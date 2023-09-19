Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

A video of a young woman having a heated argument on board an American Airlines plane has recently gone viral. Upon noticing she was being recorded, the passenger defiantly shouted, “Film me! I’m Instagram famous, you f*** bum.”

The 20-second clip shows the woman arguing with a fellow flier while removing her carry-on suitcase from the overhead compartment.

A video shows the young woman having an argument with another passenger and claiming she’s “Instagram famous” before exiting the plane

Image credits: thatjimmytr

“Call me a b*** again; I did nothing wrong,” the passenger, believed to be model Morgan Osman, said to the other flier.

When someone told her to be quiet, Morgan answered back, “No, you shut the f*** up! You shut the f*** up, and your b***.”

While people believed that she had been kicked off the aircraft, the model insisted that she decided to leave before the situation “turned violent.”

Image credits: thatjimmytr

After the dispute, she began to walk down the aisle in her gray catsuit and eyed a cell phone that was being pointed in her direction. “Film me! I’m Instagram famous, you f***ing bum,” she told the social media user who was capturing the odd moment.

On her Instagram account, which was suspended a couple of days alter, Morgan denied being kicked off the plane and told her followers that she had decided to leave “instead of it turning violent.”

A model named Morgan Osman took accountability for the incident

Image credits: officialmorganbritt

Watch the action unfold in the video below

Full video of the “Instagram famous” pic.twitter.com/yTd0uvrj5w — Jimmy Tran :flag-vn: (@thatjimmytr) September 18, 2023

A few days earlier, on September 10, two intoxicated sisters were filmed at Newark Liberty International Airport. The pair are seen becoming aggressive upon being told they are not permitted to board an Aer Lingus flight to Ireland due to their state.

“I’m not going to let you down. We’re going to Dublin!” one of the sisters reassured the other.

On September 10, two intoxicated women were caught being aggressive at Newark Liberty International Airport when they were not allowed to board a flight to Ireland

Karen, a lawyer, threatened security officers by claiming they would face negative consequences if they didn’t allow them onto the aircraft.

The incident resulted in the two women being dragged by security officers. While the blonde woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, her sister was given a criminal summons for disorderly conduct.

In a similar situation, a woman aboard a Dallas flight threw a tantrum after claiming one of the passengers wasn’t “real”

Both of these videos were reminiscent of another viral clip that resurfaced in July and took place on a plane departing from Dallas Fort Worth airport.

The scene shows another young woman having a meltdown on board an American Airlines flight and claiming that one of the passengers wasn’t actually real.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off. Everyone can believe it, or they can not believe it,” the distressed flier said to the crowd as she headed toward the front of the plane.

“I don’t give two f***s, but I’m telling you right now, that m*****f***** isn’t real,” she said while pointing to the back of the aircraft.

“And you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

The odd scenes have sparked a debate about whether people act a certain way in the hopes of becoming viral

I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for. My very worst moment was captured on video. Although the memes have been amusing, the flipside has been cruel. I’m thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this. This experience has… pic.twitter.com/0AfQcaEzj0 — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) August 13, 2023

According to the TikTok user who shared the video, the dramatic scene delayed the flight by three hours and ended with the woman exiting the plane.

Claiming to be the upset passengers, a Twitter user called Tiffany Gomas uploaded a video in which she reflected on her behavior and addressed social media users, who had mockingly nicknamed her “Crazy Plane Lady.”

“I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not, I should’ve been in control of my emotions,” she expressed in a video before apologizing to all passengers who were affected by her meltdown.



The woman never clarified who she was, referring to when she pointed to the back of the plane.

Still, some social media users doubt whether Gomas is the same person who appeared in the viral clip.

“This isn’t really the social media era, as much as it is the post-shame era,” brand marketing expert Scott Steinberg said

Image credits: Tiffany_Gomas

The recent incidents have sparked debate about whether these women acted as they did in the hopes of being recorded, having their videos played on millions of screens worldwide, and growing a larger social media following.

“We live in an age where people have little to no shame, and accountability is pushed to the side,” brand marketing expert Scott Steinberg observed. “We can—and we should almost expect—more people to behave badly in an attempt to get their moment in the spotlight. This isn’t really the social media era, as much as the post-shame era.”

People were quick to create memes and criticize the “crazy plane ladies”

Image credits: stillgray

Image credits: stillgray

Image credits: cabrillo24

Image credits: Nautigal56

Image credits: IAmGlennonX

Image credits: moniemon84

Image credits: hrodrichrood

Image credits: thecommanderin1

Image credits: gretchenkeskeys

Image credits: Howlingmutant0

Image credits: SFMRocket

Image credits: EarlTreloar

Image credits: AvonandsomerRob

Image credits: KevinCastley

Image credits: TheOriginalSai

Image credits: japesagustin

Image credits: ritter_eth

Image credits: Mekhyan

Image credits: The_W_Coleman

Image credits: YTinMoab