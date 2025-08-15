Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Cat Was ‘Arrested’ By The Police After Attacking Officers, And Her Mugshot Is Going Viral
Cat mugshot with height chart background, featuring a gray tabby cat after allegedly attacking police officers.
Animals, Cats

This Cat Was ‘Arrested’ By The Police After Attacking Officers, And Her Mugshot Is Going Viral

Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
One American Shorthair cat in Bangkok recently made headlines after being comically “arrested” by police officers during her rescue, complete with a mugshot and even paw prints for the record. A simple rescue quickly took a hilarious turn and ended up going viral online.

Named Nub Tang (“counting money” in Thai), the feisty feline bit and scratched several officers upon entering the station, which led to a humorous Facebook post from Officer Da Parinda Pakeesuk about pressing legal charges… on a cat.

    Meet the mysterious cat who wandered into a Bangkok neighborhood wearing a pink harness and ended up at the police station

    Cat wearing a frilly collar standing near a Suspect Identification Room sign, related to cat police mugshot viral story.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    A kind stranger brought her to Officer Da Parinda Pakeesuk, hoping the police could help track down her owner

    Police officer gently holding a cat wearing a lace collar, related to viral police cat mugshot and arrest story.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    “A kind person brought the cat to me while I was on duty. They didn’t give any details, just said the cat seemed lost and asked if I could help find the owner. I felt a bit confused. What should I do? So I decided to post her photos on a few Facebook groups and my own page,” Da Parinda Pakeesuk shared with Bored Panda.

    But before the cat could enjoy her new temporary home, she went full drama queen, biting and scratching the officers who were trying to help

    Cat wearing decorative collar inside police identification room, related to viral mugshot after attacking officers.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    Her attitude earned her a mugshot

    Gray tabby cat posing in a mock police mugshot setup, resembling a cat arrested by police after attacking officers.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    The now-infamous photo, complete with paw prints, was uploaded… and the internet exploded

    Police officer helping cat make a paw print for her mugshot after attacking officers in a viral arrest photo.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    “I didn’t really think about it at first. I just wanted the cat to be reunited with its family. I just posted it on my Facebook. It wasn’t that hard. But then a day later, I opened my Facebook and I was shocked by what had happened. So many people shared the post.”

    The Officer woke up to hundreds of messages. Some wanted to adopt her, others just wanted to know more about the “criminal cat”

    Police officer holding cat on table with mugshot paper as cat’s arrest photo goes viral online.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    Officer Da Parinda Pakeesuk revealed to Bored Panda that he was shocked by how many people shared and showed interest in the post. “I’m very grateful to everyone. Many wanted to adopt the cat, probably because she’s cute and of a good breed. But I told them there are many stray cats on the streets too. If you’re a true cat lover, consider adopting one of those — they’re just as lovable. This cat, however, should go back to her rightful owner. She must miss her owner very much, and the owner must miss her too. So, I started sorting through the many messages to find the real owner.”

    Cat wearing a dress sits at a table with a paper mugshot, relating to police arrest after attacking officers.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    In the middle of the chaos, someone reached out with a perfect description — every tiny flaw matched

    Gray tabby cat lying on a table next to a mock police mugshot with paw prints after attacking officers viral mugshot

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    “Finding the real owner wasn’t too difficult. I had them tell me the story and describe the cat’s unique features, since every cat has different ones. I also showed them the photos they provided, along with the location where their cat went missing.”

    Reunited at last, the cat went home to her real family after spending one unforgettable night in police custody

    Police officer holding a cat arrested for attacking officers, standing with two smiling women inside a police station.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    Police officer and two women stand outside a station holding a cat and a mugshot related to cat arrest viral photo.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    Turns out, not all criminals wear stripes; some just need a nap, a snack, and a little help finding their way home

    Gray striped cat wearing a cloth collar standing in front of a metal grid, relating to police arrest and mugshot viral story.

    Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

