I Made A Newborn Photoshoot With A Golden Retriever Puppy (7 Pics)

I am a San Diego newborn photographer and any chance I get to photograph a newborn (human and animal alike), I jump at the opportunity!

This little girl was about 10 weeks old when I took newborn-inspired photos of her, wearing a headband and all. This sweet puppy was definitely more difficult to pose than newborns, but once we wore her out I was able to get a few photos of her like I would a newborn baby. She was getting a bit restless at the end when I placed her in the bucket, and even tried to gnaw at the edges. I hope you enjoy it!

More info: laurenvphotography.com