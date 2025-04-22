Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Insufferable”: Twins Spark Backlash After Recounting Carjacking In Perfect Unison
Crime, News

“Insufferable”: Twins Spark Backlash After Recounting Carjacking In Perfect Unison

A carjacking incident in Australia has gone viral for an unexpected reason: the witnesses.

A set of identical twin sisters has captured national and international attention after recounting the incident in perfect unison during a TV interview.

The uncanny interview quickly went viral on social media, turning the sisters into an internet sensation.

Highlights
  • The Powers twins went viral for speaking in perfect unison while recounting a carjacking on live TV.
  • Bridgette and Paula are already local celebrities in Australia, known for their wildlife rescue charity.
  • The sisters, who often dress alike and share a phone, say they sometimes feel like one person.
    Australian twin sisters Bridgette and Paula Powers went viral for their perfectly synchronized interview

    Twins wearing matching green shirts and caps, smiling outdoors, showing unity.

    Image credits: Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue / Facebook

    On April 21, 7News Queensland posted a news video on social media featuring Australian identical twin sisters Bridgette and Paula Powers. The story details the moments when the sisters and their mom came face to face with an armed car thief on Steve Irwin Way.

    The gunman allegedly caused a fatal crash on Queensland’s Bruce Highway, which claimed a woman’s life. The man then shot a Good Samaritan in the arm while trying to carjack a getaway vehicle.

    However, the clip went viral for unexpected reasons. During the interview, Bridgette and Paula can be seen speaking in unison while dressed in matching outfits

    The twins recounted a carjacking incident in complete unison

    Twins in striped sweaters smiling with large pelican in cozy indoor setting, emphasizing twin connection.

    Image credits: Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue / Facebook

    “One guy, he was up there with our mom… and he goes, ‘Run, he’s got a gun!’” the twins recalled in perfect unison. “Oh, our hearts started to pound. I said, ‘Mom, where’s mom?’”

    They said their mother then approached the bloodied carjacker to ask if he was okay, only for the man to threaten her life. “Mom distracted him… Mom ran into the bush… and the guy goes, ‘I’ll find you and I’ll shoot you,’” they said. The sisters added they felt “blessed” that their mother wasn’t harmed.

    The video went viral on social media, stunning viewers

    Twins in bunny print shirts speaking in unison during an interview.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    The now-viral video, which garnered over 1 million views in under 24 hours, caught the attention of X users. Many users were surprised to see the twins’ perfect unison. 

    “Nothing can prepare you for the witness interview 7 News decided to run with on this story,” one user wrote. 

    Highway scene after carjacking incident with emergency vehicles and blocked lanes.

    Image credits: ABC News (Australia) / YouTube

    Another added, “This is the kind of scene you couldn’t script, characters you couldn’t invent. Watch it immediately with the sound on. Australia can’t be real.”

    A third called the quirky interview an “Instant classic.” 

    Online users commented on the uncanny nature of the interview, with one suggesting quantum entanglement

    Twins in matching blue outfits recount carjacking in unison, facing backlash.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    One user asked “Is there a scientific name for this?” to which another user replied, “Freaky Deaky Twin Sh*t.”

    And another expressed, “I believe that’s called quantum entanglement.” Quantum entanglement is a complex phenomenon in physics that is usually described as an invisible link between distant objects (or, in this case, sisters) that allows one to instantly affect the other. 

    Some users also referenced the classic twins scene from Stanley Kubrick’s cult movie, The Shining. One wrote the iconic line from the movie under the post: “Come play with us, Danny. Forever and ever.”

    Some users called the Power sisters’ synchronization fake and scripted

    Tweet reacts to twins recounting carjacking in unison, noting it's beyond usual twin behavior.

    Image credits: LeadToday

    Tweet by Florida Living comments on twins' unison story, sparking backlash and curiosity.

    Image credits: myacatt51

    Other users found the interview to be fake and scripted. One user said, “They’re trying so hard to pull off this weird twin gimmick, and it’s honestly insufferable.”

    Another added, “They’ve got a great act.”

    One even suggested the twins might be using cue cards for their interview, saying, “It would seem to me that they were reading from cue cards.” 

    The twin sisters are local celebrities in Australia, known for their wildlife rescue charity

    Twins in matching shirts, one holding a bird, amidst backlash after recounting carjacking.

    Image credits: Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue / Facebook

    Although the interview is currently going viral for its quirky nature, Bridgette and Paula Powers, also known locally as the Twinnies, have been well-known figures in the country for years as wildlife rescuers.

    According to a 2021 interview with ABC News, the twins had to leave school in year 10 due to health issues, after which they began focusing on taking care of animals. “We love all creatures great and small,” they told ABC News.

    Twins in blue uniforms examine a large pelican near the water.

    Image credits: Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue / Facebook

    The Powers sisters met Steve Irwin while helping a sick green sea turtle, which their sister Liz Eather said left Irwin “quite taken with them.”

    The encounter led them to work at the Australia Zoo and later launch their charity, Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue, which they’ve run for over 20 years.

    The sisters appeared on Good Morning Britain back in 2016 

    Twins wearing white dresses, standing together at Sunshine Coast Airport amidst lush greenery.

    Image credits: Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue / Facebook

    However, this is not the first time the twins have spoken in unison. In a 2016 appearance on Good Morning Britain, the twins stunned Piers Morgan with their four-minute-long perfectly synchronized interview.

    The sisters told Morgan that they are not sure why they both speak the same words at the same time, but insisted it happens “automatically.” 

    Twins in matching red tops and sunglasses stand by the shore with pelicans nearby.

    Image credits: Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue / Facebook

    “We don’t know how it happens,” they added.

    “Some people go ‘do you rehearse a conversation?’ but it’s like no, how can you rehearse a conversation, it’d be stupid.” 

    The sisters said they sometimes feel like one person, wearing identical outfits and sharing a phone

    Despite knowing they are different individuals, the twins admitted that they sometimes feel like one person, to the point of wearing identical outfits and sharing a mobile phone.

    “All our time is spent together because we have the same interests and we go shopping together, we go and rescue together, we work as a great team together,” they said, again in unison.

    Netizens were quick to comment on the Powers sisters’ quirky interview 

    Tweet joking about carjacking story told in unison, likening twins to "quantum entangled humans.

    Image credits: Martin_Adams

    Tweet about twins recounting a carjacking incident in unison, posted by a user named Scottish Engineer.

    Image credits: thatseguy

    Tweet reacting to twins recounting carjacking in unison, suggesting their closeness and synchronized speech.

    Image credits: realdarkphoenix

    Tweet discussing twins' documentary, mentioning their extraordinary nature and shared experiences.

    Image credits: PaulMountaineer

    Tweet about identical twins’ synchronized actions, referencing a rare occurrence compared to their youth.

    Image credits: LindiKC2

    Tweet questioning twins' recounting of carjacking in unison.

    Image credits: jef_wa

    Tweet reacting to twins recounting carjacking together, described as "Incredible".

    Image credits: MarshallHayner

    Tweet response about twins' backlash for recounting carjacking in unison.

    Image credits: HighbrowHaze

    Tweet reaction to twins recounting carjacking in unison, calling their synchronization fascinating and study-worthy.

    Image credits: MarioBrisson1

    Tweet reaction to twins recounting carjacking story in unison, featuring surprise emoji.

    Image credits: CurtRphprn

    Tweet by Andrew Lilico asking, "Is there a scientific name for this?" relating to insufferable twins recounting a carjacking.

    Image credits: andrew_lilico

    Tweet reaction to twins, mentioning a "weird gimmick" and calling it "insufferable," sparking backlash.

    Image credits: SelfMadeMastery

    Tweet response to carjacking twins, mentioning laughter control.

    Image credits: awoooouwuooooo

    Tweet by Brandon Mykol criticizing twins' synchronized storytelling, calling it "sad.

    Image credits: vintage1981

    Tweet by Gabby Ortiz humorously references a carjacking on Steve Irwin Way, sparking reaction.

    Image credits: Gabbity

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    G A
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Been seen before with other twins. Not speaking at the same time. One copies the other but very quickly so you don't notice pauses. Scientific studies were done way back in the 70s and 80s.

    Sea Squirrel
    Sea Squirrel
    Sea Squirrel
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    My condoleances to the family of the woman who lost her life.

    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    I'm amazed that they can both do a pretty convincing Australian accent.

