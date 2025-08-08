ADVERTISEMENT

Today, mugshots often appear in news reports or feature in crime documentaries. But did you know they date back to the 1840s, just a few years after the invention of photography? It wasn’t until 1888 that mugshots gained widespread use. And we have French police officer Alphonse Bertillon to thank. He pioneered mugshots as key records for identifying and tracking arrested individuals. His system is also why mugshots are taken in two parts, facing the camera and then in profile. From a minor offense to a darker, more sinister crime, there’s a story behind every mugshot. For this list, we’ve gathered 30 interesting and sometimes chilling stories behind historical mugshots.

#1

Jennie Lester

Black and white historical mugshots of a woman with prison identification tags from intriguing stories behind historical mugshots.

In March 1914, Jennie Lester was arrested in Phelps County and sentenced to one to three years in the Nebraska State Prison for enticing to illicit intercourse. It is said that Lester strongly resisted arrest and later refused to be photographed. Police eventually succeeded in their efforts, and in her mugshot, Lester was pictured striking a bold, defiant pose.

Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #2

    Stephen Shock

    Black and white historical mugshot of a young man from Nebraska penitentiary with intriguing stories behind mugshots.

    Stephen Shock was convicted of grand larceny (which nowadays would be divided into burglary, theft, fraud, and similar related crimes) in Douglas County and sentenced to 2 years at the Nebraska State Prison in November 1916. Prison records show that he was released in February 1918, having completed only 15 months of his sentence. Following his early release, Shock joined the United States Army to serve in World War I.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #3

    F. P. Robinson

    Vintage historical mugshot of F.P. Robinson from Omaha, Nebraska, featuring detailed arrest information and identification.

    In 1901, F.P. Robinson used a Mexican dollar to pay for a glass of beer in a Douglas Street saloon in Omaha. Then, the Mexican dollar was very similar in appearance to the American dollar and was only worth about 45 cents. As the beer only cost a nickel, Robinson received 95 cents of American money in change. This left him 50 cents richer and enjoying a glass of lager, at least until he was arrested.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #4

    Henry Leonard Stephenson

    Vintage historical mugshot of a young man in dark suit with hands clasped, showcasing intriguing stories behind mugshots.

    Like Jane Farrell, Henry Leonard Stephenson was arrested at the age of 12, and his mugshot also became part of the collection of juvenile offender photos. Charged with breaking and entering in 1873, he received a severe sentence of two months in prison. This sentence highlighted the harsh response to petty theft in Britain in the 1800s.

    Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums , Business Insider Report

    #5

    Julia Ann Crumpling

    Vintage historical mugshot of a young girl in a striped dress sitting on a chair with a serious expression.

    At the tender age of 7 years old, Julia Ann Crumpling was the youngest prisoner on record at Oxford Castle and Prison in 1870. In addition to that, she was the youngest convicted criminal in history. After being charged with the theft of a pram, she was sentenced to seven days’ worth of hard labor. Crumpling’s mugshot truly highlights the great lengths law enforcement was willing to go at the time to combat juvenile petty theft.

    RPBot , Calin Aneculaesei Report

    #6

    Benito Mussolini

    Vintage historical mugshots of a serious man captured from side and front, showcasing intriguing stories behind mugshots.

    In 1903, a young Benito Mussolini was arrested in Bern and deported back to Italy for reportedly inciting a violent strike. However, official records list the cause of his arrest as a lack of identification papers. Mussolini had fled Italy in June of the previous year to avoid military conscription and soon became involved with a group of Italian socialists in Switzerland.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    #7

    Minnie Bradley

    Historical mugshot of Minnie Bradley from 1902 with detailed arrest record and personal information shown.

    27-year-old Minnie Bradley was arrested on December 11, 1902, for larceny. During the booking process, Bradley gave her home address as North 11th Street in Omaha and listed that she worked as a lady of the night. It was recorded that Bradley was 5 feet 2 inches tall and wore a wig. The description also noted that she refused to look at the camera in her mugshot.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #8

    Bert Martin

    Young man in a historical mugshot wearing vintage suit and holding arrest identification number in black and white photo.

    Bert Martin, who worked as a cowboy, was arrested for stealing a horse. While in prison, Bert’s cellmate of 11 months revealed a stunning secret: Bert was actually a woman called Lena Martin. In her small and sparsely populated town, Leha’s masculine appearance had helped her find work. According to prison records, Lena was transferred to the women's division on September 22, 1901.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #9

    Frank Carter

    Vintage historical mugshot of a man from Nebraska Penitentiary captured in black and white photograph.

    In February 1926, Frank Carter, dubbed the “Omaha Sniper,” terrorized the city of Omaha. He fatally shot 2 people, fired through more than a dozen windows, and shot indiscriminately into a downtown drugstore. Businesses in Omaha ground to a halt, streets were deserted, and the city's entertainment venues remained closed for over a week. Arrested and convicted, Carter confessed to 45 more attacks. He was executed by electrocution in July 1927, declaring, "Let the juice flow."

    Nebraska State Historical Society , Wikipedia Report

    #10

    Herbert Cockran

    Historical mugshot of Herbert Cockman from 1899 showing detailed arrest record and unique facial features.

    Herbert Cockran, a tailor from Fairmont, Nebraska, was arrested on November 24, 1899, for burglary. For reasons unknown, an unidentified member of the Omaha police force is pictured holding Cockran in a headlock during his mugshot. According to police records, Cockran had a slightly stooped build, a fair complexion, and eyebrows that met at the bridge of his nose.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #11

    Albert Johnson

    Two historical mugshots of men with identification tags, showcasing intriguing stories behind vintage mugshots.

    In March 1885, Albert Johnson was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for grand larceny. When Johnson arrived at the Nebraska State Prison, he had an impressive handlebar mustache. However, authorities shaved Johnson’s head and facial hair due to prison policies aimed at reducing lice. Plus, as criminals often changed their names and created multiple identities, detailed descriptions and mugshots were essential. For men, this meant three mugshots each: one before their heads were shaved, followed by a full-face and profile shot afterwards.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #12

    Alv Lytle

    Black and white historical mugshots of a man from Nebraska Penitentiary showing intriguing stories behind mugshots.

    Sentenced to 12 to 15 years at the Nebraska State Prison for bank robbery in Kearney County, Alv Lytle turned out to be an innocent man. Lytle had served 2 years and 7 days when someone else came forward and confessed to the crime. For being falsely imprisoned and charged with a crime he didn’t commit, Lytle was compensated $2500 by the state.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #13

    Amos Holloman

    Two historical mugshots of men from Nebraska Penitentiary illustrating intriguing stories behind historical mugshots.

    Amos Holloman was a man who spent most of his life in and out of Nebraska State Prison. According to prison records, Holloman served 5 terms spanning a total of 34 years for repeated offenses as a career robber. Every time he entered the prison system, Holloman received a new prison ID number. The mugshots presented above show how he aged between terms.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #14

    Bertha Liebbeke

    Black and white historical mugshot of a Nebraska penitentiary woman inmate in vintage clothing, front and profile view.

    Bertha Liebbeke, also known as “Fainting Bertha,” was one of the most notorious pickpockets in the Midwest. Liebbeke sought out well-off male victims, pretending to faint and stumbling into them. While they attempted to help her, she would steal their wallets or valuables. She went by several aliases, including Bertha Siegel, the name on her Omaha Police Court mugshot.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #15

    Jake Vohland

    Black and white historical mugshots of the same Nebraska prisoner showing intriguing stories behind mugshots.

    In 1931, Jake Vohland attempted to steal chickens from a large chicken farm in Gibbon. Scared off by the farm owner, Vohland fled the scene on foot instead of in his getaway car, escaping with only ten chickens worth $5. At the scene of the botched robbery, the sheriff quickly determined the car belonged to Vohland and proceeded to his home. Despite claiming his car had been stolen by someone else for the robbery, Volhand was found guilty of theft and sentenced to 1 year in the Nebraska State Prison.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #16

    John Reid

    Black and white historical mugshots of a man with prison ID NSP 4747 showing front and side profiles.

    In 1906, Sergeant John Reid of Troop B, Tenth United States Cavalry Regiment, shot and fatally wounded Crawford town marshal Arthur Moss during a heated altercation. Reid fled the scene but was soon captured and taken to the city jail. He eventually stood trial, where he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 7 years at the Nebraska State Prison.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #17

    William Lee

    Historical mugshots from Nebraska penitentiary featuring inmate 7516 in classic black and white photos with front and side views

    William H. Lee was sentenced to 6 months to 2 years in the Nebraska State Prison for bootlegging in Hitchcock County in December 1919. This was just 2 years after Nebraska’s prohibition law went into effect, outlawing the manufacture and sale of liquor. According to his prison records, Lee was granted a temporary release to visit his terminally ill wife. He returned to prison and was released on July 4, 1921.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #18

    Frank Dinsmore

    Black and white historical mugshots of two men in suits, showcasing intriguing stories behind historical mugshots.

    On December 4, 1899, Frank Dinsmore shot his wife, Lillian, and their landlord, Fred Laue. Dinsmore was allegedly obsessed with Fred Laue’s wife and planned the double homicide. He was also accused of using hypnotic powers on both women, turning the case into a newspaper sensation. Found guilty and sentenced to execution by hanging, Dinsmore appealed, and the sentence was reduced to life in prison.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #19

    Juanita McKamey

    Vintage historical mugshots of a young woman with dark hair, showcasing intriguing stories behind historical mugshots.

    Dubbed the “modern Joan of Arc,” 20-year-old Juanita McKamey was arrested multiple times for organizing and speaking at free speech protests in San Diego in 1912. McKamey was charged with criminal conspiracy and initially sent to a juvenile detention home. Following a failed escape attempt, she was moved to the city jail. Like many fellow protesters, McKamey eventually pleaded guilty and paid a fine.

    Shayne Davidson Report

    #20

    James Pappas

    Black and white historical mugshot of a man wearing glasses with Nebraska penitentiary identification.

    On October 24, 1924, James Pappas was arrested and sentenced to 5 years for arson. His mugshot card read, “This man operated a General Store in Deweese, Nebraska, upon which he carried heavy insurance. He had a young man working for him and incited him to set fire to the store with the intention of collecting the insurance.”

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #21

    Nora Courier

    Vintage historical mugshot of a woman with braided hair and intricate patterned clothing from early 1900s collection.

    On March 31, 1901, Nora Courier, also known as “Red Nora,” was arrested by Omaha police for stealing a horse. Police court records described the 22-year-old as standing at a height of around 5 feet 3 inches. Courier was said to have slate blue eyes and a scar in the center of her forehead, contributing to her striking appearance.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #22

    Jane Farrell

    Vintage historical mugshot of a woman sitting with hands clasped, showing intriguing stories behind historical mugshots.

    Jane Farrell was a juvenile criminal from Newcastle who faced harsh penalties for petty theft in the late 1800s. She was sentenced to ten days of hard labor at the local House of Correction after getting caught stealing two boots. Farrell's mugshot was taken as part of an effort to keep track of young offenders.

    Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums , Business Insider Report

    #23

    Alberto Interciago

    Two historical mugshots of men from Nebraska penitentiary wearing dark coats, showcasing intriguing stories behind mugshots.

    In 1914, Alberto Interciago was sentenced to serve 1 to 20 years at the Nebraska State Prison for “assault to wound”. As was the norm at the time, multiple mugshots were taken. In the first one, Interciago sported a thick, “Mexican” style mustache made popular by rebel leaders Emiliano Zapata and Pancho Villa during the Mexican Revolution of 1910 to 1920. The second set captured Interciago with his hair and mustache shaved.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #24

    Lola Lopez

    Black and white historical mugshot of a Nebraska penitentiary inmate showcasing intriguing stories behind mugshots.

    Mexican-born Lola Lopez and her companion Cicerio Estrada clubbed, strangled, and robbed Stephen Pann in the Null Rooming House in Sidney, Nebraska, on January 9, 1922. They fled before Pann’s body was discovered and were eventually captured in Greeley, Colorado. Through an interpreter, Lopez pleaded not guilty, but admitted to knowing about the homicide. She served 2 years, 2 months, and 22 days.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #25

    James Donneley

    Vintage historical mugshot of a young boy in worn clothing seated and looking directly at the camera.

    James Donneley, also known as James Darley, was a child laborer born in Shotley Bridge. He was arrested at 16 years old for stealing some shirts and sentenced to two months behind bars for the crime. Unfortunately, this wasn’t his first run-in with the law, since he was in and out of prison prior to this arrest.

    Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums , Wikimedia Report

    #26

    John Duffy

    Vintage historical mugshot of a young man in worn clothing, showcasing intriguing stories behind historical mugshots.

    John Duffy was a 16-year-old laborer born in Newcastle. He was arrested for assault and theft along with his brother Peter and friend George. After being convicted of the crime, Duffy spent six months in prison.

    Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums Report

    #27

    Charles Hutchinson

    Black and white vintage historical mugshots of a man in a suit, highlighting intriguing stories behind historical mugshots.

    When Eli Feasel disappeared from his farm south-west of Bostwick, Nebraska, the investigation led to the arrest of his housekeeper, Nannie Hutchinson, and her 21-year-old son Charles. With little evidence that a crime had been committed, they were released after their hearing. The following spring, suspicious behavior and new clues, including a foul smell from a buggy Charles rented and footprints matching the Hutchinsons' footprints near an open grave, led to their rearrest. Both Charles and his mother were found guilty of second-degree murder.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #28

    George Leonard

    Vintage historical mugshot of a young man wearing a bow tie, part of intriguing stories behind historical mugshots.

    George Leonard, with his boyish looks and freckles, hardly looked like a criminal when he was taken into Omaha police custody for burglary on December 23, 1901. Leonard was a bookkeeper by profession, a role often associated with trustworthiness. His large silk bowtie sat slightly askew against a stiffly collared shirt, and he wore a slight, unusual smile despite the charges.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #29

    George Ray

    Black and white historical mugshot of a smiling man with identification number 3566, part of intriguing stories behind mugshots.

    Sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter in the late 1890s, George H. Ray was captured grinning in a prison mugshot. Due to long exposure times, people rarely smiled in 19th-century photographs, so his mugshot was truly unusual. Even after exposure times were reduced to seconds towards the end of the 19th century, having one’s photograph taken was still considered a serious, often solemn occasion.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

    #30

    Charles Martin

    Vintage historical mugshot of Chas Martin from Omaha with detailed arrest and physical description records.

    On the night of February 15, 1898, three burglars blew a bank vault open in Sheridan, Missouri, escaping with $2,400. With the help of the police, a private detective apprehended one of the wanted men at the Sheridan Hotel in Omaha. He gave his name as Charles Martin, but had several letters addressed to Charles Davis. Martin was taken to the police court, where he was photographed and detained awaiting transfer to Missouri.

    Nebraska State Historical Society Report

