66 Facepalm Moments That Prove How Messed Up The World Can Be (New Pics)Interview With Expert
More than half of the world now uses social media. That’s around 5 billion people posting whatever they want, whenever they want. While a lot of the content out there is entertaining, informative and interesting, there’s also some that might make you question why certain individuals don’t have their devices confiscated while they sit in the naughty corner. From misinformation, to sheer stupidity, to a lack of critical thinking, there’s no shortage of unsharp tools in the proverbial digital shed.
Thankfully, there’s an online community that makes it their mission to shame those who refuse to think before they type, speak or act. The Facepalm subreddit has more than 8.2 million members, calling out people who have proven themselves to be fools without fear or favor. Bigotry is not tolerated, states the page, though facepalming at it is welcome. We've put together a list of the most cringey, awkward and downright dumb things shared on the page that shine a light on humanity’s beacon of stupidity. Bored Panda also reached out to William DiAntonio, founder and CEO of Reputation911 for some advice on how to conduct oneself online and what to do if or when things fall apart.
This post may include affiliate links.
USA is screwed. You guys are the only country in the word that doesn't have universal health care, billioners don't pay taxes and it is legal to buy a politician. You're down down the drain and that is sad.
And it's no joke. I once talked to my grandmother (who had still seen things like diphtheria in her youth) about vaccinations and she had absolutely no effs to give about anti-vaxxers. She said no one in their right mind would refuse protection against those diseases.
In a world where we are bombarded with information left, right, and center, critical thinking is just that: critical. If we were to believe everything we read online, watch on tv, or hear in person, the consequences could be fatal.
Monash University defines critical thinking as “a kind of thinking in which you question, analyse, interpret, evaluate, and make a judgment about what you read, hear, say, or write.” Good critical thinking is about making reliable judgements based on reliable information, notes the university.
When you lack the ability to think critically, and believe everything you read or hear, you run the risk of doing or posting some very stupid or questionable things online. And in turn, ripping your reputation to shreds. What you put out there influences the way people perceive you.
And while you can’t control everything others say, you can manage the content you publish, your responses to feedback, and address defamation to influence the public conversation, warns online reputation management firm Reputation911.
We could have had Sanders and Corbyn, but no, they were too extreme and radical.
People shouldn't have to decide between insulin and removing men from women's sport, both are important and women rights shouldn't ever be sacrificed or used as a bargening chip, I hate this whataboutery, Is he saying women and girls should give up their sporting places, dreams and scholarships so people can have insulin? Female athletes have lost nearly 900 medals to transgender rivals competing against them in women’s sporting categories, an eye-opening United Nations report has revealed. The study — titled “Violence against women and girls in sports” — stated that more than 600 female athletes have been bested at various events by competitors who were born male. “According to information received, by 30 March 2024, over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports,” the report said.
Bored Panda reached out to the founder and CEO of Reputation911, William DiAntonio, to find out more about the importance of keeping your nose clean in the digital age.
"Online reputation management (ORM) is the process of shaping how individuals or companies are perceived online. It involves monitoring digital presence, addressing negative content, and proactively building a strong, credible brand across search engines and social media platforms," DiAntonio tells us during our interview. "ORM combines SEO, crisis communication, content strategy, and privacy protection to ensure that online narratives reflect a person's or company's true reputation."
Reputation911 cautions that social media can be a double-edged sword. Things can go either way, depending on what's posted. As we've seen time and again, content can go viral in a flash on social media, and this isn't always a good thing. Managing your content on social media is critical, warns the agency, and using socials strategically can help with your online image.
"One of the biggest mistakes people make on social media is posting impulsively, without considering how their words or images may be perceived in different contexts. Avoid sharing controversial opinions in a way that invites backlash, disclosing too much personal information, or engaging in heated arguments that can escalate," DiAntonio told Bored Panda.
The expert adds that it's important to remember that even deleted posts can be screenshotted and resurface later. He says it’s always best to pause before posting and ask "Would I be comfortable seeing this on the front page of a news site?"
Thanks for censoring the word múrder. what would be do if that word was clearly readable?
you mean the Vaccine that has helped eradicate polio what is wrong with him
Reputation911's CEO warns that in today’s digital-first world, a person’s or company’s reputation is often determined by what appears in a quick Google search. "Employers, investors, customers, and even personal connections use online information to form first impressions," says DiAntonio.
"A strong reputation builds trust, credibility, and opportunities, while a negative or misrepresented online presence can result in lost business, damaged relationships, and long-term professional setbacks."
The kids was not CEO. Only 'k*****g' embryos and CEO will get you this punishment.... 🤔🤷♂️
Despite your best attempts, sometimes the things will still hit the fan. If this happens and you find your reputation rapidly heading for the drain, the experts advise that you do damage control as fast as possible. Here's what Reputation911 suggests you do when things go south...
First, do some research to figure out the extent of the damage so you know what you're dealing with. "If a post leads to unexpected backlash, the first step is to assess whether removing it is the best course of action. Deleting a post doesn’t erase screenshots, but it can help de-escalate the situation," says DiAntonio.
"If the reaction is minor, it may be best to let it pass. However, if the post has gone viral, addressing it head-on, through an apology or clarification, may be necessary. The key is to avoid defensive responses that fuel further criticism. Seeking professional reputation management guidance can also help in cases where significant damage control is needed."
The agency advises that if you are at fault for the situation, you need to make amends. This means issuing a statement apologizing for any wrongdoings that have affected customers, stakeholders, and others.
But the experts say simply issuing an apology is not enough. You need to create a long-term recovery plan. If you just say that you will do better, people won’t trust you. Instead, you have to show them that you are doing better, warns Reputation911.
The company says the next step is to proactively communicate any changes you have made to address the issues with your audience. And then to make it a priority to follow through on any commitments you have made. Consistency helps to rebuild trust with your audience, adds the team. But be patient because the recovery process doesn’t happen overnight, and can often take a long time.
The two on the right also could be Sarah Wagenknecht and Alice Weidel in Germany.
We asked DiAntonio what someone should do if they notice negative posts or content about themselves online. "The best approach depends on the nature of the content," replied the expert. "If it's defamatory or violates platform guidelines, it may be possible to have it removed. If removal isn't an option, investing in suppression strategies, such as publishing positive content to push negative results down in search rankings, can help."
DiAntonio says sometimes it pays to seek professional help. "Legal options may also be available in cases of harassment or false claims," he told us. "Most importantly, staying calm and responding strategically, rather than reacting emotionally, is crucial to minimizing long-term reputational damage."
And, of course, remember: prevention is always better than cure!
peoples right to own guns over children's right to not worry about being k****d at school
Good, when people get maternal and paternal outrage maybe they will do someting about it.
Good, that's what US citizens deserve. They voted to inflict misery to others, now they got it too. Poetic justice, people!
Wtf! And I'm coming to know this now! Indian dies in San Francisco under shady circumstances! Musk directly involved! Our government should learn something from Nepal their government got directly involved when the girl suicides in Bhubaneswar and ours gives not a damn when Indians are getting k****d deported tortured and our share markets crashing due to Orange Nation's tariffs. S***w them, they still say Trump is our best friend!
For the first time in 2 decades, no woman will lead a House committee.
I’m weirdly fixated on how only one them isn’t in front of a US flag. But yeah, it’s hardly surprising there’s no women.
A d when every price will go up with tariffs and such, it will be Bidens fault?
And by "The World" it is largely USA, while the rest of us scramble to save what we can because the US elected a d******r funded by a psychopath. I wonder if there will be someone complaining about the US being dissed. This will be my last comment in a while, I'll be back if BoredPanda goes back to being a European website.
And by "The World" it is largely USA, while the rest of us scramble to save what we can because the US elected a d******r funded by a psychopath. I wonder if there will be someone complaining about the US being dissed. This will be my last comment in a while, I'll be back if BoredPanda goes back to being a European website.