“Good Old Days”: 71 Posts Anyone Who Grew Up In The ’80s Might Relate To
We often don't know how nice a period of our lives actually is until it ends. However, there are a few things we can do to help bring back the memories of those precious times. Smelling a familiar scent, putting on a beloved song, or taking out the family photo album are all perfect options. But scrolling through online posts created specifically to induce nostalgia is also an effective one. This is where the Instagram account My Good Old Days comes in. Its pictures help us look back on the games we played, the clothes we wore, the technology we used, and so much more!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
For hundreds of years, this type of reminiscence was considered unhealthy. In the 17th century, a Swiss medical student named Johannes Hofer studied mercenaries in the Italian and French lowlands who longed desperately for their mountain homelands.
Witnessing their weeping and despondency, he coined the term nostalgia and attributed it to a brain disease. Other thinkers of the time echoed this view, and it persisted through the 18th and 19th centuries as well.
I’m there. But honestly, when my guy and I are flossing and brushing, we often joke about how at the same time 40 years ago we would be getting ready to go out clubbing. We miss those days. Don’t take them for granted!
However, according to Dr. Chelsea Reid, an associate professor of psychology at the College of Charleston, United States, it's a mistake to assume that nostalgia leads to entirely dreadful symptoms.
In fact, "Unpleasant experiences, such as loneliness and grief, can arouse nostalgia, which can then help people cope more effectively with these hardships," she writes.
You were the last ones because you stopped your kids doing this.
Yes but she didn't have to live with stupid energy efficient dryers. That leave all your clothes damp and wrinkled in the interest of 'saving energy.' So then you run them twice and use more energy than if they'd just let you dry the dang clothes in the first place.
Thanks to scientific research, we now know that nostalgia also provides many benefits.
"It enhances feelings of optimism and inspiration and makes people view themselves more positively," Reid says.
"When people feel nostalgic, they feel a greater sense that their lives are meaningful."
You went to school? Softies the lot of you, previous generations pulled mine carts or worked in factories, your generation had it easy.
Social benefits of nostalgia are especially well supported. It increases empathy and the willingness of people to give to those around them, such as volunteering for community events and donating to charities.
So in a way, creating and sharing posts like these is a form of public service. I know it sounds like a stretch, but the evidence is there!
Nostalgia also makes people feel more connected by reassuring them that they are loved by, connected to, and protected by their loved ones.
It also helps us to feel more secure in our close relationships and enhances relationship satisfaction.
No one. No. One. Thinks the w@nkpazer is, “the future”.
This is why I hate people bringing up ancient history. Like what Ellen did in an interview 20 years ago. It was a different time. People weren't so sensitive. People could take a little teasing. Now it's treated like a major crime. Society learns and grows just like people do. It's not fair to judge the past based on modern standards.
Dr. Krystine Batcho, who is a professor of psychology at LeMoyne College in the US, says the beauty about trying to "pass on" and "infect" each other with nostalgia is that even if it doesn't work, it's not a negative experience.
"I never saw that [reminiscing about the past with in a group] can actually alienate other people because people don't necessarily want to hear about your nostalgic memories. They want to share their own," she explains.
No. That is not a typical 80's stocking. No one was getting chestnuts. I can't even place when this happened. It's like some sort of horrific modern plastic filled with treats from the 1900's. We had normal cloth stocking full of great things. Like Hello Kitty stuff.
"That's why I say I wish it were a little more open because we have so much to learn from one another's nostalgic memories," Batcho adds. "That's why I encourage people when they find themselves in a situation such as you're reminiscing about your past and other people start drifting away because they're bored, you might start asking them about theirs and start a conversation, a dialogue. In that sense, you can broaden it out a little more."
It's like sending your friends memes—even if they don't get every one, they'll send some back, and the fun chat just keeps going.
When you walk through the snow, get to the school cold and damp, only to be told the teachers could not make it in and you have to go home. Happened more than once to me.
Did they censor the word hug?????????????????????????????????????
"this is a collect call from "i'mreadycomegetme" will you accept the charges?"
Written by someone who hasn’t popped the hood of a car on 20 years. I triple-dog-dare them to point out a single valve in the black box tech that are modern engines.
How do you see anything through such heavily rose-tinted glasses?
People did NOT have compassion back then. Do you know what they did to civil rights activists?
IN MY DEFENSE, I have at least 12 great grandparents and several hundred second cousins scattered across the US.
They show a picture from the 50's. On their "80's" thread. I'm thinking the people who compiled this list are so young they can't tell decades in the past apart. We've had things from the 1900's, the 20's, the 50's the 60's. We all just look old to this compiler. And they've decided old= 80's childhood. LOL.
If your childhood was so great and amazing that you constantly want to go back, why didn't you raise your kids that way?
If your childhood was so great and amazing that you constantly want to go back, why didn't you raise your kids that way?