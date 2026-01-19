Peter Claffey Fans Slam Critic’s Comment About His Body In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Review

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdomsis here, and the early reactions have been largely focused on its lighter tone and the introduction of a new kind of Westeros hero.

But amid first-episode discussions, attention unexpectedly shifted to the physique of Peter Claffey, who portrays Ser Duncan the Tall.

In her review, Beyond the Trailer host Grace Randolph referred to Claffey as the “next generation of dad bod”, a remark that instantly sparked backlash online.

Highlights Critic Grace Randolph sparked a viral debate after labeling 6'5" former rugby player Peter Claffey a "dad bod."

Viewers flooded social media to defend Claffey, calling the comment "idiotic."

Despite the body-shaming debate, George R.R. Martin has endorsed Claffey, praising his stature and "terrific" performance as Ser Duncan the Tall.

RELATED:

Grace Randolph’s “dad bod” comment about Peter Claffey triggered immediate fan pushback

Peter Claffey in costume as a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with fans reacting to critic's body comments.

Image credits: HBO

While praising the “hedge knight” Claffey’s casting, Randolph said, “What a find with Peter Claffey,” calling him a former “Irish rugby player turned actor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, she noted that he stands at six feet five inches and complimented his ability to handle the challenge of the role.

However, her concluding comment on Claffey left viewers furious.

Peter Claffey in a medieval setting with fans reacting, highlighting debates about his body in Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review.

Image credits: HBO

“Thankfully, the next generation of dad bod has arrived with Claffey definitely getting the HBO treatment,” she said.

Fans of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms quickly began sharing their reactions across social media platforms, questioning the definition of dad bod, which is typically used to describe a body type that’s fit but soft, athletic, yet visibly relaxed.

One commenter asked bluntly whether Randolph “knows what a dad bod is,” while another argued that Claffey’s physique looked “like a gym bod, nothing dad bod about it.”

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in the premiere episode of ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ pic.twitter.com/9HGAJL3bLP — ✰ (@MENin4K) January 19, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Claffey shirtless and in armor, showing his body in scenes from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series.

Image credits: X/MENin4K

Others took a sharper tone, with one comment reading, “Is she blind?? How is that a dad bod? Boy, do people have unrealistic standards! Imagine someone saying Sydney Sweeney has a mom bod.”

The “dad bod” debate has echoed earlier within the Game of Thrones universe. Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, faced similar commentary when he appeared less shredded after years of playing Aquaman.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply questioning Peter Claffey's body with the comment Dad bod in a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bucephylus

Screenshot of a social media reply where Peter Claffey fans slam a critic's comment about his body in a review.

Image credits: oscardagru58552

In a conversation with TMZ in 2019, Momoa addressed it directly, explaining that the label didn’t bother him “at all”.

He also joked on The Late Show in 2022, “Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer.”

Pedro Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell, has also been affectionately praised for what fans call a “fit dad bod.”

“I LIVE for Pedro’s beautiful dad bod,” wrote one netizen.

However, fans argued that Claffey doesn’t fall into that category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Claffey shirtless, expressing frustration in a scene from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms with fans defending his body.

Image credits: X/MENin4K

ADVERTISEMENT

Game of Thrones showrunners continued with their long-standing habit of putting male bodies on display

Part of the backlash also stems from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s history of visually showcasing male bodies across Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

The duo even admitted that some shirtless scenes existed for reasons unrelated to storytelling.

“There’s a scene in the pilot that might be the worst scene we’ve ever written,” Benioff said at SXSW in 2017, explaining that the shirtless Stark boy’s scene existed purely because of beard continuity.

Peter Claffey standing casually in black outfit at an HBO Max event, fans react to critic's comment about his body.

Image credits: Getty/Elisabetta A. Villa

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look closely, you could tell they were all flexing because they’re shirtless.”

Despite that, the moments became some of the most talked-about scenes in the franchise, including Jon Snow’s (Kit Harrington) resurrection.

Even in its spin-off, House of the Dragon, the pattern continued with characters like Daemon Targaryen and Aemond Targaryen.

Now, the custom is being followed in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms that features Claffey’s Dunk as physically imposing and grounded.

Beyond dad bod comments, fans praised Peter Claffey’s casting and stature, perfect for Dunk

Rugby players in action during a match with Peter Claffey fans reacting to critic's comment about his body.

Image credits: X/connachtrugby

While the debate over the dad bod comments raged, praise for the 29-year-old remained consistent.

George R. R. Martin himself endorsed the casting directly, adding, “He’s tall… His readings were terrific. I think you’re going to love him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Claffey is a former professional rugby player, stands at 6’5”, and his build reflects years of athletic training.

Peter Claffey sitting by a campfire in Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, fans reacting to critic's body comment in review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HBO

Several viewers responded to his casting with comments calling it “perfect”.

“Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall might be the most lovable protagonist we’ve gotten in this universe,” one comment read.

Another added, “Now the cast makes total sense.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is now streaming on HBO.

“The way fit men get described as having ‘dad bods’ is wild,” wrote one netizen

Tweet from user yorn_23 responding to a comment about dad bod, related to Peter Claffey fans and body criticism in show review.

Image credits: iron_fillings

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Detective Mittens criticizing unrealistic body standards in a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review involving Peter Claffey fans.

Image credits: sm00thmittens

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Peter Claffey's body with emojis reacting to the comment in a Knights of the Seven Kingdoms review.

Image credits: rewriter_

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user Jordan replying to a comment, defending Peter Claffey's body in a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review.

Image credits: jordanlanvin

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a fan criticizing the description of men's bodies, related to Peter Claffey fans and body review debates.

Image credits: GallFAM4

Twitter reply by user tom_does_stuff_10 questioning dad bod definition in context of Peter Claffey fans slam critic's comment on body.

Image credits: tom_does_stuff_

Tweet from user Tiago expressing excitement about a show, relevant to Peter Claffey fans slamming critic's comment.

Image credits: tiagomirrorball

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user @vpaytonpeters asking Where’s the dad bod at in response to a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review criticizing Peter Claffey’s body.

Image credits: vpaytonpeters

Screenshot of a tweet replying to a critic's comment about Peter Claffey's body in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review.

Image credits: randomlyrj_