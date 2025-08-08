ADVERTISEMENT

Today, mugshots often appear in news reports or feature in crime documentaries. But did you know they date back to the 1840s, just a few years after the invention of photography? It wasn’t until 1888 that mugshots gained widespread use. And we have French police officer Alphonse Bertillon to thank. He pioneered mugshots as key records for identifying and tracking arrested individuals. His system is also why mugshots are taken in two parts, facing the camera and then in profile. From a minor offense to a darker, more sinister crime, there’s a story behind every mugshot. For this list, we’ve gathered 30 interesting and sometimes chilling stories behind historical mugshots.