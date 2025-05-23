“I’ll Defend This Food With My Life”: County Fair Foods That Might Put A European Into A Coma

For many people, some events or places can’t be imagined without certain foods, and county fairs are no exception. While they are not all exactly the same, they might have some of the same staples, which, according to some people, could put a European into a coma.

That’s how one netizen, a TikToker under the name of ‘Dandy Demon,’ described the food she saw at an LA county fair. She captured the dishes and snacks in a video that ended up being viewed by millions of people, and quite a few of them had thoughts, which they shared in the comments. So, if you’re curious to see their opinions and the food itself, scroll down to find it all below.

RELATED:

County fair foods can get crazy—there’s no doubt about it

Share icon

Image credits: Richard Sagredo / unsplash (not the actual photo)

This netizen said the food she saw at the LA county fair could put a European into a coma

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dandydemon

The woman’s video was viewed by millions of people

Started more than a century ago, the LA County Fair hosts over 750,000 guests annually

For those wondering what exactly a county fair is, it’s an event, usually held every year, during which people get to take part in competitions, look at all sorts of displays, enjoy various forms of entertainment, and, of course, go crazy on different kinds of food.

The LA County Fair, in particular, the one where TikToker Dandy Demon filmed her video, was first held back in 1922. What reportedly started with a 43-acre field of beets and barley has grown into a playground of 500 acres over the years, with the county fair taking place every May (though, up until 2022, it used to be September). Nowadays, the LA County Fair reportedly hosts more than 750,000 guests every year.

Bearing in mind that few big events can do without loads of food, it’s no surprise that county fairs are usually brimming with food options as well. According to the LA County Fair webpage, in 2025, there were as many as 158 entries for food and drinks, and visitors could choose from several tasting options.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vendors deep-fry all sorts of foods during county fairs

Delving deeper into county fair food, CNN wrote that Americans can deep-fry anything. And looking at Dandy Demon’s video, that seems to be true. But when it comes to fair food, it’s not all about it being deep fried; fair food also often presents some rather unexpected combinations, like Captain Crunch on a burger or chicken and donuts, which might, if not put them in a coma, make certain Europeans gasp, at least.

According to food writer and author of Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America’s State & County Fairs, George Geary, the bizarre combinations stem from competition and wanting to outdo other vendors. “People are trying to top each other every year,” he told CNN.

Talking about some of the county fair staples, the expert covered a few of the somewhat unconventional items, such as fried butter, for instance. “It’s like an inside-outside pancake,” he said. “You’ve got the batter on the outside and it fries and the butter inside melts.”

Another deep-fried snack that might be difficult for Europeans to comprehend is fried Coca-Cola, which was reportedly first presented at the Texas State Fair back in 2006. “What they’ve done is flavored with Coca-Cola a batter, kind of like a funnel cake,” Geary explained, making sense out of how one fries something liquid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, county fair goers can’t imagine the event without all sorts of foods, be it fried or not, and that’s undoubtedly part of the charm. As for Europeans – while some might indeed be put into a coma by the Captain Crunch burger and other delicacies, I’m pretty sure some would love to give them a go. After all, Americans don’t eat such foods every day, so when the county fair comes, you might as well treat yourself to a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-’N’-Cheese pickle or some cotton candy tacos.

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, many emphasized that people don’t eat fair food everyday

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon