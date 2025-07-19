ADVERTISEMENT

We often don't know how nice a period of our lives actually is until it ends. However, there are a few things we can do to help bring back the memories of those precious times. Smelling a familiar scent, putting on a beloved song, or taking out the family photo album are all perfect options. But scrolling through online posts created specifically to induce nostalgia is also an effective one. This is where the Instagram account My Good Old Days comes in. Its pictures help us look back on the games we played, the clothes we wore, the technology we used, and so much more!

Text image contrasting two generations with a nostalgic tone, referencing the good old days and differing childhood experiences.

    Text post about retirement age with a humorous take related to the good old days and working for a living.

    For hundreds of years, this type of reminiscence was considered unhealthy. In the 17th century, a Swiss medical student named Johannes Hofer studied mercenaries in the Italian and French lowlands who longed desperately for their mountain homelands.

    Witnessing their weeping and despondency, he coined the term nostalgia and attributed it to a brain disease. Other thinkers of the time echoed this view, and it persisted through the 18th and 19th centuries as well.
    Text on black background expressing a wish to be 14 again and ruin life differently, reflecting nostalgia for good old days.

    Inspirational quote on discipline and expectations reflecting the good old days relatable to '80s childhood memories.

    Apologies to older folks for judging early dinners and bedtimes, reflecting on good old days from the '80s.

    I’m there. But honestly, when my guy and I are flossing and brushing, we often joke about how at the same time 40 years ago we would be getting ready to go out clubbing. We miss those days. Don’t take them for granted!

    However, according to Dr. Chelsea Reid, an associate professor of psychology at the College of Charleston, United States, it's a mistake to assume that nostalgia leads to entirely dreadful symptoms.

    In fact, "Unpleasant experiences, such as loneliness and grief, can arouse nostalgia, which can then help people cope more effectively with these hardships," she writes.
    Children playing outside on bikes and wagons in a nostalgic neighborhood scene from the good old days of the 1980s.

    Black background with white text reflecting on the old commercial "I've fallen and I can't get up" from the good old days.

    Woman in 1920s washing clothes by hand, illustrating good old days chores before modern laundry machines.

    Yes but she didn't have to live with stupid energy efficient dryers. That leave all your clothes damp and wrinkled in the interest of 'saving energy.' So then you run them twice and use more energy than if they'd just let you dry the dang clothes in the first place.

    Thanks to scientific research, we now know that nostalgia also provides many benefits.

    "It enhances feelings of optimism and inspiration and makes people view themselves more positively," Reid says.

    "When people feel nostalgic, they feel a greater sense that their lives are meaningful."
    Chalkboard text highlighting nostalgia and memory, relatable to those who grew up in the good old days of the 80s.

    A roadrunner on a dirt path facing a coyote with text referencing good old days and 1980s generations.

    Woman using a card catalog in a library, representing nostalgic good old days of the 1980s.

    Kids walking to school without water bottles or phones, evoking nostalgia for good old days growing up in the 80s.

    You went to school? Softies the lot of you, previous generations pulled mine carts or worked in factories, your generation had it easy.

    Social benefits of nostalgia are especially well supported. It increases empathy and the willingness of people to give to those around them, such as volunteering for community events and donating to charities.

    So in a way, creating and sharing posts like these is a form of public service. I know it sounds like a stretch, but the evidence is there!
    Older man driving a car with text about childhood memories from the good old days and talking back to parents.

    Some of us had to learn the hard way about talking back to our parents. Many times it hurt to sit down in my life.

    Child sitting with teddy bear watching Saturday morning cartoons, evoking nostalgia for good old days in the '80s.

    Always put a blanket over the card table to have a fort to lay in while watching cartoons.

    Older woman with grey hair and glasses smiling naturally, embracing the good old days without plastic surgery.

    Folded paper notes from the 1980s representing nostalgic good old days communication before digital messages.

    Nostalgia also makes people feel more connected by reassuring them that they are loved by, connected to, and protected by their loved ones.

    It also helps us to feel more secure in our close relationships and enhances relationship satisfaction.
    Snow-covered empty street at night with glowing streetlights capturing the peaceful silence from the good old days of the 80s.

    Erasers and pencils used in creative ways showing how 80s kids dealt with stress, reflecting nostalgic good old days.

    Image comparing a futuristic truck and a vintage pickup truck, evoking nostalgia for the good old days of the '80s.

    Text on black background about personal growth and change, reflecting on the good old days and life lessons from the '80s era.

    This is why I hate people bringing up ancient history. Like what Ellen did in an interview 20 years ago. It was a different time. People weren't so sensitive. People could take a little teasing. Now it's treated like a major crime. Society learns and grows just like people do. It's not fair to judge the past based on modern standards.

    Dr. Krystine Batcho, who is a professor of psychology at LeMoyne College in the US, says the beauty about trying to "pass on" and "infect" each other with nostalgia is that even if it doesn't work, it's not a negative experience.

    "I never saw that [reminiscing about the past with in a group] can actually alienate other people because people don't necessarily want to hear about your nostalgic memories. They want to share their own," she explains.

    Metal bicycle pedals with orange reflectors and jagged edges, evoking memories from the good old days of the 80s.

    Box of 64 Crayola crayons with built-in sharpener, highlighting nostalgic childhood memories from the good old days of the 80s.

    I phone 7? How ancient is this meme? I don't even know if that would run with our current software. Of course Bored Panda can't be bothered to read and update.

    Christmas stockings filled with vintage fruits, nuts, and candy, evoking the good old days of the 80s childhood.

    No. That is not a typical 80's stocking. No one was getting chestnuts. I can't even place when this happened. It's like some sort of horrific modern plastic filled with treats from the 1900's. We had normal cloth stocking full of great things. Like Hello Kitty stuff.

    Three children dressed up for Easter in vintage coats and hats, holding baskets, evoking the good old days of the 80s.

    "That's why I say I wish it were a little more open because we have so much to learn from one another's nostalgic memories," Batcho adds. "That's why I encourage people when they find themselves in a situation such as you're reminiscing about your past and other people start drifting away because they're bored, you might start asking them about theirs and start a conversation, a dialogue. In that sense, you can broaden it out a little more."

    It's like sending your friends memes—even if they don't get every one, they'll send some back, and the fun chat just keeps going.
    Keg of beer in trash can at night with nostalgic caption about life before smartphones from the good old days.

    And the next weekend after its been out in the sun hot and you try to cool it down and finish it off.

    Teen couple in casual clothes with roses celebrating a homecoming date, evoking good old days memories from the 80s.

    Children walking to school in snow during the good old days, recalling memories from growing up in the 80s.

    When you walk through the snow, get to the school cold and damp, only to be told the teachers could not make it in and you have to go home. Happened more than once to me.

    Text-based nostalgic post about band-aids with a red thread from the good old days related to '80s childhood memories.

    Cartoon character holding a small bird with nostalgic vibes from the good old days relating to the 80s childhood.

    Did they censor the word hug?????????????????????????????????????

    Text about how teens can't believe getting picked up worked before cell phones using schedules, calendars, and watches, nostalgic good old days.

    "this is a collect call from "i'mreadycomegetme" will you accept the charges?"

    Blue sign with white text comparing car owner manuals from 50 years ago to today, evoking good old days nostalgia.

    Written by someone who hasn’t popped the hood of a car on 20 years. I triple-dog-dare them to point out a single valve in the black box tech that are modern engines.

    Text on a dark background about the good old days when families could live on one parent’s salary and eat dinner together nightly.

    That was pre-80's for sure. Everyone was dual income in the 80's.

    Stacks of vintage film developing envelopes symbolizing good old days memories from the 80s for those who grew up then.

    Black and white image of a father and daughter walking outdoors, evoking nostalgia and the good old days of the 80s.

    Text on colorful background asking if anyone visits their old street and house to remember how things were in the good old days.

    God no! Thank God I escaped that hell. Just bc we grew up in an older time doesn't mean we had functional families.

    Kids riding in the back of a truck with camper shells, capturing good old days memories from the 80s childhood.

    We rode in the camper trailer when we went on vacations

    A nostalgic message recalling good old days when technology terms meant simple everyday objects and family time mattered.

    Cartoon characters discuss going back to the 1960s in a nostalgic scene related to the good old days of the '80s.

    People did NOT have compassion back then. Do you know what they did to civil rights activists?

    Text on a red background asking who grew up leaving the oven door open after baking to help warm the house, nostalgic good old days from the 80s.

    Handwritten note advocating to support cursive handwriting in the curriculum, reflecting good old days memories from the 80s.

    Charlie Brown and Snoopy in a pumpkin patch scene from a classic 80s cartoon beloved by those who grew up.

    Text post about aging and hip pain relatable to anyone who grew up in the 80s, with crying emoji on a black background.

    Text on a green and orange background about older people’s brains being slower due to recalling much information from good old days.

    Cassette tape labeled mixtape no.1 with handwritten song list, representing nostalgia from the good old days of the 80s.

    Handwritten note expressing nostalgia for family times at grandma's, evoking memories of the good old days in the 80s.

    Classic remedies from the good old days including VapoRub, chicken noodle soup, Sprite, crackers, and The Price is Right TV show.

    Children in old school costumes sitting in classroom desks, evoking the good old days and '80s childhood nostalgia.

    Hair accessories with colorful beads linked by cords, evoking nostalgia and good old days memories from the 80s childhood.

    Bottle of Mercurochrome from the good old days highlighting nostalgic 70s childhood memories and injuries.

    Vintage rotary phone displayed with a sign reflecting on the good old days of the 1980s and wired phone use.

    Brown high-heeled wooden clogs popular in the good old days of the 70s and 80s fashion trends.

    Dear Abby column about senior population and the importance of family time for elderly in good old days memories.

    Scene from Back to the Future with quote about people who lived through the great 80s decade reminiscing about the past.

    Three kids sit by a Christmas tree in the 80s with vintage toys and an old TV, evoking good old days nostalgia.

    Close-up of blue vintage car vent window and side mirror, evoking nostalgia for the good old days of the 80s.

    To ash your cigarette. Or AC in a vow bug

    Rows of vinyl records in a record store, evoking nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the 80s flipping through albums.

    Text post on black background about the good old days recalling stopping for funeral processions as a sign of respect.

    Group of children and cousins smiling together, capturing the nostalgia of growing up in the good old days of the 80s.

    IN MY DEFENSE, I have at least 12 great grandparents and several hundred second cousins scattered across the US.

    Three children sledding behind a vintage car in snowy landscape, evoking nostalgia and good old days memories.

    They show a picture from the 50's. On their "80's" thread. I'm thinking the people who compiled this list are so young they can't tell decades in the past apart. We've had things from the 1900's, the 20's, the 50's the 60's. We all just look old to this compiler. And they've decided old= 80's childhood. LOL.

    Children walking in heavy snow near a yellow school bus, capturing the good old days of the 70s and 80s school commute.

    Woman in vintage '80s outfit pumping gas at a retro gas station with old-fashioned prices and signage.

    Text post about making a cracker sandwich with peanut butter, relatable to the good old days of the '80s and '70s childhood.

    Car pedals of a manual transmission car symbolizing nostalgia and good old days for those who grew up in the 80s.

    Three smiling kids in sleeping bags in a truck bed, evoking good old days memories from the '80s childhood.

    Children playing on a jungle gym in a vintage playground scene, capturing the good old days of childhood fun and adventure.

    Vintage Fisher-Price toy phone with a rotary dial and wheels, evoking good old days nostalgia for '80s kids.

    Black and white image with nostalgic '80s living room setup and text about television and record player combos from the good old days.

    People waiting in line at a Dairy Queen, reminiscing about growing up in the good old days of the 80s.

    Text post on crumpled paper background asking if anyone remembers parents going out for a drive with no particular reason, reflecting good old days.

    Two cartoon characters discuss how everything would be better if we went back to the 80s, evoking good old days nostalgia.

    Text graphic about the good old days mentioning rotary phones, 8-track tapes, black and white TV, and no selfies.

