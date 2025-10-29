ADVERTISEMENT

Arguably, one of the best things about Halloween is the chance to dress up and become someone else for a day—something we rarely get to do. But few people pull it off as flawlessly as transformation guru Annie Thomas, better known as Creative Cliche.

Using makeup as her magic tool and her own face as the canvas, she brings to life everyone’s favorite characters, from Morticia Addams to Beetlejuice. Her transformations are so realistic it’s hard to believe it’s actually her beneath all that paint. And the best part? She doesn’t just do it on Halloween, she does it all year round.

Scroll down to see her incredible looks and upvote your favorites!

More info: Instagram | YouTube

Image credits: creative.cliche