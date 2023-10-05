11submissions
I Created Images Of The Most Influential People In History, Staring Blankly At Smartphones (11 Pics)
Would the greatest figures in human history have bothered to change the world if they had smartphones?
I created this series called WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN to make us think about how much of our lives are spent staring at a small black rectangle.
On average, Australians spend 5.5 hours a day using their phones.
A third of our waking lives could be spent on these devices.
What could we do with that time instead?
Or does access to all of the information on the internet actually power us forward?
"2b Or Not 2b" That Is The Question William Shakespeare Asked His Followers
Albert Einstein Watching More Clips From The Big Bang Theory
Jesus Stayed Up Late Looking At Instagram Motivational Videos And Couldn't Be Bothered Trying To Save Humanity From Itself
Marilyn Monroe Looking For Inspiration For Her Only Fans Subscribers
Pablo Picasso Couldn't Escape The Lure Of Cute Cat Videos On Youtube
Frida Kahlo Began To Think About Plucking Her Eyebrows After Staring At Insta For Far Too Long
Mother Theresa Just Could Not Stop Doom Scrolling
Martin Luther King Jr Sure Was Depressed After Seeing Another Influencer Lip-Synching A Song
Napoleon Bonaparte Gave Up On Conquering The World When He Saw What The World Looked Like
Salvador Dali Lost So Much Time To His Phone, That It Was Surreal
Claude Monet Got The Distinct Impression That The Filters On His Camera Phone Were Better Than What He Could Ever Do
Some of these were very influential people. Some of the others were artists.
I like these! * throws away her phone in order to focus on Real Life - for 10 minutes - Where's Real Life? Would Maps know? *
