Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Was Full Blown Mad”: Business Owner Ruins Insurance Company Over Disgusting Behavior
Young man in a suit relaxing on a couch with a glass of white wine, reflecting on insurance company denial claims.
Work & Money

“I Was Full Blown Mad”: Business Owner Ruins Insurance Company Over Disgusting Behavior

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

As a business owner, when you pay for your employees’ medical insurance, you obviously expect it to work. If it doesn’t, then it’s your money going down the drain. On top of that, your staff gets demotivated because the perks they thought they had aren’t what they expected.

Some bosses go above and beyond to protect their workers. Case in point, one anonymous business owner went viral after sharing how he started to wage war on an insurance company that randomly denied one of his top performers’ claims. Scroll down for one of the most satisfying ‘Pro Revenge’ stories you may have read.

RELATED:

    Good bosses are rare. Great bosses are rarer still. What sets the latter apart from the rest is genuine empathy for their employees

    Image credits: Good Faces / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A wealthy business owner went viral after sharing how he reacted after an insurance company denied one of his workers’ claims

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The claim was denied completely out of the blue, which seemed very suspicious. The boss decided to look into it

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The businessman couldn’t stand his top performer getting mistreated, so he decided that he had to take drastic steps. Queue his pro-revenge

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mina Rad / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The boss’s actions had a massive impact on the insurance company

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a small update, he clarified a few details about his story

    Image credits: anon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Hunters Race / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The very best workplace leaders are great communicators, active listeners, and find ways to empower their staff

    Having your boss in your corner, fully supporting you no matter what happens, is a massive boon. There are very few people lucky enough to have people in management who genuinely care about their welfare and are willing to do whatever it takes to defend their interests.

    Broadly speaking, good leadership skills are necessary to get to the top of any career field. Investopedia urges employees to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves to constantly improve.

    Critical thinking, for example, is an essential skill for leaders to have because it allows them to foresee potential problems much earlier than they happen. It’s also important for leaders to learn to actively listen to their employees and provide proper feedback in order to be effective.

    And, of course, good leaders know how to motivate and positively influence their workers. Ideally, they’ll encourage and empower their staff, essentially being their support system.

    Some of the most valued leadership skills in many workplaces include the following:

    • Taking initiative;
    • Critical thinking;
    • Effective listening;
    • Motivating others;
    • Discipline;
    • Continued learning;
    • Delegation;
    • Managing conflict;
    • Empowering others

    Image credits: Headway / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Employee motivation is all about understanding their needs and wants and rewarding them appropriately

    Motivating others can be tricky. At its core, it means knowing what other people need and want. Many employees will want recognition for their work, interesting and non-repetitive work tasks, and being involved in the processes that happen in the office.

    “Creating a positive work environment is also a key motivating factor. Establish positive rewards for hitting benchmarks, such as a weekly new client goal or an error-free work week for a production area,” Investopedia suggests that bosses find ways to reward their staff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not only did the boss cover every last cent of his employees’ medical costs, but he also switched insurance companies for all of his numerous businesses and convinced his entire influential family to do the same.

    The result? The disgustingly rude and smug insurance company quickly went out of business, getting bought up by its biggest rivals. The cherry on the cake was that the author of the viral post ended up buying the building where the offending insurers had been operating.

    The story quickly went viral after it was shared. Currently, it has 13k upvotes and 460 comments. Some people praised the business owner for how he handled the situation, saying that his staff were lucky to have someone like him in charge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, others complimented him for the awesome way he enacted his revenge against the insurance company. Unfortunately, the author of the story deleted his Reddit account, so we were unable to reach out to him for further comment.

    What are your thoughts about the entire situation, dear Pandas? What do you think of how the businessman reacted to his employee’s claim getting rejected by the insurance company?

    Have you ever been in a situation where an insurer refused to cover your medical costs? What qualities do you personally value the most and least in a boss? We’d love to hear your thoughts. You can share yours in the comments below.

    The story wowed many readers, and they took to the comments section to praise the business owner for how he handled the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    2

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this guy is golden. He supports his staff, gives them good benefits/salaries/ working places, and is considerate of all situations in his businesses. Those are lucky employees.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this guy is golden. He supports his staff, gives them good benefits/salaries/ working places, and is considerate of all situations in his businesses. Those are lucky employees.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda