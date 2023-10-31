ADVERTISEMENT

Why this abandoned house in Virginia is filled with life-size mermaids is not known, but there is some history on the house itself and the murders that took place inside. I was fortunate enough to get pictures from inside back in 2018.

The large house itself was built in the 1840s. It was at a point used to house soldiers during the Civil War before it was reopened as a restaurant. It was during this time when the owner was found responsible for murdering and hiding over 20 bodies in a cave beneath the home (this is all documented by local historians). It is apparently one of the most haunted houses in America. The name of the serial is being withheld to protect the property itself, as well as the safety of others.

More info: Instagram | bryansansivero.com

The exterior

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

The main foyer where underneath the bodies were found

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

Downstairs living area

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

A mermaid hangs in a bedroom closet

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

An upstairs bedroom

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

A mermaid in a bedroom

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

A painted fireplace on the wall with the date of construction

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

Clothes still in a closet (belonging to the last owner)

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Another mermaid In a bedroom

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

A living space

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

Another mermaid in a bathroom

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Upstairs bedroom

I Found An Abandoned House Filled With Old Life-Size Mermaids With A Gruesome Backstory Shares stats

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!