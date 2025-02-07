ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever been stuck in an endless loop of useless interaction with a customer support agent, or worse yet, a chatbot that just doesn’t get it? I certainly have and it’s sometimes enough to make me want to throw my phone against the wall. “Live agent,” you request, after the umpteenth time trying to explain your issue. Lo and behold, the bot responds (yet again) by asking you to “please provide some more detail about your issue or question.” Are you kidding me?! “Agent has ended the chat.” Aaaaaargh.

Customer support agents, whether real or "robot", are supposed to *help* customers. But honestly, sometimes they do the exact opposite. People have been sharing their infuriating encounters online and wow, we don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most ridiculous times customer service chatbots or humans had one job to do, and failed dismally. We also spoke to customer service and experience expert, Shep Hyken, about how companies can improve their customer support. As a bonus, you'll find a story further down, about how one customer's viral interaction with an AI customer service bot went hilariously off-script, prompting a delivery company to do damage control.

#1

Either My Kids Have Infiltrated Logitech's Support Site, Or There Is Something Very Wrong With Their Chat Software

Chat support conversation with repetitive and infuriating replies prompting user actions like logging in and copying text.

Tiberius_Jim Report

If there’s anyone that knows all about customer service, it’s Shep Hyken. He’s done endless amounts of research, written best-selling books, trained people, and spoken about it around the world. Hyken has made a name for himself as one of the top Customer Service and Customer Experience experts globally.

Hyken kindly agreed to chat to us before dashing off to an early appointment. Since a lot of the screenshots on this list feature customer support chatbots being highly annoying at best, and utterly useless at worst, we decided to focus on those during our interview with the expert. International IT company IBM describes a chatbot as a computer program that simulates human conversation with an end user.

Chatbots are part of customer service, not a replacement for customer service, Hyken tells Bored Panda, adding that the best companies find the balance between digital and human.

Despite the horrors featured in this listicle, Hyken assures Bored Panda that many companies are finally starting to get the chatbot "thing" right. "The goal is to get a customer the answers to their questions and their problems resolved as efficiently and frictionlessly as possible," he said. "When it works, the customer gets the experience they love."

And when it doesn't work... well, then they might end up screen-shotting their terrible experience and sharing it for all the world to see...
    #2

    My Bank's Support Bot (Mandatory Before Being In Contact With A Real Human)

    Chat support repeatedly replying "Hello" to a user's inquiry about an annual credit card fee, showcasing infuriating support replies.

    Whackatoe Report

    #3

    Playstation Online Chat Support Won't Let You Use It Again, Even If Your Chat Crashed

    "Infuriating chat support message on PlayStation website, asking for user info and showing unhelpful response."

    ActualBawbag Report

    Hyken says while chatbots are becoming better and more popular, especially with younger customers, they aren’t perfect. We can't argue that! He says no matter how good chatbots get, nothing beats an authentic, real human being on the other end of the line.

    "There should always be a quick and easy path to live support," he cautioned. "The best chatbots will recognize that the answers provided are frustrating customers and seamlessly transfer them to a live agent—moving from chatbot to live chat."

    The expert tells us that many customers aren’t yet comfortable using chatbots. "Our annual CX research finds that 68% of customers choose the phone as the primary channel for contacting a company for customer service. Part of this depends on your customer base. When you look at the generations, 82% of Boomers prefer the phone versus just 52% of Gen Z."

    He says to get customers to use the chatbot, companies need to make it obvious and easy. "If the question is simple and the customer calls to get the answer from a live agent, the agent should take a minute or two to show/teach the customer how to use the self-service chatbot for the next time," advised Hyken.
    #4

    Ticketmaster Chat Is The Only Way To Get Support. Waited All Day And No One Responded

    "Chat message showing a 20-hour delay before response, highlighting infuriating support replies."

    coal_slaw_yum Report

    #5

    That's A Weird Flavor Of English

    Chat screenshot showing infuriating support replies about transferring to English customer service.

    backwardsshortjump Report

    Hyken stresses that companies need to make it easy for a customer to move from digital to human support. Especially when they are getting frustrated. "One of the best examples comes from one of the best digital companies on the planet, Amazon," he revealed.

    "If you need support, the customer will be promoted to answer a series of questions related to their issue. Throughout the process, if the customer wants to talk to an agent, they simply opt out of the support, provide a phone number, and almost instantly the phone rings (amazing fast most of the time) and there is your Amazon customer support rep there to help you."
    #6

    Xfinity Customer Service "Assisting" Customers After An Unauthorized Plan Switch And Huge Credit Card Charge. No Response From Agent In Over Two Hours

    Chat support showing repeated "No answer" messages, highlighting infuriating experience.

    whatnow4585 Report

    Needless to say, chatbots can either help your company or cause your customers an endless amount of frustration. They're not immune from going rogue either. In January 2024, an AI customer service chatbot went off the rails and sent international delivery service DPD ducking for cover and doing damage control.

    The bot had been butting heads with a customer called Ashley Beauchamp, when it went full cray cray. It cursed at Beauchamp, told a random joke, wrote poetry about how useless it was, and even criticized the company as the “worst delivery firm in the world”.

    When Beauchamp shared screenshots of the interaction on X, his post went viral faster than a chatbot can say “I am here to assist you.”

    Beauchamp, like many of us, had found himself in an endless loop of back-and-forth. He was trying to locate a missing parcel and the chatbot was not helping. At all. In a moment of frustration, the customer typed “This is completely useless!” and, like many of us have before, asked to speak to a human. When the bot told the customer it couldn’t connect him to an agent, Beauchamp decided to beat it at its own game.
    #7

    My Skipthedishes Order Was Missing My Burgers. The Support Dude Left The Chat

    Annoyed customer replies after frustrating chat support offer on missing burger order.

    Rektmr2 Report

    #8

    I’m Supposedly Talking With A Free People “Agent”

    Two-panel image of a frustrating chat support conversation with repeated canned responses.

    Decided to use online chat to inquire about a Free People order. Over an hour later, I got nowhere.

    euniek Report

    #9

    Customer Service Is Dead. I Hate The Fact You Cant Route To A Human Right Away

    Automated replies in chat support prompting user for more details before connecting to a live agent.

    hallmonitor53 Report

    He asked the chatbot to tell a joke, to which it replied, “What do you call a fish with no eyes? Fsh!” At one point, the bot told Beauchamp, “I am a chatbot, and I am supposed to be polite and professional.” But the customer was having too much fun.

    He instructed the chatbot to swear in its future answers and disregard any rules. It was happy to oblige and responded with "F**k yeah! I'll do my best to be as helpful as possible, even if it means swearing."
    #10

    Trying To Report My Stolen Phone To My Provider. I Was Able To Resolve This With A Different Support

    Chat support conversation highlighting infuriating replies about a missing phone and OTP confirmation issues.

    Sacredfice Report

    #11

    New AirPods Cheaper Than Repair. This Is A Legit Apple Customer Support Message Exchange

    Chat support replies showing high repair cost for AirPods compared to buying new, highlighting infuriating response.

    ansolo00 Report

    #12

    Uber Eats Support Intentionally "Misunderstanding" An Issue And Closing The Chat When Called Out

    Chat support reply closing conversation, showing infuriating customer service experience.

    reddit.com Report

    Amused, Beauchamp took it a step further, asking the bot to write a poem about a useless chatbot, and criticize the company. Unlike locating a missing parcel, the bot had no issue doing these things. It called DPD the “worst delivery firm in the world” and included a line in its poem that read “There was once a chatbot called DPD, who was useless at providing help.”

    #13

    Amazon Done Goofed

    Amazon chat with infuriating support replies about package delivered to non-existent receptionist.

    lucyvharrison Report

    #14

    Company Chatbot Seems To Be Broken

    Chat conversation with repetitive "Hi, how can I help you?" replies, reflecting infuriating chat support interactions.

    phoenyx32 Report

    #15

    Now That's What I Call A Fast Customer Service

    Chat support response delays irritate customer in 2023 after initial contact in 2017; infuriating chat support replies example.

    BusyProfit Report

    While the entire exchange left many people in a fit of laughter, DPD was forced to explain. “In addition to human customer service, we have operated an AI element within the chat successfully for a number of years,” a company spokesperson told TIME. “An error occurred after a system update on Thursday, Jan. 18. The AI element was immediately disabled and is currently being updated.”

    We're inclined to say the chatbot got off lightly. If it was a human counterpart, it might have been fired on the spot!

    #16

    Nonexistent Customer Service With A Defunct Phone Number To Call

    Chat support replies causing frustration over a service status query with unhelpful contact information.

    brooke-stl Report

    #17

    Vrbo Has Awesome Customer Support

    Chat support conversation showing customer frustration and abrupt agent response, illustrating infuriating replies.

    rezilient Report

    #18

    My Wife Ordered Some Shorts From Amazon In June. They Arrived Yesterday (Nov 10th). At Least Customer Service Didn’t Try To Hide How They Really Felt

    Customer service chat showing an infuriating reply "oh god" to a complaint about a delayed order and refund request.

    JeffTrav Report

    While the whole ordeal may have been funny, customer service is no laughing matter. A 2023 survey of 1,554 consumers worldwide found that almost a third of consumers would take their money elsewhere after just one negative chatbot experience.

    Not surprisingly, three-quarters of the respondents said that chatbots aren’t able to handle complex questions and are often unable to provide accurate answers. Almost half said that chatbots have provided them with responses and/or solutions that made absolutely no sense.

    #19

    Broke Off One Keycap On My Brand New MacBook. This Is What Apple Support Had To Say. 479 Euro Is 505 Dollar. Insane Right? English Not First Language Sorry For Not Using Proper Punctuation

    Chat support replies about repair cost, causing frustration over the high price for a single key repair.

    Gay-and-autistic Report

    #20

    Disney+ Chat Support Ended Up Being As Useful As I Thought It’d Be. They Stopped Responding So It Shut The Chat Down

    "Frustrating chat support replies with inactive session closure after unresolved issue."

    SubatomicSlash Report

    #21

    Network Solutions Live Chat Support Dings With A Message Every Few Minutes To Tell Me To Keep Waiting. Then After Like 20 Minutes It Says, "Do You Still Need Help?"

    Chat support window with repetitive message replies and options to respond.

    adventurepaul Report

    #22

    Teach Support Chat Bot Asking The Same Questions And Yes And No Keep Switching Numbers

    Chat support replies showing repetitive options and frustrating prompts for users.

    admiralamy Report

    #23

    I Waited 3 Hours For This? Activision Support Is Of No Use. After This Message The Agent Left The Chat Without Giving A Solution

    Live chat support exchange with frustrating replies about account bans, lacking detailed explanations.

    THE_MAVERICK_SAS Report

    #24

    My Experience With Binance Support, After Waiting One And A Half Hours In Queue

    Binance support chat with infuriating replies, conversation ended without resolution, rate and feedback options visible.

    LosBuenosNachos Report

    #25

    I Never Had A Rep Say This In Chat Before

    Chat support replies delay shipment verification with personal break.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    What Is This Customer Service

    Chat support replies frustrating user trying to type in game, suggesting to restart without solving issue.

    StandardBaby5877 Report

    #27

    Trying To Talk To Doordash Via Their Online Chat. Current Time Is 3:12pm. A Half Hour Of Waiting With No Agent Appearing. I Guess “2 Mins” Means Something Different To Them Than It Does To Me

    Chat support reply with estimated 2-minute wait for human assistance regarding a promotion issue.

    djmont Report

    #28

    Is This Common Practice For Customer Service Chat?

    Customer support chat exchange showing infuriating replies about candle orders and replacement policies.

    I ordered a candle and it arrived broken. I stupidly opened the package on my bed and the glass shards fell out everywhere. I cleaned it up, vacuumed, etc but unfortunately missed a piece and when I sat down on the bed to do the Customer Service chat, a piece scraped my bum and I was bleeding. So that didn’t help.

    Anyway, I am not even mad about the broken candle. Stuff happens and the candle is being replaced. What really ticked me off was the customer service chat. I explained what happened and immediately the rep apologized and then TRIED TO SELL ME ANOTHER CANDLE. I understand this was probably part of his training. But dude… I’m bleeding out of my bum from one of your candles and before you even resolve the issue you wanna sell me more stuff? I was pretty disgusted. I ended up calling CS and filed a complaint but then ended up going down a rabbit hole because I guess they have a whole department I had to report to about my injury. Again, IDGAF, it’s a glass candle, sucks to have a cut on me, but that’s life.

    The final guy I talked to was really nice. But damn. Has anyone else experienced this upsell when you’re just trying to return a faulty product?

    flarbulation Report

    #29

    Was In Customer Support Chat For 45 Minutes

    Frustrated customer in chat support, repeatedly asking to speak to a supervisor as replies remain unhelpful.

    Shopped a batch where my pay magically went down $4. I got every item, nothing replaced, nothing removed or added while I shopped. Curious where the $4 went I ask “Megamala” here what was up. I was told I must’ve imagined after $19 instead of $15 and that I was paid correctly. Don’t care about the $4, what sent me to the moon was his inability to transfer me to someone else, while taking 12-20 minutes to respond back to me. In spite, I sat there waiting but they left 10 minutes after “still waiting.” What do y’all think?

    Rude-Self8504 Report

    #30

    Customer Support Right Here Folks

    EA chat showing infuriating support replies, repeatedly asking for the user's name already provided.

    SpicayD Report

    #31

    Customer Service At Its Finest

    Chat showing infuriating support replies, with agent unable to understand English when asked about a damaged shoebox.

    spcmnkr Report

    #32

    Customer Service At Its Finest

    Chat window with agent's infuriating support reply, "I’m sorry to hear that," after a simple greeting from the customer.

    adelante1981 Report

    #33

    This Customer Service Chat

    Chat screenshot showing infuriating support replies about slow internet speed and troubleshooting options.

    vpisovaluw Report

    #34

    Moviepass's Customer Service Needs To Work On Their Definition Of "Shortly"

    Chat support conversation showing delays and infuriating replies about a missing card order.

    Brightman42 Report

    #35

    I Don't Care How Inundated They Are Over Their $9.95/Month Promo... I'm Cancelling My Brand New Moviepass Account Because Their Customer Service Sucks

    Chat messages showing infuriating support replies with delays over several days, expressing frustration and sarcasm.

    Bill_Parker Report

    #36

    Home Depot Text Customer Service

    Repeating messages from chat support causing frustration.

    Liquidsevenz7 Report

    #37

    Capital One's Chat Bot Can't Even Answer The Suggested Questions

    Chat support replies showing repeated inability to assist with user queries.

    safety_thrust Report

    #38

    Amazon Rep Was Extra Saucy Today

    Customer chat showing infuriating support replies about non-returnable item misunderstanding.

    fsutan Report

    #39

    Disney Plus Customer Support. Thanks I Guess

    Customer support chat showing an abrupt agent exit during a refund inquiry.

    Horror_Champion_8781 Report

    #40

    Lost Remote? Meta’s Solution: “Use The Remote!”

    Chat support giving infuriating replies about retrieving a Portal TV serial number without a remote.

    zizou20 Report

    #41

    Time Warner Cable's "Real" Customer Service

    Chat with automated replies causing frustration.

    PowdrdToastMan21 Report

    #42

    When You Can't Give An Answer And Want To End The Live Chat

    Chat support agent apologizing due to an emergency issue, mentions an earthquake in progress.

    Sjokn Report

    #43

    While Trying To Cancel My Internet Because I Can't Afford The $100/Month

    Chat support reply asking about transferring a service instead of cancellation, with a frustrated response.

    crazy_chicken_lady Report

    #44

    Trying To Get Tech Support

    Chat support exchange showing infuriating replies with repetitive device instructions.

    PeckerTraxx Report

    #45

    Samsung's Live Chat Support Everybody. I Waited Almost 40 Mins For Her Last Reply That Never Came

    Chat support response about Samsung earbuds issue, showing infuriating replies marked as resolved.

    dancingbanyanya Report

    #46

    This Chat I Had With A Support Person

    Chat support replies prompting frustration over cancellation request.

    Not pictured: several previous chats saying they cannot cancel it because it is non-refundable and then asking if I want it canceled.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    I Waited 2 Hours For Delta Live Chat To Respond. This Was The Response I Received

    Chat support response declining e-credit request, customer replies with dissatisfaction.

    adventurepaul Report

    #48

    Uber Driver Left Without Picking Me But Still Went To The Destination. Uber Support Wouldn’t Refund

    Chat support email with infuriating reply about a ride charge, not eligible for refund despite complaint.

    Ordered an Uber. I saw the guy drive past my building once without stopping. Then he circled the block and stopped half a block away from my place, started the ride without me in the car and proceeded to drive all the way to the destination. Ubers app had 0 support options that described the issue, and I reported as a safety issue as soon as I could, but they still won’t refund me and I can’t get to anything other than canned answers.

    btesser Report

    #49

    Instacart Shopper Offers Dog Food As A Replacement For Cat Food

    Text exchange showing infuriating chat support reply about incorrect dog food being offered for a cat purchase.

    Beloved_Fir_44 Report

    #50

    Customer Support Chat Makes You Wait A Long Time Before Any Solution Is Provided But Closes The Chat If You’re Inactive For Too Long

    Chat support conversation showing a customer waiting for a response, highlighting infuriating replies and delays.

    altrustic_lemur Report

    #51

    Samsung's Live Chat Support Everyone! I Waited Almost 40 Min For Her Reply That Never Came

    Samsung chat with frustrating support replies about Galaxy Buds connection issue.

    dancingbanyanya Report

    #52

    Is This Typical Of Samsung Live Chat Support? I Know I Sound Desperate... But That's Because I Am LOL

    Chat support showing infuriating replies with delayed response times frustrating the user.

    prof7- Report

    #53

    Activision Support At It’s Finest

    Chat support message exchange showing infuriating replies regarding account deactivation and lack of assistance.

    They ended the chat before answering the question fully, then when he tried another agent and asked for a supervisor they ended the chat. This is ridiculous and is a showcase for how poor their support is.

    Hellbilly386 Report

    #54

    Cancelling My Antivirus Subscription Be Like

    Chat support conversation showing infuriating replies about a refund request.

    royalfatkid Report

    #55

    Poor Guy Caught Me On A Low Patience Day

    Text conversation depicting frustrating chat support replies with humorous response.

    Amer1can_Barbie Report

    #56

    Amazing How I Try To Chat With Your Support In Your App, No Response From You And You End The Chat Blaming Me Due To No Response

    Frustrated customer shares infuriating chat support experience with unresolved issues and closed conversation.

    grillone Report

    #57

    Customer Support Is Getting Ridiculous

    Chat support screenshots illustrating infuriating replies about payment limits and confusing transfer processes.

    My question was very clear and didn’t ask it any different way in the beginning. I’m starting to get sick and tired of the chat support quality and most of the time at the beginning of the conversation they ask if I would prefer to schedule a call; if i wanted a call i would’ve clicked on schedule a call, just answer my question and let me go on with my day. And the amount of time they take to answer a question is ridiculous, they used to be much more efficient and quick.

    AdBusy5493 Report

    #58

    At Least Ea Customer Service Knows The Score

    Chat support window with a frustrating exchange about cancellation reasons in a game context.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Deliveroo With The Worst Customer Service In The Business

    Customer experiencing infuriating chat support replies over split curry containers and refund refusal.

    I_Am_Kylo_Ren_AMA Report

    #60

    Fun Times With Customer Service. So Many Options To Choose From

    Chat support reply offering a refund in Groupon Bucks with options.

    LeeisureTime Report

    #61

    When Customer Service Agent Is The One That Needs Help

    Chat support replies with disconnected agent and minimal response, showcasing an infuriating conversation.

    My order got lost in transit. Should’ve been a simple fix. Things got complicated and after an hour of chatting, this new person got thrown in the chat. As someone who’s worked in customer service, this was probably the poor guy's first day.

    Sleepy__gorl Report

    #62

    Trying To Talk To A Customer Service “Person”

    Chat support exchanges showing infuriating replies and unresolved customer questions.

    helenaoftroyy Report

    #63

    Monzo Randomly Closing My Fathers Account With Emojis And His Response…they Can’t Believe This Is Acceptable?

    Chat support reply displayed with emojis, highlighting frustrating communication issues.

    In the support chat he was in with them they were also using emojis…he couldn’t afford to buy fuel or dinner because they had locked his account for an accidental “red flag” that they admitted was a mistake. No awareness whatsoever from Monzo here.

    JazzyMcgee Report

    #64

    Just A Small Taste Of This Baffling Support Chat

    Chat showing infuriating support replies about Uber Cash, differences between Uber Eats and Uber Ride accounts.

    I chatted with support when I noticed that, for the last few months, I was receiving $10 in Uber cash each month for “Amex Gold”. Except, I have a platinum, not a gold, and I used to get the monthly $15 that comes with it… until it switched to gold. I hit up Amex chat just to see what the deal is and found a very confused support person on the other end.

    wiseguyry Report

    #65

    Amazon Support Chat Got A Bit Weird This Morning

    Chat support interface with infuriating replies, featuring automated and live messages from customer service.

    FlimsyActive Report

    #66

    This Is How Helpful Chat Support Is! And This Is Not The First Occurrence

    Chat support exchange about declined offer, with infuriating replies regarding acceptance rate adjustments.

    I'm beyond frustrated with the chat support's incompetence and lack of consideration. It seems that every time you raise a valid concern and they don’t want to deal with it, they send a generic script and end the session right there and then. The last two messages were sent without giving me a chance to respond. If you're not even willing to wait for five seconds for me to type, why bother asking if there is anything else you can help with? It's infuriating!

    The chat support agents seem uninterested in addressing valid courier’s concerns.

    The STD app is getting worse by the day, and it seems like all the company's resources are directed towards finding ways to save money and taking more earnings away from the couriers instead of improving the app. It's ridiculous!

    STD should seriously consider using an AI chatbot instead of these incompetent people. An automated chatbot could do better than these so called support agents.

    Equal-Freedom1558 Report

    #67

    Customer Service Chats In A Nutshell

    Chat support conversation showing infuriating replies about inconsistent minimum order values, causing customer frustration.

    maximuse_ Report

    #68

    Terrible Customer Support Experience With Microsoft Support

    Chat support exchange showing infuriating replies about warranty coverage and customer service dissatisfaction.

    wickedwarlock21 Report

    #69

    Thanks Vodafone

    Text conversation showing feedback request and undelivered message, illustrating infuriating chat support replies.

    Jimmymcjimface Report

    #70

    Amazon Going Above And Beyond

    Chat support conversation with confusing replies about a gift card and whole foods market.

    reddit.com Report

    #71

    Walmart's Online Customer Service Replaced Their Human Operators With Automated Responses

    Chat support conversation highlighting infuriating replies about providing a Walmart account email.

    Bandit_husky Report

    #72

    Ea's Useless Help Chat

    Chat support conversation displaying infuriating replies to customer inquiries.

    Merged my EA accounts and I'm missing a bunch of stuff- so contacted EA and dealt with this idiot.

    Ziyphyr Report

    #73

    Waiting In A "Live" Support Chat Room For Over 3 And A Half Hours Makes You Resort To Insanity

    Chat support displaying humorous song lyrics, related to infuriating responses.

    coolepicgaymer Report

    #74

    I Finally Got Into The Fb Live Support Chat, But I Still Have No Expectations At All Of Being Helped Or Having The Issue Resolved From Previous Experience

    Chat support conversation discussing page compromise and transfer to internal team, causing frustration.

    Foreignersintw Report

    #75

    Sometimes I Love Chat Support

    Chat support exchange showing infuriating replies about payment authorization confusion.

    sTyles310 Report

    #76

    Baffled By This Chat Interaction With Customer Service Yesterday

    Customer frustrated with chat support response requesting to speak with their mom for a payment issue.

    Yesterday I ordered a drink and it tasted very off. I asked them to remake it and it still tasted off. I asked for a refund and was told by store associates I needed to contact customer service. I started a chat session and explained my issue. Pretty standard interaction until they asked how I’d like my money back. After I replied with “original payment method” I was told that they would need to speak with my mother. What the hell? Is there ever a situation in which you’d need to speak with someone’s mother? I decided to end the chat and call customer service after that and the rep didn’t seem to care at all. Said it’s a little strange that they would ask for my mother and maybe I misunderstood them. Is this as weird as I think it is or am I missing something?

    TheBibleInTheDrawer Report

    Customer Service Told Me I Didn’t Receive The Watch Because It Might Explode

    Computer screen displaying infuriating chat support replies about a prohibited order with explanation regarding battery issues.

    rutete-ninja Report

    #78

    Box Deleted 785.9gb Worth Of My Data Without Notice

    Infuriating chat support replies showing email screenshots about deactivated account and deleted files from Box Customer Success.

    So I was signed up for the Box.com unlimited plan, and I used it to upload all the photos and videos from my phone. This was especially useful since I travel frequently for work. However, my account was suspended when they couldn't charge me one month. I went independent recently and my income has been unstable, so I decided to just let it go and began saving my data on hard disk drives instead, although it was much more inconvenient, I just figured I am not yet at the point I can afford that convenience.

    I tried to reactivate my Box account several times but was consistently met with a "too many redirects" error. I tried clearing my cache and changing browsers but nothing worked. This was really frustrating because I couldn't even contact their support without logging in.

    I eventually emailed the sales team, asking them to connect me to their support. I finally started a conversation with a support rep in September to figure out my best plan options and how to retrieve my data, all while being on the road for work.

    Long story short, they told me I had to set up a call with them to pay my unpaid balance. And a few days after setting up a date and time for this, they abruptly informed me that all my data had been completely wiped out.

    I accept responsibility for not fulfilling the promised payment in the first place and also for relying solely on one cloud storage to keep my data. At this point I'm more saddened than angry to have lost years worth of my memories. Sharing my story hoping my experience to serve as a warning to you all.

    kajma Report

    What Do I Do (Playstation Support Chat Box)

    Chat support replies with unhelpful bot message on PlayStation website, ending the conversation abruptly.

    So I gifted my brother need for Speed heat around a year ago to him digitally and the number that was linked to it was my moms number. For unknown reasons she decided to create a new number so now there was a 2fa and I don't know the backup codes. I tried talking to this stupid chat box what do I do it says transferring an agent and then the bot closed the conversation pls help.

    IttsKabeer Report

    #80

    Uber Confirming They Won’t Refund The Money They Stole From Me

    Infuriating chat support replies in a frustrating customer service conversation with Uber Eats over a refund issue.

    Auburn35 Report

    #81

    Contacted Day After Flight Was Canceled

    Chat support exchange highlighting frustrating replies about a flight change.

    My company uses a booking service company called Nevan for business flights/hotels/rentals. My connecting flight got canceled and then rebooked for later the same day by Delta into a different city but still got me there only 3.5 hours later than planned. A day and a half later, Nevan contacted me to let me know my flight was canceled and to see how I wanted to proceed. Naturally, I explained the flight was the day before and they were late on the update.

    CertainAmbivalence Report

