many more absolute bangers.

But let’s not forget that the entire decade of the 1980s was filled with amazing music, bold fashion choices, unforgettable films and thankfully, lots of cameras. Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of the most iconic photos from the ‘80s people have managed to hold onto. So enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you a massive wave of nostalgia, and be sure to upvote the photos that make you wish that you had a time machine!

#1

My Mom Had A Nanny That Was A Mrs. Doubtfire Lookalike, C. 1981

Grandmother and granddaughter smiling at the dinner table with a roasted turkey, capturing 1980s family moments.

JankCranky Report

    #2

    Princess Diana Dancing With John Travolta In Cross Hall At The White House

    Couple elegantly dressed dancing in a grand hall, capturing the wild and wonderful style of the 1980s era.

    White House Photographic Collection Report

    #3

    My Dad Skateboarding At Hyde School 1982. I Think He Was Cooler Than Me

    Man in a suit skateboarding with a briefcase on a street, showcasing the wild and weird side of the 1980s.

    targat2 Report

    While we’ve already touched on some of the biggest hits, it’s impossible to show appreciation for the 1980s without giving the decade more credit for its music. Almost all of Prince’s iconic songs came from the ‘80s, along with many of Madonna’s. Michael Jackson also had plenty of classics from this decade, as well as Whitney Houston. 

    We can’t forget about all of the amazing groups from this era too: Duran Duran, The Smiths, The Cure, N.W.A., R.E.M., New Order, Depeche Mode, Talking Heads, The Clash, Joy Division and more. David Bowie was also on fire during the ‘80s, alongside Tina Turner, Janet Jackson and Cher. You could easily stick to only music from the 1980s for the rest of your life and still have great tunes to play in any situation!    
    #4

    My Dad, My Brother And Me Vandalizing The Berlin Wall 1988 (We Lived On The West-Side)

    Man in 1980s clothing using a tool on a wall outdoors while two children look on on a sunny day

    Paula_Schultz237 Report

    #5

    My Dad And Friends Look Like The Cast Of Stranger Things (1982)

    Group of kids sitting on carpet in 1980s living room, showcasing wild, weird, and wonderful moments from the decade.

    Hamuktakali Report

    #6

    My Mother When She Was A Tank Instructor In 1984

    Woman in military helmet operating radio equipment inside armored vehicle in a black and white 1980s photo capturing wild weird wonderful moments.

    danabre Report

    Another aspect of the 1980s that we can never forget is the incredible fashion of the decade. When you think of the ‘80s, bright colors, spandex and fanny packs might come to mind. But there was so much more! Vogue published a piece breaking down the biggest fashion trends of the era, and they first mention women’s power suits. Big shoulder pads and blazers over tight skirts were all the rage, even for women who weren’t in business.

    On the other hand, many women were also stepping into spandex and lycra bodysuits to get their jazzercise on. Fitness outfits from the 80s were iconic, with vibrant colors, big scrunchies, leg warmers and more. There was no time in the 1980s where you could avoid being a fashionista, not even while you worked out alongside a Jane Fonda tape!   
    #7

    My Dad Sculpting A Bust Of My Mom 1980s

    Man sculpting a head while a woman watches in a dimly lit room, capturing a wild and wonderful 1980s moment.

    JankyTango Report

    #8

    My Cool Mom Partying With Robin Williams And Billy Crystal In LA In 1982

    Three people smiling indoors in a candid moment capturing the wild and wonderful spirit of 1980s photos.

    st1rfryguy Report

    #9

    A Photo Of Freddie Mercury My Father Took In 1982 At A Show In Dallas

    Freddie Mercury performing live in iconic 1980s outfit, captured in a wild and wonderful moment from the era.

    boy_blue1982 Report

    As for men’s fashion choices in the 1980s, hip-hop influenced a lot of people. Bucket hats, gold chains, acid-wash jeans and track suits were popularized after fans saw their favorite celebrities sporting them. But women were inspired by their favorite stars too, with many taking inspiration from Madonna’s iconic looks or Princess Diana’s posh wardrobe. And, of course, many took fashion inspiration from what they saw on the screen. If you loved an outfit that appeared in a John Hughes film, you might try to recreate it yourself.
    #10

    My Parents Swapping Wedding Attire, 1984

    Couple dressed in quirky 1980s wedding attire smiling and holding a bouquet in a rustic setting.

    thermostatgasket Report

    #11

    My Mom In NYC, When She Sailed Around The World [1984-85]

    Smiling woman on a sailboat wearing 1980s style clothing with city skyline and bridge in the background, 1980s photo.

    Spaceman_Beard Report

    #12

    My American Dad And Canadian Mom As Niagra Falls For Halloween 1985

    Two people wearing a creative homemade costume inspired by wild and weird 1980s fashion and culture.

    j_d0tnet Report

    Just like with fashion and music, our preferences in movies are subjective. But no matter what you like to watch, I’m sure there’s an ‘80s film out there that you love! And if you’re in need of some suggestions, Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of the most beloved films from the decade of decadence.

    Now, let’s start with the top ten: Back to the Future, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters, Star Wars: Episode V, Sixteen Candles, The Shining, Raging Bull, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Do the Right Thing and The Princess Bride.     
    #13

    My Dad's First Day On The Job, 1987

    1980s weather forecast studio with man in beige suit and vintage TV showing weather map in a wild and wonderful setting

    zanesix Report

    #14

    After Their First Fight, My Dad Apologized To My Mom Through Polaroids. The True Og Of Apologies, My Man (1987)

    Polaroid photos of a man in 1980s attire showing different emotions with handwritten captions reflecting 1980s wild and weird vibes.

    jordanekyler Report

    #15

    (1989) Me, Age 4, So Stoked For A Ghostbusters Toy From My Mom That I Went Full Derp

    Young boy excitedly holding a Ghost Trap toy while a woman watches, capturing wild and wonderful 1980s moments.

    xDanSolo Report

    If those films aren’t exactly what you’re looking for, don’t worry, there’s plenty more to choose from. If you’re looking for more action or something sci-fi, Blade Runner and The Terminator are great options. If you want a comedy, Airplane! never disappoints. And of course, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a hit too. If you want a wholesome romantic comedy, you can’t go wrong with Say Anything or When Harry Met Sally. And if you want a coming of age film, The Breakfast Club is the way to go. 

    #16

    Me And The Homies Before Going To See Straight Outta Compton. The Tour, Not The Movie. Circa 1989

    Group of young men in 1980s style clothing posing indoors, capturing wild and wonderful 1980s fashion and vibe

    iaintsaidshit Report

    #17

    My First Wife And I On Our Wedding Day In December 1989

    Couple in 1980s wedding attire with wild hairstyles and unique outfits showcasing the era's weird and wonderful style.

    I was 19 and she was 18, I admit that we married way too young, but it lasted 17 years and 2 beautiful daughters came along too, one daughter who is now 30 and the other who is 27. I was a drummer in a rock band at the time and my best man was the lead guitarist. I hope you all enjoy the 80’s style! You know that long hair looks awesome with a top hat! Slash would be proud.

    Same-Ad3109 Report

    #18

    Stumbled Upon Nicolas Cage In An Old Family Album (1985)

    Photo book page showing two men in 1980s style jackets, capturing the wild and wonderful vibe of the 1980s.

    WustashurSus Report

    Today, the 1980s are often romanticized in the media as a nearly perfect decade. Kids had just enough technology to enjoy arcade games, but they weren’t glued to their cell phones. The average person could own a camera and capture moments from their life, but they didn’t have to worry about how they were perceived on social media. Of course, there were still plenty of issues during that time, from the Cold War to the AIDS epidemic. But overall, it seemed like a much simpler period of time than the one we're currently experiencing.  

    #19

    Terry Fox Was 22 Years Old In 1980 When He Set Out To Run Approximately 8,000 Kilometres Across Canada

    Runner with a prosthetic leg jogging on a scenic road alongside a police car in a wild and wonderful 1980s setting.

    Ed Linkewich Report

    #20

    Christmas Morning In 1985, I Was Thrilled To Get A Typewriter

    Young boy in a red shirt smiling widely while holding a vintage easy-writer typewriter box from the 1980s era.

    SausageGrenade Report

    #21

    My Beautiful Mother On Her Wedding Day In The 1980’s

    Bride in a vintage 1980s wedding dress holding a Pepsi can, showcasing wild and wonderful 1980s fashion and style.

    Doneyhew Report

    We’ll never be able to return to the ‘80s (unless someone out there is developing a time machine à la Doc Brown), but that doesn’t mean that we can’t bring it back in our own ways. If you’ve held onto your Walkman and cassette tapes for decades, keep listening to them! If you still have the VHS tapes with your children’s favorite films, never give them away. And if that old point and shoot camera will still work with some new batteries and a fresh role of film, there’s no reason to stop using it. Why not infuse a bit of nostalgia into your everyday life?  

    #22

    My Parents In The Late 1980’s They Loved Floral

    Couple dressed in colorful 1980s fashion posing at home with floral patterns and bold style showing wild and wonderful 80s vibe.

    carlod427 Report

    #23

    My Mom And Bob Ross During An Event In Central Park, NYC In 1989

    Bob Ross smiling outdoors with a woman, showcasing wild and wonderful 1980s style and atmosphere.

    rhartley23 Report

    #24

    My Dad Got In Trouble For Skipping School Because The Local Paper Printed This Picture Of Him, 1984

    Boy performing BMX stunt over a friend lying on the ground in a wild and wonderful 1980s moment.

    DrPoonicorn Report

    Is this list inspiring you to pull your old scrunchies, denim jackets and fanny packs out from storage, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying this trip down memory lane! Keep upvoting the photos that you find incredibly iconic, and let us know in the comments below if there’s anything in particular that you miss from the 1980s. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda that might make you super nostalgic, look no further than right here!

    #25

    I Humbly Submit A Photo From Circa 1987 For Your Approval. A Photo Of Me, My Dog Wearing Sunglasses, And My 1984 Fiero SE

    Young man with dog wearing sunglasses in a blue sports car, showcasing wild and wonderful 1980s style.

    rage242 Report

    #26

    My Dad When He First Immigrated To NYC In 1986

    Passengers sitting inside a graffiti-covered subway car, showcasing the wild and weird 1980s urban scene.

    greensriracha Report

    #27

    1983 Pgh, Pa. I Still Remember The Whiskey And Cigarette Smell From Spidey

    Boy in vintage Superman shirt posing with people in Darth Vader, Spiderman, and alien costumes in a wild 1980s photo.

    JamieGaugs Report

    #28

    My Room As A Teen. Might As Well Have Been An 80s Museum

    Vintage 1980s entertainment setup with CRT TV, cassette tapes, stereo system, and retro collectibles in a wood-paneled room.

    MagicMickey2150 Report

    #29

    In Circa 1980, My Parents Also Took This Picture Instead Of Helping Me Get My Head Unstuck

    Child from the 1980s smiling behind vertical bars, capturing the wild and wonderful spirit of the era in a candid photo.

    tainter_tots Report

    #30

    My Mom In The 80s

    Three people in 1980s casual clothing posing indoors, showcasing the wild, weird, and wonderful style of the decade.

    kyleesi666 Report

    #31

    My Mama Circa '83. This Explains Why I'm The Uncoolest Person Ever, Cos She Took It All! Oh And That Bike? She Built It

    Young woman in a leather jacket stands beside a vintage red Yamaha motorcycle in a classic 1980s photo showcasing wild style.

    always-aimee Report

    #32

    France, 1985. My Mom Feeding Me Backstage During A Ballet Dancing Show

    Woman in 1980s dress feeding baby with a bottle inside a vintage room with wooden furniture and clothing.

    jcorbier Report

    #33

    Found A Magazine From 1980 In A Hospital Demolition With A 14yr Olds Interpretation Of The Future

    Old magazine clipping from the 1980s predicting a computer-controlled future, reflecting wild and weird era views.

    Myjunkisonfire Report

    #34

    The Year My Father Got My Mother A Hoover For Christmas 1984

    Woman in a purple dress sitting on a couch in a cluttered living room with vintage 1980s decor and patterned carpet.

    Mr-Irrelevance Report

    #35

    Stealing A Drink Of Wine At A Wedding While My Mom (Behind Me) Isn’t Looking. (1987)

    Young boy wearing a suit drinking at a restaurant table, capturing a wild and wonderful moment from the 1980s era.

    lanko69 Report

    #36

    My Mother’s Racially Mixed Family, 1989

    Group of friends posing outdoors in casual 1980s style, capturing the wild and wonderful spirit of the decade.

    The_Horace_Wimp Report

    #37

    Since Everyone Is Posting Their Mom's In Bikinis For Some Reason, Here's My Mom Coming To See Me During Her Lunch Break For My Kindergarten Graduation In 1988

    Child with yellow balloon and graduation cap stands next to smiling woman in 1980s attire, capturing wild 1980s moment.

    SarcasticGamer Report

    #38

    Me Arriving Home From School In The Early 80's To Be Surprised With This Hoth-Base My Mom Made For Me

    Young boy smiling with a vintage 1980s toy playset featuring figures and a dinosaur, showcasing wild and wonderful 1980s play.

    dcox0463 Report

    #39

    Mobile Suit Gundam Cosplay From 1981 (Animec Magazine)

    Black and white photo of people in robot costumes featured in 1980s wild and wonderful moments.

    stipulateoxbird Report

    #40

    My Mom Has Had This Poster Hanging In My Parent's Bathroom Since Before I Was Born. (It's From I Think 1982) Every Time I Visit Them

    Poster of 1980s style colorful rainbows with humorous labels, showcasing wild and wonderful design trends of the 1980s.

    CucumberSushi22 Report

    #41

    This Mad Magazine From 1982 My Dad Found

    Mad magazine cover parody with 1980s boxing characters Rocky and Mr. T, showcasing wild and weird 1980s culture.

    hiccupboltHP Report

    #42

    The 1980 Eruption Of Mt St. Helens

    Red car and motorcycle parked on a forest road with a massive volcanic eruption cloud in the background, 1980s photo.

    Michael S. Keys Report

    #43

    In 1983 I Was Chosen Along With 3 Other Students To Interview Ozzy Osbourne For Newsday/Kidsday Newspaper In NYC

    Woman and child posing in a vintage indoor setting, capturing a warm moment from the wild and wonderful 1980s era.

    mystarrrs Report

    #44

    My Dad And His First Wife, Circa 1984. The Hair, The Silhouette. It’s Amazing

    1980s couple portrait photo with creative double exposure effect, capturing the wild and wonderful vibe of the decade.

    PrincessAri93 Report

    #45

    My Mom On The Right, Working At McDonald's Around 1980 - 1981

    Two smiling McDonald's employees in 1980s uniforms behind the counter showcasing wild 1980s fast food fashion.

    lesmax Report

    #46

    My Mom's Budget For Their 1980 Wedding

    1980s wedding budget handwritten with floral decorations showing typical expenses from the decade

    Elpis21 Report

    #47

    Sequential Pictures Of My Dad In The 80s Taken In The Same Place Nearly 30 Years Later

    Two vintage 1980s photos of people enjoying water slides, held up against the background of the same slides outdoors.

    Rach0s Report

    #48

    Found This Picture Of My Parents From The 80s And I’m Very Jealous This Costume Didn’t Stay In The Family

    Woman in vintage dress poses next to person in elaborate corn costume, capturing wild and weird 1980s fashion moment.

    Trowj Report

    #49

    Photos From My Grandmother's Time Working At Continental Bank In Chicago In The Early 80's

    Group of people celebrating in an 1980s office decorated with streamers and vintage computer technology from the wild, weird decade.

    The first was taken on her birthday, and the rest were taken on her gay boss' birthday. I specify gay because that's why they got him a belly dancer.

    OkAd1688 Report

    #50

    Today I Turn 50 Years Old. This Is Me In 1985 About To "Drop-In" On A Ramp We Built With Scrounged Wood

    Boy in 1980s gear performing a skateboard trick on a ramp in a busy street scene with bikes and pedestrians.

    The way I remember it, shortly after this picture was taken I was forced to seek shelter from the masses of teen girls within a 5-mile radius that swarmed the area after I pulled off this trick.

    PaulInHV Report

    #51

    Found This Newspaper Movie Section From 1980 During Some Home Construction

    1980s vintage movie advertisements in a newspaper showcasing classic films and promoting wild, weird, and wonderful cinema.

    Towering_Flesh Report

    #52

    Americans Were Grateful For Canadian Aid During The Iran Hostage Crisis Of 1980

    Group of people holding a thank you Canada sign, showcasing a wild and weird moment from the fascinating 1980s era.

    United States State Department Report

    #53

    Myself In 1983, Republic Of Korea

    Young child wearing red and yellow outfit playing indoors on floral carpet, capturing a wild and wonderful 1980s moment.

    youngkwon79 Report

    #54

    My Filipino Mom In 1985 Dressed As Pris From Bladerunner On Halloween

    Man in a checkered suit and woman in a black outfit with a white wig, capturing wild and weird 1980s fashion moments.

    martsuia Report

    #55

    My Daughter Said I Should Post This, Her Mum 1989

    Woman with curly hair and large glasses wearing a pink Las Vegas sweater, showcasing wild and weird 1980s fashion style.

    chewy1966 Report

    #56

    From The 1980 Sears Holiday Wishbook. Wow, Times Have Changed

    Vintage 1980s camera, video equipment, and Bruce Jenner workout ads showcasing wild, weird, and wonderful retro technology.

    bbatesoffice Report

    #57

    Found This Signed Poster From The 1980 Olympics While Cleaning An Abandoned Storage Unit

    Celebration of USA hockey team winning 1980 Olympic gold, a wild and memorable moment from the 1980s era.

    NDF1324 Report

    #58

    Nostalgia From 1982. Me And Four Friends (All Still Friends Today) Doing What Kids Did Back Then. Made Memories At The Roller-Skate Park

    Five boys sitting on a couch wearing roller skates, showcasing a fun moment from wild, weird, and wonderful 1980s photos.

    mlotto7 Report

    #59

    Here Is My Friend's T-Ball Team Photo From 1983. They Didn't Know Coach Jimmy Was Famous

    Youth baseball team in 1983 wearing vintage 1980s Phillies uniforms showing wild, weird, and wonderful 1980s style.

    ourmanflint1 Report

    #60

    45 Years Ago Today I Stood Alone On The Summit Of Everest. No Oxygen, No Partner, Only My Breath And The Endless Sky

    Person in 1980s style snow gear posing on snowy hill, showcasing the wild and wonderful 1980s fashion.

    I was exhausted, close to my limits. It was not triumph over the mountain, but over fear, doubt, and human limitation.

    reinholdmessner_official Report

    #61

    Obsessed With This Photo Of My Dad In The 80s Where He's Wearing A Belt Buckle Of His Own Name

    Group of teenagers dressed in 1980s style clothing at a social event, showcasing wild and wonderful fashion trends.

    Sapphire-and-Ice Report

    #62

    Pictures I Took While Working At McDonalds In The 1980s

    Collage of fascinating 1980s fast food workers cooking burgers and fries in a vintage restaurant kitchen.

    That's me on the right in the first picture. The man I'm shaking hands with is the franchise owner, an super nice man that everyone loved. He had stopped in for a visit on one of the days I brought my camera.

    I worked at a SE Indiana McDonalds 1987 to 1990. It was my first job. Pay was $3.35 an hour. I was so proud of my new job that I brought my mom's camera in (a Pentax IQ Zoom) and started taking pictures of everyday activities and of my new friends and coworkers. I took pictures almost four years. It was a great experience. Much of the crew was the same age and we all got along. We became collectively friends and hung out after work at parties and other fun events.

    I learned a lot from working there. Many of the crew became friends for a long time.

    Alman54 Report

    #63

    Just Found An Old Family Photo From 1985. This Was Taken Right Before I Headed To The Twin Pines Mall On My Skateboard. The Good Old Days

    Three people in vintage 1980s clothing posing outdoors by a stone well, capturing wild, weird, and wonderful 1980s style.

    Corndogeveryday Report

    #64

    My College Dorm Room, 1985

    1980s vintage computer with CRT TV, retro music posters, and wooden furniture capturing wild and wonderful decade vibes.

    youdiejoe Report

    #65

    At My Drafting Table With My Electric Eraser Before Our Office Used Computers, 1984

    Woman in a purple sweater holding a smoking object at her office desk in a wild and wonderful 1980s setting

    dittidot Report

