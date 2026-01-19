Peter Claffey Fans Slam Critic’s Comment About His Body In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Review
HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdomsis here, and the early reactions have been largely focused on its lighter tone and the introduction of a new kind of Westeros hero.
But amid first-episode discussions, attention unexpectedly shifted to the physique of Peter Claffey, who portrays Ser Duncan the Tall.
In her review, Beyond the Trailer host Grace Randolph referred to Claffey as the “next generation of dad bod”, a remark that instantly sparked backlash online.
Grace Randolph’s “dad bod” comment about Peter Claffey triggered immediate fan pushback
While praising the “hedge knight” Claffey’s casting, Randolph said, “What a find with Peter Claffey,” calling him a former “Irish rugby player turned actor.”
In the clip, she noted that he stands at six feet five inches and complimented his ability to handle the challenge of the role.
However, her concluding comment on Claffey left viewers furious.
“Thankfully, the next generation of dad bod has arrived with Claffey definitely getting the HBO treatment,” she said.
Fans of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms quickly began sharing their reactions across social media platforms, questioning the definition of dad bod, which is typically used to describe a body type that’s fit but soft, athletic, yet visibly relaxed.
One commenter asked bluntly whether Randolph “knows what a dad bod is,” while another argued that Claffey’s physique looked “like a gym bod, nothing dad bod about it.”
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in the premiere episode of ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ pic.twitter.com/9HGAJL3bLP
— ✰ (@MENin4K) January 19, 2026
Others took a sharper tone, with one comment reading, “Is she blind?? How is that a dad bod? Boy, do people have unrealistic standards! Imagine someone saying Sydney Sweeney has a mom bod.”
The “dad bod” debate has echoed earlier within the Game of Thrones universe. Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, faced similar commentary when he appeared less shredded after years of playing Aquaman.
In a conversation with TMZ in 2019, Momoa addressed it directly, explaining that the label didn’t bother him “at all”.
He also joked on The Late Show in 2022, “Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer.”
Pedro Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell, has also been affectionately praised for what fans call a “fit dad bod.”
“I LIVE for Pedro’s beautiful dad bod,” wrote one netizen.
However, fans argued that Claffey doesn’t fall into that category.
Game of Thrones showrunners continued with their long-standing habit of putting male bodies on display
Part of the backlash also stems from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s history of visually showcasing male bodies across Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
The duo even admitted that some shirtless scenes existed for reasons unrelated to storytelling.
“There’s a scene in the pilot that might be the worst scene we’ve ever written,” Benioff said at SXSW in 2017, explaining that the shirtless Stark boy’s scene existed purely because of beard continuity.
“If you look closely, you could tell they were all flexing because they’re shirtless.”
Despite that, the moments became some of the most talked-about scenes in the franchise, including Jon Snow’s (Kit Harrington) resurrection.
Even in its spin-off, House of the Dragon, the pattern continued with characters like Daemon Targaryen and Aemond Targaryen.
Now, the custom is being followed in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms that features Claffey’s Dunk as physically imposing and grounded.
Beyond dad bod comments, fans praised Peter Claffey’s casting and stature, perfect for Dunk
While the debate over the dad bod comments raged, praise for the 29-year-old remained consistent.
George R. R. Martin himself endorsed the casting directly, adding, “He’s tall… His readings were terrific. I think you’re going to love him.”
Claffey is a former professional rugby player, stands at 6’5”, and his build reflects years of athletic training.
Several viewers responded to his casting with comments calling it “perfect”.
“Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall might be the most lovable protagonist we’ve gotten in this universe,” one comment read.
Another added, “Now the cast makes total sense.”
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is now streaming on HBO.
“The way fit men get described as having ‘dad bods’ is wild,” wrote one netizen
