Woman Who Spent $1M On Plastic Surgery Allegedly Banned From Dating Apps For Being “Too Beautiful”
Woman with extensive plastic surgery wearing sunglasses and a white bikini, known for being banned from dating apps for beauty.
Celebrities, News

Woman Who Spent $1M On Plastic Surgery Allegedly Banned From Dating Apps For Being “Too Beautiful”

Brazilian model Janaina Prazeres, who spent nearly £1 million on plastic surgery to become the world’s “most perfect woman,” stated that her flawless appearance has caused an unexpected problem: dating apps keep banning her for being too beautiful.

In an interview with Glamour Bulgaria, the 35-year-old influencer shared how her enhanced looks have forced her to ditch digital dating and return to old-school flirting.

Highlights
  • Janaina Prazeres says she was banned from dating apps for being "too beautiful."
  • The influencer has spent nearly £1 million on plastic surgeries to achieve her dream look.
  • She was once detained at the airport over passport photo discrepancies due to her changed appearance.
    Janaina says dating apps didn’t believe she was real because her photos were too perfect

    Woman in red dress with blonde hair posing on couch next to large bouquet of red roses, highlighting plastic surgery results.

    Image credits: Instagram / @janaina3

    Janaina, who has undergone multiple plastic surgeries in an effort to become as beautiful as possible, stated that she has been unable to sign up for dating apps. 

    Janaina said she tried creating new accounts thrice, but for some reason, she gets blocked every time because the online dating platforms flag her photos as inauthentic.

    “At first, I thought it was a bug. But after creating three different accounts and being kicked off all of them, I realized something else was happening. 

    Woman with long blonde hair in a green bikini on the beach after spending $1M on plastic surgery, posing in the water.

    Image credits: Instagram / @janaina3

    “They just said my account appeared inauthentic. I tried to appeal but never got a response,” Janaina said in her Glamour Bulgaria interview. 

    Frustrated with dating apps, Janaina said she’s now relying on face-to-face connections.

    “I went back to doing what our parents did. Casual conversations, eye contact,” she said.

    Airport officials once questioned her because she didn’t match her passport photo

    Woman with extensive plastic surgery posing in green top, showcasing her beauty and glamorous appearance for dating apps.

    Image credits: Instagram / @janaina3

    This was not the first time Janaina’s drastically altered appearance ended up causing her trouble. 

    During a recent trip abroad, she was held by immigration officers at São Paulo International Airport because her passport photo still featured her previous look. 

    In her passport photo, Janaina had darker hair, a slightly wider nose, and a less “chiseled” face shape.

    “I always thought this might happen at some point, because my appearance has changed significantly over the years. But still, it was a shock.”

    Woman who spent $1M on plastic surgery posing in white bikini and sunglasses, showcasing enhanced beauty and style.

    Image credits: Instagram / @janaina3

    “You never expect to be stopped at the airport when you’ve done nothing wrong,” she said.

    She said immigration officers detained her for 40 minutes, comparing her old passport photo to current images before finally allowing her entry. 

    She renewed her passport with her updated appearance soon after to avoid experiencing similar issues.

    Janaina’s efforts have paid off, with Playboy Norway dubbing her the “Perfect Woman” in 2023

    Woman who spent $1M on plastic surgery sitting at a bar in a shimmering dress, showcasing glamorous beauty and elegance.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    So far, Janaina’s plastic surgeries include facial “harmonization” and fillers, multiple rhinoplasties, a Brazilian Butt Lift, and a full body lift. 

    She has undergone non-invasive procedures as well. In total, she’s undergone more than 20 procedures to date.

    While Janaina’s efforts to become the most beautiful woman could be considered extreme, they have paid off. 

    In 2023, Playboy Norway dubbed her the “Perfect Woman.” At the time, she had already spent more than $300,000 enhancing her look.

    Woman with expensive plastic surgery in a green bikini lounging on a beach chair under umbrellas at a luxury hotel beach resort.

    Image credits: Instagram / @janaina3

    Her Instagram account, which features candid and glamor shots, has also garnered nearly 900,000 followers as of writing.

    For the model and influencer, being beautiful is the “secret to a better life.” 

    “I love feeling more beautiful. I always try to make my self-esteem high,” she said.  

    Her efforts to maintain her beauty go way beyond plastic surgery

    Woman who spent $1M on plastic surgery sitting on bench wearing a black dress with long blonde hair outdoors.

    Image credits: Instagram / @janaina3

    While Janaina is all about improving her appearance through plastic surgery, she still maintains healthy habits.

    She trains with a personal coach, lifts weights, does cardio, and even uses electrical stimulation to tone her physique, according to the Daily Mail.

    Strict dieting isn’t worth the hassle for Janaina, however. She prefers surgery over restrictive meal plans. “I tried different diets and realized that some help immediately, but for me, it is not advantageous,” she explained. 

    “They are very regimented and become difficult to fit into the routine. The scalpel solves everything easier.”

    Two women sitting closely on a ride, featuring a woman who spent 1M on plastic surgery and was banned from dating apps.

    Image credits: Instagram / @janaina3

    Most importantly, Janaina is also making a point of taking care of her mental health. To stay mentally strong, Janaina attends weekly therapy sessions.

    “I think it’s essential to go to therapy. It’s an incredible and effective methodology,” she said. 

    “The most important thing is to have care and love for ourselves and not be so critical. Looking at the good side of life is always persisting in our dreams.”

    Numerous netizens have shared strong reactions to Janaina’s claims that she has become too beautiful

    Comment by Sarah Hughes expressing opinion on plastic surgery and preference for natural beauty on social media platform.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "Needs bigger lips for me lol" related to plastic surgery and beauty.

    Comment from Baba Kennedy joking about natural beauties not being banned from dating apps despite their looks.

    Comment by top fan Lisa Ruffolo on social media about beauty comparing girl at Walmart deli counter.

    Comment on social media by user Heart Scape humorously mentioning plastic surgery in relation to dating app bans.

    Screenshot of a social media comment comparing a woman who spent $1M on plastic surgery to a well-known figure.

    Comment by Robin McNaughton emphasizing inner beauty and the subjective nature of being too beautiful after plastic surgery.

    Comment by David Worsdale stating he doesn’t understand the true meaning of the word beautiful in a light blue text box.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman banned from dating apps for being too beautiful after plastic surgery.

    Comment criticizing a woman who spent $1M on plastic surgery, joking about her being too beautiful for dating apps.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing perception and reality related to appearance and expectations.

    Comment by Darren Whiting questioning the authenticity and dating app use of a woman allegedly banned for being too beautiful.

    Linas Jokubaitis

    Linas Jokubaitis

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    A legend in her own mind. Those lips make her look like Mr Limpet.

    ADVERTISEMENT