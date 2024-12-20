Especially online, the Internet is ripe with folks having all kinds of opinions about those who live in the U.S. of A. In one thread, people shared their opinions prompted by the question , "What are obvious immediate giveaways that someone is an American?" The answers ranged from quite wholesome ones like the enviable social skills many Americans might have to more quirky ones like the all-American condiment – ranch.

There probably isn't a country in the world that can escape stereotypes about its people. The French are all snobs, Germans are all incredibly organized and love rules, the Japanese are really hard workers, and all Australians eat is shrimp on the barbie. Americans are probably the most stereotyped people of all.

#1 Displaying a huge U.S. flag on their vehicle... In the U.S.... Never quite understood the concept behind that one. No joke it baffles me.

#2 Deliberating whether or not to go to the hospital after a serious injury.

#3 They try to explain to me, an Italian, that they're just as Italian as me because their great great great grandfather's second cousin's aunt was italian, then proceed to lecture me on what being italian really means, then tell me I'm wrong about my own country and culture.

#4 My friend (Australian) walked into a McDonalds in the US and there was a man sitting at one of the tables reading a Bible and openly wearing a gun around his waist. That is a uniquely American combination.

#5 When they say they are in Europe and not France, Germany etc.

#6 When they use burgers per bald eagle instead of km/h.

#7 When they’re in another country (vacation, business etc) when a local asks them where they’re from they say their state instead of their country. I’m sorry but not many people in Brazil know what a “Delaware” is.

shelbywhore: 'The Midwest' of what, exactly???

#8 When they say,

"My great great great (ect.) Grandparent was Irish, therefore I'm Irish."

It happens way too often and it genuinely annoys a lot of us Irish people.

#9 Talk of freedom while also worrying about the constant fear of medical bills.

#10 When they think liberals are the far left.

#11 VOLUME.



aural89:



In a museum in London where everyone is speaking quietly, and then BOOM, an American accent out of nowhere just catches you so off guard.



ewoofk:



You hear most of them before you see them.

#12 Claiming that they "Don't have an accent," when literally everybody has an accent.



Firm_Knowledge_5695:



I work in a hotel, and anytime I’m talking to the residents and I can clearly tell that they're from America, I always ask them what state they're from. And 99% of the time, they immediately ask what gave it away, and after I tell them it’s the accent, it’s usually followed by, 'I don’t have an accent.' Never fails to make me giggle.

#13 Having a private conversation that everyone within 20m can hear.

#14 If they complain about the portion size of their meal being too small.

#15 British man once told me he knew I was American because I was wearing a baseball cap backwards.



Dcman333444:



This is what I was told when my brother and I went to England, Singapore, and Australia years ago. People all immediately identified me as American because of the baseball caps.

#16 They try to communicate with people who speak different languages by speaking English really slowly and making way too many hand gestures.

#17 Use of the Imperial system.



As soon as someone starts talking about it being 70+ degrees and they’re still alive, foregone conclusion. Same with any use of the word gallon in a modern context.

#18 Their sense of 'center-of-the-universe'-dom.

#19 Small talk. I'm not much of a small talk person even as an American, but I tried to be polite and chat with a cashier at a market, and he looked baffled and didn't really know how to reply. Americans will chat with anybody and everybody, especially if you're from the South.

#20 Covering things with assorted cheeses of the liquid persuasion.

#21 They either carry huge backpacks for a 1 day trip into the jungle or carry nothing and walk in barefooted.



dark_blue_7:



Bruh, I've seen people carry huge backpacks just to the office and back. I don't understand the phenomenon, but you're right.

#22 Ranch.



kelliwk:



I stopped at at a steakhouse in Frankfurt, and a salad came with my meal. They asked if we wanted Italian or American dressing. American was ranch.

And yesterday I learned that Cool Ranch Doritos are called 'Cool American Doritos' in certain parts of Europe, and you bet your a*s I’m taking a selfie with a bag when I go."

#23 - **Teeth:** Americans are all about cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics, the ones that aren’t are probably not able to easily afford international travel, so we don’t see a lot of Americans without perfectly aligned, iridescent white teeth in the UK or Australia.



- **Talking to strangers:** Americans absolutely love talking to strangers and when this clashes with the British imperative to avoid talking to strangers, I find it kind of hilarious ! I quite enjoy when I see Americans on the tube in london, prattling away to British commuters who look like they are dying inside.



- **Flip flops/sandals:** In warm weather you’ll see Americans wearing leather flip flops. As a flip flop connoisseur (I’m Australian) I spot the American style flip flops a mile away.

#24 I am German, and when a woman told me about a sinkhole in their hometown, they said, "I don't know what you measure in, so it was the size of about 2 McDonald's restaurants." that woman is now my Fiancée.

#25 I said 'y’all' when I went to Europe. Immediately outed myself.

#26 Im Canadian, generally americans are far less reserved and love small talk.

#27 When they talk about the 2 kinds of political ideologies.

#28 Commenting "BuT it'S SuMmeR" whenever anyone from Australia posts about doing winter activities in June or July. This is a pretty consistent theme on TikTok, and I wouldn't be surprised if it happened elsewhere.

#29 When I was in Austria, one of the locals said you could always tell who the Americans were because they were the only ones jaywalking.

#30 Talking to strangers in public. After living in Germany for two months I was horrified when a stranger on the bus commented on my shoes.



HeeseungsAce:



Yup! Went to Florida, and when I went shopping I was wearing a skirt, and a girl maybe a few years older than I was commented on how she loved my skirt. Would NEVER have happened in Denmark, that’s for sure.

#31 Gleaming white teeth, using the words restroom, sneakers and soda.

#32 Tipping.



Maymundo:



Every time I visit my relatives in Italy, they say, 'Don’t ruin it for us.' They don’t want the whole tipping thing to catch on.

#33 Dude , man.

#34 “Aluminum”.

#35 If the U on their keyboard is dusty.

#36 Soccer and football.

#37 I am an American and was at a restaurant in France. They brought me warm soda in a glass. When I asked them for ice, they brought a tiny bowl of ice with a little set of silver tongs and put two ice cubes the size of sugar cubes into my glass, which melted immediately, lol.



aspidities_87:



Are you me? This was my exact experience. We stopped at a little café in Marseilles, and it was sweaty and hot, so I wanted a lemonade and asked for ice. They did this little song and dance with the bucket and popped a single cube into my drink. I watched it melt in two seconds and just quietly said, ‘Merci.'

#38 To be fair I’ve said “the US” or “America” to people in foreign countries asking where I’m from and they always say “yeah obviously, but where in the US”.

#39 The accent.

#40 Very straightforward.

#41 "So what do you do for a living?"



You can't talk to an American without jobs eventually coming up.

#42 Pre-Covid having hand sanitizer clipped to their backpack. Not sure that’s still as accurate today.



Nexrosus:



God, I was always so jealous of the people who could afford cute-a*s fancy Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers that clipped to their backpacks. That shit was like $5 for the really chic small, glittery, cutesy ones all the popular girls had. You know what, Valerie? Screw you and your red velvet sparkle cake hand sanitizer backpack clip.

#43 I'm an American that works for an international company. Europeans are often amused by how we describe distances. Instead of saying, "we're x number of miles from that city ", we'll say, "we're two hours away" , or "that's a four hour drive". They're also universally blown away once they realize how big the US is.

#44 As my mexican wife says.



you americans will talk to anyone. just walk right up and before you know it they are your buddy from so and so place and you are going off with them for a while.

#45 The weirdest stereotype I have heard while living abroad is that people from the United States always slam car doors. You can always tell someone is from the United States because of how hard they shut the car door.

#46 British lady once told me she knew I was American because I was drinking a Coke straight from the can,no straw.

#47 Trying to communicate with other languages by just speaking english but slowly and making way too much hand gestures.

#48 They scream yeeeehaww and shoot to the air.

#49 Chunky sneakers, standard t-shirt, blue jeans and a backpack.

#50 When they walk around like they just slammed a space probe into an asteroid.