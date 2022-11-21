Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Photographed Fishermen, Who Use Stilts For Inshore Fishing
9points
People, Photography

nguyen vu phuoc
Community member

While fishermen with better economic conditions will go offshore fishing with motor boats, the poorer ones only use simple tools to go inshore fishing but also obtain enough output to improve their lives and stilt is one of their typical ways for inshore fishing.

Today, a few fishermen in some coastal areas still use this fishing method such as Nam Dinh and Thanh Hoa in the North of Vietnam.

Join our photography tour to enjoy great moments and see the fishermen’s working scene.

More info: nguyenvuphuoc.com

The poorer fishermen to this day use stilts to go inshore fishing

These fishermen work for about 3-4 hours in the morning, at noon, or in the afternoon depending on the tide

Walking on stilts, also known as “di kheo” or “di te” is a long-standing traditional fishing method

This tool is made of a large and long bamboo back combined with two equal but smaller bamboo in the front to form a Y shape

The bamboo should have the same size between 1 and 3 m with good durability and toughness.

Would you be interested in trying this method? Let us know in the comments

nguyen vu phuoc
nguyen vu phuoc
Author, Community member

Artist . Nguyen Vu Phuoc
Born: 1967
Graduated from University of Fine Arts in 1991
* E.FIAP (Fédération Internationale D l’Art Photographique)
* A.VAPA(Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists)
* Hon SSS ( Sille Sanat Sarayı Turkey Photography )
W: www.nguyenvuphuoc.com

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

