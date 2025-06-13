ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have borrowed a thing or two from a friend or acquaintance. But there's an unspoked rule of borrowing: you have to return the item in the same condition you got it in. Since people are even bad at returning cash (25% of Americans say they never got back the money they lent to a loved one), can we really expect anything more with physical property?

To see just how bad it gets, we've scoured the internet for the worst examples of people returning borrowed items in an atrocious state. From broken computer mice to wrecked cars and ruined attire, these entries might make your blood boil at least a little bit.

#1

My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days, And Gave It Back Like This

Car interior filled with trash and spilled drinks, showing damage caused by careless use of borrowed items.

    #2

    I Let My Son’s Teacher Borrow The Penguin Sculpture I Made And She Left It In A Windowsill For 6 Months

    Four images showing a penguin figurine before and after being damaged, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    I spent several hours moulding and painting this penguin. It was lightweight, rubbery and pretty indestructible, so when my son asked to bring it to school for show and tell I figured the worst that could happen would be it getting detached from the base, so l obliged. His teacher liked it so much she asked to "borrow" it to use as a decoration in her classroom. She told my son she'd give it back at the end of the year. This is what he brought home. Apparently, her chosen place to display it was in an east-facing window.
    I worked so hard on this thing and was so freaking proud of it. How it looks now is exactly how I feel: deflated.

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WTF? That idiot should be paying you. How did she not notice this was happening and move it??

    #3

    Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future

    Damaged black car with front-end collision parked by the roadside, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    #4

    This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff

    Worn and mold-damaged beige high heels left on carpet, showing severe damage from people borrowing shoes.

    My mom borrowed my (nearly new) heels months ago and forgot them in her car… She found them like this today.

    #5

    I Let A Colleague Borrow One Of My Favorite Books, And It Was Returned To Me With The Pages Written On And Stuffed With Sticky Notes

    Worn and damaged borrowed book with folded, torn pages and handwritten notes showing signs of wear and misuse.

    #6

    Roommate Let His Friend Use My Cast Iron Pan, She Ran It Through The Dishwasher, And Then He Left It In There For Days

    Rusty and damaged cast iron skillet left on stovetop, showing signs of neglect and wear from borrowing.

    Been seasoning this pan since I was 14 :/

    #7

    Borrowed My Car To A Friend And This Is How He Returned It. (I'm A Non-Smoker)

    Car ashtray filled with cigarette butts and ashes showing damage in borrowed vehicle interior.

    Patrick H
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hell no! Not only will the smell bother you, it has now lost value.

    #8

    I Let Someone Borrow My Knife At Work, This Is How They Gave It Back To Me

    Bent knife blade showing damage, illustrating infuriating pics of people damaging things they borrowed.

    #9

    My Brother Borrowed One Of My Books And This Is How I Got It Back

    Worn and damaged pages of a borrowed book showing heavy creases and dirt from infuriating damage.

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is why you do not store books in your bathroom right next to the shower cubicle.

    #10

    This Is What Happens When You Let Someone Borrow Your Truck

    Old brown pickup truck severely damaged with dents and crushed roof, showing infuriating pics of people damaging things borrowed.

    #11

    My Mom Let Her Friend Borrow Her Van For The Day And It Got Returned With This

    Scratched silver car door with name carved into the paint, showing damage from borrowed item misuse.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently she was using it for business, rather than personal convenience. I hope she made enough to pay you for the damage. And probably for sanitizing the back seat.

    #12

    I Let My Colleague Borrow My Laptop Charger For A Meeting. This Is How He Returned It

    Hand holding a damaged charging cable with frayed wire near a laptop keyboard in an indoor setting.

    When I mentioned it to him, he told me it was “clearly an accident” and said I can “easily buy another one.”

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess it's too much to expect an apology at the very least. Also? YOU buy them another one.

    #13

    My Mom Borrowed My Gaming Mouse Because She Lost Hers. This Is How She Returned It

    Worn and damaged computer mouse showing signs of heavy use and damage on a wooden surface, illustrating borrowed item damage.

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has Mommy been using snail slime and mashed potatoes to wash her hands?

    #14

    My Son Asked To Borrow Some Duct Tape... This Is What He Gave Me Back. Somehow Took Out The Entire Middle And Just Left The Sides

    Close-up of black tape chewed and damaged, showing signs of wear from people damaging things they borrowed.

    #15

    Before And After My Little Brother “Borrowed” My Racket For Badminton Practice

    Damaged badminton racket with broken strings, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    #16

    Sister Borrowed My Guitar And Broke It

    Acoustic guitar with broken and loose strings showing damage from people borrowing and mishandling it.

    #17

    I Let A Kid In My Class Borrow My Calculator, I Got It Back Covered In Scribbles

    Calculator keypad scratched and damaged from use, showing signs of wear and tear on borrowed device.

    #18

    Friend Borrowed My Laptop. Said He Left It In His Car For A Day. What's Going On With The Screen?

    Laptop screen displaying a Wikipedia article with visible water damage, illustrating borrowing damage concepts.

    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's weird how some people go above and beyond to mess your stuff up. Most times, it seems more than just an accident. People are inconsiderate 😒 🙄 😑 and don't care enough.

    #19

    My Computer After I Let My Friend Borrow It

    Broken laptop with shattered screen and missing keyboard keys showing damage from people borrowing things carelessly.

    #20

    I Let My Sister Borrow My AirPods. This Is How She Gave Them Back To Me

    White earbuds with severe dirt and stains, illustrating damage caused by people borrowing and mishandling items.

    Apparently, it’s from her hair dye. I’ve tried everything, and the stain won’t come out. The fact that it happens to be the color of earwax annoys me the most.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what I thought it was. Dye still sucks, but less so.

    #21

    When Someone Borrows Your Needle Nose Pliers And Returns Them Like This

    Close-up of damaged pliers with bent tips on lined notebook paper, showing people damaging things they borrowed.

    #22

    Girlfriend Borrowed The Car This Morning And Just Sent Me This

    Spilled coffee in car cup holders with a tangled wire, illustrating damage caused by careless people borrowing items.

    #23

    I Think My Husband’s Going To Realize I Borrowed One Of His Extension Cords

    Tangled and poorly stored extension cords hanging on wall hooks showing damage from careless use and borrowing.

    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you tired at least. Someone who wasn't considerate would of just tossed it in a corner and left it.

    #24

    Loaned My Wife’s Brother My Truck So He Could Move. This Is What Greeted Me When I Got It Back

    Car dashboard showing fuel gauge on empty with low fuel warning, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    #25

    And They Wonder Why I Don’t Let Anyone Use My Knife. Found This Hanging Up On The Magnet

    Knife with a heavily damaged blade, illustrating infuriating damage to things people borrowed from others.

    #26

    Let My Girlfriend Borrow My Controller For One Set, Never Again. What Is This

    Hand holding a damaged game controller with a broken grip and tangled cable, showing infuriating pics of people damaging things borrowed.

    #27

    Let My Friend Borrow My Honey. This Is How It Came Back

    Hand holding a jar with a damaged broken lid, showing infuriating damage to borrowed belongings.

    #28

    I Let My Brother Ride My E-Bike. This Is How He Returned It

    Broken key stuck inside a device, illustrating one of the infuriating pics of people damaging things they borrowed.

    I’ve had the bike for maybe 2 weeks. I let him ride it to work yesterday because I didn’t need to ride it. I rode it to work today and when I took the battery off I saw the key and the battery. This is how I get it back? Not only that, but when I push the bike the chain makes a clicking sound.
    This is my first time owning an ebike and I have no idea what to do. When I would ride it to work before the battery would stay on 6 bars the whole way there and would only go down 1 bar when I got back home. On the way to work today it went down 3 bars and the 2nd bar is flashing indicating it’s going to drop down again. I don’t even know if I’ll make it home in 6 hours or not, I’ve got nobody to pick me up so I’ll have to see how this goes and hope for the best.
    I keep the e-bike in side to stay out of the rain. The battery is always removed from the bike when not in use.
    He promised he would take care of it and if it rains he said he wouldn’t ride it. He lied.

    #29

    My Mom Let Me Borrow Her Cd. Broke It When I Tried To Pop It Off

    Hand holding a damaged cracked CD case with a broken disc inside showing people damaging borrowed items.

    #30

    Let My Friend Borrow A Nintendo Switch Game. One Week Later It’s Damaged

    Two damaged Nintendo game cartridges showing broken and chipped edges, illustrating borrowed items being ruined.

    Let my friend borrow Splatoon 3 for about a week. when I asked for it back. As I went to go play it was all messed up looking and wouldn’t work, it would also freeze up the entire console causing me to keep restarting it as I kept hoping it would work.

    For comparison I put it next to a non damaged game in the second pic.

    #31

    My Mom Borrowed My Car. Got It Back Smelling Like Cigarettes And My Mints Perfectly Trapped In My Cup Holder

    Sours candy container damaged and crushed inside a car cup holder, illustrating frustration of people damaging things they borrowed.

    #32

    My Friend Borrowed One Of My Records And Returned It 4 Days Later Like This

    Scratched and damaged borrowed vinyl record showing clear wear and tear from misuse by others.

    #33

    Dad Borrowed My Tablet, Sat On It And Then Returned It Like This. God Damnit

    Shattered tablet screen held in hand, showing severe damage, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    #34

    I Gave A Kid A Pencil, This Is How I Got It Back

    Broken pencil damaged by people borrowing it, showing signs of heavy use and wear on a grid-patterned surface.

    #35

    My Coworker Returned The Front Desk Stapler Like This. Told Me It Ran Out Of Staples

    Stapler with damaged and bent metal parts on a desk, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    #36

    My Brother Taking My Bluetooth Headset Without Permission And Returning It Like This

    Headphones with a broken USB connector showing damage from people borrowing and mishandling items.

    #37

    Friend Asked To Borrow My Soldering Iron, And He Returned It Like This

    Close-up of a broken soldering iron tip showing damage in infuriating pics of people damaging things they borrowed.

    #38

    Let Someone Borrow One Of My Nice Pens. Was Returned Like This (Compare To Top Pen)

    Two black Pilot G-2 pens on a wooden surface, one broken and damaged, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    #39

    Let A Friend Borrow My Magnetic Beads About A Week Ago. Got Bored Today And Decided To Rebuild The Original Cube (How It Was When Borrowed)

    Rainbow-colored magnetic balls partially assembled with some separated on a light wooden surface showing damage from borrowing.

    One blue bead is missing and I can’t make the whole cube now.

    #40

    My Neighbor Borrowed My Hedge Trimmer. This Is What She Did To My Extension Cord

    Close-up of a damaged, frayed power cable showing exposed wires from people damaging things they borrowed.

    Bonus points for the best way how to fix this.

    Patrick H
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take it to a hardware store, and just about any of the staff walking the aisles could help you.

    #41

    My Ex-Wife Borrowed My Car Saying She Needed More Room. She Left Me Her Mini Cooper. This Is The Tire

    Close-up of a severely damaged car tire with exposed wires, showing infuriating damage to borrowed items.

    I'm sure some people would consider this more than mildly infuriating but I guess she didn't have the money to get it fixed and this was her way of asking for help. she can't be driving my son around on a tire like that it's not safe. "Well it wasn't my car" would be a terrible eulogy.

    #42

    My Cousin Told Me He Took Up Guitar And My Grandmother Suggested I Lend Him One Of Mine. Got It Back After A Month And Noticed Something A Bit Off

    Close-up of a guitar headstock with broken tuning peg showing damage from borrowed item misuse.

    #43

    Let My Friend Borrow A Tent I Just Bought

    Hand with smartwatch showing fingertip caught in a damaged torn mesh screen, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    I was on a camping trip with a social circle. A friend knew I was leave the same day as he was arriving. Friend asked to borrow my tent. Told him to be careful as it was a new tent and I spent almost 300 on it. This is how he returns it.

    #44

    I Let My Brother Borrow My Car Once And He Burns My Cup Holder With His Rig

    Close-up of a car cup holder with a melted plastic item stuck to the damaged surface, showing damage from borrowing.

    #45

    Someone Borrowed My USB-C To Micro USB Adapter At Work While I Was Out Of Office, And This Is What I Came Back To

    Damaged USB adapter resting on a hand, showcasing a common example of people damaging things they borrowed.

    #46

    Let My Friend Borrow My Earbuds For A Week

    Close-up of damaged wireless earbuds with debris inside, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    Before giving them to him, I took a toothpick to the insides, and wiped down the tips with disinfecting wipes, making sure that they were spotless. I'm a very clean person, almost to the point of being a mild germaphobe. I specifically asked him to take care of them, as they are $300 Sennheiser MTW 4s. He only asked to borrow them for a week, and I kind of forgot about it. A month later, I ask for them back, and he legit spends almost 20 minutes rooting through his wreck of a room before he finally pulls them out of a random pair of jeans on his floor. I thank him and head home shortly after. I pop the case open to give them a disinfecting wipe down before using them again, and see this abomination. Common sense and human decency people. sigh

    #47

    Let My Buddy Borrow My Truck For A Couple Days

    Vehicle damaged in multiple ways including dented fender, scratched tailgate, stained seat, and torn carpet shown in collage.

    My friend was redoing a small bathroom over a long weekend and asked to borrow my truck. I got it back with big dent on the front fender, the plastic cap on tailgate missing and big dent, some permanent stains on my passenger seat and the carpet. Also truck has about 3/4 tank of gas, maybe a little more, now it has so little gas the needle doesn't move off the bottom position, over $100 to fill up.

    #48

    Let My Friend Borrow My Oculus, And He Broke The Controller. It Doesn’t Turn On

    Broken plastic controller button held in hand showing damage from borrowed item abuse.

    #49

    When You Need To Use The Air Mattress For The First Time Since Borrowing It Out 1 Year Ago

    Hand holding a torn and damaged inflatable object inside a beige fabric container showing people damaging things they borrowed.

    No idea if the person borrowing it did this or if it's from storage.

    #50

    My Sister Is Borrowing My Car And Annoyed Someone Because She Kept Parking In The Handicapped Parking Space. So They Keyed My Car In Retaliation

    Close-up of a scratched car door with an orange side marker, showing damage from borrowed property.

    #51

    Don’t Lend People Your Pods

    Dirty and damaged wireless earbud case showing infuriating pics of people damaging things they borrowed.

    #52

    My Friend Though The Red Box Meant "Negative"

    Car dashboard and tire pressure monitors showing a severely underinflated tire, highlighting borrower damage issues

    My friend borrows my car for work when I don't need it, and this evening he texted me this photo. I called him and he kept saying "it's at negative 5. I figured I'd send you a picture and let you deal with it in the morning." He thought the 5 with a red box around it meant the tire was 5psi below the recommended amount. Finally, I sent him the screenshot of the app stating the tire was flat and it still took a $5 air pressure gauge and 45 minutes to convince him otherwise, and he still doesn't fully believe me.

    #53

    Loaned My Neighbor An Extension Cord A Couple Weeks Ago. Found This In My Garage This Morning

    Tangled orange extension cord in a cluttered garage corner with various tools hanging above, showing careless damage.

    #54

    Just Can’t Have Nice Things

    Close-up of a damaged scope cap on a rifle, illustrating infuriating damage caused by borrowing equipment carelessly.

    #55

    This Knife Blade Was 15 Days Old. Still Factory Sharp, When I Handed It To A Coworker Who Wanted To Borrow My Pliers. He Had It For 15 Mins

    Partially broken multi-tool knife blade showing damage to the metal edge, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    #56

    I Borrowed My Freshly Sharpened Axe To A Friend. He Got Mad At Me For Telling Him To Be Careful With It. He Returned It Like This

    Worn and damaged axe blade showing the effects of people damaging things they borrowed in everyday use.

    #57

    Cousin Borrowed Keyboard. Returned Like This

    Worn and damaged Logitech G510 keyboard showing heavy use and signs of people damaging things they borrowed.

    #58

    I Gave My Old Laptop To My Friend To Play Games With Me And The Rest Of Us Because He Didn’t Have A PC And Bought A Normal New Mouse For Him 1 Month Back

    Worn-out laptop keyboard and scratched HP mouse showing damage to borrowed computer accessories.

    #59

    I Let My Friend Borrow My Earbuds For The Weekend Since He Lost His, Let's Just Say I'm No Longer Gonna Let Him Use My Stuff (I Still Don't Know Wtf He Did)

    Damaged broken earphones with exposed wires on a fabric surface showing infuriating damage to borrowed items

    #60

    Loaned My Car To My Mom While Hers Is In The Shop. Today She Returned It Like This

    Close-up of a car front with a large scrape and damage, illustrating people damaging things they borrowed.

    #61

    Person I Borrowed My Charger Cable To Brought It Back With Nutella Inside

    Close-up of a damaged USB-C charger with rust inside, illustrating infuriating pics of people damaging things they borrowed.

    #62

    "Friend" Asked To Borrow My Phone While He Went On A Road Trip So He Could Call His Mom. This Is How My Phone Looks Like Now

    Hand holding an LG smartphone with a severely cracked screen showing damage from borrowing.

    Patrick H
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you ever loan out your phone, especially for an extended period of time?

    #63

    I Let My Dad Use My Earbuds Last Night And I Didn’t Check Before An 11 Hour Flight

    Hand holding a broken AirPods case with missing earbuds, illustrating damage to borrowed electronic items.

    #64

    Let Someone Borrow My Truck This Is How It Was Returned

    Car interior damage and dirty floor mats, broken parts, exhaust pipe, and warning light showing service engine soon.

    #65

    My Friend Borrowed My 100$ Calculator And Returned An Identical Broken One

    Old Texas Instruments calculator with cracked screen and missing buttons showing damage from borrowing misuse

    #66

    I Gave My Colleague A Book To Read A Few Sentences Out Loud And She Bended It All Over. Ain't Smooth Anymore

    Close-up of a damaged book spine highlighting infuriating pics of people damaging things they borrowed.

    I have read almost half of it and it was completely flat and smooth. Can't focus on the plot now that I feel it while holding. I'm so annoyed.

    Patrick H
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can you stand to read a paperback without creasing the spine?

