My name is Ali Abd Al-Razzaq and I’m an Iraqi artist who loves mixing drawings with reality.

I began these interactive drawings in 2013 and I now I’m looking for any tangible thing around me to start creating a new illustration. The aim of my art is to create absolutely new concepts of everyday objects. It might be difficult to look for ideas, but when they are found, the execution is easy.

I hope you’ll enjoy my new set of illustrations.

