I have always struggled with my mental health. these art pieces have helped a bit with that.

#1

Non-"Good" Food

I sometimes don't eat food for sensory reasons and it makes me feel a bit blecch sometimes

A gay cat man (he/him&Tré/Trè)
#2

Emptiness

The feeling of having no emotions

A gay cat man (he/him&amp;amp;Tré/Trè)
#3

Gender Dysphoria

How I feel about being misgendered and deadnamed

A gay cat man (he/him&amp;amp;Tré/Trè)
#4

Hiding

Hiding my emotions

A gay cat man (he/him&amp;amp;Tré/Trè)
#5

Anger

This one represents the rage at things that I never really let myself feel

A gay cat man (he/him&amp;amp;Tré/Trè)
#6

Alone

Loneliness. I feel like this so often

A gay cat man (he/him&amp;amp;Tré/Trè)
#7

Spiraling

This represents my downward spiral

A gay cat man (he/him&amp;amp;Tré/Trè)
