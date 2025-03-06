ADVERTISEMENT

More than half of the world now uses social media. That’s around 5 billion people posting whatever they want, whenever they want. While a lot of the content out there is entertaining, informative and interesting, there’s also some that might make you question why certain individuals don’t have their devices confiscated while they sit in the naughty corner. From misinformation, to sheer stupidity, to a lack of critical thinking, there’s no shortage of unsharp tools in the proverbial digital shed.

Thankfully, there’s an online community that makes it their mission to shame those who refuse to think before they type, speak or act. The Facepalm subreddit has more than 8.2 million members, calling out people who have proven themselves to be fools without fear or favor. Bigotry is not tolerated, states the page, though facepalming at it is welcome. We've put together a list of the most cringey, awkward and downright dumb things shared on the page that shine a light on humanity’s beacon of stupidity. Bored Panda also reached out to William DiAntonio, founder and CEO of Reputation911 for some advice on how to conduct oneself online and what to do if or when things fall apart.