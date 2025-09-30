If you’ve been in the unfortunate situation of having a deplorable employer, this may hit right in the feels in the most infuriating way.

This list is about the latter. It exposes some of the worst managers any employee can have, from denying paid time off to firing someone because they had to attend to a sick loved one’s needs.

They say that a manager can have a greater impact on a person’s mental health than a therapist. A good leader can boost one’s morale and productivity, while a horrible boss not only causes stress at work but may also affect one’s personal life.

#1 Just "Turn It Off" Share icon

#2 This Is Disgusting Share icon

#3 What Kind Of Psycho Asks That, Expecting The Answer To Be Anything Other Than Family? Share icon

With younger people comprising a significant portion of the workforce, values and approaches to work have also undergone considerable changes. Loyalty to a job, for one, is no longer the same. A report by SHRM featured a survey by business consulting firm West Monroe that revealed 45 percent of employees who have been with their current employer for less than a year had already begun applying to new jobs. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today. Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck Share icon

#5 At My Significant Other’s Workplace (Which Is Also My Old Workplace), Absolutely Terrifying Share icon

#6 Just Found I'm The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years Share icon

HR technologist Ken Ohler notes that “the compact between employer and employee is fragile” and “loyalty has its limits.” As he told SHRM, one point of vulnerability is when a boss frustrates and disengages their staff to the point where a competitor could lure them by offering something better, either through salary or benefits. ADVERTISEMENT “Even if pay is in the right place, lack of strategic direction from leaders, frustration with work processes or technology, or lack of development could create the opening for another employer to steal top talent,” Ohler said.

#7 10 Days After We Had Our Baby. My Mind Was Genuinely Blown. What Would Your Response Have Been? Share icon

#8 My Boss Fired Everyone And Didn’t Even Tell Us Share icon

#9 I Have Been Wanting To Quit My Job Of 10 Years Took A Mental Health Day To Think About It This Is What I Wake Up To Share icon

In our intro, we mentioned that managers have a significant impact on employees’ mental health. Psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein gave some specific examples in an article for Psychology Today. Micromanagers are a classic example of a toxic boss. Apart from causing severe anxiety, Dr. Bernstein says these types of managers can also destroy an employee’s confidence and even cause depression.

#10 Old Manager Texting Me Share icon Old manager keeps texting me, blocked him by phone number the first time but just checked again months later and he found me on facebook. I worked with this man when I was 16 years old. Pretty gross if you ask me.



#11 There’s No Way This Is Legal Right? Share icon

#12 My Boss Says “I Suck” For Being Sick And Then Uses His Own Record To Make Me Feel Bad Share icon

“When employees feel they have no control over their work, it can create a sense of helplessness and erode their self-worth,” Dr. Bernstein wrote, noting that micromanagement can make an employee second-guess every decision, which may make them detest a job, even the ones they used to love.

#13 My Boss Knew I Was Moving Into A New Apartment The Day Before My Summer Holidays. She Fired Me And Didn’t Let My Coworkers Know Share icon I was meant to start the shift in August, nobody knew I wasn’t coming.



#14 My New Manager Wrote This Up Today. Non-Union Grocery Business In Ohio. What Are My Options? Is This Legal? I've Heard Of The Nlra; Is That What I Need To Combat This? Share icon

#15 My Boss Denied My Medical Request A Month In Advance, The First Time Ever, Even Requesting A Day Off Share icon

There’s also the boss with unrealistic expectations. They’re the ones who assign unreasonable deadlines while also expecting flawless output and on-time delivery. They may also reject an employee’s request for a timeline adjustment. Dr. Bernstein says managers with unfeasible demands not only lead to burnout, but also to chronic stress and physical health issues. “When employees are constantly pushed beyond their limits, they can experience emotional exhaustion and a diminished sense of accomplishment,” he added.

#16 Convo Between My Coworker Who Quit And My Boss Share icon

#17 Manager Glued The Volume Button On The Phone So We Can’t Change It Share icon

#18 My GF Has Asked For Reduced Hours At Her Work For 2 Weeks, And They’ve Been Ignored... Today, She Asked To Come In Late, And This Was The Manager's Reply Share icon

#19 "You Are Replaceable" "Okay, Then I Quit" "No, Not Like That" Share icon

#20 Boss Wouldn't Accept My Resignation Letter Share icon

#21 Boss Ate Half Of My Lunch While I Was In The Bathroom Share icon

#22 Boss: "As Your Boss, I Don't Have To Answer Your Calls. But You Do Have To Answer Mine" Share icon

#23 Got Fired After Having Allergic Reaction To Second Vaccine Dose Share icon

#24 I'm Quite Annoyed And Want To Reply Accordingly, But I'm Unsure If My Words Hold Any Truth Share icon

#25 Toxic Workplace Boss Pays Ex-Employee In Motor-Oiled Covered Pennies Share icon

#26 Why Is Working While You’re Sick A Badge Of Honor? It’s Dumb Share icon

#27 Logical Share icon

#28 I Got Fired And They Still Expected Me To Come In For My Shift Share icon

#29 The Joy Of Working In Retail Share icon

#30 Call The Health Department And Tell Them What That Restaurant Is Doing Share icon

#31 This Broom That My Boss Expects Us To Sweep The Floor With Share icon

#32 Why Do Boomers Think This Is Funny? Share icon

#33 What If I Get Fired Because I Take The Bus To Work? Share icon

#34 Imagine Paying Poverty Wages And Then Demanding Loyalty Share icon

#35 Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course) Share icon

#36 Walked Into Upper Management’s Office Today And Found This Gem Share icon

#37 Got Fired, Asked When My Final Cheque Would Be Available. Didn’t Get Back To Me, Filed A Complaint Via My Local Labour Board. This Is The Text I Got Back From My Former Manager Share icon I worked in car sales, and have a detailing business that I run on the side. Do keep in mind this is not the owner or general manager of this business but instead the sales manager which means my report doesn’t affect him whatsoever.



#38 Manager Keeps Parking In The Handicap Loading/Unloading Zone Share icon

#39 Got Fired For “Telling The Boss How To Do His Job” When All I Did Was Say “We Can’t Obstruct A Fire Escape” Share icon

#40 How Is This Even Legal Share icon

#41 Proved My Boss Wrong (By Getting A 40k Raise) Share icon

#42 Today Is The First Official Day Of My Vacation. I Barely Made It 4 Hours Before Some Trouser Stain Texted Me For Help, And Wouldn't Take "No" For An Answer Share icon

#43 I Encouraged My Cousin To Quit Her Job And She Finally Stood Up For Herself Share icon

#44 Is The Store Manager Allowed To Do This? Share icon

#45 We Can’t Turn Off Harsh Lights Anymore Share icon My coworker and I work in an office that has built in lights to our desks. They’re a lot less harsh on the eyes than the overhead light. Apparently our manager has a problem with this and I walk in this morning to find this…. Only on our office.



#46 Boss Won’t Turn On The AC And I Feel Like I’m Having A Heat Stroke. I Don’t Understand Why He Won’t. Is It Normal To Not Have AC On In Pizzerias At 86 F? Share icon

#47 Not The Manager Tryna Fake Being A Therapist Share icon

#48 I’m Still In Shock Share icon

#49 Yeah, Let Me Just Cancel All My Plans. I’ve Made Months In Advance. Be Right There Share icon

#50 My Girlfriends Boss Handed This To Her In Her Office Saying, "These Are Being Handed Out From The Company." I'm Not Sure If This Is A Christmas Gift. What Do You All Think? Share icon

#51 Sure You Will Boss Share icon

#52 My Managers Lovely Reaction When I Told Him I Can’t Work A Shift Due To A Doctors Appointment Share icon Mind you he only releases the work schedule the Sunday evening right before the upcoming week—so it’s impossible for me to set up appointments.



#53 Just Rotten To The Core Share icon

#54 I’m Currently In New Zealand For A Week And The People Here Keep Saying “What A Short Holiday.” This Week Was Actually So Hard For Me To String Together Share icon

#55 Can My Boss Legally Do This? Share icon

#56 Between A Friend And His Manager At A Small Packing Plant Share icon

#57 Never Told A Boss Off Like This. And It Felt Amazing Share icon

#58 Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Talking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store Share icon

#59 Boss Called Me In The Middle Of Fixing The Day Shifts Mistakes On Top Of Doing My Own Job To Chew Me Out For Refusing A Customer Share icon Needless to say, she won’t have to worry about getting anymore complaints about me.



#60 They Kept Trying To Make Her Work Additional Shifts, Even Though They Knew She Had Two Other Jobs Share icon

#61 My Bosses Reply When I Told Him I Can't Afford $260 Rain Gear Right Now. No I Don't Need To Work More Hours, I Need You To Pay Me More Share icon

#62 My Boss Is Making Me Come In At 6:30am That Day To “Make Up My Time” Instead Of Just Letting Me Leave An Hour Early One Day Share icon

#63 A Manager I've Never Met Tried To Get My Raise Decreased Because I Didn't Attend His Pet Project When I Was On Medical Leave Of Absence For Cancer Share icon

#64 That's Petty Share icon

#65 This Was Sent To Me 20 Minutes Before My Shift Started Share icon

#66 I Was Fired After Sending This Email To My Boss About Labor Violations Share icon

#67 Texts With My Boss This Morning Share icon I have a stomach bug and he’s saying I have to find someone or come in… I serve people food all day… first, I don’t want to get the customers sick, and second, I don’t want to go in when I’m feeling miserable to make $9/hr. I understand being responsible for my shift, and I have tried to find coverage as best as I can, but how are you gonna tell me I can’t call out sick? I haven’t called out once at this job and I’ve been here for 5 months.



#68 Boss Wasn't Paying Attention And Sat On My Desk While Talking To A Coworker. Ethan Is The Type Of Guy To Sit On His Employees Glasses And Say “Oopsie Daisy” Share icon

#69 My Boss Put A Personal Camera In The Break Room Share icon It doesn’t match to any of the other cameras and my manager said it’s the boss’s personal camera and on his phone. This is a corporate business. I work at Burger King.



#70 I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In La And Had 30 Minutes To Leave My Home. When My Manager Called Me And Asked If I Remembered My Work Laptop Share icon I said no I was fleeing for my life she sent this message to our group.



#71 Local Subway Had This Posted On Their Door, I Ask The Manager What The Starting Pay Is And He Couldn't Give Me A Straight Answer Share icon

#72 Boss Wants Me To Come In Because She Has "No One" Fever Steadily Increasing I'm A Closing Manager For Goodwill Share icon

#73 My Work Adds Printed Photos Of Employees To The Board In The Staffroom. I Handed In My 2 Weeks Notice, And This Is What My Boss Did To The Photo Of Me Share icon

#74 Boss Restricted Pto Hours Because The Business “Isn’t Making Enough Money”. I Have 30+ Hours Saved Share icon

#75 My Boss’s Solution To Buying A New £15 Scoop… He’s On £200k A Year. Doesn’t Care If We Get Hurt As Long As We Don’t Cost Him Money Share icon

#76 My Boss Told Me My Pumpkin Was “Too Basic” To Be Entered Into Our Work’s Pumpkin Carving Contest Share icon

#77 Broke Boss Who Didn't Pay Us For 4 Months Asking Us To Work On A New Project Share icon