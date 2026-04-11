“I Just Had To Draw Them”: 69 Tumblr Artists That Made The Internet A Much Better Place
Tumblr has always been a platform where creative people tend to find each other, and the community they built there is unlike anything else on the internet. A big part of that is down to its artists, who made a habit of turning posts they loved into drawings, sketches, and illustrations just for the joy of it.
Below, we’ve put together some of the best examples of this tradition. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorite pieces.
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Whap!!! 😂
Not The Bees 🐝
Sea Lion King
Krux
Aura Farming On The Road
🐍
✏️📓
Be Not Afraid
Goth Granny
Just Had To
Credit: madeofklay | Tumblr