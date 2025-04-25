25 Common Idioms And Your Challenge Is To Uncover Their True Meanings
Idioms make language way more fun – they help you say a lot with just a few words. And let’s be honest, they’re way more interesting than just saying things the regular way. But even if you use idioms from time to time, some of them can still trip you up – especially the ones you don’t hear that often.
In this quiz, we’re back with 25 more idioms to test your skills. Some are common, some are trickier, and a few might surprise you.
If you missed the first part of this quiz, you can test your skills here.
Let’s see how well you do this time! 🧠
Image credits: Cup of Couple
Progress:
#14 is wrong, stealing someone's thunder is NOT taking credit for their work... it's about ruining their big moment or reveal by horning in with your stuff: Like officially announcing your engagement at someone else's wedding during the toasts. The example on the "answer line" is a correct use, but the listed answer isn't.
Missed a few, one being the supposedly Australian one. I am Australian and had never heard of it.
I´m not an English speaker, Some are obvious, some need a bit of thinking, but some surprised me even on the second try.
