For hundreds of years, this type of reminiscence was considered unhealthy. In the 17th century, a Swiss medical student named Johannes Hofer studied mercenaries in the Italian and French lowlands who longed desperately for their mountain homelands.

Witnessing their weeping and despondency, he coined the term nostalgia and attributed it to a brain disease. Other thinkers of the time echoed this view, and it persisted through the 18th and 19th centuries as well.