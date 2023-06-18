I Made Some Abstract Art Which Represents My Mental Health
I have always struggled with my mental health. these art pieces have helped a bit with that.
Non-"Good" Food
I sometimes don't eat food for sensory reasons and it makes me feel a bit blecch sometimes
Emptiness
The feeling of having no emotions
Gender Dysphoria
How I feel about being misgendered and deadnamed
Hiding
Hiding my emotions
Anger
This one represents the rage at things that I never really let myself feel
Alone
Loneliness. I feel like this so often
Spiraling
This represents my downward spiral
I love these. Sometimes colors and amorphous shapes really do represent and define our moods/how we're feeling. I can absolutely empathize with many of these feels/moods. Thank you for sharing these with us!
