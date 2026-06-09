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A Louisiana social media comedian went viral this week after his mugshot went viral on X with close to 10 million views.

Viewers were quick to ignore the criminal allegations against him, instead focusing their attention on his face shape, expression, and the strange details police say helped identify him.

27-year-old Dejontay Wings, a Baton Rouge influencer known online for comedy content, was taken into custody last Saturday (June 6) in connection with an alleged break-in at a Take 5 Oil Change location where he used to work.

Highlights Baton Rouge influencer Dejontay Wings was arrested on June 6 in connection with an alleged break-in at a Take 5 Oil Change.

Wings’ mugshot went viral, with comments ranging from surprise to mockery.

The influencer risks up to 12 years in prison for simple burglary.

Local reports identified Wings as a “social media comedian” with nearly 300,000 Instagram followers.

“Imagine going to jail over grocery money,” a viewer said. “Bro ruined his entire life.”

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A Louisiana social media comedian went viral after his mugshot was posted online

Image credits: Take 5

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Wings was reportedly part of Funny Mike’s crew, a Louisiana-based online entertainer and comedian who built a large following through prank videos.

While that connection, alongside his 300,000 Instagram followers, gave Wings some name recognition before the arrest, it was his mugshot, not his comedy work, that pushed him into the spotlight.

Image credits: East Baton Rouge Sheriffâs Office

According to Baton Rouge police, Wings allegedly broke into the Take 5 Oil Change on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge around 10:50 pm on December 2, 2025.

Police said Wings had been fired from the car-service business roughly two weeks before the alleged break-in.

Image credits: Unsplash

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Wings reportedly broke a garage window, entered the business, walked through the office area, found a safe, and took roughly $200 in cash. He was later arrested on June 6, 2026, and booked on charges of simple burglary and criminal damage to property as per local outlet WBRZ.

But the most unusual detail in the police account was how Wings was allegedly identified.

The store manager said he was able to recognize Wings due to his “distinctive walk”

Image credits: X/liltraytray3000

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According to WBRZ, police said the security camera at the business malfunctioned during the incident and did not capture a clear image of the suspect’s face. The manager, however, reportedly told investigators they recognized Wings by his distinctive walk.

what happened between wings and funny mike,

Influencer Wings and funny mike brothers pic.twitter.com/TRMM1zebWX — samo olumyiwa (@samohimself) June 8, 2026

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The original WBRZ-TV post on X drew more than 5.8 million views. By the time the mugshot had been reposted and discussed across other accounts, the total attention around the image was approaching 10 million views.

Much of that attention was on Wings’ appearance in the mugshot.

Image credits: Facebook

Users reacted to his particular face shape, tightly held expression, and the severe angle of his features, with some expressing surprise and others moving quickly into ridicule.

Some reactions reminisced about his early social media days: “I remember this guy, wasn’t he popular on Instagram and Vine back in the day?”

Others were less empathetic, turning the mugshot into a punchline because of Wings’ face shape and expression.

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Beyond the online chatter, Wings has denied the allegation publicly. According to Dexerto, he posted on Instagram after the story spread and told viewers not to believe the news about him.

He later followed with another message, writing, “Back to basics. Can’t stop God’s plan.” Wings also changed the profile picture of his Instagram page to his now infamous mugshot.

If convicted of simple burglary in Louisiana, Wings could reportedly face up to 12 years in prison. The criminal damage to property charge could add additional time depending on the value of the damage involved.

Some users said Wings’ features resemble the symptoms of a rare craniofacial condition called Orbital Hypertelorism

Image credits: X/mymixtapez

While Wings himself has not publicly confirmed any diagnosis related to his facial features, they resemble traits associated with orbital hypertelorism, a rare craniofacial condition marked by an abnormally wide distance between the eye sockets.

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According to the National Library of Medicine, hypertelorism is usually congenital and can be caused by disruptions in craniofacial development before birth.

It’s caused by the premature ossification of parts of the sphenoid bone, which can interfere with the normal movement of the eye sockets during fetal growth.

Image credits: Instagram/wingstoofunny

While the condition itself does not always cause functional symptoms, associated syndromes can involve vision, breathing, dental, developmental, or neurological issues.

Orbital hypertelorism is considered uncommon, occurring in less than 1 in 20,000 births.

Treatment depends on severity. Mild cases may not require surgery. More severe cases may be evaluated by craniofacial surgeons, ophthalmologists, orthodontists, and genetic specialists.

Surgical correction can involve moving the orbits closer together through procedures such as box osteotomy or facial bipartition, usually in childhood when medically appropriate.

“Free the man.” Wings’ fans rallied behind him

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