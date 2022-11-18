Hi, I'm Diana, I live in Timisoara, Romania and I'm a visual artist and illustrator.

I've been drawing since I was a child and it all started with the '90s cartoons and other Japanese cartoons that were broadcast on television.

After attending a fine arts high school, I graduated from the visual art faculty. During my faculty period, I experimented with different styles such as the study of portraiture, artistic anatomy, and abstract but also comics.

I am concerned with portraying my inner experiences and trying to capture the very essence of beauty in the dark and the macabre in my artworks.

My career in visual arts didn’t start immediately after my graduation, because I had to support myself with something. While I was working in a different field, my thoughts were still on art.

In 2019 I returned to make art and now I invest all of my time in it.

I am currently a member of the Visual Artist Association (which is run by Art Trading Solutions Ltd, London, United Kingdom).

In this post, I would like to share how I relate to the rest of the world and the main theme is anxiety and praying.

More info: dianadimart.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com