My name is Ali Abd Al-Razzaq and I’m an Iraqi artist who loves mixing drawings with reality.

I began these interactive drawings in 2013 and I now I’m looking for any tangible thing around me to start creating a new illustration. The aim of my art is to create absolutely new concepts of everyday objects. It might be difficult to look for ideas, but when they are found, the execution is easy.

I hope you’ll enjoy my new set of illustrations.

#1

#1

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#2

#2

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
Emily Moir
Emily Moir
Community Member
1 year ago

So clever! Also, I love your signature it's so cute!

3
3points
#3

#3

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#4

#4

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#5

#5

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#6

#6

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#7

#7

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#8

#8

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#9

#9

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#10

#10

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#11

#11

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
SykesDaMan
SykesDaMan
Community Member
1 year ago

That's not an everyday object though: It's either a "longtime ago" or a "what's that again?" object, depending on your age... :p

#12

#12

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#13

#13

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
SykesDaMan
SykesDaMan
Community Member
1 year ago

That looks like Sasuki! Is that Sasuki?

#14

#14

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#15

#15

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#16

#16

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#17

#17

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#18

#18

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

#19

#19

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#20

#20

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#21

#21

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
Christina Mackey
Christina Mackey
Community Member
1 year ago

There's a woman on TikTok who showed you how to make a bra out of your old masks lmao, I can unsee it now

#22

#22

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#23

#23

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#24

#24

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#25

#25

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago

Need to scrub that bottem.

#26

#26

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#27

#27

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#28

#28

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#29

#29

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
NeoPlatypus
NeoPlatypus
Community Member
1 year ago

This comment has been deleted.

#30

#30

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#31

#31

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#32

#32

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#33

#33

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#34

#34

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago

Maryland Monroe cartoon style.

#35

#35

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#36

#36

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#37

#37

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#38

#38

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
SykesDaMan
SykesDaMan
Community Member
1 year ago

I see a Tom & Jerry reference, I upvote! :)

#39

#39

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
#40

#40

Ali Abd Alrazzaq
