Woman Called Ridiculous For Dressing Up Her Twins Differently And Refusing To Make Them Match

ADVERTISEMENT

Identical twins in matching outfits have a certain charm—it’s a classic look we’ve seen in movies and photos alike. However, dressing twins identically isn’t always necessary or even ideal for everyone. They might look cute, but not every parent wants to take this approach.

For example, a mother of 1-year-old identical twins faced family backlash when she chose unique outfits for her daughters in family photos to foster their individuality. Her own mother got upset, insisting on matching outfits for the twins. Keep reading to see how it all unfolded.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s fascinating to see two people who look identical, especially when they’re dressed alike

Share icon

Image credits: katyatsiganok / Envato (not the actual photo)

One mother turned to the internet for advice after refusing to dress her 1-year-old twin daughters in matching outfits for her great-grandmother’s 80th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Admirable_Slide_8865

Identical twins can sometimes struggle to establish their own sense of individuality

Share icon

Image credits: hwilson8 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Growing up as twins can be a lot of fun. You have someone who’s there for every experience, sharing in both the highs and lows. Whether it’s playing together, sharing toys, or going through school side-by-side, having a twin can make childhood feel a little less lonely and a lot more exciting.

But here’s the thing—being an identical twin can also make it challenging to carve out your own identity. When you look exactly like someone else, people sometimes struggle to see you as separate individuals. Even well-meaning friends and family members may blur the lines, unintentionally putting both of you in the same box.

For instance, people might say things like, “Wow, you’re so much more outgoing than your sister,” or “Your brother seems to be the creative one.” While these comments might seem harmless, they can pile up over time, making twins feel like they’re under pressure to fit specific roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interests and hobbies are often generalized as well. If one twin excels at music, others might assume the other twin has the same talent. This can create an expectation for twins to share the same skills or passions, even though each might have their own unique likes and dislikes.

Elizabeth Gulman, who has a twin sister, describes this feeling in a post for ‘The Campanile’, “When people continually group my twin and me as one, it’s hard for us to become our own unique selves; the same goes for all twins. Everybody deserves to be treated as an individual, whether born as a twin or not.” Her words capture the frustration many twins feel about always being grouped together.

Elizabeth goes on to say, “When people see us apart, they often ask, “Where’s your twin?” They see us as individuals when we’re together, but they see us as incomplete when we’re apart.” This can feel strange for twins because, ironically, they often feel the most like themselves when they’re not side-by-side.

It’s essential for others to recognize and respect each twin as a unique person

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Adolescence and adulthood can be especially tricky for twins, as these are years when people are figuring out who they are. Twins often define themselves in contrast to each other—one might like green because the other likes blue, or one might love romcom movies just because the other can’t stand them. These choices can shape their identity, making it difficult to know what they genuinely like versus what they choose simply to be different from their twin.

Another common frustration twins face is being referred to as “the twins” rather than by their individual names. Growing up, they might hear, “Hey, twins!” instead of their own names, which can make them feel like they’re seen as a single unit rather than two distinct people. This label, while affectionate, can make it hard for each twin to feel truly acknowledged.

At the end of the day, everyone deserves the chance to explore and express their individuality, twins included. Just because they share a close bond (and maybe even identical DNA), that doesn’t mean they’re the same person. Respecting their differences and encouraging each twin to find their own path is essential.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this particular story, the mother went out of her way to support her twin daughter’s individuality. The mom understood how easy it is for twins to be grouped together or compared, and she made it a priority to encourage each daughter to develop her unique personality. What are your thoughts? Do you think she did the right thing?

People in the comments could see both sides and some were thanking the mom for standing up for her twins

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others agreed that this time it’s worth stepping back to avoid bigger conflict

ADVERTISEMENT