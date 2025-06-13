To see just how bad it gets, we've scoured the internet for the worst examples of people returning borrowed items in an atrocious state. From broken computer mice to wrecked cars and ruined attire, these entries might make your blood boil at least a little bit.

Most of us have borrowed a thing or two from a friend or acquaintance. But there's an unspoked rule of borrowing: you have to return the item in the same condition you got it in. Since people are even bad at returning cash (25% of Americans say they never got back the money they lent to a loved one), can we really expect anything more with physical property?

#1 My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days, And Gave It Back Like This

#2 I Let My Son's Teacher Borrow The Penguin Sculpture I Made And She Left It In A Windowsill For 6 Months
I spent several hours moulding and painting this penguin. It was lightweight, rubbery and pretty indestructible, so when my son asked to bring it to school for show and tell I figured the worst that could happen would be it getting detached from the base, so l obliged. His teacher liked it so much she asked to "borrow" it to use as a decoration in her classroom. She told my son she'd give it back at the end of the year. This is what he brought home. Apparently, her chosen place to display it was in an east-facing window.

I worked so hard on this thing and was so freaking proud of it. How it looks now is exactly how I feel: deflated.



#3 Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future

#4 This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff
My mom borrowed my (nearly new) heels months ago and forgot them in her car… She found them like this today.



#5 I Let A Colleague Borrow One Of My Favorite Books, And It Was Returned To Me With The Pages Written On And Stuffed With Sticky Notes

#6 Roommate Let His Friend Use My Cast Iron Pan, She Ran It Through The Dishwasher, And Then He Left It In There For Days
Been seasoning this pan since I was 14 :/



#7 Borrowed My Car To A Friend And This Is How He Returned It. (I'm A Non-Smoker)

#8 I Let Someone Borrow My Knife At Work, This Is How They Gave It Back To Me

#9 My Brother Borrowed One Of My Books And This Is How I Got It Back

#10 This Is What Happens When You Let Someone Borrow Your Truck

#11 My Mom Let Her Friend Borrow Her Van For The Day And It Got Returned With This

#12 I Let My Colleague Borrow My Laptop Charger For A Meeting. This Is How He Returned It
When I mentioned it to him, he told me it was "clearly an accident" and said I can "easily buy another one."



#13 My Mom Borrowed My Gaming Mouse Because She Lost Hers. This Is How She Returned It

#14 My Son Asked To Borrow Some Duct Tape... This Is What He Gave Me Back. Somehow Took Out The Entire Middle And Just Left The Sides

#15 Before And After My Little Brother "Borrowed" My Racket For Badminton Practice

#16 Sister Borrowed My Guitar And Broke It

#17 I Let A Kid In My Class Borrow My Calculator, I Got It Back Covered In Scribbles

#18 Friend Borrowed My Laptop. Said He Left It In His Car For A Day. What's Going On With The Screen?

#19 My Computer After I Let My Friend Borrow It

#20 I Let My Sister Borrow My AirPods. This Is How She Gave Them Back To Me
Apparently, it's from her hair dye. I've tried everything, and the stain won't come out. The fact that it happens to be the color of earwax annoys me the most.



#21 When Someone Borrows Your Needle Nose Pliers And Returns Them Like This

#22 Girlfriend Borrowed The Car This Morning And Just Sent Me This

#23 I Think My Husband's Going To Realize I Borrowed One Of His Extension Cords

#24 Loaned My Wife's Brother My Truck So He Could Move. This Is What Greeted Me When I Got It Back

#25 And They Wonder Why I Don't Let Anyone Use My Knife. Found This Hanging Up On The Magnet

#26 Let My Girlfriend Borrow My Controller For One Set, Never Again. What Is This

#27 Let My Friend Borrow My Honey. This Is How It Came Back

#28 I Let My Brother Ride My E-Bike. This Is How He Returned It Share icon I’ve had the bike for maybe 2 weeks. I let him ride it to work yesterday because I didn’t need to ride it. I rode it to work today and when I took the battery off I saw the key and the battery. This is how I get it back? Not only that, but when I push the bike the chain makes a clicking sound.

This is my first time owning an ebike and I have no idea what to do. When I would ride it to work before the battery would stay on 6 bars the whole way there and would only go down 1 bar when I got back home. On the way to work today it went down 3 bars and the 2nd bar is flashing indicating it’s going to drop down again. I don’t even know if I’ll make it home in 6 hours or not, I’ve got nobody to pick me up so I’ll have to see how this goes and hope for the best.

I keep the e-bike in side to stay out of the rain. The battery is always removed from the bike when not in use.

He promised he would take care of it and if it rains he said he wouldn’t ride it. He lied.



#29 My Mom Let Me Borrow Her Cd. Broke It When I Tried To Pop It Off

#30 Let My Friend Borrow A Nintendo Switch Game. One Week Later It's Damaged
Let my friend borrow Splatoon 3 for about a week. when I asked for it back. As I went to go play it was all messed up looking and wouldn't work, it would also freeze up the entire console causing me to keep restarting it as I kept hoping it would work.



For comparison I put it next to a non damaged game in the second pic.



#31 My Mom Borrowed My Car. Got It Back Smelling Like Cigarettes And My Mints Perfectly Trapped In My Cup Holder

#32 My Friend Borrowed One Of My Records And Returned It 4 Days Later Like This

#33 Dad Borrowed My Tablet, Sat On It And Then Returned It Like This. God Damnit

#34 I Gave A Kid A Pencil, This Is How I Got It Back

#35 My Coworker Returned The Front Desk Stapler Like This. Told Me It Ran Out Of Staples

#36 My Brother Taking My Bluetooth Headset Without Permission And Returning It Like This

#37 Friend Asked To Borrow My Soldering Iron, And He Returned It Like This

#38 Let Someone Borrow One Of My Nice Pens. Was Returned Like This (Compare To Top Pen)

#39 Let A Friend Borrow My Magnetic Beads About A Week Ago. Got Bored Today And Decided To Rebuild The Original Cube (How It Was When Borrowed)
One blue bead is missing and I can't make the whole cube now.



#40 My Neighbor Borrowed My Hedge Trimmer. This Is What She Did To My Extension Cord
Bonus points for the best way how to fix this.



#41 My Ex-Wife Borrowed My Car Saying She Needed More Room. She Left Me Her Mini Cooper. This Is The Tire
I'm sure some people would consider this more than mildly infuriating but I guess she didn't have the money to get it fixed and this was her way of asking for help. she can't be driving my son around on a tire like that it's not safe. "Well it wasn't my car" would be a terrible eulogy.



#42 My Cousin Told Me He Took Up Guitar And My Grandmother Suggested I Lend Him One Of Mine. Got It Back After A Month And Noticed Something A Bit Off

#43 Let My Friend Borrow A Tent I Just Bought
I was on a camping trip with a social circle. A friend knew I was leave the same day as he was arriving. Friend asked to borrow my tent. Told him to be careful as it was a new tent and I spent almost 300 on it. This is how he returns it.



#44 I Let My Brother Borrow My Car Once And He Burns My Cup Holder With His Rig

#45 Someone Borrowed My USB-C To Micro USB Adapter At Work While I Was Out Of Office, And This Is What I Came Back To

#46 Let My Friend Borrow My Earbuds For A Week
Before giving them to him, I took a toothpick to the insides, and wiped down the tips with disinfecting wipes, making sure that they were spotless. I'm a very clean person, almost to the point of being a mild germaphobe. I specifically asked him to take care of them, as they are $300 Sennheiser MTW 4s. He only asked to borrow them for a week, and I kind of forgot about it. A month later, I ask for them back, and he legit spends almost 20 minutes rooting through his wreck of a room before he finally pulls them out of a random pair of jeans on his floor. I thank him and head home shortly after. I pop the case open to give them a disinfecting wipe down before using them again, and see this abomination. Common sense and human decency people. sigh



#47 Let My Buddy Borrow My Truck For A Couple Days
My friend was redoing a small bathroom over a long weekend and asked to borrow my truck. I got it back with big dent on the front fender, the plastic cap on tailgate missing and big dent, some permanent stains on my passenger seat and the carpet. Also truck has about 3/4 tank of gas, maybe a little more, now it has so little gas the needle doesn't move off the bottom position, over $100 to fill up.



#48 Let My Friend Borrow My Oculus, And He Broke The Controller. It Doesn't Turn On

#49 When You Need To Use The Air Mattress For The First Time Since Borrowing It Out 1 Year Ago
No idea if the person borrowing it did this or if it's from storage.



#50 My Sister Is Borrowing My Car And Annoyed Someone Because She Kept Parking In The Handicapped Parking Space. So They Keyed My Car In Retaliation

#51 Don't Lend People Your Pods

#52 My Friend Though The Red Box Meant "Negative"
My friend borrows my car for work when I don't need it, and this evening he texted me this photo. I called him and he kept saying "it's at negative 5. I figured I'd send you a picture and let you deal with it in the morning." He thought the 5 with a red box around it meant the tire was 5psi below the recommended amount. Finally, I sent him the screenshot of the app stating the tire was flat and it still took a $5 air pressure gauge and 45 minutes to convince him otherwise, and he still doesn't fully believe me.



#53 Loaned My Neighbor An Extension Cord A Couple Weeks Ago. Found This In My Garage This Morning

#54 Just Can't Have Nice Things

#55 This Knife Blade Was 15 Days Old. Still Factory Sharp, When I Handed It To A Coworker Who Wanted To Borrow My Pliers. He Had It For 15 Mins

#56 I Borrowed My Freshly Sharpened Axe To A Friend. He Got Mad At Me For Telling Him To Be Careful With It. He Returned It Like This

#57 Cousin Borrowed Keyboard. Returned Like This

#58 I Gave My Old Laptop To My Friend To Play Games With Me And The Rest Of Us Because He Didn't Have A PC And Bought A Normal New Mouse For Him 1 Month Back

#59 I Let My Friend Borrow My Earbuds For The Weekend Since He Lost His, Let's Just Say I'm No Longer Gonna Let Him Use My Stuff (I Still Don't Know Wtf He Did)

#60 Loaned My Car To My Mom While Hers Is In The Shop. Today She Returned It Like This

#61 Person I Borrowed My Charger Cable To Brought It Back With Nutella Inside

#62 "Friend" Asked To Borrow My Phone While He Went On A Road Trip So He Could Call His Mom. This Is How My Phone Looks Like Now

#63 I Let My Dad Use My Earbuds Last Night And I Didn't Check Before An 11 Hour Flight

#64 Let Someone Borrow My Truck This Is How It Was Returned

#65 My Friend Borrowed My 100$ Calculator And Returned An Identical Broken One

