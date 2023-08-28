Hi everyone. My name is Sonia and I live in the UK. I am a little bit obsessed with anything miniature. Recently I have been hand embroidering birds and nature onto real leaves. I have to work really slowly and mindfully, as the leaves are delicate to work with. It has given me a newfound respect for nature and its beauty. Although I have always loved nature, I now take the time to study leaves and have been experimenting with different varieties.

When I embroider, everything around me becomes quiet. I am totally engrossed in the process, as every single stitch needs to be thought through and placed accurately. It's a wonderful form of meditation.

I hope you like my recent creations, and I look forward to sharing new pieces with you in the future.