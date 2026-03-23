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Travel is meant to broaden your mind and help you appreciate the world more. More than 1.5 billion international tourists traveled abroad in 2025. However, not everyone is a respectful sightseer. Some travelers are so entitled and obnoxious that they annoy both the locals and genuinely decent tourists. And they deserve to be (not so) gently shamed online.

Our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of photos taken by people who encountered ignorant and disrespectful tourists abroad. They’re painful to look at, but they’re a great reminder of how never to behave.