 Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown
Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown
13points
Fails, News

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Marina Urman and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

A video of a young woman having a heated argument on board an American Airlines plane has recently gone viral. Upon noticing she was being recorded, the passenger defiantly shouted, “Film me! I’m Instagram famous, you f*** bum.”

The 20-second clip shows the woman arguing with a fellow flier while removing her carry-on suitcase from the overhead compartment.

A video shows the young woman having an argument with another passenger and claiming she’s “Instagram famous” before exiting the plane

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: thatjimmytr

“Call me a b*** again; I did nothing wrong,” the passenger, believed to be model Morgan Osman, said to the other flier. 

When someone told her to be quiet, Morgan answered back, “No, you shut the f*** up! You shut the f*** up, and your b***.”

While people believed that she had been kicked off the aircraft, the model insisted that she decided to leave before the situation “turned violent.”

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: thatjimmytr

After the dispute, she began to walk down the aisle in her gray catsuit and eyed a cell phone that was being pointed in her direction. “Film me! I’m Instagram famous, you f***ing bum,” she told the social media user who was capturing the odd moment.

On her Instagram account, which was suspended a couple of days alter, Morgan denied being kicked off  the plane and told her followers that she had decided to leave “instead of it turning violent.”

A model named Morgan Osman took accountability for the incident

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: officialmorganbritt

Watch the action unfold in the video below

A few days earlier, on September 10, two intoxicated sisters were filmed at Newark Liberty International Airport. The pair are seen becoming aggressive upon being told they are not permitted to board an Aer Lingus flight to Ireland due to their state.

“I’m not going to let you down. We’re going to Dublin!” one of the sisters reassured the other.

On September 10, two intoxicated women were caught being aggressive at Newark Liberty International Airport when they were not allowed to board a flight to Ireland

@news.com.au The flight was delayed by hours, according to one witness :aeroplane: #americanairlines #traveltok #publicfreakout ♬ original sound – News.com.au
@rip.raaa Sorry, I’m not good at making TikToks, but these sisters at EWR airport had a complete meltdown while my flight was delayed for 3 hours. #newyorkornowhere #newyork #goodbye #intoxicatedarewr #womanarrestedatewr ♬ original sound – E

Karen, a lawyer, threatened security officers by claiming they would face negative consequences if they didn’t allow them onto the aircraft.

The incident resulted in the two women being dragged by security officers. While the blonde woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, her sister was given a criminal summons for disorderly conduct.

In a similar situation, a woman aboard a Dallas flight threw a tantrum after claiming one of the passengers wasn’t “real”

Both of these videos were reminiscent of another viral clip that resurfaced in July and took place on a plane departing from Dallas Fort Worth airport.

The scene shows another young woman having a meltdown on board an American Airlines flight and claiming that one of the passengers wasn’t actually real.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off. Everyone can believe it, or they can not believe it,” the distressed flier said to the crowd as she headed toward the front of the plane.

“I don’t give two f***s, but I’m telling you right now, that m*****f***** isn’t real,” she said while pointing to the back of the aircraft.

“And you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

The odd scenes have sparked a debate about whether people act a certain way in the hopes of becoming viral

According to the TikTok user who shared the video, the dramatic scene delayed the flight by three hours and ended with the woman exiting the plane.

Claiming to be the upset passengers, a Twitter user called Tiffany Gomas uploaded a video in which she reflected on her behavior and addressed social media users, who had mockingly nicknamed her “Crazy Plane Lady.”  

“I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not, I should’ve been in control of my emotions,” she expressed in a video before apologizing to all passengers who were affected by her meltdown.

The woman never clarified who she was, referring to when she pointed to the back of the plane.

Still, some social media users doubt whether Gomas is the same person who appeared in the viral clip.

“This isn’t really the social media era, as much as it is the post-shame era,” brand marketing expert Scott Steinberg said

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: Tiffany_Gomas

The recent incidents have sparked debate about whether these women acted as they did in the hopes of being recorded, having their videos played on millions of screens worldwide, and growing a larger social media following.

“We live in an age where people have little to no shame, and accountability is pushed to the side,” brand marketing expert Scott Steinberg observed. “We can—and we should almost expect—more people to behave badly in an attempt to get their moment in the spotlight. This isn’t really the social media era, as much as the post-shame era.”

People were quick to create memes and criticize the “crazy plane ladies”

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: stillgray

Image credits: stillgray

Image credits: cabrillo24

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: Nautigal56

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: IAmGlennonX

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: moniemon84

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: hrodrichrood

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: thecommanderin1

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: gretchenkeskeys

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: Howlingmutant0

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: SFMRocket

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: EarlTreloar

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: AvonandsomerRob

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: KevinCastley

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: TheOriginalSai

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: japesagustin

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: ritter_eth

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: Mekhyan

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: The_W_Coleman

Woman Gets Kicked Off A Plane After Having An Embarrassing Meltdown

Image credits: YTinMoab

Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Leave a comment
POST
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The '90's called. Deana Troi wants her clothes back. (Yeah, I still made a "the '90's called," joke. Now it's meta.)

14
14points
reply
Ben
Ben
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is Tiffany Dumbass hiding on her left boob?

5
5points
reply
Trish
Trish
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you know you're REALLY famous? When you have to mention the social media platform you're on. #boredpandafamous

3
3points
reply
Load More Comments
