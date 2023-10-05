ADVERTISEMENT

Would the greatest figures in human history have bothered to change the world if they had smartphones?

I created this series called WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN to make us think about how much of our lives are spent staring at a small black rectangle.

On average, Australians spend 5.5 hours a day using their phones.

A third of our waking lives could be spent on these devices.

What could we do with that time instead?

Or does access to all of the information on the internet actually power us forward?

More info: Instagram | reviews.org

"2b Or Not 2b" That Is The Question William Shakespeare Asked His Followers

Alex Wadelton
Albert Einstein Watching More Clips From The Big Bang Theory

Alex Wadelton
Jesus Stayed Up Late Looking At Instagram Motivational Videos And Couldn't Be Bothered Trying To Save Humanity From Itself

Alex Wadelton
Marilyn Monroe Looking For Inspiration For Her Only Fans Subscribers

Alex Wadelton
Pablo Picasso Couldn't Escape The Lure Of Cute Cat Videos On Youtube

Alex Wadelton
Frida Kahlo Began To Think About Plucking Her Eyebrows After Staring At Insta For Far Too Long

Alex Wadelton
Mother Theresa Just Could Not Stop Doom Scrolling

Alex Wadelton
Martin Luther King Jr Sure Was Depressed After Seeing Another Influencer Lip-Synching A Song

Alex Wadelton
Napoleon Bonaparte Gave Up On Conquering The World When He Saw What The World Looked Like

Alex Wadelton
Salvador Dali Lost So Much Time To His Phone, That It Was Surreal

Alex Wadelton
Claude Monet Got The Distinct Impression That The Filters On His Camera Phone Were Better Than What He Could Ever Do

Alex Wadelton
