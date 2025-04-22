“Insufferable”: Twins Spark Backlash After Recounting Carjacking In Perfect Unison

ADVERTISEMENT

A carjacking incident in Australia has gone viral for an unexpected reason: the witnesses.

A set of identical twin sisters has captured national and international attention after recounting the incident in perfect unison during a TV interview.

The uncanny interview quickly went viral on social media, turning the sisters into an internet sensation.

The Powers twins went viral for speaking in perfect unison while recounting a carjacking on live TV.

Bridgette and Paula are already local celebrities in Australia, known for their wildlife rescue charity.

The sisters, who often dress alike and share a phone, say they sometimes feel like one person.

Australian twin sisters Bridgette and Paula Powers went viral for their perfectly synchronized interview

On April 21, 7News Queensland posted a news video on social media featuring Australian identical twin sisters Bridgette and Paula Powers. The story details the moments when the sisters and their mom came face to face with an armed car thief on Steve Irwin Way.

The gunman allegedly caused a fatal crash on Queensland’s Bruce Highway, which claimed a woman’s life. The man then shot a Good Samaritan in the arm while trying to carjack a getaway vehicle.



However, the clip went viral for unexpected reasons. During the interview, Bridgette and Paula can be seen speaking in unison while dressed in matching outfits.

The twins recounted a carjacking incident in complete unison

“One guy, he was up there with our mom… and he goes, ‘Run, he’s got a gun!’” the twins recalled in perfect unison. “Oh, our hearts started to pound. I said, ‘Mom, where’s mom?’”

They said their mother then approached the bloodied carjacker to ask if he was okay, only for the man to threaten her life. “Mom distracted him… Mom ran into the bush… and the guy goes, ‘I’ll find you and I’ll shoot you,’” they said. The sisters added they felt “blessed” that their mother wasn’t harmed.

The video went viral on social media, stunning viewers



The now-viral video, which garnered over 1 million views in under 24 hours, caught the attention of X users. Many users were surprised to see the twins’ perfect unison.

“Nothing can prepare you for the witness interview 7 News decided to run with on this story,” one user wrote.

Another added, “This is the kind of scene you couldn’t script, characters you couldn’t invent. Watch it immediately with the sound on. Australia can’t be real.”

A third called the quirky interview an “Instant classic.”

Online users commented on the uncanny nature of the interview, with one suggesting quantum entanglement

One user asked “Is there a scientific name for this?” to which another user replied, “Freaky Deaky Twin Sh*t.”

And another expressed, “I believe that’s called quantum entanglement.” Quantum entanglement is a complex phenomenon in physics that is usually described as an invisible link between distant objects (or, in this case, sisters) that allows one to instantly affect the other.

Some users also referenced the classic twins scene from Stanley Kubrick’s cult movie, The Shining. One wrote the iconic line from the movie under the post: “Come play with us, Danny. Forever and ever.”

Some users called the Power sisters’ synchronization fake and scripted

Other users found the interview to be fake and scripted. One user said, “They’re trying so hard to pull off this weird twin gimmick, and it’s honestly insufferable.”

Another added, “They’ve got a great act.”

One even suggested the twins might be using cue cards for their interview, saying, “It would seem to me that they were reading from cue cards.”

The twin sisters are local celebrities in Australia, known for their wildlife rescue charity

Although the interview is currently going viral for its quirky nature, Bridgette and Paula Powers, also known locally as the Twinnies, have been well-known figures in the country for years as wildlife rescuers.

According to a 2021 interview with ABC News, the twins had to leave school in year 10 due to health issues, after which they began focusing on taking care of animals. “We love all creatures great and small,” they told ABC News.

The Powers sisters met Steve Irwin while helping a sick green sea turtle, which their sister Liz Eather said left Irwin “quite taken with them.”

The encounter led them to work at the Australia Zoo and later launch their charity, Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue, which they’ve run for over 20 years.

The sisters appeared on Good Morning Britain back in 2016

However, this is not the first time the twins have spoken in unison. In a 2016 appearance on Good Morning Britain, the twins stunned Piers Morgan with their four-minute-long perfectly synchronized interview.

The sisters told Morgan that they are not sure why they both speak the same words at the same time, but insisted it happens “automatically.”

“We don’t know how it happens,” they added.

“Some people go ‘do you rehearse a conversation?’ but it’s like no, how can you rehearse a conversation, it’d be stupid.”

The sisters said they sometimes feel like one person, wearing identical outfits and sharing a phone

Despite knowing they are different individuals, the twins admitted that they sometimes feel like one person, to the point of wearing identical outfits and sharing a mobile phone.

“All our time is spent together because we have the same interests and we go shopping together, we go and rescue together, we work as a great team together,” they said, again in unison.

Netizens were quick to comment on the Powers sisters’ quirky interview

