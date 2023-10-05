ADVERTISEMENT

Would the greatest figures in human history have bothered to change the world if they had smartphones?

I created this series called WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN to make us think about how much of our lives are spent staring at a small black rectangle.

On average, Australians spend 5.5 hours a day using their phones.

A third of our waking lives could be spent on these devices.

What could we do with that time instead?

Or does access to all of the information on the internet actually power us forward?

