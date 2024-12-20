“What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?” (50 Answers)
There probably isn't a country in the world that can escape stereotypes about its people. The French are all snobs, Germans are all incredibly organized and love rules, the Japanese are really hard workers, and all Australians eat is shrimp on the barbie. Americans are probably the most stereotyped people of all.
Especially online, the Internet is ripe with folks having all kinds of opinions about those who live in the U.S. of A. In one thread, people shared their opinions prompted by the question, "What are obvious immediate giveaways that someone is an American?" The answers ranged from quite wholesome ones like the enviable social skills many Americans might have to more quirky ones like the all-American condiment – ranch.
Displaying a huge U.S. flag on their vehicle... In the U.S.... Never quite understood the concept behind that one. No joke it baffles me.
On the vehicle, in the yard, on the house, on the roof, on the dog, on the cat... Just about anywhere there's room for a flag basically.
Deliberating whether or not to go to the hospital after a serious injury.
Hmm, live the rest of my life in poverty or take my chances with Death?
They try to explain to me, an Italian, that they're just as Italian as me because their great great great grandfather's second cousin's aunt was italian, then proceed to lecture me on what being italian really means, then tell me I'm wrong about my own country and culture.
My friend (Australian) walked into a McDonalds in the US and there was a man sitting at one of the tables reading a Bible and openly wearing a gun around his waist. That is a uniquely American combination.
When they say they are in Europe and not France, Germany etc.
(Looks at date app on phone) "If it's Tuesday, this must be Belgium".
When they use burgers per bald eagle instead of km/h.
When they’re in another country (vacation, business etc) when a local asks them where they’re from they say their state instead of their country. I’m sorry but not many people in Brazil know what a “Delaware” is.
shelbywhore: 'The Midwest' of what, exactly???
When they say,
"My great great great (ect.) Grandparent was Irish, therefore I'm Irish."
It happens way too often and it genuinely annoys a lot of us Irish people.
I remember seeing a tik tok or a youtube about a black Irish woman, with a thick Irish accent, whose family has been in Ireland for generations tell a story about an American telling her how she was not irish, because she was black, and he was more Irish than her, despite having never set foot in the country, because his great grandparents came from Ireland.
Talk of freedom while also worrying about the constant fear of medical bills.
I’ll take “communist” medical systems over the freedom to get shot, thanks
When they think liberals are the far left.
US liberals would be center right in Australia or Japan, far right in NZ, and far left only in Hungary.
VOLUME.
aural89:
In a museum in London where everyone is speaking quietly, and then BOOM, an American accent out of nowhere just catches you so off guard.
ewoofk:
You hear most of them before you see them.
Claiming that they "Don't have an accent," when literally everybody has an accent.
Firm_Knowledge_5695:
I work in a hotel, and anytime I’m talking to the residents and I can clearly tell that they're from America, I always ask them what state they're from. And 99% of the time, they immediately ask what gave it away, and after I tell them it’s the accent, it’s usually followed by, 'I don’t have an accent.' Never fails to make me giggle.
This is similar to how privilege works. You're the reference category so you don't experience that aspect of your experience consciously. There's a documentary in Dutch called "white is also a color" and the person goes around asking people what color they are. It's very interesting to see how many people here feel like their skin is just skin colored.
Having a private conversation that everyone within 20m can hear.
If they complain about the portion size of their meal being too small.
And you can recognize a European in a US eatery when they look at the plate and say "I just ordered one portion". 😄
British man once told me he knew I was American because I was wearing a baseball cap backwards.
Dcman333444:
This is what I was told when my brother and I went to England, Singapore, and Australia years ago. People all immediately identified me as American because of the baseball caps.
They try to communicate with people who speak different languages by speaking English really slowly and making way too many hand gestures.
Use of the Imperial system.
As soon as someone starts talking about it being 70+ degrees and they’re still alive, foregone conclusion. Same with any use of the word gallon in a modern context.
Here in France you are likely to hear British people using an astonishing combination of terms for measurement. They frequently use "miles" for distance and then switch to "stones" for personal weight and then use "pounds" for money. I need to carry a conversion table when I am having a meal with British, French, and Americans.
Their sense of 'center-of-the-universe'-dom.
Small talk. I'm not much of a small talk person even as an American, but I tried to be polite and chat with a cashier at a market, and he looked baffled and didn't really know how to reply. Americans will chat with anybody and everybody, especially if you're from the South.
Covering things with assorted cheeses of the liquid persuasion.
They either carry huge backpacks for a 1 day trip into the jungle or carry nothing and walk in barefooted.
dark_blue_7:
Bruh, I've seen people carry huge backpacks just to the office and back. I don't understand the phenomenon, but you're right.
Ranch.
kelliwk:
I stopped at at a steakhouse in Frankfurt, and a salad came with my meal. They asked if we wanted Italian or American dressing. American was ranch.
And yesterday I learned that Cool Ranch Doritos are called 'Cool American Doritos' in certain parts of Europe, and you bet your a*s I’m taking a selfie with a bag when I go."
I loathe ranch dressing and don't understand it's popularity. It's as if people who like it have to be zealous about it, as if they're in a Ranch cult.
- **Teeth:** Americans are all about cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics, the ones that aren’t are probably not able to easily afford international travel, so we don’t see a lot of Americans without perfectly aligned, iridescent white teeth in the UK or Australia.
- **Talking to strangers:** Americans absolutely love talking to strangers and when this clashes with the British imperative to avoid talking to strangers, I find it kind of hilarious ! I quite enjoy when I see Americans on the tube in london, prattling away to British commuters who look like they are dying inside.
- **Flip flops/sandals:** In warm weather you’ll see Americans wearing leather flip flops. As a flip flop connoisseur (I’m Australian) I spot the American style flip flops a mile away.
Try New York. A lot of New Yorkers won't speak to you even if you look right in their face and ask them a question. I'm not a big talker but moving to the US south I learned that some people are friendly.
I am German, and when a woman told me about a sinkhole in their hometown, they said, "I don't know what you measure in, so it was the size of about 2 McDonald's restaurants." that woman is now my Fiancée.
I said 'y’all' when I went to Europe. Immediately outed myself.
Im Canadian, generally americans are far less reserved and love small talk.
When they talk about the 2 kinds of political ideologies.
Commenting "BuT it'S SuMmeR" whenever anyone from Australia posts about doing winter activities in June or July. This is a pretty consistent theme on TikTok, and I wouldn't be surprised if it happened elsewhere.
When I was in Austria, one of the locals said you could always tell who the Americans were because they were the only ones jaywalking.
Talking to strangers in public. After living in Germany for two months I was horrified when a stranger on the bus commented on my shoes.
HeeseungsAce:
Yup! Went to Florida, and when I went shopping I was wearing a skirt, and a girl maybe a few years older than I was commented on how she loved my skirt. Would NEVER have happened in Denmark, that’s for sure.
Gleaming white teeth, using the words restroom, sneakers and soda.
Tipping.
Maymundo:
Every time I visit my relatives in Italy, they say, 'Don’t ruin it for us.' They don’t want the whole tipping thing to catch on.
Funny. Years ago i went to Italy and discovered that the menu price wasn't the actual price - there was a mandatory 10% service surcharge.... So essentially a 10% mandatory tip
Dude , man.
“Aluminum”.
We stayed with some friends in Minneapolis. The husband was a charter boat captain & mentioned something called a 'booee', which we discovered was their pronunciation of 'buoy'. In Australia, we'd only ever heard it pronounced 'boy'. We never found out if that was a friends pronunciation, a Minneapolis pronunciation or a US in general pronunciation
If the U on their keyboard is dusty.
Soccer and football.
I am an American and was at a restaurant in France. They brought me warm soda in a glass. When I asked them for ice, they brought a tiny bowl of ice with a little set of silver tongs and put two ice cubes the size of sugar cubes into my glass, which melted immediately, lol.
aspidities_87:
Are you me? This was my exact experience. We stopped at a little café in Marseilles, and it was sweaty and hot, so I wanted a lemonade and asked for ice. They did this little song and dance with the bucket and popped a single cube into my drink. I watched it melt in two seconds and just quietly said, ‘Merci.'
To be fair I’ve said “the US” or “America” to people in foreign countries asking where I’m from and they always say “yeah obviously, but where in the US”.
Probably why the people in the earlier item would say "Delaware"
The accent.
This will sound odd to many of you, but in France it is often difficult to tell primary English speakers by accent alone who is American and who is English. In my area of France (southwest) everyone assumes that someone with an accent is from England unless they use a word like "bandaid" vs. "plaster."
Very straightforward.
"So what do you do for a living?"
You can't talk to an American without jobs eventually coming up.
This one isn't solely American. The Japanese will do it too, and when they find out you are American or a person who speaks English they instantly think you're a teacher.
Pre-Covid having hand sanitizer clipped to their backpack. Not sure that’s still as accurate today.
Nexrosus:
God, I was always so jealous of the people who could afford cute-a*s fancy Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers that clipped to their backpacks. That shit was like $5 for the really chic small, glittery, cutesy ones all the popular girls had. You know what, Valerie? Screw you and your red velvet sparkle cake hand sanitizer backpack clip.
I'm an American that works for an international company. Europeans are often amused by how we describe distances. Instead of saying, "we're x number of miles from that city ", we'll say, "we're two hours away" , or "that's a four hour drive". They're also universally blown away once they realize how big the US is.
One reason the 1945 conference signing in the United Nations charter was deliberately hosted by the US in San Francisco and delegates from Europe were taken there from the East coast by train was to convey the message of just how big the country was geographically.
As my mexican wife says.
you americans will talk to anyone. just walk right up and before you know it they are your buddy from so and so place and you are going off with them for a while.
The weirdest stereotype I have heard while living abroad is that people from the United States always slam car doors. You can always tell someone is from the United States because of how hard they shut the car door.
hu... or maybe they grew up with an old Renault and are used to it...can't really shake the habbit after 30 years
British lady once told me she knew I was American because I was drinking a Coke straight from the can,no straw.
Trying to communicate with other languages by just speaking english but slowly and making way too much hand gestures.
They scream yeeeehaww and shoot to the air.
Chunky sneakers, standard t-shirt, blue jeans and a backpack.
When they walk around like they just slammed a space probe into an asteroid.
Pretty niche, but: fabric covers/patchwork covers on bibles...
