I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory
110views
More info: Instagram | bryansansivero.com
The exterior
The main foyer where underneath the bodies were found
Downstairs living area
A mermaid hangs in a bedroom closet
An upstairs bedroom
A mermaid in a bedroom
A painted fireplace on the wall with the date of construction
Clothes still in a closet (belonging to the last owner)
Another mermaid In a bedroom
A living space
Another mermaid in a bathroom
Upstairs bedroom
110viewsShare on Facebook