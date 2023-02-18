I carefully press and preserve flowers from my garden (and local wildflowers from my hometown here in Canada) and set them in resin in these super cute and dainty pendants. I'm obsessed with gardening and hiking, and so much love goes into these pieces!

I sell them on my online shop!

To see how they're made, check out my Instagram page or my youtube channel.

More info: okanahandmade.com | Instagram | youtube.com

#1

Real Tree Blossoms And Leaves In Stainless Silver Setting

Real Tree Blossoms And Leaves In Stainless Silver Setting

#1
Okana Handmade
#2

Real Bc West Coast Fern In A Stainless Silver Setting

Real Bc West Coast Fern In A Stainless Silver Setting

#2
Okana Handmade
#3

Real Tree Blossom In A Stainless 18k Gold Setting

Real Tree Blossom In A Stainless 18k Gold Setting

#3
Okana Handmade
#4

Local British Columbia Wildflowers In Stainless 18k Gold Setting

Local British Columbia Wildflowers In Stainless 18k Gold Setting

#4
Okana Handmade
#5

Real Daisies Inside A Stainless 18k Gold Setting

Real Daisies Inside A Stainless 18k Gold Setting

#5
Okana Handmade
#6

Red Wildflowers In A Stainless 18k Gold Setting

Red Wildflowers In A Stainless 18k Gold Setting

#6
Okana Handmade
#7

Real Wildflowers Inside These Adorable Moons

Real Wildflowers Inside These Adorable Moons

I collect these on my favorite trail in Penticton, BC!

#7
Okana Handmade
#8

This Is A Real Starfish And Shells, Real Seaweed, And Sand

This Is A Real Starfish And Shells, Real Seaweed, And Sand

My starfish are ethically-sourced.

#8
Okana Handmade
#9

Resin Turkish Evil Eye Pendant For Good Luck

Resin Turkish Evil Eye Pendant For Good Luck

#9
Okana Handmade
#10

This Is A Real Starfish, And Shells, Real Seaweed, And Sand

This Is A Real Starfish, And Shells, Real Seaweed, And Sand

My starfish are ethically-sourced.

#10
Okana Handmade
#11

A Real Yellow Cedar From Bc Canada, Set In A Stainless Silver Pendant

A Real Yellow Cedar From Bc Canada, Set In A Stainless Silver Pendant

#11
Okana Handmade
