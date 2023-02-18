Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made A Violin Sconce, And Here Are The Results
I Made A Violin Sconce, And Here Are The Results

Oleg
This violin was inadvertently broken, and its fate is sad because it can no longer be played. Yet it looked very beautiful, it’s a color very bright and always pleasing to the eye. I tried lighting the back side of the violin and it came out very spectacular.

The sconce gives a soft ambient glow with the light coming from the bow as if it were floating above the violin. The “violin” is mounted on a sun-burned wooden base, more than 60 years old. This combination creates an unusual and pleasing contrast to the eye. I really hope that with this new look, the violin will please its owner for a long time to come.

Oleg
Oleg
Author

Is there a treasure in your attic or a flea-market find which brings back happy memories of times gone by? A childhood toy or musical instrument, a precious object you would enjoy displaying if only you knew how? Might it be repurposed, reimagined, reconfigured?
My passion is convert beloved possessions—retros—into unique and practical creations and give them new life. Modernize your curios. Together we’ll imagine. I’ll create a table or floor lamp, wall decor, a piece of furniture—you name it— to your liking. I design unusual projects, using source materials from Russia or your homeland. Your retro-conversion will become a one-of-a-kind installation or an illumination of the practical...

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

