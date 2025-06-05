“I Was Full Blown Mad”: Business Owner Ruins Insurance Company Over Disgusting Behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

As a business owner, when you pay for your employees’ medical insurance, you obviously expect it to work. If it doesn’t, then it’s your money going down the drain. On top of that, your staff gets demotivated because the perks they thought they had aren’t what they expected.

Some bosses go above and beyond to protect their workers. Case in point, one anonymous business owner went viral after sharing how he started to wage war on an insurance company that randomly denied one of his top performers’ claims. Scroll down for one of the most satisfying ‘Pro Revenge’ stories you may have read.

Good bosses are rare. Great bosses are rarer still. What sets the latter apart from the rest is genuine empathy for their employees

A wealthy business owner went viral after sharing how he reacted after an insurance company denied one of his workers’ claims

The claim was denied completely out of the blue, which seemed very suspicious. The boss decided to look into it

The businessman couldn’t stand his top performer getting mistreated, so he decided that he had to take drastic steps. Queue his pro-revenge

The boss’s actions had a massive impact on the insurance company

In a small update, he clarified a few details about his story

The very best workplace leaders are great communicators, active listeners, and find ways to empower their staff

Having your boss in your corner, fully supporting you no matter what happens, is a massive boon. There are very few people lucky enough to have people in management who genuinely care about their welfare and are willing to do whatever it takes to defend their interests.

Broadly speaking, good leadership skills are necessary to get to the top of any career field. Investopedia urges employees to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves to constantly improve.

Critical thinking, for example, is an essential skill for leaders to have because it allows them to foresee potential problems much earlier than they happen. It’s also important for leaders to learn to actively listen to their employees and provide proper feedback in order to be effective.

And, of course, good leaders know how to motivate and positively influence their workers. Ideally, they’ll encourage and empower their staff, essentially being their support system.

Some of the most valued leadership skills in many workplaces include the following:

Taking initiative;

Critical thinking;

Effective listening;

Motivating others;

Discipline;

Continued learning;

Delegation;

Managing conflict;

Empowering others

Employee motivation is all about understanding their needs and wants and rewarding them appropriately

Motivating others can be tricky. At its core, it means knowing what other people need and want. Many employees will want recognition for their work, interesting and non-repetitive work tasks, and being involved in the processes that happen in the office.

“Creating a positive work environment is also a key motivating factor. Establish positive rewards for hitting benchmarks, such as a weekly new client goal or an error-free work week for a production area,” Investopedia suggests that bosses find ways to reward their staff.

Not only did the boss cover every last cent of his employees’ medical costs, but he also switched insurance companies for all of his numerous businesses and convinced his entire influential family to do the same.

The result? The disgustingly rude and smug insurance company quickly went out of business, getting bought up by its biggest rivals. The cherry on the cake was that the author of the viral post ended up buying the building where the offending insurers had been operating.

The story quickly went viral after it was shared. Currently, it has 13k upvotes and 460 comments. Some people praised the business owner for how he handled the situation, saying that his staff were lucky to have someone like him in charge.

Meanwhile, others complimented him for the awesome way he enacted his revenge against the insurance company. Unfortunately, the author of the story deleted his Reddit account, so we were unable to reach out to him for further comment.

What are your thoughts about the entire situation, dear Pandas? What do you think of how the businessman reacted to his employee’s claim getting rejected by the insurance company?

Have you ever been in a situation where an insurer refused to cover your medical costs? What qualities do you personally value the most and least in a boss? We’d love to hear your thoughts. You can share yours in the comments below.

The story wowed many readers, and they took to the comments section to praise the business owner for how he handled the situation

