I Created Lonecat, A Character To Help Me Deal With My Fear Of People’s Judgment (21 New Pics)
Hi. I'm not a lonely guy; I like to be by myself most of the time.
Well, but I have to confess that it is also because I fear people's judgment. Yes, I figured it out these last years. This fear comes from my childhood (of course), and I know, but I won't be clear about it here.
So I can say I have kind of a wall around me that keeps people away. It could look safe for an afraid boy, but now it's just limiting my social skills, to say the least.
Enter Lonecat. He is a lonely cat who loves his own company, but is very open to people and is very good at making friends, so he can help me be more open.
Also, some people can learn how good it is to be by themselves sometimes. It's great to have a good time with friends and by yourself too.
So meet Lonecat, and I hope you'll befriend him. You can also check out my other posts here and here.
More info: Instagram | curioos.com
"Do I Know You? You Look Familiar"
Lonecat's Flat. He Loves Plants
I LOVE plants, too. I just wish I had a green thumb to go along with them!
A Short Introductory Comic
Yep. Solitude (and my kitties) is an unappreciated pastime.
It's Hard To Stop Eating When The Food Is Sweet
Introvert Or Extrovert? It Always Depends
Amazing art. overwhelming thoughts. Is like seeing my own life through your artwork. Fantastic, I am a fan of Lonecat!!!!
A Cat Must Keep His Hygiene
Favorite Hobby
Summer Nights Are Great To Go Camping
Enjoying camping alone can be wonderfully peaceful, serene, and *makes chef's kiss!* MUAH! ... Fantastically beautiful!
Waiting For A Train
Who's Gonna Party Today?
I wonder what is puRrRrRrrrFectly in store for lonecat!?
Which One Are You Today? Box 1, 2 Or 3?
Summer Is A Great Time To Pick Up Some Berries And Mushrooms
That's Where He Lives, In A Flat Over Miss Poma's Coffee
Summertime Is The Best Season To Go Fish
Such a fun draw! I love your Creator's style lonecat. ^__~• ♡
Cooking A Tasteful Meal To Yourself Is The Best Way You Can Get In Touch With Yourself
That's My Stuff To Enjoy Summer Everyday
This lonecat sure packs light.. that is very smart of lonecat to do so!
I Stopped By Wormie's New Home To Eat A Piece Of Cake
Good to have a magnifying glass-feel doubtful about wormy cake...
Never Drink That Much Lemonade
Often wish the snail Did drink it-then I wouldn't feel so sluggish
On Summer The Firefly Woods Get Full Of Colorful And Exotic Bugs
During summer here, we have a plethora of pesky insects... unfortunately. However, some of our native bugs are not pesky as well. I think most.bugs on earth can be quite beautiful, for the most part!
I really like your art style!
Heeey!! Thanks!!! Sorry I didn' answer before.
Oww! I loved this little cat. I'm going to follow..
REally nice project! I wanna see more.
