ADVERTISEMENT

They say that a manager can have a greater impact on a person’s mental health than a therapist. A good leader can boost one’s morale and productivity, while a horrible boss not only causes stress at work but may also affect one’s personal life. 

This list is about the latter. It exposes some of the worst managers any employee can have, from denying paid time off to firing someone because they had to attend to a sick loved one’s needs. 

If you’ve been in the unfortunate situation of having a deplorable employer, this may hit right in the feels in the most infuriating way.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just "Turn It Off"

Screenshot of a social media post where a business owner refuses to pay menstrual leave, sparking reasons to hate their boss.

zruxr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    This Is Disgusting

    Tweet showing a worker sharing why they hate their boss after being denied bereavement leave by Disney.

    Randry66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    What Kind Of Psycho Asks That, Expecting The Answer To Be Anything Other Than Family?

    Tweet screenshot showing a user sharing a story about conflict with a boss, highlighting why people hate their boss.

    MaggieMcMiller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    With younger people comprising a significant portion of the workforce, values and approaches to work have also undergone considerable changes. Loyalty to a job, for one, is no longer the same. 

    A report by SHRM featured a survey by business consulting firm West Monroe that revealed 45 percent of employees who have been with their current employer for less than a year had already begun applying to new jobs.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today. Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck

    Text conversation screenshot showing why people hate their boss, with complaints about unfair treatment and toxic work environment.

    hestolemysmile Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    At My Significant Other’s Workplace (Which Is Also My Old Workplace), Absolutely Terrifying

    Printed sign stating no isn't an option when asked to do something by management, illustrating why people hate their boss.

    RedQueen303 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Just Found I'm The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years

    Screenshot of a resignation email explaining dissatisfaction with pay and treatment by boss shared by employees who hate their boss

    ForkySpoony97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    HR technologist Ken Ohler notes that “the compact between employer and employee is fragile” and “loyalty has its limits.” As he told SHRM, one point of vulnerability is when a boss frustrates and disengages their staff to the point where a competitor could lure them by offering something better, either through salary or benefits. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Even if pay is in the right place, lack of strategic direction from leaders, frustration with work processes or technology, or lack of development could create the opening for another employer to steal top talent,” Ohler said.

    #7

    10 Days After We Had Our Baby. My Mind Was Genuinely Blown. What Would Your Response Have Been?

    Screenshot of a text showing a boss asking for weekend help due to being short staffed at work.

    Wowbobwow1995 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    attilangyn avatar
    ChugChug
    ChugChug
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See you in 2 years when my maternity leave finished.. haha

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    My Boss Fired Everyone And Didn’t Even Tell Us

    Reddit post showing frustration with a boss for firing employees without informing them, highlighting why people hate their boss.

    AloneInYourCloset Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    I Have Been Wanting To Quit My Job Of 10 Years Took A Mental Health Day To Think About It This Is What I Wake Up To

    Screenshot of a harsh text from a boss questioning an employee's absence, illustrating why people hate their boss.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In our intro, we mentioned that managers have a significant impact on employees’ mental health. Psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein gave some specific examples in an article for Psychology Today

    Micromanagers are a classic example of a toxic boss. Apart from causing severe anxiety, Dr. Bernstein says these types of managers can also destroy an employee’s confidence and even cause depression.

    #10

    Old Manager Texting Me

    Screenshot of text messages showing unwanted repeated messages from a boss contributing to why people hate their boss online.

    Old manager keeps texting me, blocked him by phone number the first time but just checked again months later and he found me on facebook. I worked with this man when I was 16 years old. Pretty gross if you ask me.

    AgreeableFarmer1082 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?

    Notice about new policies for crew members warning of automatic suspension for weekend call outs shared by people who hate their boss.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    My Boss Says “I Suck” For Being Sick And Then Uses His Own Record To Make Me Feel Bad

    Text message exchange showing why people hate their boss, featuring harsh responses about calling out sick from work.

    SIN0FWRVTH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “When employees feel they have no control over their work, it can create a sense of helplessness and erode their self-worth,” Dr. Bernstein wrote, noting that micromanagement can make an employee second-guess every decision, which may make them detest a job, even the ones they used to love. 
    #13

    My Boss Knew I Was Moving Into A New Apartment The Day Before My Summer Holidays. She Fired Me And Didn’t Let My Coworkers Know

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing why people hate their boss for unprofessional and unfair treatment.

     I was meant to start the shift in August, nobody knew I wasn’t coming.

    starzch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My New Manager Wrote This Up Today. Non-Union Grocery Business In Ohio. What Are My Options? Is This Legal? I've Heard Of The Nlra; Is That What I Need To Combat This?

    A printed company note warning that discussing pay with other employees is unacceptable, showing why employees hate their boss.

    jrbiff18 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    My Boss Denied My Medical Request A Month In Advance, The First Time Ever, Even Requesting A Day Off

    Screenshot of a rejected unpaid time off request showing a reason to see manager, highlighting why people hate their boss.

    baddiebusted Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There’s also the boss with unrealistic expectations. They’re the ones who assign unreasonable deadlines while also expecting flawless output and on-time delivery. They may also reject an employee’s request for a timeline adjustment. 

    Dr. Bernstein says managers with unfeasible demands not only lead to burnout, but also to chronic stress and physical health issues. 

    “When employees are constantly pushed beyond their limits, they can experience emotional exhaustion and a diminished sense of accomplishment,” he added.
    #16

    Convo Between My Coworker Who Quit And My Boss

    Text message exchange showing a quit notice and a rude boss response, highlighting reasons people hate their boss.

    brzie_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Manager Glued The Volume Button On The Phone So We Can’t Change It

    Close-up of office phone with a damaged volume control button, illustrating why people share pics of why they hate their boss.

    roses_sunflowers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My GF Has Asked For Reduced Hours At Her Work For 2 Weeks, And They’ve Been Ignored... Today, She Asked To Come In Late, And This Was The Manager's Reply

    Text message conversation showing an employee explaining work and school challenges, highlighting reasons people hate their boss.

    Miana09 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "You Are Replaceable" "Okay, Then I Quit" "No, Not Like That"

    Text message exchange showing why people hate their boss due to unreasonable demands and disregard for employee time off.

    42words Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Boss Wouldn't Accept My Resignation Letter

    User sharing a detailed story about why they hate their boss after resignation refusal and unfair work conditions.

    HistoricalReception7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Boss Ate Half Of My Lunch While I Was In The Bathroom

    Reddit post where a user shares a story about their boss eating half of their lunch, illustrating why people hate their boss.

    bunnybunbun777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Boss: "As Your Boss, I Don't Have To Answer Your Calls. But You Do Have To Answer Mine"

    Screenshot of a Reddit post sharing a frustrating quote from a boss, illustrating why people hate their boss.

    warrenomaha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Subordinate" and "Your Superiors" are terms that make me immediately look for another job.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Got Fired After Having Allergic Reaction To Second Vaccine Dose

    Text message exchange showing a worker explaining illness and a strict boss refusing approved time off on work phone.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I'm Quite Annoyed And Want To Reply Accordingly, But I'm Unsure If My Words Hold Any Truth

    Text message conversation showing frustration over company phone use outside contractual work hours, highlighting reasons employees hate their boss.

    Aussie_Psycho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Toxic Workplace Boss Pays Ex-Employee In Motor-Oiled Covered Pennies

    Man stands near wheelbarrow filled with 91,515 oiled pennies, illustrating why people share pics of why they hate their boss

    your_cards_are_yuck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Why Is Working While You’re Sick A Badge Of Honor? It’s Dumb

    Text message conversation highlighting why people hate their boss, focusing on workplace flu updates and reaction.

    Upstairs_Bad_9143 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Logical

    Chat conversation showing why people hate their boss with arguments about being late and message timestamps.

    MrProfessorRetard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    I Got Fired And They Still Expected Me To Come In For My Shift

    Chat conversation showing reasons why people hate their boss with messages about being fired and unfinished work.

    Internal_Scale3991 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    The Joy Of Working In Retail

    Screenshot of a boss explaining rigid work schedules and refusing to adjust days off in a retail job setting.

    MrPeaceDude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Call The Health Department And Tell Them What That Restaurant Is Doing

    Text message exchange showing employee confronting boss about serving expired food, highlighting reasons people hate their boss.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    This Broom That My Boss Expects Us To Sweep The Floor With

    Person sweeping a tiled floor wearing casual shoes, illustrating reasons people hate their boss with cleaning tasks.

    D33Omega Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Why Do Boomers Think This Is Funny?

    Man wearing sunglasses and cap outdoors, sharing a story about why people hate their boss and luxury car comments.

    9879528 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    What If I Get Fired Because I Take The Bus To Work?

    Reddit post about concerns of getting fired for taking the bus to work, shared as a reason why people hate their boss.

    thefunk123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Imagine Paying Poverty Wages And Then Demanding Loyalty

    Screenshot of a Reddit post showing a user sharing why they hate their boss over unfair work expectations and divided attention.

    bmaeder2020 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)

    Office sign showing a new rule requiring extra work time for employees who are late, a reason people hate their boss.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Walked Into Upper Management’s Office Today And Found This Gem

    Whiteboard listing 10 things that require zero talent, shared in a screenshot explaining why people hate their boss.

    Rickehr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who do they think is working for them, one of Dickens' orphans?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    Got Fired, Asked When My Final Cheque Would Be Available. Didn’t Get Back To Me, Filed A Complaint Via My Local Labour Board. This Is The Text I Got Back From My Former Manager

    Text conversation showing why people hate their boss with messages about revoked referrals and professional disappointment.

    I worked in car sales, and have a detailing business that I run on the side. Do keep in mind this is not the owner or general manager of this business but instead the sales manager which means my report doesn’t affect him whatsoever.

    Puzzleheaded-Food939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Manager Keeps Parking In The Handicap Loading/Unloading Zone

    Black car illegally parked across two handicapped spots in front of a building, illustrating reasons why people hate their boss.

    FerrumAnulum323 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Got Fired For “Telling The Boss How To Do His Job” When All I Did Was Say “We Can’t Obstruct A Fire Escape”

    Cluttered stairwell and narrow exit blocked by cardboard boxes and crates, illustrating why people hate their boss.

    Sudden_Chard8860 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    How Is This Even Legal

    Text message exchange showing why some people share screenshots about why they hate their boss over strict work demands.

    responsiblelie69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Proved My Boss Wrong (By Getting A 40k Raise)

    Reddit post sharing why they hate their boss, detailing toxic work environment and plans to leave for a better job offer.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Today Is The First Official Day Of My Vacation. I Barely Made It 4 Hours Before Some Trouser Stain Texted Me For Help, And Wouldn't Take "No" For An Answer

    Screenshot of work chat showing employee explaining PTO while boss demands urgent access, highlighting why people hate their boss.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Encouraged My Cousin To Quit Her Job And She Finally Stood Up For Herself

    Text message conversation showing an employee refusing to work on Sunday and boss insisting on discipline, illustrating why people hate their boss.

    1in7billion_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Is The Store Manager Allowed To Do This?

    Screenshot of a text message demanding coworkers pay $25 to replace missing money, highlighting why people hate their boss.

    52_pickup_limes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    We Can’t Turn Off Harsh Lights Anymore

    Light switch locked in off position with a Master padlock, illustrating why people hate their boss frustrations.

    My coworker and I work in an office that has built in lights to our desks. They’re a lot less harsh on the eyes than the overhead light. Apparently our manager has a problem with this and I walk in this morning to find this…. Only on our office.

    Commercial-Medium-85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Boss Won’t Turn On The AC And I Feel Like I’m Having A Heat Stroke. I Don’t Understand Why He Won’t. Is It Normal To Not Have AC On In Pizzerias At 86 F?

    Thermostat displaying 86 degrees, illustrating why people are sharing pics and screenshots of why they hate their boss.

    Bhoklagemapreetykhau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Not The Manager Tryna Fake Being A Therapist

    Screenshot of a Twitter user sharing a story of frustrations with their boss, highlighting reasons people hate their boss.

    chri5555tine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I’m Still In Shock

    Text message screenshot showing confusion and frustration between employee and boss, highlighting why people hate their boss.

    ScooterBobb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Yeah, Let Me Just Cancel All My Plans. I’ve Made Months In Advance. Be Right There

    Text message exchange showing a boss demanding work during time off and telling the employee to find another job.

    andale_guey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    My Girlfriends Boss Handed This To Her In Her Office Saying, "These Are Being Handed Out From The Company." I'm Not Sure If This Is A Christmas Gift. What Do You All Think?

    Plastic bag filled with dirty potatoes left on a wooden bench, illustrating why people hate their boss complaints.

    Forex4x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Sure You Will Boss

    Text message exchange showing disagreement over payment of a $1000 sign on bonus, highlighting why people hate their boss.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    My Managers Lovely Reaction When I Told Him I Can’t Work A Shift Due To A Doctors Appointment

    Text message exchange showing employee requesting time off for a doctor's appointment, highlighting frustrations with boss.

    Mind you he only releases the work schedule the Sunday evening right before the upcoming week—so it’s impossible for me to set up appointments.

    Cautious-Editor7428 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Just Rotten To The Core

    Tweet showing why people hate their boss with a fired Arkansas waitress and a controversial tip-sharing dispute.

    SaycheeseDGTL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    I’m Currently In New Zealand For A Week And The People Here Keep Saying “What A Short Holiday.” This Week Was Actually So Hard For Me To String Together

    Screenshot of a Reddit post where a user shares why they hate their boss for restricting consecutive weeks off.

    Working-Mistake-6700 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Can My Boss Legally Do This?

    Orange memo pinned on a wall about payroll changes with handwritten notes, illustrating why people hate their boss.

    Samsmob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Between A Friend And His Manager At A Small Packing Plant

    Text message exchange showing frustration with a boss about working on a day off due to being shortstaffed.

    somenerdnamedtom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Never Told A Boss Off Like This. And It Felt Amazing

    Text message exchange showing employee refusing to work Thanksgiving and quitting due to unreasonable boss demands.

    frenzzzykid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Talking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

    Work notice from a boss warning employees not to have non-work discussions during work hours with a Minion meme included.

    MrHatesThisWebsite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Boss Called Me In The Middle Of Fixing The Day Shifts Mistakes On Top Of Doing My Own Job To Chew Me Out For Refusing A Customer

    Desk with a resignation note saying I quit, work clothes folded, and office supplies showing why people hate their boss.

    Needless to say, she won’t have to worry about getting anymore complaints about me.

    theweirdlip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    They Kept Trying To Make Her Work Additional Shifts, Even Though They Knew She Had Two Other Jobs

    Twitter reply sharing an employee’s experience explaining why they hate their boss for unfair work hour demands.

    NancyCBeach1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    My Bosses Reply When I Told Him I Can't Afford $260 Rain Gear Right Now. No I Don't Need To Work More Hours, I Need You To Pay Me More

    Text message exchange showing a boss telling employee to work extra hours instead of helping with rain gear budget concerns.

    Fptmike Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    My Boss Is Making Me Come In At 6:30am That Day To “Make Up My Time” Instead Of Just Letting Me Leave An Hour Early One Day

    Screenshot of a Reddit post sharing why they hate their boss for making them come in early to make up time.

    interwebzzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    A Manager I've Never Met Tried To Get My Raise Decreased Because I Didn't Attend His Pet Project When I Was On Medical Leave Of Absence For Cancer

    Reddit post sharing a personal story about workplace conflict involving a boss and medical leave for cancer.

    MrsTurtlebones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    That's Petty

    Office coffee station with a sign restricting coffee to full-time staff, highlighting reasons people hate their boss.

    rhiannonlucyc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    This Was Sent To Me 20 Minutes Before My Shift Started

    Text message screenshot showing an employee told last minute shift cancellation by boss, highlighting why people hate their boss.

    Da_Neager Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    I Was Fired After Sending This Email To My Boss About Labor Violations

    Screenshot of an employee sharing a complaint about toxic and unfair work culture, illustrating why people hate their boss.

    DarthPinkHippo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Texts With My Boss This Morning

    Text message exchange showing an employee explaining illness while boss coldly replies to find a replacement.

    I have a stomach bug and he’s saying I have to find someone or come in… I serve people food all day… first, I don’t want to get the customers sick, and second, I don’t want to go in when I’m feeling miserable to make $9/hr. I understand being responsible for my shift, and I have tried to find coverage as best as I can, but how are you gonna tell me I can’t call out sick? I haven’t called out once at this job and I’ve been here for 5 months.

    CallMeCrazyBut- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Boss Wasn't Paying Attention And Sat On My Desk While Talking To A Coworker. Ethan Is The Type Of Guy To Sit On His Employees Glasses And Say “Oopsie Daisy”

    Hand holding broken eyeglasses with cracked lens, illustrating frustrations people share about why they hate their boss.

    LowPiece9312 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    My Boss Put A Personal Camera In The Break Room

    Security camera installed in a blue-walled room with a green ladder, illustrating why people hate their boss surveillance.

    It doesn’t match to any of the other cameras and my manager said it’s the boss’s personal camera and on his phone. This is a corporate business. I work at Burger King.

    Atomic-Sh1t Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In La And Had 30 Minutes To Leave My Home. When My Manager Called Me And Asked If I Remembered My Work Laptop

    Screenshot of a boss's message about fire evacuation, telling employees to prepare their belongings including work equipment.

    I said no I was fleeing for my life she sent this message to our group.

    Wonderful_Spinach598 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Local Subway Had This Posted On Their Door, I Ask The Manager What The Starting Pay Is And He Couldn't Give Me A Straight Answer

    Sign on a door listing work hours with a frustrated tone reflecting why people hate their boss and job conditions.

    Garlic_Sause Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Boss Wants Me To Come In Because She Has "No One" Fever Steadily Increasing I'm A Closing Manager For Goodwill

    Close-up of hand holding a thermometer showing 100.0°F, illustrating reasons why people hate their boss.

    JasonT246111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    My Work Adds Printed Photos Of Employees To The Board In The Staffroom. I Handed In My 2 Weeks Notice, And This Is What My Boss Did To The Photo Of Me

    Photos pinned on a board showing groups of workers in uniforms, highlighting why people hate their boss.

    reekin_eh_garlic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Boss Restricted Pto Hours Because The Business “Isn’t Making Enough Money”. I Have 30+ Hours Saved

    Text message showing a boss refusing to pay PTO hours, highlighting reasons employees hate their boss.

    RandomzJake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    My Boss’s Solution To Buying A New £15 Scoop… He’s On £200k A Year. Doesn’t Care If We Get Hurt As Long As We Don’t Cost Him Money

    Broken shovel with screws holding the handle, illustrating why people share pics of why they hate their boss at work.

    Killerbot2332 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    My Boss Told Me My Pumpkin Was “Too Basic” To Be Entered Into Our Work’s Pumpkin Carving Contest

    Carved pumpkin glowing with a smiling face symbolizing people sharing pictures and screenshots about why they hate their boss.

    Thicthor96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Broke Boss Who Didn't Pay Us For 4 Months Asking Us To Work On A New Project

    Chat screenshot showing employee discussing salary issues and challenges with boss, illustrating reasons people hate their boss.

    iammunukutla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!