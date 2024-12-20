ADVERTISEMENT

There probably isn't a country in the world that can escape stereotypes about its people. The French are all snobs, Germans are all incredibly organized and love rules, the Japanese are really hard workers, and all Australians eat is shrimp on the barbie. Americans are probably the most stereotyped people of all.

Especially online, the Internet is ripe with folks having all kinds of opinions about those who live in the U.S. of A. In one thread, people shared their opinions prompted by the question, "What are obvious immediate giveaways that someone is an American?" The answers ranged from quite wholesome ones like the enviable social skills many Americans might have to more quirky ones like the all-American condiment – ranch.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Displaying a huge U.S. flag on their vehicle... In the U.S.... Never quite understood the concept behind that one. No joke it baffles me.

PRSHZ , Bradyn Shock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the vehicle, in the yard, on the house, on the roof, on the dog, on the cat... Just about anywhere there's room for a flag basically.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Deliberating whether or not to go to the hospital after a serious injury.

    desisenorita , DC Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm, live the rest of my life in poverty or take my chances with Death?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) They try to explain to me, an Italian, that they're just as Italian as me because their great great great grandfather's second cousin's aunt was italian, then proceed to lecture me on what being italian really means, then tell me I'm wrong about my own country and culture.

    Broutythecat , frimufilms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something us Irish and you Italians have in common.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) My friend (Australian) walked into a McDonalds in the US and there was a man sitting at one of the tables reading a Bible and openly wearing a gun around his waist. That is a uniquely American combination.

    Enceladus89 , Visual Karsa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) When they say they are in Europe and not France, Germany etc.

    jarris123 , Yovan Verma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (Looks at date app on phone) "If it's Tuesday, this must be Belgium".

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    When they use burgers per bald eagle instead of km/h.

    JardexXmobilecz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) When they’re in another country (vacation, business etc) when a local asks them where they’re from they say their state instead of their country. I’m sorry but not many people in Brazil know what a “Delaware” is.
    shelbywhore: 'The Midwest' of what, exactly???

    anon , Pin Adventure Map Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or they tell you where their ancestors are from. No, you're not German or Italian if you, your parents, grandparents etc were born in the US

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) When they say,
    "My great great great (ect.) Grandparent was Irish, therefore I'm Irish."
    It happens way too often and it genuinely annoys a lot of us Irish people.

    ThatIrishArtist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember seeing a tik tok or a youtube about a black Irish woman, with a thick Irish accent, whose family has been in Ireland for generations tell a story about an American telling her how she was not irish, because she was black, and he was more Irish than her, despite having never set foot in the country, because his great grandparents came from Ireland.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Talk of freedom while also worrying about the constant fear of medical bills.

    TimelessChicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    melaniediane avatar
    CanadianDimes
    CanadianDimes
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ll take “communist” medical systems over the freedom to get shot, thanks

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    When they think liberals are the far left.

    Menis_Mind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    US liberals would be center right in Australia or Japan, far right in NZ, and far left only in Hungary.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) VOLUME.

    aural89:

    In a museum in London where everyone is speaking quietly, and then BOOM, an American accent out of nowhere just catches you so off guard.

    ewoofk:

    You hear most of them before you see them.

    Resentful_in_Dayton , Michael Tucker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    openminded-she avatar
    Zdena
    Zdena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and in public transport making phone calls. Noisy, disrespectful.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Claiming that they "Don't have an accent," when literally everybody has an accent.

    Firm_Knowledge_5695:

    I work in a hotel, and anytime I’m talking to the residents and I can clearly tell that they're from America, I always ask them what state they're from. And 99% of the time, they immediately ask what gave it away, and after I tell them it’s the accent, it’s usually followed by, 'I don’t have an accent.' Never fails to make me giggle.

    MarginallyMack , Brooke Cagle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is similar to how privilege works. You're the reference category so you don't experience that aspect of your experience consciously. There's a documentary in Dutch called "white is also a color" and the person goes around asking people what color they are. It's very interesting to see how many people here feel like their skin is just skin colored.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Having a private conversation that everyone within 20m can hear.

    jayjayprem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    If they complain about the portion size of their meal being too small.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you can recognize a European in a US eatery when they look at the plate and say "I just ordered one portion". 😄

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) British man once told me he knew I was American because I was wearing a baseball cap backwards.

    Dcman333444:

    This is what I was told when my brother and I went to England, Singapore, and Australia years ago. People all immediately identified me as American because of the baseball caps.

    anon , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) They try to communicate with people who speak different languages by speaking English really slowly and making way too many hand gestures.

    https://www.reddit.com/user/Few-Creme-9254/ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #17

    Use of the Imperial system.

    As soon as someone starts talking about it being 70+ degrees and they’re still alive, foregone conclusion. Same with any use of the word gallon in a modern context.

    AnyKindheartedness88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here in France you are likely to hear British people using an astonishing combination of terms for measurement. They frequently use "miles" for distance and then switch to "stones" for personal weight and then use "pounds" for money. I need to carry a conversion table when I am having a meal with British, French, and Americans.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Their sense of 'center-of-the-universe'-dom.

    TerribleMud1728 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Small talk. I'm not much of a small talk person even as an American, but I tried to be polite and chat with a cashier at a market, and he looked baffled and didn't really know how to reply. Americans will chat with anybody and everybody, especially if you're from the South.

    toomanycats21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Covering things with assorted cheeses of the liquid persuasion.

    Wooden_Dragonfly_608 , grvstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) They either carry huge backpacks for a 1 day trip into the jungle or carry nothing and walk in barefooted.

    dark_blue_7:

    Bruh, I've seen people carry huge backpacks just to the office and back. I don't understand the phenomenon, but you're right.

    Waffleline , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gr_4 avatar
    G R
    G R
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People carrying backpacks to the office are pretty obviously using it to carry their laptops. I have to carry a laptop, plus paper notebooks, plus files, plus normally a couple of books that I need for work. It's too much to fit into a laptop bag.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Ranch.

    kelliwk:

    I stopped at at a steakhouse in Frankfurt, and a salad came with my meal. They asked if we wanted Italian or American dressing. American was ranch.
    And yesterday I learned that Cool Ranch Doritos are called 'Cool American Doritos' in certain parts of Europe, and you bet your a*s I’m taking a selfie with a bag when I go."

    Madam_Voo , american ranch sauce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loathe ranch dressing and don't understand it's popularity. It's as if people who like it have to be zealous about it, as if they're in a Ranch cult.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) - **Teeth:** Americans are all about cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics, the ones that aren’t are probably not able to easily afford international travel, so we don’t see a lot of Americans without perfectly aligned, iridescent white teeth in the UK or Australia.

    - **Talking to strangers:** Americans absolutely love talking to strangers and when this clashes with the British imperative to avoid talking to strangers, I find it kind of hilarious ! I quite enjoy when I see Americans on the tube in london, prattling away to British commuters who look like they are dying inside.

    - **Flip flops/sandals:** In warm weather you’ll see Americans wearing leather flip flops. As a flip flop connoisseur (I’m Australian) I spot the American style flip flops a mile away.

    intertronz , Joshua Earle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidlong_1 avatar
    Manana Man
    Manana Man
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try New York. A lot of New Yorkers won't speak to you even if you look right in their face and ask them a question. I'm not a big talker but moving to the US south I learned that some people are friendly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #24

    I am German, and when a woman told me about a sinkhole in their hometown, they said, "I don't know what you measure in, so it was the size of about 2 McDonald's restaurants." that woman is now my Fiancée.

    Beginning_Read8092 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) I said 'y’all' when I went to Europe. Immediately outed myself.

    MagicCoffeeBeanSpaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Im Canadian, generally americans are far less reserved and love small talk.

    Generallybadadvice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) When they talk about the 2 kinds of political ideologies.

    Rubber_Fist_of_love , Element5 Digital Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Commenting "BuT it'S SuMmeR" whenever anyone from Australia posts about doing winter activities in June or July. This is a pretty consistent theme on TikTok, and I wouldn't be surprised if it happened elsewhere.

    KittyKatie333 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I swear the U.S. government is trying to make Americans as dumb as possible I was taught how the seasons in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres worked when I was in grade school.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    When I was in Austria, one of the locals said you could always tell who the Americans were because they were the only ones jaywalking.

    MackumTheKnife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Talking to strangers in public. After living in Germany for two months I was horrified when a stranger on the bus commented on my shoes.

    HeeseungsAce:

    Yup! Went to Florida, and when I went shopping I was wearing a skirt, and a girl maybe a few years older than I was commented on how she loved my skirt. Would NEVER have happened in Denmark, that’s for sure.

    Mustard_ass , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is because in the US everyone will comment on anything, it is just normal. In Germany when someone starts randomly commenting they are mostly drunk, high or weird.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Gleaming white teeth, using the words restroom, sneakers and soda.

    dropthemasq , Racool_studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vrconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are you supposed to use instead of restroom? The loo? The toilet? It's the same thing.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Tipping.

    Maymundo:

    Every time I visit my relatives in Italy, they say, 'Don’t ruin it for us.' They don’t want the whole tipping thing to catch on.

    ZippityZerpDerp , Lukas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    s_schilthauer avatar
    Søren Schilthauer
    Søren Schilthauer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny. Years ago i went to Italy and discovered that the menu price wasn't the actual price - there was a mandatory 10% service surcharge.... So essentially a 10% mandatory tip

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Dude , man.

    Zealousideal-Net3939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    “Aluminum”.

    aeraero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We stayed with some friends in Minneapolis. The husband was a charter boat captain & mentioned something called a 'booee', which we discovered was their pronunciation of 'buoy'. In Australia, we'd only ever heard it pronounced 'boy'. We never found out if that was a friends pronunciation, a Minneapolis pronunciation or a US in general pronunciation

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    If the U on their keyboard is dusty.

    meoka2368 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Soccer and football.

    mr_ordinaryboy , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    I am an American and was at a restaurant in France. They brought me warm soda in a glass. When I asked them for ice, they brought a tiny bowl of ice with a little set of silver tongs and put two ice cubes the size of sugar cubes into my glass, which melted immediately, lol.

    aspidities_87:

    Are you me? This was my exact experience. We stopped at a little café in Marseilles, and it was sweaty and hot, so I wanted a lemonade and asked for ice. They did this little song and dance with the bucket and popped a single cube into my drink. I watched it melt in two seconds and just quietly said, ‘Merci.'

    Sleeplesshelley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ellenranks avatar
    Diolla
    Diolla
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, us Europeans don't like our drinks watered down too much.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) To be fair I’ve said “the US” or “America” to people in foreign countries asking where I’m from and they always say “yeah obviously, but where in the US”.

    Andrewop , Element5 Digital Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) The accent.

    anon , Anita Austvika Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This will sound odd to many of you, but in France it is often difficult to tell primary English speakers by accent alone who is American and who is English. In my area of France (southwest) everyone assumes that someone with an accent is from England unless they use a word like "bandaid" vs. "plaster."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Very straightforward.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    "So what do you do for a living?"

    You can't talk to an American without jobs eventually coming up.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one isn't solely American. The Japanese will do it too, and when they find out you are American or a person who speaks English they instantly think you're a teacher.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Pre-Covid having hand sanitizer clipped to their backpack. Not sure that’s still as accurate today.

    Nexrosus:

    God, I was always so jealous of the people who could afford cute-a*s fancy Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers that clipped to their backpacks. That shit was like $5 for the really chic small, glittery, cutesy ones all the popular girls had. You know what, Valerie? Screw you and your red velvet sparkle cake hand sanitizer backpack clip.

    RepresentativeCry359 , pch.vector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vrconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um, this Valerie doesn't agree. My hand sanitizer from Bath and Body Works cost me $1.99, thanks.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) I'm an American that works for an international company. Europeans are often amused by how we describe distances. Instead of saying, "we're x number of miles from that city ", we'll say, "we're two hours away" , or "that's a four hour drive". They're also universally blown away once they realize how big the US is.

    TheBishopOfNorwich , Ajay Donga Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One reason the 1945 conference signing in the United Nations charter was deliberately hosted by the US in San Francisco and delegates from Europe were taken there from the East coast by train was to convey the message of just how big the country was geographically.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    As my mexican wife says.

    you americans will talk to anyone. just walk right up and before you know it they are your buddy from so and so place and you are going off with them for a while.

    bigtime2die Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) The weirdest stereotype I have heard while living abroad is that people from the United States always slam car doors. You can always tell someone is from the United States because of how hard they shut the car door.

    justynsettles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hu... or maybe they grew up with an old Renault and are used to it...can't really shake the habbit after 30 years

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) British lady once told me she knew I was American because I was drinking a Coke straight from the can,no straw.

    anon , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Trying to communicate with other languages by just speaking english but slowly and making way too much hand gestures.

    Few-Creme-9254 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) They scream yeeeehaww and shoot to the air.

    Can-ta-loupe , JSB Co. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    "What Are Obvious Immediate Giveaways That Someone Is An American?" (50 Answers) Chunky sneakers, standard t-shirt, blue jeans and a backpack.

    Horror-Inspector-530 , lookstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    When they walk around like they just slammed a space probe into an asteroid.

    TecumsehSherman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!