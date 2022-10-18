Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made A Newborn Photoshoot With A Golden Retriever Puppy (7 Pics)
Lauren Vredeveld
Community member

I am a San Diego newborn photographer and any chance I get to photograph a newborn (human and animal alike), I jump at the opportunity!

This little girl was about 10 weeks old when I took newborn-inspired photos of her, wearing a headband and all. This sweet puppy was definitely more difficult to pose than newborns, but once we wore her out I was able to get a few photos of her like I would a newborn baby. She was getting a bit restless at the end when I placed her in the bucket, and even tried to gnaw at the edges. I hope you enjoy it!

More info: laurenvphotography.com

Lauren Vredeveld
Lauren Vredeveld
Author, Community member

Maternity, newborn, and family photographer in San Diego.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Aw, she seems to be really sleepy. :) Cute pictures! :)

