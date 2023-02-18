I Made A Violin Sconce, And Here Are The Results

This violin was inadvertently broken, and its fate is sad because it can no longer be played. Yet it looked very beautiful, it’s a color very bright and always pleasing to the eye. I tried lighting the back side of the violin and it came out very spectacular.

The sconce gives a soft ambient glow with the light coming from the bow as if it were floating above the violin. The “violin” is mounted on a sun-burned wooden base, more than 60 years old. This combination creates an unusual and pleasing contrast to the eye. I really hope that with this new look, the violin will please its owner for a long time to come.