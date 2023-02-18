I Make Jewelry With Real Flowers From My Garden (11 Pics)
I carefully press and preserve flowers from my garden (and local wildflowers from my hometown here in Canada) and set them in resin in these super cute and dainty pendants. I'm obsessed with gardening and hiking, and so much love goes into these pieces!
I sell them on my online shop!
To see how they're made, check out my Instagram page or my youtube channel.
More info: okanahandmade.com | Instagram | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Real Tree Blossoms And Leaves In Stainless Silver Setting
Real Bc West Coast Fern In A Stainless Silver Setting
Real Tree Blossom In A Stainless 18k Gold Setting
Local British Columbia Wildflowers In Stainless 18k Gold Setting
Real Daisies Inside A Stainless 18k Gold Setting
Red Wildflowers In A Stainless 18k Gold Setting
Real Wildflowers Inside These Adorable Moons
I collect these on my favorite trail in Penticton, BC!
This Is A Real Starfish And Shells, Real Seaweed, And Sand
My starfish are ethically-sourced.
Resin Turkish Evil Eye Pendant For Good Luck
This Is A Real Starfish, And Shells, Real Seaweed, And Sand
My starfish are ethically-sourced.