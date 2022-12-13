We are often bombarded with fear-mongering and shocking headlines that make us feel that the world is falling apart.

However, while it’s important to report on problems and issues, I believe there is so much good in this world that it needs to be found and promoted just as widely.

This is especially true after the last few years we have had with COVID, political, and social unrest, and seemingly more negative headlines than we care to count.

Because of that, I started The Happy Broadcast. It's an anti-venom to the vitriolic rhetoric that pervades our media. Also, this year, I’ve illustrated even more happy news than in the previous years and our app WHOLE is bringing more joy and positivity in the world!

Consuming positive news is one known activity that can boost your outlook and mood. We need more positive news to acknowledge that the world is actually getting better little by little. So, with that said, here are some of the top performing positive news illustrations from 2022.

