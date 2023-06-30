ConservatoryLand’s AI-generated image gallery reveals how Barbie would (probably) decorate 13 iconic landmarks from around the world.

Barbiecore is taking the world by storm! Google searches for ‘Barbiecore’ have increased 2732% in the past year alone with 7,000 searches every month, and global TikTok content tagged #BarbiecoreInterior has been viewed 4.6 million times, as people search for inspiration on how to incorporate this playful and nostalgic trend into fashion, travel and interiors.

Using AI tool Midjourney, ConservatoryLand has reimagined some of the world’s most iconic buildings and landmarks into a Barbie DreamHouse.

More info: conservatoryland.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower

Report

8points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
#2

Sydney Opera House

Sydney Opera House

Report

7points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
#3

Forbidden City

Forbidden City

Report

7points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is so cool! Probably my favourite

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace

Report

6points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm from England and honestly the actual palace isn't as large as some people think and tbh if someone spray painted the entire palace pink, it would be a huge upgrade :)

2
2points
reply
#5

Saint Basil's Cathedral

Saint Basil's Cathedral

Report

6points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
#6

Tower Bridge

Tower Bridge

Report

6points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love how even the sky is pink and mystical

1
1point
reply
#7

Le Mont Saint Michel

Le Mont Saint Michel

Report

4points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone else wanna drink the lake? (it looks like a milkshake)

0
0points
reply
#8

Flatiron Building

Flatiron Building

Report

4points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
#9

Space Needle

Space Needle

Report

4points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one feels kind of off, its not bad but I'm so used to seeing pink everywhere that this one just feels like your generic LEGO building

0
0points
reply
#10

Chrysler Building

Chrysler Building

Report

4points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Brighton Pier

Brighton Pier

Report

3points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
#12

The Giza Pyramids

The Giza Pyramids

Report

2points
Anne Marie Harris
POST
#13

The Space Needle Building

The Space Needle Building

Report

2points
Anne Marie Harris
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!