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Tumblr has always been a platform where creative people tend to find each other, and the community they built there is unlike anything else on the internet. A big part of that is down to its artists, who made a habit of turning posts they loved into drawings, sketches, and illustrations just for the joy of it.

Below, we’ve put together some of the best examples of this tradition. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorite pieces.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Whap!!! 😂

Speculative evolution meme featuring cats as gliders with a humorous drawing by a Tumblr artist.

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    #2

    Not The Bees 🐝

    Tumblr artist illustration showing a hospital scene with a doctor holding beehives and a patient on a bed about allergy humor.

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    #3

    Sea Lion King

    Tumblr artist draws sea lions in a humorous Lion King-inspired scene, highlighting creative internet art culture.

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    #4

    Krux

    White LED work lamp with black ears illustrated as a character by Tumblr artists making the internet a better place.

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    #5

    Aura Farming On The Road

    Illustration of a Tumblr artist's drawing showing a man in a van with a dashboard covered in plush sea creatures.

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    #6

    🐍

    Tumblr artist rasec-wizzlbang’s humorous drawing of a snake with tiny humans on its head, showcasing creative internet art.

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    #7

    ✏️📓

    Sketch of a cloud with human legs and a circle, illustrating creative drawing from Tumblr artists that improved the internet.

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    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Medieval monk wouldn't have done it better

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    #8

    Be Not Afraid

    Black and white drawing of a Lovecraftian monster and a small fuzzy creature by Tumblr artists improving internet art.

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    #9

    Goth Granny

    Illustration of an old lady wearing big goth stomping boots, showcasing unique style by a Tumblr artist.

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    #10

    Just Had To

    Mouse wrapped in a towel with a Tumblr artist’s drawing, showcasing cute and apologetic internet art.

    Credit: madeofklay | Tumblr

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    5points
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    #11

    Yellow Fans Be Like

    Tumblr artist comic contrasting average blue fan and chaotic yellow fan illustrating unique online art styles.

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    5points
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    #12

    You Mean The Proper Amount Of Excited To See Your Cat

    White cat with lipstick marks on fur, accompanied by humorous Tumblr artist's cartoon cat drawings.

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    #13

    Plat Plat Plat 🐸

    Humorous Tumblr artist drawing of a fast-running frog capturing unique internet art creativity.

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    #14

    🦕 Credit: Meladoodle

    Digital drawing of a dinosaur with a thesaurus as its body by a Tumblr artist known for creative internet art.

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    5points
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    #15

    ✍️: Maariamph

    Illustration of a man-taur with two male torsos, one holding a bow, featured by Tumblr artists in internet fan art.

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    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Monster Mash Is Real!

    Sketch of supernatural characters in a band playing instruments, showcasing Tumblr artists' creative art style online.

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    #17

    Pallas Cats Are So *round*

    Illustration and photos of spotted and fluffy cats by Tumblr artists showcasing creative animal art styles.

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    #18

    A Two-For-One Special

    Black cat with yellow curry powder spilled on the floor, shown in digital art and embroidered by Tumblr artist.

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    #19

    She Was Loving It

    Cat getting accidentally drenched under running sink water in a humorous drawing by a Tumblr artist.

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    4points
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    #20

    Credit: Jmawork | Ig

    Photos of two cats lying with legs up, followed by an artist's drawing inspired by Tumblr artists.

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    #21

    Cute Doggo🥺

    Border collie lying on sidewalk looks like a fish in digital art by a Tumblr artist.

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    #22

    Water Puppy Meets Land Seal & Become Besties 😂

    Dog and seal humor and art featured by Tumblr artists, showcasing internet creativity and friendship illustrations.

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    4points
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    #23

    Ollie Is Wild! 😂🤪

    Sketches of a cat sliding on a tablecloth with labeled details in a drawing by a Tumblr artist making the internet better.

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    #24

    👀

    Tumblr artist post humorously illustrating ADHD experiences with simple dog drawings, reflecting creative internet art.

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    #25

    Kids These Days

    Tumblr art post with a simple cat drawing humorously showing how cats hold their claws stuck in blankets.

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    #26

    Friend-Shaped @ Symbol

    Simple black line drawing of a soft gentle monkey curled inside an @ symbol by a Tumblr artist.

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    #27

    What Kind Of Weird Games Did You Play As A Child ?

    Tumblr artist drawing a stick figure playing roadrunner and coyote with a dad using a couch cushion as an ACME anvil.

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    4points
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    #28

    Absolutely Scrumpdiddlyumptious

    Simple black line drawing of a scrimblo mouse with three bimbinis on its back by a Tumblr artist.

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    #29

    Ah, The Classic “A Boy And His Demon/Fae/Magical Girl/Deity/Dragon/Etc. GF” Plot

    Sketch of a main anime character and girlfriend in goth style, highlighting the creativity of Tumblr artists online.

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    #30

    Happy 'Dusa, Best 'Dusa

    Tumblr artists drawing a cute Medusa with snakes and her autistic girlfriend avoiding eye contact in a simple cartoon style.

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    #31

    In My Honest Opinion, A Far Better Use Of Their Time

    Comic showing a Canada goose drawing depicting procrastination by Tumblr artists making the internet better.

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    #32

    If A Crow Has A Knife, You’d Better Believe They Know How To Use It

    Funny Tumblr artist drawing of a knife-wielding crow becoming a father, showcasing creative internet art humor.

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    #33

    #justndthings

    Tumblr artist sketch with dynamic figures in a room, showcasing unique creativity from popular internet artists.

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    #34

    Mom Of The Year

    Simple black and white drawing of a mom feeding ribs to a child playing a game, Tumblr artists artwork.

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    3points
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    #35

    Baking With Mama

    A photo and illustration showing a dog and a puppy baking together inspired by Tumblr artists’ creative works.

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    3points
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    #36

    Vegetables Never Looked So Glamorous

    Illustration of ladies personifying shallot, onion, garlic, and chives in a whimsical style by Tumblr artists.

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    #37

    No Gloves. Medical Meowlpractice. 😻 🎨credit: Unsoldibujante | Tumblr

    Cat wearing a surgical mask and cap next to a person, with a vibrant digital drawing by a Tumblr artist.

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    #38

    Who’s That Pokémon? Bumbalabee! 🐝

    Tumblr post showing a photo of a bumblebee and a drawing of a cow-bumblebee hybrid by Tumblr artists.

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    3points
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    #39

    Nailed It

    Illustration of animals dressed as Avengers characters, showcasing creative Tumblr artists' drawings improving internet art.

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    #40

    Little Toe Beans

    Simple artist rendition showing how cats spread their paws when they stretch, from 69 Tumblr artists collection.

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    #41

    Very Much Yes 🤌

    Cartoon illustration of birds with human arms, a creative drawing by Tumblr artists that made the internet better.

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    #42

    Gimmie The Pizza

    Tumblr artist comic depicting a monster aggressively eating an unsliced pizza in a playful internet art style.

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    #43

    🐦 Credit: Wolfi-Sama

    Simple doodle of a small bird looking pensive, showing creativity from Tumblr artists who improved the internet.

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    #44

    Geese

    Cartoon drawing by Tumblr artists showing animals wishing for abilities they lack, highlighting creative Tumblr artists online.

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    #45

    Tiny Eyes

    Simple black and white Tumblr art of kittens with small eyes and expressive faces by popular internet artists.

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    #46

    Introducing, Mother Nature And Her Friend Daddy Electric!

    Tumblr artists creating vibrant characters Daddy Electric and Mother Nature in a colorful 70s-inspired illustration.

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    3points
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    #47

    ‘Tis The One-Year-Anniversary Of One Of The Best April Fool’s Day Pranks Of All Time

    Tumblr artist puddletumbles shares a playful black line drawing of two dogs and celebrates internet art creativity.

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    3points
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    #48

    *floomp*

    Minimalist cartoon by a Tumblr artist showing a humorous cup trick that made the internet a much better place.

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    #49

    Cat

    Tumblr artist drawing a cat enjoying chin scratches, showcasing unique and charming artist renditions.

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    #50

    Creature Style

    Simple line drawing by Tumblr artist showing a person sitting at a standing desk with a computer, digital art style.

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    #51

    Remember To Wear Gloves When Petting, Patting, Booping, Etc; Shark Skin Is Quite Abrasive

    Sketch of a small, cute white shark with puppy teeth being gently petted, drawn by a Tumblr artist.

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    3points
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    #52

    Unstoppable Force Meets Easily Movable Object

    Tumblr artist comic shows a playful fake trip that turns into a humorous revolving door moment.

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    #53

    A Frog

    Minimalist frog drawing by Tumblr artist popokko, capturing the essence with few frog qualities and a simple smile.

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    #54

    The Lion Does Not Concern Herself With The Opinion Of Her Dad

    Photo of a lion and cub with Tumblr art and comments by popular Tumblr artists enhancing the internet experience.

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    #55

    “Pawdon Me Sire.” 🧐🐾 🎨credit: Magicratfingers | Tumblr

    Cat wearing lace collar with bow, split into four parts, followed by matching Tumblr artist drawing in art style.

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    2points
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    #56

    Awesome Thing. 💖✨

    Photo of cats and their vibrant paintings by Tumblr artists showcasing creative internet art talent.

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    #57

    Floof

    A yawning fox next to a simple minimalist drawing inspired by Tumblr artists making the internet better.

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    #58

    Real

    Tumblr artist comic showing funny reaction to misheard song lyrics being more clever than actual lyrics.

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    #59

    He's Doing A Great Job

    Watercolor drawing of a small deer carrying a plastic bag, illustrating independent errands by Tumblr artists.

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    #60

    Meow *bump*

    Minimalist black and white drawing of a cat lifting its head, featured by Tumblr artists known for making the internet better.

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    #61

    Bee Together

    Illustration and photos of California bee species, showcasing female and male differences by Tumblr artist.

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    #62

    Cats

    Tumblr artist missmamibee’s drawing of a cat squishing flowers with an arcane expression in a yard.

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    #63

    Lmao Get Walrus-Beamed Idiot

    Illustration of walrus visual attention with beams from eyes, featured by Tumblr artists making the internet better.

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    #64

    It Is Said That Little Girl Is Still Out There Ratmaxxing Up In This Bitch To This Very Day 🐀

    Tumblr artist shares funny retail story with sketch of crying character, showcasing creativity in internet art community.

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    #65

    Ham Necklace

    Tumblr artist drawing a dog catching a ham rind ring around its neck in a charming illustrated story.

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    #66

    “Anon,” 2013, Colorized

    Tumblr artist digital painting of a shiny sphere wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses in a cool, artistic style.

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    #67

    So Cute!

    Tumblr artists share charming dragon drawings including Robert, Mr Wiggles, and Gertrude with playful character stories.

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    #68

    O, Great Sphinx, Nx Me A Sphi

    Drawing of a black quartz sphinx by Tumblr artist jpechacek featured among 69 Tumblr artists who improved the internet.

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    #69

    I Put On My Robe And (Backwards) Wizard Hat

    Tumblr artist comic showing a character turning a wizard hat backwards, becoming more confident and smug.

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