Arguably, one of the best things about Halloween is the chance to dress up and become someone else for a day—something we rarely get to do. But few people pull it off as flawlessly as transformation guru Annie Thomas, better known as Creative Cliche.

Using makeup as her magic tool and her own face as the canvas, she brings to life everyone’s favorite characters, from Morticia Addams to Beetlejuice. Her transformations are so realistic it’s hard to believe it’s actually her beneath all that paint. And the best part? She doesn’t just do it on Halloween, she does it all year round.

Scroll down to see her incredible looks and upvote your favorites!

More info: Instagram | YouTube

Image credits: creative.cliche

#1

Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with detailed costume and face painting in a vibrant red outfit and hat.

creative.cliche Report

    #2

    Halloween makeup featuring a black and white creepy clown look with a small top hat on a red background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #3

    Woman with blonde hair wearing a detailed crown and pink lace dress showcasing amazing Halloween makeup artistry.

    creative.cliche Report

    #4

    Woman with green Halloween makeup wearing a black witch hat and black outfit, showcasing creative Halloween makeup art.

    creative.cliche Report

    #5

    Creative makeup artist with detailed Halloween makeup, wearing green top and pink sunglasses, showcasing artistic skills.

    creative.cliche Report

    #6

    Person with creative Halloween makeup and blue furry costume resembling a cartoon monster by Creator Creative Cliche.

    creative.cliche Report

    #7

    Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with blonde hair, dramatic eye makeup, red lips, and detailed costume.

    creative.cliche Report

    #8

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup with purple face paint, dramatic lashes, red gloves, and blue ball earrings against a green background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #9

    Creative Halloween makeup inspired by a stitched doll character, showcasing detailed face and body paint artistry.

    creative.cliche Report

    #10

    Person wearing detailed Halloween makeup with vintage costume including top hat and colorful scarf against purple background

    creative.cliche Report

    #11

    Halloween makeup featuring a detailed creepy clown face with white face paint and red accents by Creator Creative Cliche.

    creative.cliche Report

    #12

    Woman with amazing Halloween makeup featuring green eyes, black lips, and dramatic eye shadow and eyeliner on a red background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #13

    Halloween makeup showing a woman with spider-themed face paint, multiple eyes, fangs, and black spider legs on a purple background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #14

    Halloween makeup design with stitched green and natural face paint, creative costume look by artist Creative Cliche.

    creative.cliche Report

    #15

    Split face portrait showing creative Halloween makeup with vibrant blue and red details and matching nail art on one side.

    creative.cliche Report

    #16

    Close-up of Halloween makeup with creepy doll face design featuring detailed shading and bright blue eyes.

    creative.cliche Report

    #17

    Woman with long blonde hair wearing creative Halloween makeup, a striped scarf, and a textured coat against a purple background

    creative.cliche Report

    #18

    Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with detailed prosthetics transforming face and neck in a dark blazer and white shirt.

    creative.cliche Report

    #19

    Viking costume with creative Halloween makeup by Creator Creative Cliche showcasing amazing festive character design.

    creative.cliche Report

    #20

    Person wearing creative Halloween makeup with brown hair and wearing blue gloves and a light purple shirt.

    creative.cliche Report

    #21

    Woman with blue skin and dark blue hair wearing creative Halloween makeup and red lipstick against a dark red background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #22

    Person with Halloween makeup resembling a skeleton, wearing white shirt, black jacket, and spider-themed bow tie.

    creative.cliche Report

    #23

    Half woman’s face painted green with Halloween makeup, wearing a crown and adorned with jewels down the center line.

    creative.cliche Report

    #24

    Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with vibrant colors and detailed eye artistry on a purple and green costume.

    creative.cliche Report

    #25

    Woman with creative Halloween makeup showing a split gray and black hair look and detailed facial effects on a purple background

    creative.cliche Report

    #26

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup transforming a person into a detailed Woody character with cowboy hat and vest.

    creative.cliche Report

    #27

    Person wearing detailed Halloween makeup with blue gloves and a blue shirt, showcasing creative Halloween makeup art.

    creative.cliche Report

    #28

    Creative Cliche wearing leopard print beret and collar, showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with bold red lips and winged eyeliner.

    creative.cliche Report

    #29

    Woman with creative Halloween makeup dressed as comic book Wonder Woman, showcasing amazing body paint and face art.

    creative.cliche Report

    #30

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup featuring detailed face paint, green hair accents, and costume with bow tie and ruffled shirt.

    creative.cliche Report

    #31

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup featuring long black hair, red lips, and dramatic eye makeup on a red background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #32

    Halloween makeup featuring detailed blue face paint, animated eye effects, and dark floral headpiece by a creative artist.

    creative.cliche Report

    #33

    Creative Halloween makeup transforming a person into a detailed wooden puppet character with painted features and costume.

    creative.cliche Report

    #34

    Woman with green Halloween makeup as a Grinch character wearing a Santa hat and festive outfit, showcasing creative Halloween makeup.

    creative.cliche Report

    #35

    Person with detailed Halloween makeup creating an aged and realistic facial appearance wearing a dark blue shirt.

    creative.cliche Report

    #36

    Close-up of detailed Halloween makeup by Creator Creative Cliche, transforming face with realistic aging effects and formal attire.

    creative.cliche Report

    #37

    Close-up of a person showing amazing Halloween makeup with creative details on face and neck by Creator Creative Cliche.

    creative.cliche Report

    #38

    Close-up of creative Halloween makeup showing an old character with large nose, glasses, and pointed ears in formal attire.

    creative.cliche Report

    #39

    Creative Cliche applying vibrant Halloween makeup with bright blue eyes and pink lips for a stunning spooky look.

    creative.cliche Report

    #40

    Halloween makeup artist Creative Cliche with intricate green and blue face paint and artistic eye and lip details.

    creative.cliche Report

    #41

    Man in a suit showcasing creative Halloween makeup with realistic aging effects and gray hair transformation.

    creative.cliche Report

    #42

    Creative Cliche wearing detailed Halloween makeup as the Evil Queen with a gold crown and dramatic red lips and nails.

    creative.cliche Report

    #43

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup transforming a person into a detailed blue cartoon character with large eyes and sharp teeth.

    creative.cliche Report

    #44

    Halloween makeup of a pirate with detailed yellow tentacle beard and bright blue eyes on a dark background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #45

    Young woman with detailed Halloween makeup by Creator Creative Cliche, wearing a white shirt and dark jacket against a green background

    creative.cliche Report

    #46

    Person wearing detailed Halloween makeup and a dark apron against a yellow background showcasing creative Halloween makeup art.

    creative.cliche Report

    #47

    Halloween makeup of a character with blue fur, large eyes, horns, and a wide mouth showing teeth by Creator Creative Cliche.

    creative.cliche Report

    #48

    Halloween makeup showing a character with blue flame hair, yellow eyes, sharp teeth, and detailed face paint on a black background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #49

    Young woman with creative Halloween makeup wearing a pink sheer outfit and black styled hair against dark background

    creative.cliche Report

    #50

    Person with detailed Halloween makeup showing realistic aging effects, demonstrating creative Halloween makeup skills.

    creative.cliche Report

    #51

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup transforming a face into a cartoon character with vibrant colors and detailed designs.

    creative.cliche Report

    #52

    Blonde woman with long wavy hair showcasing creative Halloween makeup with subtle highlights and natural tones.

    creative.cliche Report

    #53

    Halloween makeup by Creator Creative Cliche showing detailed textured alien-like character with black eyes and lips on green background

    creative.cliche Report

    #54

    Horror Halloween makeup featuring a terrifying nun with yellow eyes, c*****d white face paint, and detailed prosthetic teeth.

    creative.cliche Report

    #55

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup showing half face with realistic skin texture and horror effects, wearing a brown hat.

    creative.cliche Report

    #56

    Close-up portrait of a person in a suit showcasing amazing Halloween makeup by Creator Creative Cliche.

    creative.cliche Report

    #57

    Creative Halloween makeup by Creator Creative Cliche showing detailed face paint resembling a doll with braided hair and pigtails.

    creative.cliche Report

    #58

    Artist’s Halloween makeup transforming face into a detailed Buzz Lightyear character with vibrant colors and cartoonish features.

    creative.cliche Report

    #59

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup featuring detailed blue corpse bride face paint with animated worm effect on eye.

    creative.cliche Report

    #60

    Man with realistic creative Halloween makeup, styled hair, and checkered shirt posing against a white background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #61

    Creative Halloween makeup on woman with large blue eyes, blonde braided hair, and purple eyeshadow against blue background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #62

    Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup inspired by Genshin Impact character with green metallic face paint and hood.

    creative.cliche Report

    #63

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup with detailed cartoon-style face paint and bright orange hair in a styled costume.

    creative.cliche Report

    #64

    Person wearing creative Halloween makeup transforming face into cartoon character with button eyes and exaggerated features.

    creative.cliche Report

    #65

    Person wearing a pink bandana showing detailed Halloween makeup with creative facial shading and highlights.

    creative.cliche Report

    #66

    Blonde woman with striking Halloween makeup featuring winged eyeliner and bold red lipstick against a blue background

    creative.cliche Report

    #67

    Halloween makeup transforming a person into a character with large blue eyes, blonde curls, and vintage accessories.

    creative.cliche Report

    #68

    Woman with creative Halloween makeup and styled blonde hair wearing a black leather top against a blue background

    creative.cliche Report

    #69

    Halloween makeup of a carnivorous plant creature with sharp teeth and green leaves surrounding the face and body.

    creative.cliche Report

    #70

    Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with a cartoonish face design and holding glasses and a pen.

    creative.cliche Report

    #71

    Creative Cliche’s amazing Halloween makeup features a cartoon-style cat face with vibrant blue eyeshadow and red lips.

    creative.cliche Report

    #72

    Spiderman inspired Halloween makeup by Creator Creative Cliche showing detailed face and chest paint with web patterns.

    creative.cliche Report

    #73

    Halloween makeup by Creator Creative Cliche featuring a character with button eyes, black hair, and green-toned skin effects.

    creative.cliche Report

    #74

    Person wearing Halloween makeup with a brown hat, suit jacket, white shirt, and green tie showcasing creative Halloween makeup.

    creative.cliche Report

    #75

    Creative cliche Halloween makeup transforming face into an animated elderly man character with glasses and gray hair.

    creative.cliche Report

    #76

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup with detailed face paint and costume, featuring glasses and a blue outfit against a bright background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #77

    Halloween makeup by Creative Cliche featuring exaggerated cartoonish vampire face with large blue eyes and black hair.

    creative.cliche Report

    #78

    Creative cliche Halloween makeup of glowing skeleton with black hat on dark background showing artistic body paint.

    creative.cliche Report

    #79

    Young woman with braided hair and red ribbons showcasing creative Halloween makeup by Creator Creative Cliche.

    creative.cliche Report

    #80

    Woman with green hair wearing Halloween makeup featuring creepy bugs and dark eyeshadow for creative Halloween makeup look.

    creative.cliche Report

    #81

    Person wearing amazing Halloween makeup as a creepy puppet with red eyes, white face paint, and a red bow tie in a dark suit.

    creative.cliche Report

    #82

    Woman with creative Halloween makeup as a red demon with horns, yellow eyes, and black hair wearing a green top against blue background

    creative.cliche Report

    #83

    Woman with creative Halloween makeup showing detailed skeleton face and black skeleton outfit against dark background

    creative.cliche Report

    #84

    Halloween makeup of doll-like character with red pigtails, braces, freckles, and red overalls by creative artist Creator Creative Cliche.

    creative.cliche Report

    #85

    Creative Halloween makeup transforming a person into a cartoon chef with red hair and a rat on their hat.

    creative.cliche Report

    #86

    Woman with long white and black braided hair wearing Halloween makeup and a skull necklace in a close-up portrait.

    creative.cliche Report

    #87

    Woman with creative Halloween makeup transforming her face into a realistic lion character with detailed face paint and hair accents.

    creative.cliche Report

    #88

    Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with blue hair and a wand, highlighting spooky and artistic style details.

    creative.cliche Report

    #89

    Person with detailed Halloween makeup, styled hair, and wearing a black and white shirt with a red design.

    creative.cliche Report

    #90

    Close-up of a person with detailed Halloween makeup featuring realistic infection and tumor effects on the face and neck.

    creative.cliche Report

    #91

    Person with creative Halloween makeup showing hand signs with hello and goodbye written on palms against yellow background

    creative.cliche Report

    #92

    Half face detailed Halloween makeup transforming into a creative cliche monstrous character with realistic texture and effects.

    creative.cliche Report

    #93

    Young woman wearing creative Halloween makeup and a sailor hat with Ahoy text, showcasing artistic Halloween makeup skills.

    creative.cliche Report

    #94

    Person with detailed Halloween makeup featuring subtle facial hair, styled hair, white shirt, and black leather jacket.

    creative.cliche Report

    #95

    Woman wearing creative Halloween makeup with a subtle nosebleed effect, dressed in plaid and brown overalls.

    creative.cliche Report

    #96

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup featuring a skeleton face with a colorful hat and attached drink holders on a black background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #97

    Person with detailed Halloween makeup resembling a wooden tree character, showcasing creative Halloween makeup art.

    creative.cliche Report

    #98

    Woman with blonde hair and bold blue Halloween makeup, showcasing creative Halloween makeup artistry by Creative Cliche.

    creative.cliche Report

    #99

    Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with vibrant doll-like eyes and retro aviator costume details.

    creative.cliche Report

    #100

    Blue leopard Halloween makeup covering face and upper chest by creator Creative Cliche in detailed animal design.

    creative.cliche Report

    #101

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup with skull face paint and green hair, showcasing amazing spooky makeup artistry and details.

    creative.cliche Report

    #102

    Woman wearing Halloween makeup with blue eyeshadow, red lipstick, leopard headband, and fur coat showcasing creative makeup looks.

    creative.cliche Report

    #103

    Person with detailed Halloween makeup transforming into an older man with glasses and white beard, showcasing creative Halloween makeup.

    creative.cliche Report

    #104

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup featuring a snowman face with white paint, black dots, orange nose, and red plaid scarf.

    creative.cliche Report

    #105

    Woman with creative Halloween makeup and bright red wig, styled to resemble a cartoon character with large blue eyes.

    creative.cliche Report

    #106

    Creative Cliche with amazing Halloween makeup featuring vampire fangs, heart detail, bold eye makeup, and black lace costume.

    creative.cliche Report

    #107

    Halloween makeup art showing a creative skeleton face with a Santa hat and white beard on a dark background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #108

    Close-up portrait of woman with Halloween makeup, blonde hair, and sunglasses on head showcasing creative cliche style.

    creative.cliche Report

    #109

    Woman with creative Halloween makeup wearing silver face paint and black dripping details, showcasing artistic Halloween makeup skills.

    creative.cliche Report

    #110

    Creative Halloween makeup on a woman with green stitched skin and vibrant red lips against a purple background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #111

    Creative Cliche's amazing Halloween makeup with green goblin face paint, yellow-green shading, and dramatic eye details.

    creative.cliche Report

    #112

    Person wearing amazing Halloween makeup with exaggerated cartoonish chef features against a blue sky background

    creative.cliche Report

    #113

    Creative Cliche’s amazing Halloween makeup shows half green nature, half fiery lava design with detailed textures and flowers.

    creative.cliche Report

    #114

    Halloween makeup transforming a person into a life-like doll with bright blue eyes, blonde hair, and a pink bow.

    creative.cliche Report

    #115

    Female creator wearing red sunglasses on head and shell necklace, showcasing creative Halloween makeup ideas and styles.

    creative.cliche Report

    #116

    Intricate Halloween makeup transforming face into a character with large ears and detailed, greenish features.

    creative.cliche Report

    #117

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup of a whimsical character with green and yellow headpiece and detailed facial paint.

    creative.cliche Report

    #118

    Person with creative Halloween makeup portraying an intense character wearing a glittery crown and blonde curls.

    creative.cliche Report

    #119

    Woman with blonde hair and bright blue eyes wearing creative Halloween makeup and pink sunglasses on head.

    creative.cliche Report

    #120

    Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with detailed face art and a tropical-themed shirt against a blue background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #121

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup transforms a face into a cartoon character with detailed and vibrant body paint art.

    creative.cliche Report

    #122

    Creative Cliche showing amazing Halloween makeup with green face paint, detailed eye makeup, and styled gray hair.

    creative.cliche Report

    #123

    Creative Cliche Halloween makeup featuring purple skin, bold blue eyeshadow, red lips, and platinum blonde hair on a model.

    creative.cliche Report

    #124

    Creative Cliche showcasing amazing Halloween makeup with vibrant green face paint, pink eyeshadow, and colorful hair details.

    creative.cliche Report

    #125

    Woman with creative Halloween makeup featuring bold blue eyeshadow and natural lips, showcasing amazing Halloween makeup art.

    creative.cliche Report

    #126

    Creative Cliche showcasing stunning Halloween makeup with bold red lips and dramatic eye makeup against a yellow background.

    creative.cliche Report

    #127

    Half face portrait showing creative Halloween makeup transforming a person into a scary clown with white face paint and red hair.

    creative.cliche Report

    #128

    Creative cliche Halloween makeup transforming a person into a detailed orange cat wearing a hat and bandana.

    creative.cliche Report

