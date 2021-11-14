Hi. I'm not a lonely guy; I like to be by myself most of the time.

Well, but I have to confess that it is also because I fear people's judgment. Yes, I figured it out these last years. This fear comes from my childhood (of course), and I know, but I won't be clear about it here.

So I can say I have kind of a wall around me that keeps people away. It could look safe for an afraid boy, but now it's just limiting my social skills, to say the least.

Enter Lonecat. He is a lonely cat who loves his own company, but is very open to people and is very good at making friends, so he can help me be more open.

Also, some people can learn how good it is to be by themselves sometimes. It's great to have a good time with friends and by yourself too.

So meet Lonecat, and I hope you'll befriend him. You can also check out my other posts here and here.

"Do I Know You? You Look Familiar"

Andrews Amoramar
Lonecat's Flat. He Loves Plants

Andrews Amoramar
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
I LOVE plants, too. I just wish I had a green thumb to go along with them!

A Short Introductory Comic

Titas Burinskas
Amy Beckler
Amy Beckler
Yep. Solitude (and my kitties) is an unappreciated pastime.

It's Hard To Stop Eating When The Food Is Sweet

Andrews Amoramar
Amy Beckler
Amy Beckler
Or maybe salty and spicy and buttery

Introvert Or Extrovert? It Always Depends

Andrews Amoramar
Sergio Feldmann Pearce
Sergio Feldmann Pearce
Amazing art. overwhelming thoughts. Is like seeing my own life through your artwork. Fantastic, I am a fan of Lonecat!!!!

A Cat Must Keep His Hygiene

Andrews Amoramar
Why?
Why?
Does he really have to keep it?

Favorite Hobby

Andrews Amoramar
Summer Nights Are Great To Go Camping

Andrews Amoramar
Rain RainBowSodaPop
Rain RainBowSodaPop
Enjoying camping alone can be wonderfully peaceful, serene, and *makes chef's kiss!* MUAH! ... Fantastically beautiful!

Waiting For A Train

Andrews Amoramar
Tor-Arne Hjellen
Tor-Arne Hjellen
Oh, and Porco Rosso, the best movie ever:-)

Who's Gonna Party Today?

Andrews Amoramar
Rain RainBowSodaPop
Rain RainBowSodaPop
I wonder what is puRrRrRrrrFectly in store for lonecat!?

Which One Are You Today? Box 1, 2 Or 3?

Andrews Amoramar
Summer Is A Great Time To Pick Up Some Berries And Mushrooms

Andrews Amoramar
That's Where He Lives, In A Flat Over Miss Poma's Coffee

Andrews Amoramar
Summertime Is The Best Season To Go Fish

Andrews Amoramar
Rain RainBowSodaPop
Rain RainBowSodaPop
Such a fun draw! I love your Creator's style lonecat. ^__~• ♡

Cooking A Tasteful Meal To Yourself Is The Best Way You Can Get In Touch With Yourself

Andrews Amoramar
Amy Beckler
Amy Beckler
...and so therapeutically mindful...

That's My Stuff To Enjoy Summer Everyday

Andrews Amoramar
Rain RainBowSodaPop
Rain RainBowSodaPop
This lonecat sure packs light.. that is very smart of lonecat to do so!

I Stopped By Wormie's New Home To Eat A Piece Of Cake

Andrews Amoramar
Amy Beckler
Amy Beckler
Good to have a magnifying glass-feel doubtful about wormy cake...

Never Drink That Much Lemonade

Andrews Amoramar
Amy Beckler
Amy Beckler
Often wish the snail Did drink it-then I wouldn't feel so sluggish

On Summer The Firefly Woods Get Full Of Colorful And Exotic Bugs

Andrews Amoramar
Rain RainBowSodaPop
Rain RainBowSodaPop
During summer here, we have a plethora of pesky insects... unfortunately. However, some of our native bugs are not pesky as well. I think most.bugs on earth can be quite beautiful, for the most part!

I Was Inspired By This Pretty Lady From A Pin Up. She Really Seemed To Know How To Enjoy Life

Andrews Amoramar
Nothing Like Enjoying Good Cookies On A Flight Through The Skies

Andrews Amoramar
