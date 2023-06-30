ConservatoryLand’s AI-generated image gallery reveals how Barbie would (probably) decorate 13 iconic landmarks from around the world.

Barbiecore is taking the world by storm! Google searches for ‘Barbiecore’ have increased 2732% in the past year alone with 7,000 searches every month, and global TikTok content tagged #BarbiecoreInterior has been viewed 4.6 million times, as people search for inspiration on how to incorporate this playful and nostalgic trend into fashion, travel and interiors.

Using AI tool Midjourney, ConservatoryLand has reimagined some of the world’s most iconic buildings and landmarks into a Barbie DreamHouse.

More info: conservatoryland.com