9submissions
1week left
I Created The Largest Cat Painting In The World
My name is Anita Yan Wong, and I'm an Asian American painter. The largest cat painting in the world, titled 'Spring Dance,' is a two-panel piece painted with ink and acrylic on canvas. Each panel measures 6 feet by 10 feet, and it's created in the Contemporary Lingnan style. The painting was completed in 2024.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
The Largest Cat Painting In The World Titled "Spring Dance" Is A Two Panel Piece Painted With Ink And Acrylic On Canvas. The Panel Size Is 6 Foot X 10 Foot
Largest Cat Painting In The World, Panel #1
Panel #1 Details
Largest Cat Painting In The World, Panel #2
Panel #2 Details
Portrait Of Asian American Cat Painter Anita Yan Wong Featured On Hauspanther.com
The Largest Cat Painting In The World Will Be Shown To Public For The 1st Time @ The Cat Art Show 2024, Yuan Ru Art Center, Bellevue Washington. Opening June 2024
Photo Of The Cat Art Show 2024, Featuring Ink Kitten Painting Series By Cat Artist Anita Yan Wong
Ink Kittens By Cat Artist Anita Yan Wong
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish