In October 2024, a project was launched that changed the way Brazil looks at the issue of missing people. Created by the milk brand Piracanjuba, the campaign brought updated images of missing individuals to milk cartons, showing how they would look today.

The first phase of the project included 20 images. These were not simple portraits, but carefully reconstructed visuals created with sensitivity, realism, and respect. The impact was immediate. The campaign was embraced nationwide and quickly went beyond advertising, becoming a powerful social movement. As a direct result of this first phase, eight missing people were found.

The initiative gained massive attention and went on to receive multiple international advertising awards. More importantly, it demonstrated how creativity, when used responsibly, can generate real social impact and help save lives.

Each carton holds a face, a name, and a life that is still missing. Remembering them keeps hope alive