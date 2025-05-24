Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boss Said “Don’t Bother Coming In If You’re Late,” So Employee Took It Literally
Man wearing sunglasses and a red plaid shirt sitting in a car, illustrating employee taking boss instructions literally about being late
Relationships, Work

Boss Said “Don’t Bother Coming In If You’re Late,” So Employee Took It Literally

Having a chill workplace is a blessing. Imagine working somewhere your boss understands that traffic happens, life gets in the way, and as long as the job gets done, it’s all good. That kind of flexibility creates trust and motivation.

However, everything changed for one employee when a new supervisor arrived, bringing with him an obsession with “punctuality culture.” What followed was a textbook case of malicious compliance, where strict rules were followed a little too perfectly. It’s the kind of story that makes you cringe, cheer, and maybe even slow clap.

    You don’t have to agree with everything your boss expects from you at work

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    An employee shared how they used malicious compliance to deal with a supervisor obsessed with “punctuality culture

    Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: lilysincla

    A good boss offers flexibility based on the situation and understands that one size doesn’t fit all

    Image credits: yanalya/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As employees, most of us carry a quiet checklist in our minds about what makes a good boss. Someone who listens. Someone who understands that work and life aren’t always in perfect sync. A leader who leads with empathy, not ego. The kind of boss who creates an environment you want to grow in. But how often do we actually find that? And more importantly, do bosses really listen?

    To find out, we spoke with Naresh Sharma, founder of OnePoint, a logistics company that connects cities across India through a massive fleet and razor-sharp efficiency. With over 30 years of experience under his belt, Naresh has built a business that runs like clockwork. But what truly stands out isn’t just the transport, it’s his philosophy. 

    “A company is only as good as its people,” Naresh says, almost as if it’s common sense. But in a world of bottom lines and speed metrics, that kind of thinking still feels rare. For him, business doesn’t start with strategy, it starts with team spirit. The numbers may speak, but it’s the people who make them happen. And his leadership reflects that belief at every level.

    “We have rules, of course,” he explains. “And yes, we expect employees to follow them.” But here’s the catch: Naresh doesn’t believe in rigidity. “We’re structured, not strict,” he clarifies. “If someone’s stuck in traffic or facing a family emergency, we don’t penalize them, we support them.” Flexibility, he says, is part of long-term success.

    “Creating unnecessary pressure is a no from me,” he adds. “If the goal is to get the best out of someone, you have to remove the fear factor.” Instead of micromanaging, his team focuses on mentorship. That way, employees feel trusted, not cornered. And trust, he believes, unlocks true productivity.

    “We’re all human,” Naresh continues. “And some things are simply out of our control.” From health issues to flat tires, he’s seen it all. And while professionalism matters, so does compassion. “That balance is what keeps a workplace sane.” It’s not softness, he explains. It’s smart leadership.

    Employees who feel valued and supported tend to be more motivated and productive

    Image credits: seventyfour/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “But that doesn’t mean there are no expectations,” he’s quick to clarify. “This isn’t a free-for-all.” Accountability is key. Employees are expected to deliver. But they’re also given the tools, time, and understanding to get there. “We hold people to high standards, but we help them reach them too.”

    At OnePoint, listening isn’t just a passive trait; it’s a practice. “We always make space to hear what our employees need,” Naresh says. That means regular feedback, check-ins, and open-door policies that are actually used. It’s about catching issues before they become problems, and fixing them with empathy, not blame.

    “When an employee is happy, they’re productive,” he states matter-of-factly. “It’s not a secret formula, it’s just respect.” And that respect turns into loyalty. It turns into consistency. Most of all, it builds a culture that people are proud to be part of. And that’s something even the best strategy can’t replicate.

    Well, in this particular case, it definitely seems like the new supervisor was a bit too rigid with the rules. What do you think? Was the employee being unprofessional or simply following instructions to the letter in a smart (and slightly savage) way? Tell us where you stand in the comments.

    People online chimed in with their own similar experiences and stories

    Some felt the employee’s behavior was unprofessional and unnecessary

    Boss Said “Don’t Bother Coming In If You’re Late,” So Employee Took It Literally

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    cindymulhern
    Cindy Mulhern
    Cindy Mulhern
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    As a business owner I can tell you that you didn't prove anything. The fact you still have a job is laughable lucky. I suspect you won't have it much longer. Showing up to work on time is the bare minimum we expect from our employees. If you can't even be bothered to do that, you don't deserve the job. I can guarantee they are building a case to get rid of you ASAP.

