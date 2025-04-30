ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that we shouldn’t trust everything we read online. Just because someone has access to the internet and creates a blog doesn’t mean that they’re actually an expert on the topic at hand. And you should be especially wary of anyone who’s trying to sell you something.

Wellness influencer Janelle Rohner recently found herself under fire after admitting to her over 5 million followers that she had been taking weight loss medication while crediting the course on her site for her transformation. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies viewers left Janelle.

    Influencer Janelle Rohner has gained a substantial following for sharing her weight loss journey online

    Fitness influencer before and after weight loss revealed, showing body transformation that led to fans canceling her online.

    Image credits: janellerohner

    She has also profited off her success story by selling a $200 course

    List of course features for a beginner's guide to macros, focusing on weight loss and fitness influencer cancellation.

    Image credits: Janelle Rohner

    Image credits: janellerohner

    However, she recently came clean about the “tools” that helped her achieve her goals in a video

    Fitness influencer speaking on weight loss truth, holding a cup, with a reflection in a mirror behind her.

    Image credits: Janelle Rohner

    Fitness influencer addressing weight loss controversy while holding a beverage, seated near a mirror in casual attire.

    Image credits: Janelle Rohner

    Here’s the full video Janelle shared on YouTube admitting to taking medication

    She immediately received backlash from fans who felt misled

    Comment from user criticizing fitness influencer for hiding truth behind weight loss and misleading fans about program results.

    Comment criticizing a fitness influencer for selling a weight loss course without disclosing medication use, sparking fans canceling reaction.

    Comment accusing a fitness influencer of fraud related to their weight loss program after revealing the truth.

    Social media comment criticizing a fitness influencer on weight loss and disclosure in fat loss courses.

    User comment from social media expressing disappointment over fitness influencer’s weight loss truth and calls for refunds on GLP1 products.

    Comment from a user criticizing a fitness influencer for hiding key weight loss details from followers before selling a program.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration toward a fitness influencer amid weight loss controversy.

    Social media comment accusing fitness influencer of dishonesty about weight loss and counting macros, sparking cancelation.

    Comment from a social media user criticizing a fitness influencer after revealing the truth behind her weight loss.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a fitness influencer's weight loss methods, sparking fans canceling debate.

    So Janelle shared another video addressing some of the criticism she’s received

    Fitness influencer speaking in a casual setting revealing the truth behind her weight loss to upset fans.

    Image credits: janellerohner

    Fitness influencer explaining refund offer amid fans canceling after weight loss truth revealed in a casual home setting.

    Image credits: janellerohner

    You can hear her full response here

    @janellerohner Replying to @🌼millie🌼 ♬ original sound – JanelleRohner

    The social media world encourages creators to do whatever will earn them views, even if that means bending the truth

    Over the past two decades, social media has completely transformed the way that so many of us interact with the internet. Gone are the days when we would simply look for celebrity interviews and funny videos on YouTube. Now there are thousands of “regular” people who actually make a living by sharing content that revolves around themselves online.

    In 2022, the Pew Research Center found that 40% of Americans follow influencers or content creators on social media, and 30% have been influenced to buy something after seeing a creator talk about it online. 

    Considering how accessible and lucrative being a social media personality can be, it’s no surprise that there are now 127 million influencers across the globe. Story Box reports that the majority of these creators are “nano-influencers,” with only 10,000 followers or less. But 13% have over 100,000 followers, which can lead to many financial opportunities. On TikTok, for example, creators with over 1 million followers can sometimes even earn $10,000 per post, SEO.AI reports. 

    Part of this profit comes from clicks, as the TikTok Creator Fund pays between two and four cents per 1,000 views. Meanwhile, some of these earnings come from gifts and donations from fans, and some come from brand deals.

    And, of course, if someone has managed to grow a significant platform, they might even be able to sell their own products or courses to fans. Because Janelle Rohner has amassed 5.2 million followers on TikTok and is a “Certified Macro Coach,” she was able to sell her MACROS 101 class to devoted fans. 

    On her website, she claims that the $200 course “will literally change your life and the way you view food.” She also added, “I went from eating 1,200 calories to 2,200 calories and actually lost more weight, gained muscle and completely changed my body composition. I discovered muscles I didn’t even know I had!”

    At the end of the day, most influencers are going to prioritize making a profit

    Image credits: Daiga Ellaby / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Because of the claims Janelle was making to sell her course, as well as the before and after photos she was posting on social media while attributing all of her progress to her course, it’s not surprising that followers were unhappy with her admission to using a GLP-1 medication.

    Followers are now calling Janelle a fraud, claiming that she scammed her fans and demanding that she issue refunds to those who purchased her course. It’s perfectly fair for those who bought the course to be upset or feel like they’ve been duped. However, this is, unfortunately, far from the first time that an influencer has been dishonest with their audience.

    In fact, in January 2025, many influencers were under fire for admitting that they had been lying to their audiences right before they believed that TikTok was going to be banned in the United States. The app ended up only being suspended for less than a day, and as soon as it was back, influencers had to deal with the repercussions of their confessions.

    It’s a hard lesson to learn, but we should always be a bit skeptical of anyone who is trying to sell us a product. (Even if they seem genuine, and they’re a “real person,” rather than a company.) At the end of the day, they might be more interested in profit than their fans. So think long and hard before shelling out $200 to any social media personality.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar influencer drama, look no further than right here

    Many viewers were extremely upset with Janelle for concealing the truth behind her weight loss

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing fans canceling a fitness influencer after revealing the truth behind her weight loss.

    Comments showing fans canceling a fitness influencer after she revealed the truth behind her weight loss.

    Comment on social media about a fitness influencer and fans canceling after truth revealed behind her weight loss.

    Comment from a user named Anaaa expressing disbelief, related to fans canceling a fitness influencer after her weight loss truth.

    Comment from fitness influencer Ashley Jarvis reacting to backlash as fans cancel her after revealing truth behind her weight loss journey.

    Comment from a nurse expressing disbelief about a fitness influencer being canceled after revealing the truth behind her weight loss.

    Comment discussing GLP-1 and weight loss fraud related to fans canceling a fitness influencer after her truth reveal.

    Comment from user discussing the fitness influencer’s weight loss truth and fans canceling after the reveal.

    Comment on a social media post discussing fans canceling a fitness influencer after revealing the truth behind her weight loss.

    Comment from fitness influencer Jenbphotography expressing confusion over shame about GLP1 use that helped with weight loss of over 60 pounds.

    Comment about fans canceling a fitness influencer after revealing the truth behind her weight loss, with shocked emojis.

    Comment saying it just screams fraud, reflecting fans canceling fitness influencer after truth behind weight loss revealed.

    Comment criticizing a nurse’s integrity with over 15,000 likes, reflecting fans canceling a fitness influencer.

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing a fitness influencer after revealing the truth behind her weight loss.

    Comment from a user criticizing a fitness influencer’s weight loss claims, mentioning GLP1 and calling it deception.

    Comment saying Profit first, truth second, highlighting fans canceling fitness influencer after truth behind weight loss revealed.

    Comment on social media discussing potential fraud related to a fitness influencer’s weight loss revealed by fans.

    Comment from fitness influencer Erika discussing macros and weight loss goals, sparking fans canceling response online.

    Comment from a social media user discussing getting caught and apologizing in relation to a fitness influencer’s weight loss controversy.

    Comment by user Milagros21 with a dog profile picture, stating a response about mental health, related to fitness influencer weight loss controversy.

    However, some thought that she didn’t deserve so much backlash for being honest

