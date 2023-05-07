I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

I do mixed-media character sculptures. Here’s a faun I made using a wire armature, plaster of Paris with glue, polymer clay, resin eyes, and fake fur. His name is Erutan.

Here’s how I made this sculpture:

1. Start with a wire armature

I used a glass lamp base for the weight. I start with a heavy aluminum wire, then wind lightweight steel wire around it.

2. Create a body using plaster of Paris and medical gauze

3. Add white glue to your plaster of Paris to make it less brittle!

4. Gauze bandages work great for forming the body

5. Mix plaster of Paris, glue and just enough water to make a paste

6. Create a Zombie!

7. Go easy on the gauze stage; leave room for polymer clay body sculpt!

8. Use polymer clay in a color of your choice to sculpt the torso & head

9. The legs will be covered in fur, so use leftover clay to sculpt them

10. Spend the money to buy realistic-looking eyes! (I know it’s creepy at this stage…)

11. But when eyelids are added, the realistic eyes pay off!

I also gave him curly horns, pointy elf ears with earrings, and blue fur!

12. For more interest, I painted a stick in a tribal pattern and put a fossil rock in his hand

13. Put moss on the ball

14. From the back (He has a tail and hooves)

See the whole process (including videos)