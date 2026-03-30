23-Year-Old Influencer Facing Prison After Cops Make Disturbing Find In Her Suitcase

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Nearly a year after a 23-year-old influencer was stopped at Edinburgh Airport following an international trip, after a disturbing discovery was made in her suitcase, the case has resurfaced with a major new twist.

On Thursday, March 26, social media personality and beauty business owner Ellie Crampsie appeared in court for a hearing in the ongoing case, which has now escalated, as she could be facing a serious prison sentence.

Highlights 23-year-old Ellie Crampsie’s return from Thailand took a shocking turn at Edinburgh Airport after authorities made a disturbing discovery in her luggage.

Nearly a year later, a major courtroom twist has brought the case back into the spotlight, this time with serious consequences on the line.

The new developments have sparked intense online reactions, with netizens harshly slamming the influencer over her “dumb” actions.

“An influencer showing how it shouldn’t be done, good work. I’ll be careful now. That’s real influence,” one netizen jokingly reacted.

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23-year-old Ellie Crampsie is facing a maximum of 14 years in prison following her appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week

Image credits: ecrampsie444

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Last year, on April 16, Ellie Crampsie, who owns the beauty business Brows by Ellie, was stopped by authorities after arriving on an Air France flight from Thailand via Paris.

A native of Glasgow, Scotland, she was returning from a trip when Border Force officers opened her luggage for a routine inspection at Edinburgh Airport.

There, officers found 17 separate vacuum-sealed packages containing a Class B illegal substance, ca**abis.

Image credits: ecrampsie444

Image credits: JustScott77

The total weight of the substance was reported to be 17.7 kg (approximately 39.02 pounds), with an estimated value between £115,000 and £151,000 (roughly $222,000 to $290,000).

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Crampsie was immediately arrested but later released on bail as the case remained ongoing.

She continued to operate her beauty business and remained active in Glasgow’s social and business scenes.

Last week, she appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, where prosecutor Emma Laing told the court, “[Crampsie] was asked the usual questions by the officer and she confirmed she had travelled from Thailand.”

Presiding judge Sheriff Graeme Watson told Ellie that “all sentencing options will be open to me” during the sentencing hearing

Image credits: Anastasiia Nelen/unsplash (not an actual photo)

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The prosecutor added, “Her luggage was opened and a number of vacuum packages were within.”

In a significant development, the influencer pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ca**abis.

Her defense solicitor, Mr. Hodge, requested that the court continue her bail despite the admission of guilt, describing her previous criminal record as “unremarkable in the context of this offence,” and suggesting this was her first major brush with the law.

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Image credits: Karen Bryan

He also noted that she is currently single and has the “benefit of the support of her parents, who have attended court today.”

Sheriff Graeme Watson, after hearing both sides, formally recorded her guilty plea.

He approved the continuation of her bail but issued a warning, stating that it should be “no prejudgment of what comes next” and that all sentencing options, including a prison term, remain open.

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“An influencer showing how it shouldn’t be done, good work. I’ll be careful now,” read one sarcastic comment online

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Image credits: CDC/unsplash (not an actual photo)

Watson said, “I’m going to adjourn sentencing in this case to allow the court to obtain a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.”

The judge further added, “In the meantime I am going to continue your bail conditions. That should be no prejudgment of what comes next, all sentencing options will be open to me on the next occasion, do you understand that?”

He ordered a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and a Restriction of Liberty Assessment before making a final ruling on her sentence.

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The exact length of Crampsie’s prison term has not yet been determined, as sentencing has been adjourned until later this year.

Image credits: ecrampsie444

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However, based on the charge and the quantity of dr*gs involved, she could face a significant term of imprisonment.

Under the Misuse of Dr*gs Act 1971, the maximum sentence for supplying or importing a Class B dr*g, such as ca**abis, in the UK is 14 years in prison, while the minimum sentence can be as low as six months.

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Given the large quantity allegedly smuggled into the country, the case is believed to fall into a high-culpability category.

However, as she pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, Crampsie may also be eligible for a reduced or more lenient sentence.

The influencer was found at Edinburgh Airport in possession of 17.7 kg of an illegal substance while flying back from Thailand last year

Image credits: ecrampsie444

Reactions on social media were harsh, with many netizens mocking Ellie following the latest developments in the case.

One user quipped, “So she influences others into buying dr*gs? Just a side hustle then. I would have thought Crampsie would be TikTolking about her daily.”

Another added, “Not much of an influencer, just another dr*g smuggler that got caught.”

“How incredibly dumb is she??? Lucky it’s the reverse import, if she’d been caught in Thai then that would’ve been the end of her,” commented a third.

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Image credits: Karen Bryan

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Another comment read, “The judge is asking for reports to search for reasons to be lenient on her and given her further bail. Does anyone believe for a second that a male offender would get that treatment?”

“OMG are influencers really bound by the same laws as people….. how disappointing for them.”

Amid the growing backlash online, Ellie has turned all her social media accounts to private, despite being highly active just days before her latest court appearance.

As for sentencing, while an exact date has not yet been publicly revealed, it is expected to take place in late April or early May this year.

“What type of people would be influenced by a so-called influencer getting caught smuggling ca**abis through customs?” joked one netizen

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