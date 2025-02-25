Woman Called Ridiculous For Dressing Up Her Twins Differently And Refusing To Make Them Match
Identical twins in matching outfits have a certain charm—it’s a classic look we’ve seen in movies and photos alike. However, dressing twins identically isn’t always necessary or even ideal for everyone. They might look cute, but not every parent wants to take this approach.
For example, a mother of 1-year-old identical twins faced family backlash when she chose unique outfits for her daughters in family photos to foster their individuality. Her own mother got upset, insisting on matching outfits for the twins. Keep reading to see how it all unfolded.
It’s fascinating to see two people who look identical, especially when they’re dressed alike
One mother turned to the internet for advice after refusing to dress her 1-year-old twin daughters in matching outfits for her great-grandmother’s 80th birthday
Identical twins can sometimes struggle to establish their own sense of individuality
Growing up as twins can be a lot of fun. You have someone who’s there for every experience, sharing in both the highs and lows. Whether it’s playing together, sharing toys, or going through school side-by-side, having a twin can make childhood feel a little less lonely and a lot more exciting.
But here’s the thing—being an identical twin can also make it challenging to carve out your own identity. When you look exactly like someone else, people sometimes struggle to see you as separate individuals. Even well-meaning friends and family members may blur the lines, unintentionally putting both of you in the same box.
For instance, people might say things like, “Wow, you’re so much more outgoing than your sister,” or “Your brother seems to be the creative one.” While these comments might seem harmless, they can pile up over time, making twins feel like they’re under pressure to fit specific roles.
Interests and hobbies are often generalized as well. If one twin excels at music, others might assume the other twin has the same talent. This can create an expectation for twins to share the same skills or passions, even though each might have their own unique likes and dislikes.
Elizabeth Gulman, who has a twin sister, describes this feeling in a post for ‘The Campanile’, “When people continually group my twin and me as one, it’s hard for us to become our own unique selves; the same goes for all twins. Everybody deserves to be treated as an individual, whether born as a twin or not.” Her words capture the frustration many twins feel about always being grouped together.
Elizabeth goes on to say, “When people see us apart, they often ask, “Where’s your twin?” They see us as individuals when we’re together, but they see us as incomplete when we’re apart.” This can feel strange for twins because, ironically, they often feel the most like themselves when they’re not side-by-side.
It’s essential for others to recognize and respect each twin as a unique person
Adolescence and adulthood can be especially tricky for twins, as these are years when people are figuring out who they are. Twins often define themselves in contrast to each other—one might like green because the other likes blue, or one might love romcom movies just because the other can’t stand them. These choices can shape their identity, making it difficult to know what they genuinely like versus what they choose simply to be different from their twin.
Another common frustration twins face is being referred to as “the twins” rather than by their individual names. Growing up, they might hear, “Hey, twins!” instead of their own names, which can make them feel like they’re seen as a single unit rather than two distinct people. This label, while affectionate, can make it hard for each twin to feel truly acknowledged.
At the end of the day, everyone deserves the chance to explore and express their individuality, twins included. Just because they share a close bond (and maybe even identical DNA), that doesn’t mean they’re the same person. Respecting their differences and encouraging each twin to find their own path is essential.
In this particular story, the mother went out of her way to support her twin daughter’s individuality. The mom understood how easy it is for twins to be grouped together or compared, and she made it a priority to encourage each daughter to develop her unique personality. What are your thoughts? Do you think she did the right thing?
People in the comments could see both sides and some were thanking the mom for standing up for her twins
Others agreed that this time it’s worth stepping back to avoid bigger conflict
NTA. Mommy Dearest and Brother Buttinsky need to back off. Those twin girls aren't their children, and it's not a theme-based family photo. Good on OP for standing her ground. If the harassment keeps up, OP should take a pass on the family portrait and have the girls photographed at another time, and another location. Oh, and not in matching outfits either. If their grandmother wants a picture of the girls, she can accept one without the matching dresses, or forget about having any pics at all. This isn't her call, now or ever. Those are children with individual personalities, not Tweedledee and Tweedledum.
NTA, because if it were only about this one single photo... yes, the soft YTAs would have a point, we've all worn that awful outfit once before it goes to Goodwill because it made Grandma happy. But at this point, it's not about the picture, it's the fact that the family is trying to roll over OP's boundaries, and as the one comment pointed out, the fact that this conflict makes it obvious the family plans to treat the twins as dolls, a curiosity, as opposed to individual people. It's not the picture, it's the true colors of the family members that this conflict exposed.
Dressing kids in matching outfits is always creepy and not a good luck. I hated it when my mum dressed me and my sisters the same.
