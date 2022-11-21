I Photographed Fishermen, Who Use Stilts For Inshore Fishing

While fishermen with better economic conditions will go offshore fishing with motor boats, the poorer ones only use simple tools to go inshore fishing but also obtain enough output to improve their lives and stilt is one of their typical ways for inshore fishing.

Today, a few fishermen in some coastal areas still use this fishing method such as Nam Dinh and Thanh Hoa in the North of Vietnam.

The poorer fishermen to this day use stilts to go inshore fishing

These fishermen work for about 3-4 hours in the morning, at noon, or in the afternoon depending on the tide

Walking on stilts, also known as “di kheo” or “di te” is a long-standing traditional fishing method

This tool is made of a large and long bamboo back combined with two equal but smaller bamboo in the front to form a Y shape

The bamboo should have the same size between 1 and 3 m with good durability and toughness.

