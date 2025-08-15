This Cat Was ‘Arrested’ By The Police After Attacking Officers, And Her Mugshot Is Going Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

One American Shorthair cat in Bangkok recently made headlines after being comically “arrested” by police officers during her rescue, complete with a mugshot and even paw prints for the record. A simple rescue quickly took a hilarious turn and ended up going viral online.

Named Nub Tang (“counting money” in Thai), the feisty feline bit and scratched several officers upon entering the station, which led to a humorous Facebook post from Officer Da Parinda Pakeesuk about pressing legal charges… on a cat.

RELATED:

Meet the mysterious cat who wandered into a Bangkok neighborhood wearing a pink harness and ended up at the police station

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

A kind stranger brought her to Officer Da Parinda Pakeesuk, hoping the police could help track down her owner

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

“A kind person brought the cat to me while I was on duty. They didn’t give any details, just said the cat seemed lost and asked if I could help find the owner. I felt a bit confused. What should I do? So I decided to post her photos on a few Facebook groups and my own page,” Da Parinda Pakeesuk shared with Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT

But before the cat could enjoy her new temporary home, she went full drama queen, biting and scratching the officers who were trying to help

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

Her attitude earned her a mugshot

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

The now-infamous photo, complete with paw prints, was uploaded… and the internet exploded

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t really think about it at first. I just wanted the cat to be reunited with its family. I just posted it on my Facebook. It wasn’t that hard. But then a day later, I opened my Facebook and I was shocked by what had happened. So many people shared the post.”

The Officer woke up to hundreds of messages. Some wanted to adopt her, others just wanted to know more about the “criminal cat”

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

Officer Da Parinda Pakeesuk revealed to Bored Panda that he was shocked by how many people shared and showed interest in the post. “I’m very grateful to everyone. Many wanted to adopt the cat, probably because she’s cute and of a good breed. But I told them there are many stray cats on the streets too. If you’re a true cat lover, consider adopting one of those — they’re just as lovable. This cat, however, should go back to her rightful owner. She must miss her owner very much, and the owner must miss her too. So, I started sorting through the many messages to find the real owner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

ADVERTISEMENT

In the middle of the chaos, someone reached out with a perfect description — every tiny flaw matched

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

“Finding the real owner wasn’t too difficult. I had them tell me the story and describe the cat’s unique features, since every cat has different ones. I also showed them the photos they provided, along with the location where their cat went missing.”

Reunited at last, the cat went home to her real family after spending one unforgettable night in police custody

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk

Turns out, not all criminals wear stripes; some just need a nap, a snack, and a little help finding their way home

Share icon

Image credits: Da Parinda Pakeesuk