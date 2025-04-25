25 Common Idioms And Your Challenge Is To Uncover Their True Meanings

ADVERTISEMENT

Idioms make language way more fun – they help you say a lot with just a few words. And let’s be honest, they’re way more interesting than just saying things the regular way. But even if you use idioms from time to time, some of them can still trip you up – especially the ones you don’t hear that often.

In this quiz, we’re back with 25 more idioms to test your skills. Some are common, some are trickier, and a few might surprise you.

If you missed the first part of this quiz, you can test your skills here.

Let’s see how well you do this time! 🧠

