Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Called Ridiculous For Dressing Up Her Twins Differently And Refusing To Make Them Match
Family, Relationships

Woman Called Ridiculous For Dressing Up Her Twins Differently And Refusing To Make Them Match

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Identical twins in matching outfits have a certain charm—it’s a classic look we’ve seen in movies and photos alike. However, dressing twins identically isn’t always necessary or even ideal for everyone. They might look cute, but not every parent wants to take this approach.

For example, a mother of 1-year-old identical twins faced family backlash when she chose unique outfits for her daughters in family photos to foster their individuality. Her own mother got upset, insisting on matching outfits for the twins. Keep reading to see how it all unfolded.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s fascinating to see two people who look identical, especially when they’re dressed alike

    Image credits: katyatsiganok / Envato (not the actual photo)

    One mother turned to the internet for advice after refusing to dress her 1-year-old twin daughters in matching outfits for her great-grandmother’s 80th birthday

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Admirable_Slide_8865

    Identical twins can sometimes struggle to establish their own sense of individuality

    Image credits: hwilson8 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Growing up as twins can be a lot of fun. You have someone who’s there for every experience, sharing in both the highs and lows. Whether it’s playing together, sharing toys, or going through school side-by-side, having a twin can make childhood feel a little less lonely and a lot more exciting.

    But here’s the thing—being an identical twin can also make it challenging to carve out your own identity. When you look exactly like someone else, people sometimes struggle to see you as separate individuals. Even well-meaning friends and family members may blur the lines, unintentionally putting both of you in the same box.

    For instance, people might say things like, “Wow, you’re so much more outgoing than your sister,” or “Your brother seems to be the creative one.” While these comments might seem harmless, they can pile up over time, making twins feel like they’re under pressure to fit specific roles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Interests and hobbies are often generalized as well. If one twin excels at music, others might assume the other twin has the same talent. This can create an expectation for twins to share the same skills or passions, even though each might have their own unique likes and dislikes.

    Elizabeth Gulman, who has a twin sister, describes this feeling in a post for ‘The Campanile’, “When people continually group my twin and me as one, it’s hard for us to become our own unique selves; the same goes for all twins. Everybody deserves to be treated as an individual, whether born as a twin or not.” Her words capture the frustration many twins feel about always being grouped together.

    Elizabeth goes on to say, “When people see us apart, they often ask, “Where’s your twin?” They see us as individuals when we’re together, but they see us as incomplete when we’re apart.” This can feel strange for twins because, ironically, they often feel the most like themselves when they’re not side-by-side.

    It’s essential for others to recognize and respect each twin as a unique person

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Adolescence and adulthood can be especially tricky for twins, as these are years when people are figuring out who they are. Twins often define themselves in contrast to each other—one might like green because the other likes blue, or one might love romcom movies just because the other can’t stand them. These choices can shape their identity, making it difficult to know what they genuinely like versus what they choose simply to be different from their twin.

    Another common frustration twins face is being referred to as “the twins” rather than by their individual names. Growing up, they might hear, “Hey, twins!” instead of their own names, which can make them feel like they’re seen as a single unit rather than two distinct people. This label, while affectionate, can make it hard for each twin to feel truly acknowledged.

    At the end of the day, everyone deserves the chance to explore and express their individuality, twins included. Just because they share a close bond (and maybe even identical DNA), that doesn’t mean they’re the same person. Respecting their differences and encouraging each twin to find their own path is essential.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In this particular story, the mother went out of her way to support her twin daughter’s individuality. The mom understood how easy it is for twins to be grouped together or compared, and she made it a priority to encourage each daughter to develop her unique personality. What are your thoughts? Do you think she did the right thing?

    People in the comments could see both sides and some were thanking the mom for standing up for her twins

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others agreed that this time it’s worth stepping back to avoid bigger conflict

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    4

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Mommy Dearest and Brother Buttinsky need to back off. Those twin girls aren't their children, and it's not a theme-based family photo. Good on OP for standing her ground. If the harassment keeps up, OP should take a pass on the family portrait and have the girls photographed at another time, and another location. Oh, and not in matching outfits either. If their grandmother wants a picture of the girls, she can accept one without the matching dresses, or forget about having any pics at all. This isn't her call, now or ever. Those are children with individual personalities, not Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA, because if it were only about this one single photo... yes, the soft YTAs would have a point, we've all worn that awful outfit once before it goes to Goodwill because it made Grandma happy. But at this point, it's not about the picture, it's the fact that the family is trying to roll over OP's boundaries, and as the one comment pointed out, the fact that this conflict makes it obvious the family plans to treat the twins as dolls, a curiosity, as opposed to individual people. It's not the picture, it's the true colors of the family members that this conflict exposed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriaminsidecor avatar
    Miriam Insidecor
    Miriam Insidecor
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dressing kids in matching outfits is always creepy and not a good luck. I hated it when my mum dressed me and my sisters the same.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Mommy Dearest and Brother Buttinsky need to back off. Those twin girls aren't their children, and it's not a theme-based family photo. Good on OP for standing her ground. If the harassment keeps up, OP should take a pass on the family portrait and have the girls photographed at another time, and another location. Oh, and not in matching outfits either. If their grandmother wants a picture of the girls, she can accept one without the matching dresses, or forget about having any pics at all. This isn't her call, now or ever. Those are children with individual personalities, not Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA, because if it were only about this one single photo... yes, the soft YTAs would have a point, we've all worn that awful outfit once before it goes to Goodwill because it made Grandma happy. But at this point, it's not about the picture, it's the fact that the family is trying to roll over OP's boundaries, and as the one comment pointed out, the fact that this conflict makes it obvious the family plans to treat the twins as dolls, a curiosity, as opposed to individual people. It's not the picture, it's the true colors of the family members that this conflict exposed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriaminsidecor avatar
    Miriam Insidecor
    Miriam Insidecor
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dressing kids in matching outfits is always creepy and not a good luck. I hated it when my mum dressed me and my sisters the same.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda