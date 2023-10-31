Why this abandoned house in Virginia is filled with life-size mermaids is not known, but there is some history on the house itself and the murders that took place inside. I was fortunate enough to get pictures from inside back in 2018.

The large house itself was built in the 1840s. It was at a point used to house soldiers during the Civil War before it was reopened as a restaurant. It was during this time when the owner was found responsible for murdering and hiding over 20 bodies in a cave beneath the home (this is all documented by local historians). It is apparently one of the most haunted houses in America. The name of the serial is being withheld to protect the property itself, as well as the safety of others.