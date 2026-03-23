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Travel is meant to broaden your mind and help you appreciate the world more. More than 1.5 billion international tourists traveled abroad in 2025. However, not everyone is a respectful sightseer. Some travelers are so entitled and obnoxious that they annoy both the locals and genuinely decent tourists. And they deserve to be (not so) gently shamed online.

Our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of photos taken by people who encountered ignorant and disrespectful tourists abroad. They’re painful to look at, but they’re a great reminder of how never to behave.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Yet Another Disrespectful Tourist

Tourist hanging on sacred torii gates, showing entitled behavior shamed online for disrespecting cultural landmarks.

Anonymous participant Report

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    #2

    On Holocaust Memorial Day Let’s Remember To Teach The Next Generation To Respect Solemn Historical Sites And Not Every Photo Should Be A “Fun” Shot

    Tourists showing rude and entitled behavior while taking photos near historic train tracks in an open grassy area.

    travelswithshari Report

    12points
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    #3

    Most Normal Tourist At The Art Institute

    Tourists taking photos of museum art, showing rude and entitled behavior while visiting an exhibit.

    kurt_46 Report

    12points
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    Travel, as an industry, is massive. It is one of the most competitive markets in the world.

    The BBC reports that more than 1.5 billion international tourists traveled abroad last year.

    Meanwhile, Statista puts this number at 1.47 billion.

    With the number of tourists so mind-bogglingly big, no matter how many perfectly kind adventurers you spot, some individuals are inevitably bound to behave, err, less than decent.

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    #4

    Disrespectful Tourists In DC-3 Plane Wreck

    Tourists displaying entitled behavior while climbing and exploring a damaged airplane wreck in a snowy outdoor setting.

    Today, my mates and I went to the DC-3 plane wreck, and it was amazing. However, there was a group of Chinese tourists standing on the plane’s structure. We told them that the rules were written at the entrance, but they intentionally ignored us. I don’t understand how hard it is to respect the environment. Hopefully not until penalties are introduced.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
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    #5

    Kerið Crater, Iceland. Don't Walk On The Ice

    Tourists ignoring a warning sign and walking on frozen ice, showcasing rude and entitled behavior at a natural site.

    Invicti8660 Report

    12points
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    #6

    This Kind Of Tourists

    Tourists displaying rude and entitled behavior by climbing statues, causing disturbances, and leaving overflowing trash bins in public spaces.

    realhonestguide Report

    11points
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    According to Statista, travel and tourism contributed a jaw-dropping 10.9 trillion dollars to the global economy in 2024.

    Furthermore, leisure tourism spending worldwide that year reached a whopping 5.7 trillion dollars.
    #7

    Today On: Tourists In Tokyo. These Tourists Left Their Actual Underwear On The Tables, I Pray They Were Drying Clean Laundry

    Tourist blocking airplane aisle with legs and clothes on seat, showing rude and entitled behavior while traveling.

    Haxist27 Report

    11points
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    #8

    Usual Disrespectful Tourist

    Tourist lying on historic monument in public area, displaying rude and entitled behavior caught in a popular online shame post.

    fBizk Report

    11points
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    #9

    It’s A Tourist Attraction, But I Think It’s Disgusting. The Gum Wall In Seattle

    Wall covered in chewed gum by tourists demonstrating rude and entitled behavior in a popular public space.

    be4u4get Report

    11points
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    In terms of the total contribution of travel and tourism to GDP by country, the United States and China lead the travel markets worldwide.

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    However, France continues to be the destination with the highest number of inbound tourists worldwide. This was true both before the pandemic and after it.

    For example, Paris, the capital of France, has one of the most visited museums around the globe, the Louvre. In 2024 alone, an impressive 9 million people visited the museum.
    #10

    Where Are You Manners?

    Tweet about a Korean tourist in Boracay exhibiting rude and entitled behavior, causing locals to call security and remove her.

    FlipMensan Report

    10points
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    #11

    Central Park, NYC

    Sign in a park asking tourists to protect the American Elm by staying on the path to prevent damage to historic trees.

    Gorgulax21 Report

    10points
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    #12

    U-S-A

    Screenshot of an online comment showing a tourist embarrassed by a rude and entitled chant in a Paris bar.

    rinnieangel Report

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    Meanwhile, the BBC stresses that Europe remains the world’s most visited region. In 2025, the continent welcomed nearly 800 million arrivals. That’s 6% more than the previous year.

    However, trends are changing.

    Other destinations have seen gigantic surges in popularity recently. For instance, Brazil saw arrivals grow by a massive 37% in 2025. Egypt boasted a surge of 20%, Ethiopia got 15% more arrivals, Bhutan recorded 30% growth, and the Seychelles saw a 13% increase.

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    #13

    Personal Space

    Screenshot of an online comment describing rude and entitled behavior of tourists invading personal space in crowded parks.

    muffinlady90 Report

    10points
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    #14

    These Tourist Literally In The Middle Of The Road

    Tourists blocking a scenic desert road, exhibiting rude and entitled behavior that frustrated other visitors.

    For those who don’t know, this is a highway in Monument Valley, Arizona, and the reason it’s popular is because of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump, in which they filmed a scene here. However, there are so many people just walking and standing in the middle of the road, treating it like a sidewalk.

    Dry-Sympathy-3182 Report

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    #15

    Peacock

    Text post describing a tourist in Australia shaming rude behavior by plucking feathers from a peacock, showing entitled tourist actions.

    mugsandcoveve Report

    10points
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    “These countries fall into a growing category of high-identity, emerging destinations that are no longer niche but not yet saturated.

    “More travellers are now drawn to distinctive culture, landscapes and the possibilities of discovery, so countries with a strong identity and decent access are clear winners,” Steven Vigor, CEO of travel advisory firm Revigorate, explained to the BBC.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Why Bother Innocent People?

    Tweet about tourists haggling with a local, leading to anger and being chased, illustrating rude and entitled tourist behavior.

    poquitopochita Report

    9points
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    #17

    Opened Her Purse And Tried To Stuffing Duck Into It

    Text post describing a boat tour guide’s experience with rude and entitled tourists exhibiting disrespectful behavior toward wildlife.

    spencerjustsaid Report

    9points
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    #18

    Driving On The Wrong Side Of The Road

    Screenshot of an online post describing tourists driving aggressively on the wrong side of the road in Australia.

    Necessary_Eagle_3657 Report

    9points
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    Most of the things that you should avoid doing as a tourist are simple to grasp, common-sense ideas. They revolve around treating other people the way that you want to be treated. Ideally, this means being respectful, kind, polite, empathetic, friendly, and humble.

    And yet, some folks think that social rules and local laws don’t apply to them, so they end up behaving in shameful, even damaging ways that cause secondhand embarrassment.
    #19

    TikTok Dances

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing tourists for disrespectful behavior at the 9/11 memorial.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #20

    Farang Doing Farang Things. Seriously?

    Shirtless tourist wearing shorts and sandals indoors, walking past a masked employee in a busy retail store, showcasing rude tourist behavior.

    Mikem1671 Report

    9points
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    #21

    Start Fights

    Screenshot of an online comment shaming British and Australian tourists for rude and entitled behavior in Albania.

    Harmalin Report

    9points
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    Significant behavioral change won’t happen overnight. But it starts with more self-awareness. You have to be willing to think about how your behavior impacts the people around you.

    In other words, you have to be willing to admit that you’re not as perfect as you might think, that the world doesn’t owe you anything, and that you may need to grow and improve as a human being.
    #22

    The World Would Be An Immensely Better Place With An Increase In Both Self-Awareness And Situational Awareness

    Screenshot of an online comment shaming tourists for rude behavior biking in busy Amsterdam city traffic.

    sprknl Report

    9points
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    #23

    Petting Zoo

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning tourists about approaching wild animals in national parks, highlighting rude behavior.

    AnybodySeeMyKeys Report

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    #24

    She Owns Kyoto, It's Her World And We Are Living In It

    Tourist posing on a historical monument rock in an outdoor garden setting, showing rude and entitled behavior.

    Lunarshine69 Report

    9points
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    However, not every tourist can realize these things in a vacuum. They need friendly but firm feedback from their family and friends, locals, and fellow travellers about what they’re doing wrong and why it’s disrespectful.

    The key when criticising someone is to judge the behavior, not the person themselves. If the horrendous tourist feels attacked or demeaned, they might get defensive and refuse to change.

    That being said, there also need to be consequences for disruptive actions. If someone breaks the law or is culturally inappropriate, they need to understand that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.
    #25

    French Speaking Tourists At Eilean Donan Yesterday Being Obtusely Disrespectful

    Tourists posing on historic cannon near stone ruins by water under clear blue sky, showcasing rude and entitled behavior.

    Cramitinniceandtight Report

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    #26

    For A Photo

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing rude and entitled tourist behavior at the Louvre’s Winged Victory statue.

    littlemissemperor Report

    8points
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    #27

    Thanksgiving In London

    Screenshot of an online post showing a sarcastic comment about tourists and rude, entitled behavior.

    expectedBehaviour Report

    8points
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    Once you’ve looked through the entire list and upvoted the pics that you loved to hate the most, we’d like to turn the conversation over to you, Pandas.

    What are the most annoying, obnoxious, and rude tourists that you’ve ever had the ‘pleasure’ of seeing abroad? How did you react to them?

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    What countries and cities have you recently visited as a tourist? What’s your next travel destination? Tell us all about it in the comments below!
    #28

    Peak Tourist Behaviour At London Bridge

    Tourist standing on escalator step with large suitcase, showing rude and entitled behavior in a public space.

    Wise-Pig Report

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    #29

    Selfie With A Black Man

    Comment describing rude tourist behavior making a black man uncomfortable while trying to get a selfie on the subway.

    gayscout Report

    8points
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    #30

    Tourists In Iceland Ignoring Signs

    Tourists ignoring no walking sign, creating worn path on grassy landscape near rocky coastline under clear sky.

    RatzzDE Report

    8points
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    #31

    There Is A Reason Why They Hide The Accurate Actual Artifacts/Relics/Evidence

    Screenshot of online comments describing rude tourist behavior during a civil war tour, highlighting entitled actions.

    yeerk_slayer Report

    8points
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    #32

    This Tacky And Disrespectful Tourist We Saw At The Ancient Ruins Of Ephesus

    Tourists displaying entitled behavior at an ancient ruin site with stone columns and blue sky background.

    westwithat Report

    8points
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    #33

    A Tourist Of 17y Carved The Name 'Julian' Into A 1,200-Year-Old Unesco World Heritage Temple In Nara

    Traditional Japanese temple with tourists' rude graffiti carved into wooden surface, highlighting entitled tourist behavior.

    odezza27 Report

    8points
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    #34

    Goofy

    Online comments shaming tourists for rude and entitled behavior about fast-food portions and complaints.

    Far-Patient-2247 Report

    8points
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    #35

    Stealing

    Screenshot of a social media post describing tourists detained for stealing items at Auschwitz, showcasing rude and entitled behavior.

    manbearnoodle Report

    8points
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    #36

    Finds Out Euros Aren’t Optional

    Two tourists at a Paris metro station, showing entitled behavior while waiting for the train late at night.

    civilizer Report

    8points
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    #37

    Vatican

    Comment describing rude tourist behavior touching a tapestry at the Vatican, highlighting entitled tourist actions.

    starburst4243 Report

    8points
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    #38

    Australia Is A Fake

    Screenshot of an online comment thread showing a humorous conspiracy theory about Australia, highlighting rude tourist behavior.

    dogbolter4 Report

    8points
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    #39

    And I Will Do It Again

    Close-up of a woman’s face outdoors, illustrating rude and entitled tourist behavior shared online.

    Baileymoon15 Report

    8points
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    #40

    Trashing

    Comment about tourists showing rude and entitled behavior by littering in natural areas, shamed online.

    nutsandboltstimestwo Report

    8points
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    #41

    Clip Toe Nails

    Reddit comment describing a rude and entitled tourist clipping toenails and blowing nose on a cruise ship bar.

    Secret-Gap-5472 Report

    8points
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    #42

    Signs Weren't In English In Paris

    Screenshot of a social media post showing rude and entitled tourist behavior questioning why Paris signs aren’t in English.

    notonemyself Report

    8points
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    #43

    Language

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing tourists for expecting locals to speak different languages, highlighting rude behavior.

    angryboy Report

    8points
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    #44

    Photoshoot Studio

    Screenshot of a social media comment shaming tourists for rude behavior by blocking traffic for photos.

    Clean_Drop2584 Report

    8points
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    #45

    In A Full Train (Europe), Some Americans Thinking Their Luggage Needs To Have A Seat Too

    Suitcase with extended handle on a train seat next to a window showing railway tracks outside, illustrating tourist travel behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
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    #46

    Bus Seats

    Screenshot of an online post showing tourists criticized for rude behavior refusing to sit apart on a crowded bus.

    Green_fearless08 Report

    8points
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    #47

    Escalators

    Screenshot of a comment discussing rude and entitled behavior of tourists in London, highlighting escalator and Tube train etiquette.

    Anaptyso Report

    7points
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    #48

    Dump Ashes

    Screenshot of a social media post describing rude tourist behavior dumping ashes on winery grapes.

    Cheese_and_krakens Report

    7points
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    #49

    Tourists Tie Trash To The Brooklyn Bridge. It Looks Terrible And It Ends Up Falling Into The East River

    Brooklyn Bridge walkway covered with trash and debris left by tourists, showing rude and entitled behavior in public spaces.

    It started with "love locks", which are also bad for the bridge. In 2016, a cable snapped under the weight of the locks. Tourists started tying whatever they had with them to the fencing, including hair ties, tissues, receipts, napkins, plastic bags, panties, bracelets, hair clips, tampons, and more.

    exc3113nt Report

    7points
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    #50

    Get Into A Fountain

    Comment describing a tourist behaving rudely by entering a fountain with their dog at a famous religious site in Spain.

    SingzJazz Report

    7points
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    #51

    Be Safe Please

    Screenshot of an online comment shaming tourists for their unbelievably rude and entitled behavior at the beach.

    Fanfathor Report

    7points
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