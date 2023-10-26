ADVERTISEMENT

Chiara Matto and Giuliano Sassi are a creative duo known for their playful and satirical recreations of popular images of influencers and models found on the internet, or in other words—Instagram.

Their work serves as a lighthearted parody of the polished and often unrealistic portrayals of life presented on social media. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings and day-to-day experiences, Chiara and Giuliano collaboratively brainstorm and execute their artistic visions in a humorous way. Despite their success and the thousands of likes and comments their posts garner, the couple remains grounded, attributing their accomplishments to their passion for art and their desire to offer a more relatable and authentic perspective on life.

More info: Instagram

Given the chance, Bored Panda reached out to Chiara Matto and Giuliano Sassi to find out more about their work behind the scenes. The italian couple has managed to capture the attention of social media users worldwide, transforming their playful takes on influencer culture into viral photos on Instagram.
klynch4 avatar
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Influencers are like influenza. They are an annoying disease that spreads like wildfire.

Discussing the inception of their unique work, Chiara and Giuliano shared, "It all came from having fun and wanting to show people the real side of life, not just the perfect side we see on social media." This statement shows their desire to unveil the reality behind the often-glamorized lives of influencers, providing a refreshing and relatable perspective. Their work serves as a gentle reminder that life is not always as picture-perfect as it appears on social media.
renatta avatar
Nosirrow
Nosirrow
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect. My cat would like on my shoulders and didn't jump off if I walked.

When asked about the creative dynamics of their partnership, the couple candidly admitted that Giuliano is often the mastermind behind their quirky ideas, describing him as the "craziest" of the duo. Chiara, on the other hand, draws significant inspiration from Chiara Ferragni, an influencer whom they believe stands out from the rest and gives them inspiration for new photos, "Chiara Ferragni has always inspired us a lot more than other influencers."
Professionally, Chiara and Giuliano come from different backgrounds, with Giuliano working for an employment agency and Chiara in a marketing agency. Despite their day jobs, they find time to engage in their artistic pursuits, creating content that resonates with thousands. Surprisingly, the couple did not anticipate the overwhelming success and popularity of their work. "No, everything started for fun, and we didn't expect anything like this. We appreciate it every day; nothing is taken for granted," they humbly stated to Bored Panda.
espresso-overload avatar
SuperChicken
SuperChicken
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The petals and the onions look close enough to me. Perfect recreation.

renatta avatar
Nosirrow
Nosirrow
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm puzzled by this trend of forgetting trousers. Ma'am, how much attention do you want? That's so weird.

janetmcg avatar
Janet McG
Janet McG
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh Lord. Makes me think of the Carol Burnett parody Went With the Wind.. "I saw it in the window and I just couldn't resist it."

edwinalin avatar
LXVE
LXVE
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like an edit saying "18 year old me, and now 32 year old me with an child and married"💍

klynch4 avatar
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm surprised the photo on the left made it past the BoredPanda censorship mafia.

molly-middleton avatar
RavenM
RavenM
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The things people (like the one on the left) will do/wear for attention 🙄

isobel-bruce01 avatar
Full Name
Full Name
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the first pic is giving morticia addams, i said what i said

ericwilliams_1 avatar
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nope...she has her dental floss bottom on.(don't touch that censor button BP!!)

Note: this post originally had 70 images. It’s been shortened to the top 35 images based on user votes.

