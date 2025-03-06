ADVERTISEMENT

More than half of the world now uses social media. That’s around 5 billion people posting whatever they want, whenever they want. While a lot of the content out there is entertaining, informative and interesting, there’s also some that might make you question why certain individuals don’t have their devices confiscated while they sit in the naughty corner. From misinformation, to sheer stupidity, to a lack of critical thinking, there’s no shortage of unsharp tools in the proverbial digital shed. 

Thankfully, there’s an online community that makes it their mission to shame those who refuse to think before they type, speak or act. The Facepalm subreddit has more than 8.2 million members, calling out people who have proven themselves to be fools without fear or favor. Bigotry is not tolerated, states the page, though facepalming at it is welcome. We've put together a list of the most cringey, awkward and downright dumb things shared on the page that shine a light on humanity’s beacon of stupidity. Bored Panda also reached out to William DiAntonio, founder and CEO of Reputation911 for some advice on how to conduct oneself online and what to do if or when things fall apart.

#1

Social media exchange highlighting facepalm moments, with comments on vaccinated women and vaccine effectiveness.

GodButcherAura Report

    #2

    Tweet highlighting outsourcing and profit margins, reflecting facepalm moments in global inequality discussions.

    Present-Party4402 Report

    Ivan Stojnov
    Ivan Stojnov
    Ivan Stojnov
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    USA is screwed. You guys are the only country in the word that doesn't have universal health care, billioners don't pay taxes and it is legal to buy a politician. You're down down the drain and that is sad.

    #3

    Tweet highlighting facepalm moment about vaccination benefits over time with baby graves comparison before 1950s and 60s.

    MikeOkuda Report

    Trillian
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited)

    And it's no joke. I once talked to my grandmother (who had still seen things like diphtheria in her youth) about vaccinations and she had absolutely no effs to give about anti-vaxxers. She said no one in their right mind would refuse protection against those diseases.

    In a world where we are bombarded with information left, right, and center, critical thinking is just that: critical. If we were to believe everything we read online, watch on tv, or hear in person, the consequences could be fatal. 

    Monash University defines critical thinking as “a kind of thinking in which you question, analyse, interpret, evaluate, and make a judgment about what you read, hear, say, or write.” Good critical thinking is about making reliable judgements based on reliable information, notes the university.

    When you lack the ability to think critically, and believe everything you read or hear, you run the risk of doing or posting some very stupid or questionable things online. And in turn, ripping your reputation to shreds. What you put out there influences the way people perceive you.

    And while you can’t control everything others say, you can manage the content you publish, your responses to feedback, and address defamation to influence the public conversation, warns online reputation management firm Reputation911.
    #4

    Text tweet highlighting a viewpoint on oligarchy and corruption in campaign finance by a notable public figure.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    We could have had Sanders and Corbyn, but no, they were too extreme and radical.

    #5

    Tweet highlighting facepalm moment about social inequality and priorities in decision-making.

    NeneHilarious Report

    Severus S
    Severus S
    Severus S
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    People shouldn't have to decide between insulin and removing men from women's sport, both are important and women rights shouldn't ever be sacrificed or used as a bargening chip, I hate this whataboutery, Is he saying women and girls should give up their sporting places, dreams and scholarships so people can have insulin? Female athletes have lost nearly 900 medals to transgender rivals competing against them in women’s sporting categories, an eye-opening United Nations report has revealed. The study — titled “Violence against women and girls in sports” — stated that more than 600 female athletes have been bested at various events by competitors who were born male. “According to information received, by 30 March 2024, over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports,” the report said.

    #6

    Tweets highlighting facepalm moments with comments on parenting advice and choices by a famous mother.

    depressedsinnerxiii Report

    JuJu
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If that AH was my son, I'd change my name and hide in Bielefeld

    Bored Panda reached out to the founder and CEO of Reputation911, William DiAntonio, to find out more about the importance of keeping your nose clean in the digital age.

    "Online reputation management (ORM) is the process of shaping how individuals or companies are perceived online. It involves monitoring digital presence, addressing negative content, and proactively building a strong, credible brand across search engines and social media platforms," DiAntonio tells us during our interview. "ORM combines SEO, crisis communication, content strategy, and privacy protection to ensure that online narratives reflect a person's or company's true reputation."

    #7

    Australian flag and individual in suit; new bill limits billionaire election spending.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    #8

    Tweet text with a facepalm moment comparing political actions in South Korea and America.

    LakotaMan1 Report

    Amy Lee
    Amy Lee
    Amy Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And we'll watch him set fire to the world to feed his ego.

    #9

    Tweet highlighting facepalm moments on inflation causes, contrasting worker raises and massive corporate bailouts.

    DanPriceSeattle Report

    Reputation911 cautions that social media can be a double-edged sword. Things can go either way, depending on what's posted. As we've seen time and again, content can go viral in a flash on social media, and this isn't always a good thing. Managing your content on social media is critical, warns the agency, and using socials strategically can help with your online image.

    "One of the biggest mistakes people make on social media is posting impulsively, without considering how their words or images may be perceived in different contexts. Avoid sharing controversial opinions in a way that invites backlash, disclosing too much personal information, or engaging in heated arguments that can escalate," DiAntonio told Bored Panda.

    The expert adds that it's important to remember that even deleted posts can be screenshotted and resurface later. He says it’s always best to pause before posting and ask "Would I be comfortable seeing this on the front page of a news site?"
    #10

    Cartoon showing a conversation between a child and an adult with a briefcase, highlighting facepalm moments.

    Girl_gamer__ Report

    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited)

    Thanks for censoring the word múrder. what would be do if that word was clearly readable?

    #11

    Tweet by Alex Cole highlighting a facepalm moment with United Healthcare's $20 billion controversy in 2022.

    acnewsitics Report

    #12

    Tweet expressing disbelief about RFK Jr.'s lawyer petitioning against polio vaccine approval; highlights facepalm moments.

    blllrrrrr Report

    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    you mean the Vaccine that has helped eradicate polio what is wrong with him

    Reputation911's CEO warns that in today’s digital-first world, a person’s or company’s reputation is often determined by what appears in a quick Google search. "Employers, investors, customers, and even personal connections use online information to form first impressions," says DiAntonio.

    "A strong reputation builds trust, credibility, and opportunities, while a negative or misrepresented online presence can result in lost business, damaged relationships, and long-term professional setbacks."
    #13

    Man in orange jumpsuit surrounded by police, highlighting societal facepalm moment about the death penalty disparity in the U.S.

    Esfell Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The kids was not CEO. Only 'k*****g' embryos and CEO will get you this punishment.... 🤔🤷‍♂️

    #14

    Skyler Johnson highlights facepalm moments, commenting on a tweet misnaming Justin Trudeau's title.

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    JuJu
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Imagine the meltdown if we called him govenor of south canada

    #15

    Tweet questioning voting choices, highlighting facepalm moments about cost-of-living, Social Security, and insurance issues.

    mjfree Report

    Despite your best attempts, sometimes the things will still hit the fan. If this happens and you find your reputation rapidly heading for the drain, the experts advise that you do damage control as fast as possible. Here's what Reputation911 suggests you do when things go south...

    First, do some research to figure out the extent of the damage so you know what you're dealing with. "If a post leads to unexpected backlash, the first step is to assess whether removing it is the best course of action. Deleting a post doesn’t erase screenshots, but it can help de-escalate the situation," says DiAntonio.

    "If the reaction is minor, it may be best to let it pass. However, if the post has gone viral, addressing it head-on, through an apology or clarification, may be necessary. The key is to avoid defensive responses that fuel further criticism. Seeking professional reputation management guidance can also help in cases where significant damage control is needed."
    #16

    Tweet expressing disbelief over political promises related to grocery prices, highlighting facepalm moments.

    blllrrrrr Report

    #17

    Tweet discussing government shutdown, blaming Elon Musk, highlighting concerns about oligarchy and the influence of billionaires.

    emily-is-happy Report

    #18

    A tweet expressing frustration about underage girls in nightclubs, highlighting world issues.

    jellylemonshake Report

    The agency advises that if you are at fault for the situation, you need to make amends. This means issuing a statement apologizing for any wrongdoings that have affected customers, stakeholders, and others.

    But the experts say simply issuing an apology is not enough. You need to create a long-term recovery plan. If you just say that you will do better, people won’t trust you. Instead, you have to show them that you are doing better, warns Reputation911.

    The company says the next step is to proactively communicate any changes you have made to address the issues with your audience. And then to make it a priority to follow through on any commitments you have made. Consistency helps to rebuild trust with your audience, adds the team. But be patient because the recovery process doesn’t happen overnight, and can often take a long time.
    #19

    Social media post highlights facepalm media moments, showing news priorities and coverage issues.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    #20

    Ambulance incident shows cyclist billed $1,800 after emergency transport, highlighting issues in the healthcare system.

    PrestigiousEbb7729 Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So, just the new corporate plan to make more money...?

    #21

    Stick figures depicting conflicting advice to Ukraine and Russia, highlighting facepalm moments in political discourse.

    TheHades07 Report

    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    The two on the right also could be Sarah Wagenknecht and Alice Weidel in Germany.

    We asked DiAntonio what someone should do if they notice negative posts or content about themselves online. "The best approach depends on the nature of the content," replied the expert. "If it's defamatory or violates platform guidelines, it may be possible to have it removed. If removal isn't an option, investing in suppression strategies, such as publishing positive content to push negative results down in search rankings, can help."
    #22

    Text post highlighting a moment that comments on social issues and corporate greed.

    sonarette Report

    #23

    Twitter exchange showing regret over a voting decision; a facepalm moment revealing unexpected political outcomes.

    dellaazeem22 Report

    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    He said everything he was going to do in his rally's and y'all still voted for him , FAFO!

    #24

    Text post humorously noting people have access to all knowledge but still get things wrong; a facepalm moment.

    manchesterMan0098 Report

    DiAntonio says sometimes it pays to seek professional help. "Legal options may also be available in cases of harassment or false claims," he told us. "Most importantly, staying calm and responding strategically, rather than reacting emotionally, is crucial to minimizing long-term reputational damage."

    And, of course, remember: prevention is always better than cure!
    #25

    Tweet about Monsters Inc CEO accountability, featuring a character in a red vest and bow tie, highlighting facepalm moments.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    #26

    AI-generated image parody involving Trump, with a Canada flag in a mountain setting, critiqued on social media as a facepalm moment.

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    We all know maggots buy everything their idol posts , and have no f*****g clue what the Matterhorn looks like anyway.

    #27

    Investigators at a crime scene with caution tape, highlighting facepalm moments in society.

    Commercial_Risk_9091 Report

    #28

    Two tweets about society accepting greed and collapse, highlighting a facepalm moment.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    peoples right to own guns over children's right to not worry about being k****d at school

    #29

    Monopoly money found in a backpack linked to a CEO case, instead of a weapon.

    jellylemonshake Report

    #30

    Tweet about expensive healthcare costs and coverage issues, highlighting a messed up aspect of the world.

    BarronGreen89 Report

    #31

    Tweet about South Korean parliament voting 190-0, highlighted as a facepalm moment.

    Internal_Ring_6397 Report

    #32

    UnitedHealthcare building and medical bill with stethoscope illustrating facepalm moments in healthcare costs news.

    tangoezulu Report

    Ivan Stojnov
    Ivan Stojnov
    Ivan Stojnov
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Good, when people get maternal and paternal outrage maybe they will do someting about it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Tweet listing billionaires, highlighting facepalm moments, with a sarcastic remark about their focus on the cost of eggs.

    monaleeparis Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They might be focused, if they can profit some $1M from it..

    #34

    Tweet criticizing billionaires' decisions and impact, highlighting societal issues.

    mo87mo87 Report

    #35

    People in a store wearing masks, highlighted for facepalm moments online, showing various reactions.

    NoCap7346 Report

    #36

    Tweet criticizing corporate influence and anti-activism efforts, highlighting facepalm moments in the world.

    Any-Cryptographer624 Report

    #37

    Tweet criticizing anti-vax stance, highlighting issues with vaccine misinformation, featuring a man in a recording setting.

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    JuJu
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    It must be exhausting to be that stupid. It takes a dann lot of effort. He should retire.

    #38

    A tweet about billionaires and exploitation, highlighting societal facepalm moments.

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    The average billionaire is hitting that button as fast as he can 24/7

    #39

    Social media post highlighting lack of shortages but excess of billionaires influencing politics; a facepalm moment.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And a 'smol nice company' buys up private housing...?

    #40

    A man in a blue shirt beside a McDonald's, with text on an unusual situation about a $60,000 reward.

    Ihatemisinfo Report

    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    "strict rules" , you do not get a dime since we make up the rules as we go

    #41

    Tweet discussing plans to reduce funding for pediatric cancer research reveals facepalm moments.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Ivan Stojnov
    Ivan Stojnov
    Ivan Stojnov
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Good, that's what US citizens deserve. They voted to inflict misery to others, now they got it too. Poetic justice, people!

    #42

    Woman at microphone beside a graph showing rapid decline, illustrating facepalm moments in financial markets.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Trump did the same , I do not hear anything about that.

    #43

    Text post highlighting political tension and controversy.

    RayKVega Report

    J3447
    J3447
    J3447
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The Right and the orange felon aligning themselves with puny putin, who has m******d several of his rivals. This is further evidence they are the party of Pure Evil.

    #44

    Tweet highlighting contradictory quotes about investigating private citizens, showcasing a facepalm moment.

    h20poIo Report

    #45

    A headline about an OpenAI whistleblower appears in a news image, highlighting messed up events in the world.

    Vihaan_31-7 Report

    Franz
    Franz
    Franz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Wtf! And I'm coming to know this now! Indian dies in San Francisco under shady circumstances! Musk directly involved! Our government should learn something from Nepal their government got directly involved when the girl suicides in Bhubaneswar and ours gives not a damn when Indians are getting k****d deported tortured and our share markets crashing due to Orange Nation's tariffs. S***w them, they still say Trump is our best friend!

    #46

    Collage of men in suits with American flags, illustrating facepalm moments.

    For the first time in 2 decades, no woman will lead a House committee.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited)

    I’m weirdly fixated on how only one them isn’t in front of a US flag. But yeah, it’s hardly surprising there’s no women.

    #47

    Smiling person labeled 'Terrorist' and another person labeled 'Not A Terrorist' illustrating facepalm moments.

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    #48

    Tweet about Congress bill delay with zero support, showing a facepalm moment.

    dylan_1992 Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting public outrage on social issues with a sarcastic tone.

    dellaazeem22 Report

    #50

    Social media post highlighting misinformation with two photos and warning text.

    AmericasGreatestH3r0 Report

    #51

    Person in a "Deny Defend Depose" hoodie at an event in Washington Square Park, showcasing world facepalm moments.

    aymaureen Report

    #52

    Tweet highlighting a political facepalm moment regarding electoral votes and the Electoral College.

    Doc_tor_Bob Report

    #53

    Twitter posts highlighting ironic reactions to U.S. gasoline price drop and political comments; facepalm moment.

    wanderingtravelrr Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A d when every price will go up with tariffs and such, it will be Bidens fault?

    #54

    SpongeBob meme showing a facepalm moment contrasting government responses to shootings and the death of a CEO.

    Ill-Firefighter-1517 Report

    #55

    Text post highlighting a facepalm moment about a car company owner influencing the House via a social media app.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #56

    Text exchange highlighting facepalm moments showing inappropriate workplace jokes.

    manchesterMan0098 Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a facepalm moment about government shutdowns and cyberbullying under a fictional administration.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #58

    Health insurance execs remove leadership pages after CEO's murder, sparking facepalm moments about global issues.

    Mr__O__ Report

    #59

    Tweets highlighting shocking CEO salary and vacation donation policy, illustrating facepalm moments.

    Fearless_Lawyer_7038 Report

    JuJu
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Being sick is no vacation. Get laws, unionize, go on strike! Holy h**l! I was sick with the flue for 10 days and I still have my 29 vacation days.

    #60

    Tweets discussing a physical incident, illustrating facepalm moments and social media reactions.

    CrispyMiner Report

    #61

    Meme highlighting facepalm moments about priorities, contrasting kids' protection and CEOs' hotline in America.

    dellaazeem22 Report

    #62

    Tweet expressing frustration over finger gun controversy, highlighting facepalm moments about gun issues.

    Pow67 Report

    #63

    Narrator irony as tweet discusses defunding Planned Parenthood, highlighting facepalm moments globally.

    monaleeparis Report

    #64

    Tweet criticizing women's aging with two photos comparing a woman from the 1980s to now.

    Even-Set

    juliajuhas avatar
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the bottom, I see beauty and grace. Above is a small dicked zeta male who can't get laid because of his personality.

    #65

    Social media post showing a facepalm moment with a response about women that's inappropriate.

    Standard_Bathroom825 Report

    #66

    Retiring NYPD officer in a red dress, holding a plaque, highlighting facepalm moments and overtime pay issues.

    Merchant_Alert Report

