Lonecat is a cat that lives alone. He enjoys what he has and doesn't care about tomorrow or things like making a living. He cares to enjoy the here and now.

As a child.

Missing that old feeling of being in awe of everything and the good imagination that took me to heights when I was a little boy, I created Lonecat, his friends, and a new world full of places and creatures I dreamed of in childhood.

I hope you enjoy it and somehow feel that old childish feeling shake inside you.

Let's share this feeling...

