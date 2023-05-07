Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture
10points
User submission
Art6 hours ago

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

Catherine Maven
Community member

I do mixed-media character sculptures. Here’s a faun I made using a wire armature, plaster of Paris with glue, polymer clay, resin eyes, and fake fur. His name is Erutan.

Here’s how I made this sculpture:

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

1. Start with a wire armature

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

I used a glass lamp base for the weight. I start with a heavy aluminum wire, then wind lightweight steel wire around it.

2. Create a body using plaster of Paris and medical gauze

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

3. Add white glue to your plaster of Paris to make it less brittle!

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

4. Gauze bandages work great for forming the body

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

5. Mix plaster of Paris, glue and just enough water to make a paste

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

6. Create a Zombie!

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

7. Go easy on the gauze stage; leave room for polymer clay body sculpt!

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

8. Use polymer clay in a color of your choice to sculpt the torso & head

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

9. The legs will be covered in fur, so use leftover clay to sculpt them

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

10. Spend the money to buy realistic-looking eyes! (I know it’s creepy at this stage…)

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

11. But when eyelids are added, the realistic eyes pay off!

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

I also gave him curly horns, pointy elf ears with earrings, and blue fur!

12. For more interest, I painted a stick in a tribal pattern and put a fossil rock in his hand

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

13. Put moss on the ball

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

14. From the back (He has a tail and hooves)

I Made A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating Your Own Faun Sculpture

See the whole process (including videos)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Catherine Maven
Catherine Maven
Author, Community member

I am an artist, writer and ESL teacher. I have wacky dreams which often lead to art or stories. Right now, I am focusing my creative energies on upcycling furniture and glass into fun and funky - but USEFUL - items!

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda