BoredPanda
I Created Disney Villain-Inspired Conceptual Jewelry Pieces
I Created Disney Villain-Inspired Conceptual Jewelry Pieces

Orion Ivliev
2023 was definitely a villainous year for many.

I, Orion Ivliev (Orion Geek Jewelry) made a one-week jewelry challenge in which I created a different piece inspired by our favorite Disney villains every day for a week.

The results speak for themselves.

The Jewelry is conceptual and is made using a 3-D program, however, I intend to make them real and have proven time and time again that his real physical products are much higher in quality than the renders and even better!

The jewelry is intended to be made out of 14K gold, 925 Silver, Enamel, and Semi-precocious stones.

The Jewelry is not for sale, however I do accept personal commissions and custom jewelry requests.

Feel free to follow my Instagram for the next upcoming jewelry challenges, proving time and time again that I am the master of Geek Jewelry.

Next upcoming challenge- Disney Princesses.

May the year 2024 turn into a magical story with a magical ending just like in the fairy tales.

Because good always wins at the end.

More info: Instagram.com | orion-jewelry.com | Etsy | youtube.com

Ursula Inspired Ring

Maleficent Inspired ring

Jafar Inspired Turban Ring

Cruella De-Ville Inspired Ring

Evil Queen of Snow White Inspired Crown Ring

Hades (Hercules) Hair Inspired Ring- Calm Hades

Hades (Hercules) Hair Inspired Ring- Furious Hades

Trident Earrings

Orion Ivliev
Orion Ivliev
Orion Ivliev
Orion Ivliev
Jewelry Designer, Artist, Visionary and Gamer

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

